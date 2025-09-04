2025-09-07 Sunday

Cardano and XRP Rumors Spark Talk of Alliance, But Another Meme Coin Grabs This Week’s Headlines

Cardano–XRP alliance rumors spark buzz, but Layer Brett steals headlines with $2.5M raised, $0.0053 presale price, and 1,040% staking rewards fueling 100x hype.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 23:10
​​Top 3 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy in 2025 for a Massive ROI Upside in 3 Months: ADA vs. DOGE, vs. Tapzi

Shifts in the crypto market are the norm. Lately, Bitcoin dominance has been declining, with altcoins doing the opposite. In […] The post ​​Top 3 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy in 2025 for a Massive ROI Upside in 3 Months: ADA vs. DOGE, vs. Tapzi appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 23:06
Transak Joins Fireblocks Network to Power Global Fiat-to-Stablecoin Payments

Transak has joined the Fireblocks Network for Payments as a launch partner, delivering fiat-to-stablecoin rails to institutions worldwide.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 23:05
Why My Goal Is to Survive the Market — Not Beat It

Why My Goal Is to Survive the Market — Not Beat&nbsp;ItImage When I first started trading, I had one goal: to beat the market. I wanted to outsmart everyone, pick the perfect trades, and rack up profits so fast I’d never have to work another day in my&nbsp;life. I thought trading was about winning — winning big, winning fast, and winning often. Social media didn’t help either. Every other post I saw was someone flashing profits, showing off cars, or claiming they made thousands in a&nbsp;day. So naturally, I wanted the&nbsp;same. But after years in the trenches, countless blown accounts, sleepless nights, and emotional rollercoasters, I realized something crucial: The real goal of trading isn’t to beat the market. It’s to survive&nbsp;it. And that single shift in mindset changed everything for&nbsp;me. In this article, I’m going to share why survival — not domination — should be your ultimate goal, the mistakes I made that nearly ended my trading journey, and the practical lessons that can keep you in the game for the long&nbsp;haul. The Myth of Beating the&nbsp;Market Before we go deeper, let’s bust one big&nbsp;myth: You can’t consistently beat the market. Not in the way most people&nbsp;think. Sure, some traders have big winning days, even weeks or months. But sustaining that over years? Almost impossible — especially for retail traders like&nbsp;us. Why? Because the market isn’t a person you can fight and win against. It’s a massive, complex system influenced by billions of decisions, trillions of dollars, and unpredictable events. Central banks change policy overnight. A tweet from a billionaire moves the market by&nbsp;10%. A war breaks out and wipes out months of planning. You can’t control any of&nbsp;that. The only thing you can control is you — your risk, your psychology, and your approach. That’s why my goal isn’t to beat the market anymore. It’s to survive it long enough to&nbsp;thrive. Why Survival Matters More Than&nbsp;Winning Trading isn’t a sprint — it’s a marathon. And most traders treat it like a 100-meter dash. They blow up trying to get rich in&nbsp;weeks. Here’s the truth: If you survive long enough, the profits will&nbsp;come. Survival means: Keeping your account alive through losing&nbsp;streaks Protecting your capital when markets go&nbsp;crazy Avoiding emotional decisions that wipe you&nbsp;out If you survive, you can keep trading. If you keep trading, you can keep learning. And the more you learn, the closer you get to consistency. Survival = Opportunity. My Turning Point: When I Almost Quit&nbsp;Trading I’ll never forget the day I almost gave&nbsp;up. I had been trading for six months. At first, everything seemed easy. I doubled my small account in a few weeks and thought I was a genius. Then reality&nbsp;hit. One bad week wiped out everything I made — and more. Instead of stopping, I kept trading bigger, trying to make it back. That led to revenge trading, overleveraging, and finally, blowing my account completely. I was angry. At the market. At myself. At everything. That night, I asked myself: “Why did this&nbsp;happen?” The answer was simple: I was trying to beat the market. I was chasing wins, not managing&nbsp;risk. From that day, I made a promise:“My only goal is to survive. If I can survive, I can win&nbsp;later.” The Difference Between Survivors and&nbsp;Losers When you look at the top traders — the ones who last for decades — they all have one thing in common: they focus on defense, not&nbsp;offense. Losers focus&nbsp;on: How much they can make&nbsp;today How fast they can double their&nbsp;account Catching every single&nbsp;move Survivors focus&nbsp;on: Preserving capital Taking only high-probability setups Avoiding stupid mistakes that kill&nbsp;accounts Think about it like boxing. You can have the hardest punch in the world, but if you can’t protect yourself, you won’t last a single&nbsp;round. Trading works the same way. Defense wins&nbsp;games. What Survival Looks Like in&nbsp;Trading So what does “survival” actually mean in practical terms? Let’s break it&nbsp;down. 1. Risk Management First,&nbsp;Always Most traders blow up because they risk too much on one trade. Survival means never letting one trade — or even one bad week — wipe you&nbsp;out. Here’s my&nbsp;rule: Never risk more than 1–2% of your account on a single&nbsp;trade Set stop-losses and respect&nbsp;them Accept small losses as the cost of doing&nbsp;business When you manage risk, a losing streak won’t kill you. It’ll sting, but you’ll live to trade another&nbsp;day. 2. Control Your&nbsp;Leverage Leverage is the killer of accounts. It gives you power — but too much power destroys&nbsp;you. Survival mindset = use leverage responsibly. You don’t need to max out your margin. Trade small. Stay in the&nbsp;game. 3. Pick Quality Over&nbsp;Quantity Most beginners think trading more means making more. Wrong. The more you trade, the more mistakes you&nbsp;make. Survivors wait. They’re patient. They know the best setups come rarely, and that’s&nbsp;okay. Sometimes the best trade is no trade at&nbsp;all. 4. Accept That Losses Are&nbsp;Normal This was hard for me to accept at first. I thought losing meant I was a bad&nbsp;trader. But even the best traders lose. Hedge funds lose. Banks lose. Losses are part of the&nbsp;game. The key? Keep them small. Big losses kill accounts. Small losses are just business expenses. 5. Stick to a&nbsp;Plan Survival means having rules — and following them. No “gut feelings,” no chasing. If your plan says don’t trade today, then&nbsp;don’t. The Psychological Shift That Changed Everything When I stopped trying to beat the market, everything changed. I stopped overtrading I stopped chasing unrealistic goals I started thinking long-term Now, instead of asking “How much can I make today?” I ask:“How can I protect my capital&nbsp;today?” And guess what? I make more money now than when I was chasing wins — because I’m still here. I didn’t blow up. I didn’t&nbsp;quit. Why Beating the Market is a Dangerous Goal Trying to beat the market makes&nbsp;you: Take unnecessary risks Trade bigger than you&nbsp;should Chase every move like a&nbsp;gambler That mindset leads to burnout, frustration, and blown accounts. Survival mindset, on the other hand, makes&nbsp;you: Play the long&nbsp;game Respect risk Stay calm during&nbsp;chaos Lessons From the&nbsp;Pros Look at traders like Paul Tudor Jones, Warren Buffett, or George Soros. Do they talk about “beating” the market every day?&nbsp;No. They talk about preserving capital, managing risk, and staying in the&nbsp;game. Buffett’s famous rule:Rule #1: Don’t lose money. Rule #2: Don’t forget Rule&nbsp;#1. Why? Because if you lose 50% of your account, you need 100% just to break even. Survival comes&nbsp;first. Building a Survival&nbsp;Strategy Here’s what my survival strategy looks like&nbsp;today: Small risk per trade&nbsp;(1–2%) Daily loss limit (If I hit it, I stop&nbsp;trading) No overleveraging Patience for high-probability setups Emotional discipline (No revenge trading, no&nbsp;FOMO) It’s not sexy. It won’t impress Instagram. But it keeps me in the&nbsp;game. Survival =&nbsp;Freedom Here’s the irony: The moment I stopped trying to beat the market, I started winning. Slowly, steadily, and consistently. Because survival gives you something most traders never get:&nbsp;time. Time to learn. Time to recover. Time to grow your account the right&nbsp;way. And that, my friend, is the real path to financial freedom. Final Thoughts The market is bigger than you. Smarter than you. Stronger than you. You won’t beat&nbsp;it. But you can survive it. And if you survive long enough, you’ll&nbsp;thrive. Forget the Instagram traders, the quick-money mindset, the “get rich fast” schemes. Focus on risk, patience, and discipline. Because at the end of the day, the traders who survive are the traders who&nbsp;win. Why My Goal Is to Survive the Market — Not Beat It was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/04 23:04
Google and Shein Hit With Hefty Fines in France for Cookie Misuse

TLDRs: France fines Google €325M and Shein €150M for violating cookie consent rules. Regulators cite failure to obtain informed user consent for advertising cookies. Shein affected 12 million French users; Google faces stricter compliance orders. Fines show escalating enforcement trends targeting both tech and retail sectors. France’s data protection watchdog, CNIL, has imposed significant fines [...] The post Google and Shein Hit With Hefty Fines in France for Cookie Misuse appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 23:03
Why is the crypto market crashing today? (Sep. 4)

The crypto market is crashing today, Sept. 4, as investors continue waiting for the upcoming non-farm payrolls data from the United States. Crypto market crashes ahead of NFP data Cryptocurrencies pulled back, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling to $110,000, and Ethereum…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 23:03
ECB Pushes for Stricter Regulation

The post ECB Pushes for Stricter Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations The European Union’s landmark MiCA framework may not be enough to protect investors if foreign stablecoin projects continue to operate under lighter oversight, according to concerns raised in Brussels this week. Officials fear that so-called “multi-jurisdiction” stablecoins could exploit loopholes by issuing tokens partly inside and partly outside the bloc. In the event of financial stress, users would likely rush to redeem coins in Europe — where strict reserve requirements and zero redemption fees apply — draining local protections faster than intended. Speaking at the annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board, ECB President Christine Lagarde said such vulnerabilities leave Europe exposed. She argued that only global coordination can prevent issuers from exploiting weaker regimes. Her proposal would block non-EU issuers from entering the single market unless their home countries enforce equivalent rules. Stronger safeguards would also be required for cross-border transfers between EU and non-EU entities. The warning comes as the United States, under President Donald Trump, has taken a looser stance. Earlier this year the Federal Reserve withdrew previous guidance that discouraged banks from touching crypto and stablecoins, a shift widely seen as an invitation for Wall Street to expand its role in digital assets. Europe’s approach, by contrast, has centered on preventing runs and protecting consumers, positioning MiCA as the strictest stablecoin regime in the world. Whether those protections hold up without matching international standards, however, remains an open question. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:02
Bitcoin Regains Institutional Momentum as BlackRock Shifts Away From Ethereum

Fresh data shows BlackRock sold roughly $151 million worth of ETH on September 3 while simultaneously adding nearly $290 million […] The post Bitcoin Regains Institutional Momentum as BlackRock Shifts Away From Ethereum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 23:01
Corporate Bitcoin treasuries hit 1m BTC milestone, Startegy leads

Treasury firms now hold more than 5% of the Bitcoin supply, and Strategy holds more than all others combined. Corporate adoption of Bitcoin crossed a new milestone. On September 4, public companies held more than 1 million Bitcoin (BTC), worth…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 23:00
The Hidden Tax Traps Lurking in the DeFi Ecosystem

DeFi isn’t just about yield and smart contracts — it also creates complex taxable events. Deposits into CDPs, liquidations, liquidity pool tokens, airdrops, interest fees, and governance rewards can all trigger direct taxes like income or capital gains, while DEX fees, keeper incentives, and oracle charges may fall under indirect taxes such as VAT/GST. Because jurisdictions treat these events differently — sometimes as repos, sometimes as disposals — compliance can be confusing and inconsistent. Understanding how DeFi activities map to traditional tax principles is critical for both users and protocols navigating this evolving regulatory landscape.
Hackernoon2025/09/04 23:00
