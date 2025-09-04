2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Sequans faces Bitcoin challenge as stock value tumbles

Sequans faces Bitcoin challenge as stock value tumbles

The post Sequans faces Bitcoin challenge as stock value tumbles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasury firm Sequans Communications said it will reverse split its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange and appeal to larger institutional investors. In a Sept. 4 statement, the company confirmed that each ADS will soon represent 100 ordinary shares instead of 10. The adjustment will take effect on Sept. 17, reducing the number of outstanding ADSs while lifting the per-share price. By doing so, Sequans aims to meet NYSE compliance requirements and appeal to funds that only allocate capital to stocks trading above certain thresholds. Sequans also linked the measure to its corporate strategy, noting that the company remains committed to its Bitcoin treasury holdings. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, Sequans controls 3,205 BTC, which is valued at roughly $355 million. Despite the explanation, investors reacted cautiously to the reverse splits, with the company’s stock falling 5% to $0.80 as of press time. According to Google Finance data, this continues a year-long trend that has seen the stock decline more than 75% since January. Bitcoin community concerns The move has raised concerns within the Bitcoin community, with Pledditor, a well-known commentator on X, arguing that Sequans’ stocks risked delisting without the measure. The analyst stated: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “[Sequans is] the very first Bitcoin Treasury company forced to perform a reverse split due to poor price performance…Will they also become the first company to dump their coins?” This development highlights the contrasting fortunes of firms holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) saw its stock’s value soar to record highs after Michael Saylor embraced the approach in August 2020. That success has encouraged several…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.29+0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:52
Podijeli
Why This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever (And What It Means For You)

Why This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever (And What It Means For You)

Crypto’s current cycle could last 2+ years with unprecedented capital inflows. I analyze why this bull run differs from previous cycles.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00239+5.70%
Everscale
EVER$0.01186+4.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639-0.22%
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/04 22:52
Podijeli
AUD/USD extends losses, approaches 0.6500 with US data on tap

AUD/USD extends losses, approaches 0.6500 with US data on tap

The post AUD/USD extends losses, approaches 0.6500 with US data on tap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Aussie Dollar gives away Wednesday’s gains in cautious markets ahead of key US data releases. Higher-than-expected trade surplus figures in Australia have failed to support the Aussie. The ADP Employment report is likely to strenghten the case for Fed cuts in September The Australian Dollar is retracing its previous gains against the US Dollar on Thursday. A cautious market mood ahead of key US services activity and employment data releases is weighing on the Aussie, which has depreciated about 0.4% so far today. The pair was capped right above 0.6560 on Wednesday before retreating to levels near the 0.6500 round level at the moment of writing. The upbeat Australian Trade Balance data, which showed a larger-than-expected surplus in July, has failed to provide significant support to the AUD. The USD picks up ahead of US data releases Investors are reluctant to sell US Dollars, awaiting the release of US ADP Employment Change figures, for further clues about the labour market’s momentum. The market consensus anticipates a mild increase in employment, which is likely to increase concerns triggered by the weak Job Opening report seen on Wednesday. Later on the day, the ISM Services PMI report is expected to show a significant improvement in the sector’s activity in August, which might calm fears about the downside risks to the economy. The primary focus, however, remains on Friday’s key Nonfarm Payrolls report, due on Friday, which will be analysed with interest to confirm investors’ hopes that the conditions are set for a widely expected Fed rate cut in September. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value…
NEAR
NEAR$2.435+2.22%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197362+0.05%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.387-2.02%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:50
Podijeli
U.S. stocks open flat amid weak private payrolls data

U.S. stocks open flat amid weak private payrolls data

Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered largely flat as U.S. stocks traded unchanged in early deals on Thursday, with Wall Street assessing the latest jobs data that showed a decrease in private payroll growth. The benchmark index S&P 500 was up…
Union
U$0.01104+10.06%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183-2.15%
Podijeli
Crypto.news2025/09/04 22:49
Podijeli
Nasdaq-listed Webus plans to bring XRP payments to Air China loyalty members

Nasdaq-listed Webus plans to bring XRP payments to Air China loyalty members

The post Nasdaq-listed Webus plans to bring XRP payments to Air China loyalty members appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Webus plans to introduce XRP payments for Air China’s PhoenixMiles loyalty members via Wetour. The integration aims to offer faster settlement, tokenized rewards, and blockchain-enabled vouchers for travelers. Nasdaq-listed Webus International Limited has formed a strategic partnership with Air China Limited, one of China’s three major state-owned airlines, to offer airport transfers and premium chauffeur services to PhoenixMiles members worldwide through its Wetour travel service brand, according to a recent announcement. The company, which recently secured up to $100 million in funding through a senior equity line of credit to support its XRP treasury strategy, also plans to integrate XRP payments into Wetour’s overseas platform. The integration would enable travelers to access faster settlement, tokenized rewards, and blockchain-enabled vouchers linked to their membership benefits, subject to regulatory compliance, the company stated. Air China’s PhoenixMiles is the airline’s frequent flyer loyalty program, with over 60 million members worldwide. Members can earn and redeem miles across Air China, its affiliated carriers, and Star Alliance partners for flights, upgrades, and other travel benefits. “This collaboration with Air China, with the potential to reach more than 60 million members and passengers, not only expands Wetour’s global service footprint but also accelerates our vision of building a Ripple-integrated travel ecosystem,” said Webus CEO Nan Zheng. In June, Webus submitted a filing with the US SEC, paving the way for a potential $300 million investment in an XRP treasury to enhance its global payment solutions. The company intends to use cash, bank loans, and credit facilities for funding to advance its plan. Webus’ XRP-focused strategy also includes crypto-enabled payments and blockchain loyalty programs. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/xrp-payments-air-china/
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.89%
XRP
XRP$2.831+0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.21%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:49
Podijeli
BAY Miner launches mobile app: mainstream, compliant participation in BTC, ETH, and XRP

BAY Miner launches mobile app: mainstream, compliant participation in BTC, ETH, and XRP

Amidst heightened volatility in the global digital asset market, Bitcoin continues to maintain its core position in institutional portfolios. Ethereum is attracting attention from both developers and investors due to its upcoming network scaling solution upgrade. Ripple has seen a…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.29+0.21%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003064-2.04%
XRP
XRP$2.831+0.73%
Podijeli
Crypto.news2025/09/04 22:46
Podijeli
Crypto Adoption 2025: Chainalysis Reveals Leading Countries

Crypto Adoption 2025: Chainalysis Reveals Leading Countries

The post Crypto Adoption 2025: Chainalysis Reveals Leading Countries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Adoption 2025: Chainalysis Reveals Leading Countries Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-adoption-2025-chainalysis-report/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.29+0.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.21%
Sign
SIGN$0.07322+1.30%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:45
Podijeli
Dogecoin Whales Rotate to Layer Brett For 1,020% Staking Rewards

Dogecoin Whales Rotate to Layer Brett For 1,020% Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin Whales Rotate to Layer Brett For 1,020% Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Crypto markets are ablaze with rumors again, with investors constantly asking the question: how do I know which is the best crypto to buy now? The giants like Dogecoin have had their long moment in the sun but now a new narrative is developing. Sophisticated whales are shifting their gaze, rotating capital towards promising new ventures that offer explosive growth potential and unparalleled rewards.  Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is an innovative Ethereum Layer 2 solution that’s capturing attention with its high-utility design and staggering 1,020% staking APY, available at a presale price of just $0.0053. Could this be the next big opportunity for discerning investors? Why the smart money is moving from Dogecoin For years, Dogecoin represented the pinnacle of meme culture in crypto, attracting significant institutional flows and even discussions of a dedicated treasury. Yet, for all its charm and recent market momentum towards the $0.22 resistance level, some large holders are beginning to seek more dynamic opportunities.  Even though Dogecoin whales continue to accumulate, a portion of this smart money recognizes that a maturing asset, despite its cultural significance, offers diminishing returns compared to a nascent project on the cusp of exponential growth. Is the era of 100x gains for Dogecoin a thing of the past? Many believe so, signaling a move towards projects engineered for modern market demands. Layer Brett’s advantage: utility, speed, and unmatched rewards Contrast the established, often slower, world of older meme token projects with the innovative power of Layer Brett. This isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a performance Ethereum Layer 2 that solves the critical scalability issues plaguing traditional blockchains. Lightning-fast transactions, lower gas fees, and an ecosystem for its community are all aspects where Layer Brett transcends the limitations of its predecessors by offering tangible utility. The allure for those seeking…
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.31%
SUN
SUN$0.020662-1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.89%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:43
Podijeli
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Analysts See 25% Downside as Newcomer Layer Brett Steals the Show

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Analysts See 25% Downside as Newcomer Layer Brett Steals the Show

Pepe faces a 25% downside, while Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale, ETH L2 speed, and 1,000%+ staking APY make it a top contender for the next meme coin breakout.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5169+2.49%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000975+1.35%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 22:40
Podijeli
SEC Chair Highlights Clear Crypto Rules as Priority in SEC’s Spring 2025 Agenda

SEC Chair Highlights Clear Crypto Rules as Priority in SEC’s Spring 2025 Agenda

U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins signaled a regulatory reset at the commission, emphasizing that its Spring 2025 agenda prioritizes clear rules and deregulatory reforms. Atkins highlighted this while commenting on the release of the Spring 2025 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions.  New Priorities  In the statement, the SEC Chair emphasized that this agenda marks a significant shift in the commission’s focus, which now prioritizes investor protection, market efficiency, innovation, and capital formation.  This suggests that the SEC, under Atkins’ leadership, aims to balance regulation with growth, rather than focusing solely on enforcement, as the previous administration did.  Providing Clear Crypto Rules He stressed that one of the central themes of the Spring 2025 agenda is to provide regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies. According to him, providing clear rules of the road around crypto-related trading, issuance, and custody has been a key priority under his administration.  The goal is to provide market participants with much-needed clarity to enable legitimate projects to flourish, while also discouraging bad actors from violating the law.  Deregulatory Reforms and Reevaluating CAT Moreover, the agenda also includes several deregulatory measures to mitigate compliance burden and facilitate capital formation for businesses. These include expanding investor access to private markets, simplifying capital-raising pathways, and updating disclosure requirements.  Beyond crypto, the SEC is considering whether to invite public comment to help reevaluate the controversial Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT).  Atkins emphasized that the CAT has received widespread criticism in recent times. Critics, including members of Congress, worry about CAT’s high costs and the risks associated with storing sensitive market data. Notably, he acknowledged these concerns and may seek public input to reevaluate the CAT.  Overall, the new agenda reflects the SEC's withdrawal of several regulatory items proposed under the previous administration, which Atkins believes did not meet the standard of smart and effective regulation.  Since he was sworn into office as the 34th SEC Chair, Atkins has unveiled several positive initiatives for the crypto industry. Among them is the Project Crypto initiative, which aims to modernize the agency’s rulebook. In addition to updating the SEC’s rules, this initiative aims to transition the U.S. financial markets from off-chain to on-chain.  He also ensured that the commission ended all enforcement actions against crypto businesses, including withdrawing the SEC’s appeal against Ripple.
Union
U$0.01104+10.06%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000007298+3.28%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005363-0.16%
Podijeli
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 22:39
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token