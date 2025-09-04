2025-09-07 Sunday

312K+ Holders, Dominance in 130+ Countries, $397M Presale, and Climbing: How BlockDAG Is Quietly Becoming Crypto’s Global Standard

312K+ Holders, Dominance in 130+ Countries, $397M Presale, and Climbing: How BlockDAG Is Quietly Becoming Crypto's Global Standard

With 312K+ holders, 3M mobile miners, and $397M raised, BlockDAG is quietly becoming crypto’s global standard. Explore how this grassroots adoption story is redefining the industry.
2025/09/04 23:00
Analyst Compares XRP Trajectory to Amazon’s Historic Rally

Analyst Compares XRP Trajectory to Amazon's Historic Rally

The post Analyst Compares XRP Trajectory to Amazon’s Historic Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anderson draws parallels between XRP’s current pattern and Amazon stock history Amazon traded sideways for 3,800 days before achieving 3,900% price surge Analyst projects XRP could reach $100-$200 target by 2030 and beyond Crypto analyst Nick Anderson has drawn comparisons between XRP’s current price behavior and Amazon’s stock performance prior to its major breakout. Anderson shared this analysis during a recent episode of his Bullrunners show, highlighting similar patterns between the two assets. The analyst noted that Amazon stock remained in sideways trading for approximately 3,800 days, spanning more than a decade starting from 2000. This extended consolidation period preceded Amazon’s eventual breakthrough, which Anderson believes mirrors XRP’s current market dynamics. Amazon’s Cup-and-Handle Breakout Pattern Amazon’s stock formed a massive cup-and-handle pattern that culminated in a breakout during 2010. Following this technical formation, AMZN entered a consolidation phase before launching into an explosive rally from $5 to $200, generating gains of approximately 3,900% over a 15-year timeframe extending to 2025. Anderson emphasized that XRP’s potential wealth creation could benefit long-term holders, particularly investors currently under 30 years old. He calculated that these younger investors could achieve financial success if XRP reaches his minimum target of $100, with holders expected to be between 45 and 50 years old when this price level materializes. The analyst provided specific wealth calculations, noting that a holding of 10,000 XRP tokens would be valued at $1 million if the asset reaches the $100 price target. This calculation assumes sustained long-term holding strategies rather than active trading approaches. For the current market cycle, Anderson projects XRP could advance to a range between $5 and $30. However, he expects this rally to be followed by a major correction that would create conditions for what he terms “true adoption” of the cryptocurrency. Looking toward 2030 and beyond, Anderson…
2025/09/04 22:58
Strategy may become the first Bitcoin-focused company in the S&P 500

Strategy may become the first Bitcoin-focused company in the S&P 500

PANews reported on September 4th that Bloomberg reported that Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy ) has met the S&P 500 's liquidity and market capitalization criteria due to its approximately $ 70 billion in Bitcoin holdings and $ 14 billion in quarterly unrealized profits. If included, approximately 500,000 shares would be available to passive funds, representing a market capitalization of approximately $ 16 billion. The S&P 500 committee still needs to consider volatility and sector balance. Strategy has already been included in the Nasdaq 100 , and inclusion in the S&P 500 could bring greater institutional recognition.
2025/09/04 22:56
Why a 50% Crash Could Be Unstoppable?

Why a 50% Crash Could Be Unstoppable?

The post Why a 50% Crash Could Be Unstoppable? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price is sitting on shaky ground. The latest ISM manufacturing data shows the US economy grinding through its sixth straight month of contraction, while tariffs, higher costs, and a crippling tax burden weigh heavily on businesses and households alike. For a risk asset like BTC price, this backdrop is toxic. The chart is already flashing weakness, and if these conditions persist, the probability of a crash exceeding 50% is no longer far-fetched—it’s a very real risk. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Manufacturing Contraction and Economic Weakness The ISM manufacturing index at 48.7 tells us the US manufacturing sector has been in contraction for six straight months. Manufacturing is a core driver of economic cycles. When it weakens, it usually signals a slowdown in broader economic growth. Even though new orders ticked up, production fell sharply, delivery times are longer, and inventories are rising.  This suggests companies are producing less, sitting on more stock, and facing clogged supply chains. Historically, such conditions align with risk-off behavior in financial markets, where investors flee from risk assets like Bitcoin price. Tariffs, Costs, and Pessimism Manufacturers are trapped in tariff uncertainty. Higher material costs, unpredictable trade policies, and sourcing issues are reducing investment in new equipment and forcing layoffs. This is more than just a sectoral problem—it feeds into broader economic pessimism. When businesses pull back, capital markets tighten. Bitcoin thrives in liquidity-rich, high-risk environments. If tariffs and trade wars push investors into defensive assets, BTC demand could dry up quickly. The Burden of Taxes and Compliance Costs America’s Tax Compliance Burden in 2025: Source: Tax Foundation According to the Tax Complexity report from Tax Foundation, the tax code analysis adds another layer. In 2025, Americans will spend 7.1 billion hours on tax compliance, costing the economy around $536 billion—nearly 2 percent of GDP. That’s…
2025/09/04 22:55
U.S. is considering using stablecoins as a surveillance tool

U.S. is considering using stablecoins as a surveillance tool

The U.S. government is demonstrating respect for privacy and prefers stablecoins over central bank-issued digital assets. President Donald Trump restricted the development of CBDCs, citing privacy concerns. However, the Treasury Department and the Bank of International Settlements are already exploring…
2025/09/04 22:54
XRP Army’s Role in Ripple’s Victory Over SEC Acknowledged by Crypto Lawyer

XRP Army's Role in Ripple's Victory Over SEC Acknowledged by Crypto Lawyer

TLDR XRP holders significantly influenced Ripple’s victory against the SEC, as seen in the court’s decision. Judge Torres referenced XRP holder affidavits, validating the role of the XRP Army in the case. Ripple’s legal defense focused on the SEC’s failure to provide fair notice on XRP’s security classification. XRP’s price saw dramatic fluctuations following the [...] The post XRP Army’s Role in Ripple’s Victory Over SEC Acknowledged by Crypto Lawyer appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/04 22:53
Sabrina Carpenter’s Biggest Songs Mount Comebacks As Her Album Arrives

Sabrina Carpenter's Biggest Songs Mount Comebacks As Her Album Arrives

The post Sabrina Carpenter’s Biggest Songs Mount Comebacks As Her Album Arrives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Man’s Best Friend out, Sabrina Carpenter’s singles surge on U.K. charts — “Manchild” enters the top three while “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” reappear. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend arrived in the final days of August, and as attention turns to one of the year’s most anticipated pop projects, several of the superstar’s career-making singles are bouncing back onto the charts in the United Kingdom, where the singer may score a new No. 1 full-length in just a few days. “Please Please Please” Reenters the Top 10 “Please Please Please” mounts a strong comeback this frame. The track reenters the Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 9 and nearly cracks the top 10 on another list as well, vaulting from No. 62 to No. 12 on the Official Physical Singles tally. The slowed-down pop tune has crowned both rankings before. “Espresso” Returns to the Sales Lists “Espresso,” the smash that turned Carpenter into a global star in 2024, reappears on the Official Singles Sales chart at No. 54. It also rises from No. 34 to No. 7 on the Official Physical Singles list, scoring a top 10 spot on a tally where it has previously peaked at No. 2. Beyond sales and physical formats, the cut remains present on several tallies, though it dips slightly. “Espresso” falls to No. 70 on the Official Singles chart – the all-consumption roster of the biggest tracks in the U.K. – and to No. 55 on the Official Streaming ranking. “Manchild” Lifts Ahead of Man’s Best…
2025/09/04 22:53
10 Jobs That Machines Simply Can’t Do

10 Jobs That Machines Simply Can't Do

This document explores ten career paths that, despite the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, remain relatively secure from complete automation. These professions rely heavily on uniquely human skills such as creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, complex problem-solving, and nuanced interpersonal communication, making them difficult for AI to fully replicate in the foreseeable future.Photo by Igor Omilaev on&nbsp;Unsplash 1. Creative Arts (Artists, Musicians, Writers) While AI can generate art, music, and text, it often lacks the originality, emotional depth, and personal expression that define truly compelling creative works. AI can mimic styles and patterns, but it struggles to create truly novel and emotionally resonant pieces that reflect the human experience. The ability to connect with an audience on an emotional level, to convey unique perspectives, and to push creative boundaries remains a distinctly human domain. Furthermore, the subjective nature of art and the constant evolution of artistic trends require a level of adaptability and intuition that AI currently lacks.Where Human and AI Creativity Overlap 2. Complex Problem Solvers (Lawyers, Judges, Negotiators) Professions that require complex problem-solving, especially in situations involving ambiguity, ethical considerations, and nuanced human interactions, are difficult to automate. Lawyers, judges, and negotiators must analyze intricate situations, interpret laws and precedents, assess credibility, and make judgments based on incomplete information. These roles demand critical thinking, empathy, and the ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances — qualities that are challenging for AI to replicate. The human element of understanding motivations, building trust, and navigating complex social dynamics is crucial in these&nbsp;fields.Human qualities surpass AI in complex problem-solving 3. Caregivers (Nurses, Therapists, Social&nbsp;Workers) The caring professions, such as nursing, therapy, and social work, rely heavily on empathy, compassion, and the ability to build trusting relationships. While AI can assist with certain tasks, such as monitoring vital signs or providing basic information, it cannot replace the human connection and emotional support that are essential to these roles. Patients and clients need to feel understood, validated, and cared for, and this requires a level of emotional intelligence and interpersonal skill that AI currently lacks. The ability to adapt to individual needs, provide comfort, and offer personalized care is a uniquely human strength.Essential Elements of Caregiving 4. Skilled Trades (Plumbers, Electricians, Mechanics) Skilled trades require a combination of technical knowledge, manual dexterity, and problem-solving skills that are difficult to automate. Plumbers, electricians, and mechanics often work in unpredictable environments, diagnosing and repairing complex systems. They need to be able to adapt to unforeseen challenges, troubleshoot problems on the spot, and make decisions based on their experience and judgment. While robots can perform some repetitive tasks, they lack the adaptability and fine motor skills required for many of the tasks performed by skilled tradespeople. Furthermore, the need for on-site repairs and maintenance in diverse locations makes it difficult to rely solely on automated solutions.The Essence of Skilled&nbsp;Trades 5. Educators (Teachers, Professors) While AI can be used to personalize learning and provide automated feedback, it cannot replace the role of a teacher or professor in inspiring, motivating, and mentoring students. Educators provide guidance, foster critical thinking, and create a supportive learning environment. They adapt their teaching methods to meet the individual needs of their students and provide personalized feedback. The ability to connect with students on an emotional level, to inspire a love of learning, and to foster critical thinking skills are uniquely human qualities that are difficult for AI to replicate.Role of Educators vs. AI in Education 6. Scientists and Researchers Scientific discovery and research require creativity, critical thinking, and the ability to formulate hypotheses, design experiments, and interpret data. While AI can assist with data analysis and pattern recognition, it cannot replace the human intuition and creativity that are essential to scientific breakthroughs. Scientists and researchers need to be able to think outside the box, challenge existing assumptions, and develop new theories. The ability to identify important research questions, design innovative experiments, and interpret complex data requires a level of critical thinking and creativity that AI currently lacks.The Cycle of Scientific Discovery 7. Public Relations and Communications Specialists Public relations and communications specialists need to be able to understand and respond to human emotions, build relationships, and craft persuasive messages. They need to be able to adapt their communication strategies to different audiences and situations. While AI can assist with tasks such as monitoring social media and generating reports, it cannot replace the human element of building trust, managing relationships, and crafting compelling narratives. The ability to understand and respond to public opinion, to manage crises, and to build positive relationships with stakeholders requires a level of emotional intelligence and interpersonal skill that AI currently lacks.Essential Skills for PR Specialists 8. Sales and Marketing Professionals (Relationship-Focused) While AI can automate many aspects of sales and marketing, such as lead generation and email marketing, it cannot replace the human element of building relationships and closing deals. Sales and marketing professionals need to be able to understand customer needs, build rapport, and persuade customers to make a purchase. The ability to connect with customers on an emotional level, to understand their motivations, and to build trust is essential to success in sales and marketing. While AI can provide data and insights, it cannot replace the human touch that is essential to building lasting customer relationships.The Human Touch in Sales and Marketing 9. Event Planners and Coordinators Event planning and coordination require a high degree of organization, attention to detail, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. Event planners need to be able to coordinate vendors, manage budgets, and ensure that events run smoothly. They also need to be able to handle unexpected problems and adapt to changing circumstances. While AI can assist with tasks such as scheduling and logistics, it cannot replace the human element of creativity, problem-solving, and interpersonal communication that are essential to successful event planning. The ability to anticipate problems, manage crises, and create memorable experiences requires a level of creativity and adaptability that AI currently lacks.Event Planning&nbsp;Skills 10. Ethical AI Developers and&nbsp;Auditors As AI becomes more prevalent, the need for ethical AI developers and auditors will increase. These professionals will be responsible for ensuring that AI systems are developed and used in a responsible and ethical manner. They will need to be able to identify and mitigate potential biases in AI algorithms, ensure that AI systems are transparent and accountable, and protect privacy. This field requires a strong understanding of both technology and ethics, as well as the ability to think critically about the potential consequences of AI. The ability to make ethical judgments, to understand the social implications of technology, and to advocate for responsible AI development is a uniquely human&nbsp;skill.The Role of Ethical AI Professionals In conclusion, while AI is rapidly advancing, there are still many career paths that rely on uniquely human skills that are difficult for AI to replicate. These professions offer a degree of job security in an increasingly automated world. Focusing on developing these skills will be crucial for navigating the future of&nbsp;work. 10 Jobs That Machines Simply Can’t Do was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/04 22:53
Why 90% of Traders Stay Broke — The Brutal Truth No One Tells You

Why 90% of Traders Stay Broke — The Brutal Truth No One Tells You

Why 90% of Traders Stay Broke — The Brutal Truth No One Tells&nbsp;YouImage If you’ve spent any time in the trading world — Forex, crypto, stocks — you’ve probably heard this scary statistic: 90% of traders lose&nbsp;money. That means only a small fraction of people who enter the markets ever make consistent profits. The rest? They blow accounts, give up, and walk away frustrated. Why does this happen? Is it bad luck? A broken system? Market manipulation? Or is it something else entirely? In this article, we’ll break down why most traders fail, the common mistakes that kill accounts, and what you can do to avoid becoming part of the 90%&nbsp;club. Get ready for a dose of reality — because the truth isn’t&nbsp;pretty. The Harsh Reality of&nbsp;Trading Before we dive in, let’s set the stage. Trading looks glamorous on social media. Influencers flaunt luxury cars, exotic vacations, and “trading from the beach” lifestyles. But the&nbsp;truth? Behind those pictures are&nbsp;often: Credit card&nbsp;debt Fake demo account screenshots Short-lived success stories that crashed in&nbsp;weeks The markets are brutal. For every trader who makes it, dozens fail. Not because it’s impossible, but because trading requires discipline, patience, and a mindset most people simply don’t&nbsp;have. So why do 90% of traders stay broke? Let’s break it&nbsp;down. Reason #1: Lack of Education Most new traders dive in without understanding how the markets actually work. They skip the learning process&nbsp;because: They want fast&nbsp;money They think trading is&nbsp;“easy” They trust some random influencer’s “signals” The result? They trade blindly, using strategies they barely understand. Example: Imagine trying to fly a plane without taking a single lesson. That’s exactly what most traders do when they start clicking “buy” and “sell” without knowing what a candlestick chart even&nbsp;means. The Fix: Invest time in education. Learn about price action, risk management, and trading psychology before risking real&nbsp;money. Reason #2: Overleveraging Leverage is a double-edged sword. It can amplify profits — but it can destroy your account even&nbsp;faster. Most beginners see leverage as a shortcut to getting rich. They open $100 accounts and trade like they have $10,000. One wrong move, and the account is&nbsp;gone. Example: You have $100 in your account. With 1:500 leverage, you open a big position. The market moves against you by 20 pips — your account is&nbsp;wiped. The Fix: Use leverage responsibly. Just because a broker offers 1:500 leverage doesn’t mean you should use&nbsp;it. Reason #3: No Risk Management Here’s the harsh truth: You can be wrong 50% of the time and still make money — if you manage&nbsp;risk. But most traders do the opposite. They risk huge chunks of their account on every trade. One bad day and months of progress are&nbsp;gone. Common Mistake: Risking 20% or more on a single&nbsp;trade Not using stop&nbsp;losses “All-in” mentality after a&nbsp;loss The Fix: Follow the golden rule: Never risk more than 1–2% of your account on a single trade. That way, even a losing streak won’t blow your&nbsp;account. Reason #4: Trading Without a&nbsp;Plan Most traders treat the market like a casino. They have no written plan, no defined entry and exit strategy, and no&nbsp;rules. Instead, they trade based&nbsp;on: Gut feeling Random tips from&nbsp;forums Social media&nbsp;hype Why this kills traders: Without a plan, emotions take over. Fear and greed dictate every&nbsp;move. The Fix: Create a trading plan. It should&nbsp;include: Entry and exit&nbsp;rules Risk per&nbsp;trade Maximum daily loss&nbsp;limit Conditions for taking a&nbsp;break Reason #5: Revenge&nbsp;Trading This one destroys more accounts than bad strategies ever&nbsp;will. Here’s how it&nbsp;happens: You take a&nbsp;loss. Then another. Now you’re frustrated. You double your position to “get back” what you&nbsp;lost. Before you know it, you’ve turned a small red day into a disaster. Why it happens: Ego. Traders hate losing, so they fight the market. But the market doesn’t&nbsp;care. The Fix: Set a daily loss limit. If you hit it, walk away. Go to the gym. Take a break. Live to fight another&nbsp;day. Reason #6: Unrealistic Expectations Social media has convinced traders that you can turn $100 into $10,000 in a month. It’s possible — but extremely rare. The reality? Professional traders aim for 5–10% per month. That’s enough to grow an account steadily. But most beginners want instant riches. They overtrade, overleverage, and blow accounts chasing unrealistic goals. The Fix: Treat trading like a business, not a lottery ticket. Focus on consistency, not quick&nbsp;wins. Reason #7: Lack of&nbsp;Patience Trading is a waiting game. You have to sit on your hands until the perfect setup&nbsp;comes. Most beginners can’t do that. They feel the need to trade every hour. They mistake activity for progress. Result: They take poor setups, lose money, and wonder why they can’t&nbsp;win. The Fix: Quality over quantity. Sometimes the best trade is no trade at&nbsp;all. Reason #8: Emotional Trading Fear and greed run the markets — and traders who can’t control them&nbsp;lose. Fear makes you close winners too&nbsp;early. Greed makes you hold losers too&nbsp;long. Example: You’re up $50. You close the trade because you fear losing the profit. But when you’re down $50, you keep holding, hoping it turns&nbsp;around. The Fix: Stick to your plan. Use stop losses and take-profits to remove emotions from decisions. Reason #9: Chasing Strategies Many traders jump from one strategy to another after a few&nbsp;losses. They never give any system time to prove itself. The result? They stay in permanent beginner mode, always looking for a magic&nbsp;formula. The Fix: Pick one strategy, master it, and give it time. Backtest it. Trade it consistently for&nbsp;months. Reason #10: Not Treating Trading Like a&nbsp;Business Most traders treat trading like a hobby. They don’t track performance, don’t analyze mistakes, and don’t have clear&nbsp;goals. Imagine running a business without knowing your expenses or profits. That’s how most traders&nbsp;operate. The Fix: Keep a trading&nbsp;journal Review your trades&nbsp;weekly Treat every decision like it affects your bottom line — because it&nbsp;does The Psychology Behind Staying&nbsp;Broke The main reason 90% of traders fail isn’t lack of technical knowledge. It’s psychology. The market is a mirror. It reflects your discipline, patience, and self-control. If you can’t control your emotions, you’ll never control your&nbsp;profits. Can You Beat the 90%&nbsp;Rule? Absolutely — but it requires: Education (understand the market before you risk&nbsp;money) Discipline (follow your plan, even when it&nbsp;hurts) Risk Management (never blow up your account on one&nbsp;trade) Long-Term Thinking (stop chasing overnight success) Final Thoughts Trading is simple — but not easy. The rules are clear, yet most traders ignore them because they want fast&nbsp;money. The truth is, you don’t lose to the market — you lose to yourself. If you can master your mindset, manage your risk, and stay disciplined, you’ll separate yourself from the 90% who stay&nbsp;broke. The market will always be there. The question is: Will you still have an account to trade&nbsp;with? Why 90% of Traders Stay Broke — The Brutal Truth No One Tells You was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/04 22:52
AI Customer Service Boom: Salesforce Lays Off 4,000 Workers

AI Customer Service Boom: Salesforce Lays Off 4,000 Workers

AI Customer Service Boom: Salesforce Lays Off 4,000&nbsp;Workers Artificial intelligence has moved from theory to practice, revolutionizing industries. Customer service is a prime example of this sweeping change. Recently, Salesforce, one of the world’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) companies, announced layoffs impacting nearly 4,000 support roles. The reason? A rapid pivot toward AI customer service and intelligent automation. This move is more than just a workforce reduction; it’s a symbol of a much larger industry-wide shift. As AI-powered customer support tools, intelligent virtual assistants, and automated customer service solutions become mainstream, businesses are rethinking how they handle customer interactions. In this blog, we’ll explore why Salesforce made this decision, how conversational AI for businesses is reshaping customer service, and what the future holds for companies, employees, and customers in this new AI-driven landscape. 1. The Salesforce Layoffs: A Turning&nbsp;Point Salesforce’s decision to cut 4,000 jobs may seem drastic, but it underscores a fundamental reality: customer support is one of the first functions ripe for automation. For years, support teams have been bogged down by repetitive inquiries such as password resets, billing questions, or product troubleshooting. Now, AI-driven systems like AI chatbot for customer support and virtual customer service agents can handle these routine tasks efficiently. With machine learning in customer service, these tools continuously improve, learning from customer interactions to provide faster, more accurate responses. By integrating AI into its core services, Salesforce aims to deliver a more cost-effective and scalable support model — one that works around the clock and serves millions of customers simultaneously. This event marks a shift in corporate strategy: human agents are no longer seen as the backbone of customer support, but as overseers and escalators for complex cases where AI falls&nbsp;short. 2. Why Customer Service Is at the Frontline of AI&nbsp;Adoption Customer service has always been resource-intensive. Large corporations hire thousands of agents to manage queries across phone, chat, and email. But the nature of these tasks — often repetitive, structured, and rule-based — makes them ideal for customer support automation. Key Drivers of AI Adoption in Customer&nbsp;Service: Volume and Scalability: AI systems can manage thousands of conversations simultaneously without compromising speed. 24/7 Availability: Artificial intelligence helpdesk solutions don’t sleep, ensuring customers get answers anytime, anywhere. Cost Savings: Businesses cut costs sharply by automating day-to-day customer interactions. Consistency: Unlike humans, AI systems maintain uniformity in responses, reducing&nbsp;errors. It’s no wonder that companies like Salesforce are investing heavily in AI-driven customer experience platforms. Yesterday’s optional innovation is today’s business necessity. 3. The Rise of AI-Powered Customer&nbsp;Support AI-powered customer support goes far beyond simple chatbots. Modern systems integrate natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and predictive analytics to provide human-like assistance. For example, intelligent virtual assistants can&nbsp;now: ✦Interpret customer intent even when questions are vague. ✦Suggest personalized solutions based on past interactions. ✦Escalate cases to human agents seamlessly when necessary. ✦Collect data and insights to help businesses improve their services. Companies are leveraging these systems not only to reduce workloads but also to create AI-driven customer experience strategies that strengthen brand loyalty. Customers no longer just want answers — they want fast, contextual, and personalized solutions. 4. Conversational AI for Businesses: Changing the&nbsp;Game The shift toward conversational AI for businesses is revolutionizing how companies interact with customers. Unlike traditional scripted bots, conversational AI uses advanced algorithms to simulate natural, human-like dialogue. This enables businesses to: ✦Handle multilingual queries in real time. ✦Maintain context throughout conversations. ✦Offer proactive support, like recommending upgrades or reminding customers of renewals. For Salesforce, embedding conversational AI into its CRM products means clients can integrate AI chatbot for customer support directly into their workflows — reducing the need for massive human support&nbsp;teams. The result? A smoother, more engaging customer journey that feels less like talking to a machine and more like chatting with a knowledgeable assistant. 5. Human Oversight in AI Customer&nbsp;Service Despite the hype, AI isn’t eliminating humans entirely. Virtual customer service agents excel at routine inquiries, but complex cases — those involving emotional nuance, legal implications, or sensitive issues — still require human judgment. Salesforce and other companies are adopting a hybrid model, where AI handles the front lines while humans step in for advanced problem-solving. This model offers several benefits: Efficiency: AI manages volume, humans handle complexity. Accuracy: AI reduces errors in simple tasks, while humans prevent missteps in nuanced&nbsp;cases. Customer Satisfaction: A proper escalation path stops users from being caught in an AI&nbsp;loop. In essence, AI doesn’t replace human expertise — it reallocates it to areas where it’s most impactful. 6. Machine Learning in Customer Service: Continuous Improvement One of the most powerful aspects of AI systems is their ability to learn and evolve. Machine learning in customer service allows AI to analyze historical data, identify trends, and refine its responses over&nbsp;time. For example: ✦If customers frequently ask about a new product feature, the AI can preemptively provide that information. ✦If a support issue keeps recurring, the system can flag it for the product team to&nbsp;address. This feedback loop creates a data-driven ecosystem where support not only solves problems but also informs product development, marketing, and sales strategies. 7. The Role of Automated Customer Service Solutions Automated customer service solutions are no longer just about cost-cutting — they’re about redefining customer engagement. Businesses are using automation to: ✦Shorten response times from hours to seconds. ✦Provide personalized recommendations in real time. ✦Free up human agents for high-value interactions. ✦Expand global reach without scaling support staff proportionally. Salesforce’s pivot demonstrates how automation has matured from a “nice-to-have” feature into a strategic imperative for competitive advantage. 8. Opportunities and Challenges Ahead While the benefits of AI customer service are clear, challenges remain: OpportunitiesEnhanced CX: Personalized, faster support builds loyalty.Scalability: AI enables global expansion without proportional costs.Data Insights: Rich customer data supports smarter business decisions. Challenges Job Displacement: The Salesforce layoffs show real human consequences.Trust Issues: Customers may resist if AI feels impersonal or unhelpful.Ethical Concerns: Transparency in AI decision-making remains a concern.Oversight Needs: AI errors can escalate into reputational risks if not monitored. Businesses must strike the right balance — embracing automation while maintaining human empathy where it matters&nbsp;most. 9. Preparing the Workforce for the AI&nbsp;Era Salesforce’s layoffs serve as a reminder that reskilling is now essential. Employees who once managed repetitive inquiries must now adapt to roles that require supervising AI, handling escalations, and delivering empathy-driven support. Key future skills include:✦Problem-Solving &amp; Critical Thinking ✦AI System Supervision &amp; Training ✦Emotional Intelligence for Complex Cases ✦Cross-Functional Collaboration with AI&nbsp;Teams Upskilling ensures that employees remain relevant in an era of AI-driven customer experience. 10. The Future of AI Customer&nbsp;Service The trajectory is clear: The path ahead shows AI shifting from support to becoming the core of customer service. In the coming years, we can&nbsp;expect: End-to-End Automation: From query to resolution, AI will manage the majority of customer interactions.Hyper-Personalization: AI will predict customer needs before they even articulate them.Integration with Emerging Tech: Augmented reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), and voice assistants will merge with AI support systems.Shift in Human Roles: Humans will evolve into AI supervisors, strategists, and empathy specialists. Salesforce’s layoffs, while painful for employees, are a wake-up call for the industry. They show that the AI customer service boom is not just a trend but a structural transformation in how businesses operate. Conclusion The Salesforce layoffs of 4,000 support roles are more than a headline — they’re a signal of where the future of customer service is headed. As automation and conversational AI progress, the landscape of human-centered customer service is undergoing major redefinition. The transition brings worries of job loss, but it equally paves the way for employees to step into higher-level and more satisfying positions. Businesses gain efficiency, customers enjoy faster and smarter support, and the industry as a whole moves closer to a world where virtual customer service agents and humans collaborate seamlessly. In the end, AI customer service isn’t just about reducing costs — it’s about reshaping the very foundation of customer engagement in the digital age. Those who adapt will thrive, while those who resist may find themselves left behind in this rapidly changing landscape. AI Customer Service Boom: Salesforce Lays Off 4,000 Workers was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/04 22:52
