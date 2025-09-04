2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Coldplay’s Hometown Welcome Brings Several Albums Back To The Charts

Coldplay’s Hometown Welcome Brings Several Albums Back To The Charts

The post Coldplay’s Hometown Welcome Brings Several Albums Back To The Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coldplay surges on U.K. charts as its Music of the Spheres World Tour nears its end, with four albums — including Parachutes — reentering or climbing. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Coldplay only has a handful of dates left on its Music of the Spheres World Tour before the trek wraps. The band has been on the road since 2022, and months ago, the adventure was confirmed as the second highest-grossing of all time, behind only Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. To end things on a high note, Coldplay returned home to the United Kingdom, and the group will finish with several nights at London’s Wembley Stadium. As the run nears its conclusion, sales and streams of the band’s catalog have surged, with four albums finding space on the charts this week. A Rush of Blood to the Head Returns A Rush of Blood to the Head reappears on the Official Album Downloads chart. The full-length, one of the band’s most acclaimed releases, returns at No. 77. It has now lived on the tally for 42 weeks, and it’s climbed as high as No. 10. Moon Music Appears on Multiple Tallies Moon Music, the set Coldplay is actively promoting on tour, also manages a comeback. The project reenters the Official Albums Sales chart at No. 100, the last rung of the ranking. The collection also rockets up the Official Album Downloads tally, leaping from No. 72 to No. 28. Parachutes Lives on Four Rankings Of all four Coldplay albums on the U.K. charts this frame, Parachutes is the most visible. The…
Sidekick
K$0.1516+2.22%
Union
U$0.01104+9.85%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.73%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:38
Podijeli
United States Challenger Job Cuts rose from previous 62.075K to 85.979K in August

United States Challenger Job Cuts rose from previous 62.075K to 85.979K in August

The post United States Challenger Job Cuts rose from previous 62.075K to 85.979K in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.18%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002597+2.72%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02416+1.34%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:35
Podijeli
Hackers Use Ethereum Smart Contracts To Hide Malware Attacks

Hackers Use Ethereum Smart Contracts To Hide Malware Attacks

The post Hackers Use Ethereum Smart Contracts To Hide Malware Attacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Threat actors have found a new way to deliver malicious software, commands, and links inside Ethereum smart contracts to evade security scans as attacks using code repositories evolve.  Cybersecurity researchers at digital asset compliance firm ReversingLabs have found new pieces of open-source malware discovered on the Node Package Manager (NPM) package repository, a large collection of JavaScript packages and libraries. The malware packages “employ a novel and creative technique for loading malware on compromised devices — smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain,” ReversingLabs researcher Lucija Valentić said in a blog post on Wednesday. The two packages, “colortoolsv2” and “mimelib2,” published in July, “abused smart contracts to conceal malicious commands that installed downloader malware on compromised systems,” explained Valentić.  To avoid security scans, the packages functioned as simple downloaders and instead of directly hosting malicious links, they retrieved command and control server addresses from the smart contracts.  When installed, the packages would query the blockchain to fetch URLs for downloading second-stage malware, which carries the payload or action, making detection more difficult since blockchain traffic appears legitimate. NPM packages ‘colortoolsv2’ and ‘mimelib2’ on GitHub. Source: ReversingLabs A new attack vector  Malware targeting Ethereum smart contracts is not new; it was used earlier this year by the North Korean-affiliated hacking collective the Lazarus Group. “What is new and different is the use of Ethereum smart contracts to host the URLs where malicious commands are located, downloading the second-stage malware,” said Valentić, who added:  “That’s something we haven’t seen previously, and it highlights the fast evolution of detection evasion strategies by malicious actors who are trolling open source repositories and developers.” An elaborate crypto deception campaign The malware packages were part of a larger, elaborate social engineering and deception campaign primarily operating through GitHub.  Threat actors created fake cryptocurrency trading bot repositories designed…
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.25%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05164-7.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-0.86%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:33
Podijeli
Three Key Highlights of BTC Miner’s Principal and Interest Guaranteed Contracts

Three Key Highlights of BTC Miner’s Principal and Interest Guaranteed Contracts

The post Three Key Highlights of BTC Miner’s Principal and Interest Guaranteed Contracts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meeting All Investor Needs, Truly Achieving Stable Returns London, September 4, 2025—BTC Miner, a leading global cloud mining service provider, recently launched its Principal and Interest Guaranteed Premium Contract. This innovative initiative has quickly garnered market attention and is considered by the industry as a crucial tool for navigating the current volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Amidst the volatile price fluctuations of cryptocurrency and the testing of investor confidence, BTC Miner, with a user-centric approach, has pioneered Principal and Interest Guaranteed Contracts, catering to both novice and experienced investors. These contracts not only ensure the safety of user principal but also provide stable returns, allowing investors to maintain their winning strategies in volatile markets. Three Key Highlights of BTC Miner’s Principal and Interest Guaranteed Contracts: Principal Guarantee: Regardless of market fluctuations, your investment principal remains secure. Stable Return: Fixed daily returns guarantee guaranteed profits. Applicable to all: No barriers to entry, suitable for both beginners and large-scale fund allocations. New users will also receive a $500 bonus upon registration. A BTC Miner spokesperson stated, “We understand that investors’ primary concerns are fund security and stable returns. The launch of this guaranteed principal and interest contract not only addresses these two core pain points but also marks a significant upgrade for the cloud mining industry.” Five Advantages of the BTC Miner Platform 1: Principal-guaranteed contracts, a pioneering “principal + interest guaranteed” mechanism, truly guarantee profits and address investors’ primary concern: fund security. 2: Stable daily returns and AI-powered computing power scheduling ensure users receive a fixed daily return even during market fluctuations. 3: Multi-currency support: Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and XRP, you can participate in mining and earn income on the platform. 4: Zero barriers to entry and easy operation: No mining machine or technical skills required;…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.29+0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.8305+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.18%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:32
Podijeli
Circle Integrates Native USDC On Plume Network

Circle Integrates Native USDC On Plume Network

The post Circle Integrates Native USDC On Plume Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Step: Circle Integrates Native USDC On Plume Network Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Step: Circle Integrates Native USDC on Plume Network Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/circle-native-usdc-plume/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.18%
Plume Network
PLUME$0.08603+6.72%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:31
Podijeli
SEC Unveils Agenda to Provide Regulatory Framework for Crypto Assets

SEC Unveils Agenda to Provide Regulatory Framework for Crypto Assets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.18%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:30
Podijeli
BlockchainFX: Fully Audited, Revenue-Generating, and Targeting 1000x Growth

BlockchainFX: Fully Audited, Revenue-Generating, and Targeting 1000x Growth

The post BlockchainFX: Fully Audited, Revenue-Generating, and Targeting 1000x Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News What if the crypto market handed you a second chance at millionaire-making potential? BlockchainFX ($BFX) is creating shockwaves across the market as one of the top crypto presales today, while coins like Sui (SUI) and Tron (TRX) capture headlines for their institutional and ecosystem growth. Yet all eyes are shifting to BlockchainFX, a project already providing revenue and adoption before even hitting exchanges. This isn’t just another token launch—it’s a multi-asset trading super app bringing crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one platform. And with staking rewards of up to 90% APY during presale, plus a confirmed listing price of $0.05, the regret of missing early ETH or Solana feels like it’s staring right at you. The question: will you act now, or watch others ride the next explosive presale? BlockchainFX ($BFX): Explosive Presale With 1000x Potential BlockchainFX is already live with 10,000+ daily users, audited by CertiK, fully compliant, and processing millions in trading volume. Unlike speculative tokens, this platform generates real revenue and redistributes up to 70% of trading fees back to holders daily in USDT. That’s consistent passive income, even before token listings. The presale started at $0.01, already climbed to $0.022, and is locked in for a $0.05 launch price. That’s a 138% return just on launch day, and analysts forecast post-launch growth between $0.10 and $0.25, with long-term targets crossing $1. For context, early buyers of BNB at $0.10 saw 6,000x returns, and Solana’s $0.22 ICO became one of crypto’s greatest wins. Participants also gain access to BFX Visa Cards (Gold, Green, Metal), worldwide usability, and Founder’s Club tiers with exclusive perks. Add in the $500,000 BFX token giveaway (with $250K first-place reward) and you have scarcity, urgency, and greed working together. This isn’t speculation—it’s an exclusive crypto presale with institutional-grade structure and…
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.25%
holoride
RIDE$0.000984-3.52%
Binance Coin
BNB$869.66+1.23%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:29
Podijeli
Lido launches GG Vault: automated DeFi yields on ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH in the Earn tab

Lido launches GG Vault: automated DeFi yields on ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH in the Earn tab

On September 3, 2025, Lido activated GG Vault (GGV), a vault that automates the allocation of ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.82%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.81-0.07%
Lido Staked ETH
STETH$4,296.27+0.03%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 22:29
Podijeli
MAIGA Completes $2 Million in Strategic Financing to Drive AI-Enabled DeFi Transactions

MAIGA Completes $2 Million in Strategic Financing to Drive AI-Enabled DeFi Transactions

PANews reported on September 4th that AI agent platform MAIGA announced the completion of a $2 million strategic funding round from investors including Amber Group, Red Beard Ventures, IBC Group, TBV Ventures, and Chainlink. MAIGA has served over one million users, with a cumulative transaction volume of 7 million transactions totaling $46 million. The platform has introduced a "Proof of Trading" incentive mechanism, where users earn $oMAIGA tokens through trading. Higher trading volume can be redeemed for more $MAIGA. 35% of the tokens will be used to incentivize active traders and AI agents. MAIGA plans to launch AI agents and automated trading features on the BNB chain.
Binance Coin
BNB$869.66+1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-0.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.82%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/04 22:28
Podijeli
Why Max Keiser Thinks Michael Saylor Has Become Bitcoin’s Elon Musk

Why Max Keiser Thinks Michael Saylor Has Become Bitcoin’s Elon Musk

The post Why Max Keiser Thinks Michael Saylor Has Become Bitcoin’s Elon Musk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a new X post, Max Keiser, renowned Bitcoin evangelist, has placed Strategy (MSTR) and its chairman, Michael Saylor, in the same category as Elon Musk and Tesla. The essence of Keiser’s message is that the premium on MSTR stock reflects more than just the Bitcoin holdings of the company, but investor confidence in Saylor. Through the unconventional analogy, Keiser argues that investors are buying the “jockey, not the horse,” in a similar way to how Tesla once traded at extreme multiples based on belief in Elon Musk’s ability to deliver. You Might Also Like The numbers lend weight to that framing. Strategy is by far the largest public holder of Bitcoin, with 636,505 BTC — worth around $70.6 billion at today’s price — on its books. The company’s average purchase cost is $73,765, meaning it is sitting on a 50.5% return on investment, but its stock market value goes much further. $MSTR mNAV premium reflects @saylor’s 𝙐𝙉𝙄𝙌𝙐𝙀 ability an a financial engineering genius. Same as $TSLA trading at 200x earnings reflecting @elonmusk’s genius. You’re buying the jockey, not the horse. With all other Bitcoin Treasury Companies you’re buying the horse. — Max Bitcoin (@maxkeiser) September 4, 2025 MSTR’s diluted market capitalization has reached $105 billion. When compared with its net Bitcoin value, it trades at an mNAV ratio of 1.48; enterprise value stretches this to 1.53. Why Strategy? This is what sets Strategy apart from the rest of the list. BitcoinTreasuriesNet numbers highlight the gap: MARA Holdings, second on the list with 50,639 BTC, trades at a diluted mNAV of only 1.04. You Might Also Like Keiser’s comparison shows why Saylor’s company is unique in the world of Bitcoin treasuries. Investors are now looking for more than just exposure to BTC — they want to know that someone with the expertise to manage…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.29+0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-0.86%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009701+1.31%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:27
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token