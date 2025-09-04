2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
How YOLO Revolutionized Real-Time Object Detection

How YOLO Revolutionized Real-Time Object Detection

Welcome to another day of writing about why machines are officially outpacing humans in spotting objects, sorting data, and apparently…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
RealLink
REAL$0.06055+0.63%
YOLO
YOLO$0.000000009585+0.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639-0.22%
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/04 23:16
Podijeli
XRP Price Prediction: Here’s How Bulls Can Target $5

XRP Price Prediction: Here’s How Bulls Can Target $5

The post XRP Price Prediction: Here’s How Bulls Can Target $5 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP price is currently trying to bounce back and hit the important $3 level once again. Trading at $2.83, XRP is down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. The majority of the top ten cryptocurrencies have slipped into the red zone. Bitcoin and Ethereum are both down more than 2%. Here’s what’s …
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.89%
XRP
XRP$2.831+0.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
CoinPedia2025/09/04 23:15
Podijeli
Act Before the Freeze Ends: Arctic Pablo Rockets at $0.00099 as Crypto Whales Ignite the Market While Bonk and Cheems Blow Up

Act Before the Freeze Ends: Arctic Pablo Rockets at $0.00099 as Crypto Whales Ignite the Market While Bonk and Cheems Blow Up

What if the coin you overlook today becomes tomorrow’s biggest winner? Cryptocurrency history is filled with such tales—small investments turning into fortunes overnight. As meme coins continue grabbing headlines, three standouts are sparking global chatter. Bonkand  Cheems gain momentum. But the spotlight shines brightest on Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), which has hit a turning point in its […]
Bonk
BONK$0.0000203+1.95%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03578+2.99%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002607+4.11%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/04 23:15
Podijeli
⚖️ Margin Trading: Balancing Risks and Rewards

⚖️ Margin Trading: Balancing Risks and Rewards

Did you know that with margin trading you can open positions far larger than your own funds? This powerful tool can magnify profits — but also&nbsp;losses. In our new article we&nbsp;explain: The basics of margin&nbsp;trading Why leverage can be useful and dangerous Practical steps to manage risk in forex, commodities, futures, and&nbsp;crypto 📖 Read the full article here: 👉 https://nordfx.com/useful-articles/margin-trading-explained-risks-rewards-and-how-to-manage-them?id=1187185 ⚖️ Margin Trading: Balancing Risks and Rewards was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Podijeli
Medium2025/09/04 23:14
Podijeli
833K Ethereum wait to enter validator program as queue drops to 14 days

833K Ethereum wait to enter validator program as queue drops to 14 days

The post 833K Ethereum wait to enter validator program as queue drops to 14 days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s validator queue has more than 833,000 Ether currently awaiting processing to enter staking pools, just 11 days after the second-largest token by market cap hit $4,946, its all-time high level. According to data from the Ethereum Validator Queue, 833,141 ETH, worth $3.6 billion at current market prices, is pending entry into staking as of Thursday. The estimated wait time is 14 days and 11 hours.  A validator queue is the waiting list for participants who want to become validators to secure the network while earning staking rewards. Queue numbers remain positive despite weekly decline  Charts tracking entry and exit queues show that in the week starting August 29, the exit queue was at 1.05 million ETH, but has since declined steadily, falling to 831,053 ETH by September 3, nearly 25% less. Ethereum Validator queue numbers. Source: Validatorqueue On the entry side, after dipping early in the period, volumes surged to 860,000 on September 2, the highest level recorded since September 2023, following the Shanghai upgrade. The numbers went up by about 15% compared to Monday, and has settled around 833,000 ETH. Wait exit processing times fell from nearly 19 days on August 29 to about 14 days by September 4, a 26% downtick. Entry wait times followed a similar trajectory, slipping from more than 13 days on August 29 to just under 14 days at the latest count, ignoring a temporary spike to nearly 15 days recorded on Tuesday. Validator exits do not necessarily mean the token is in a bear phase. Many validators locked Ether at far lower prices when ETH traded between $1,000 and $2,000. Judging from today’s market value that has exceeded $4,400, some participants are unstaking to take profit or in layperson’s terms, sell for gains. Secondly, ETH holders were required to stake…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.89%
Capverse
CAP$0.13765+18.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258+0.55%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:14
Podijeli
Nasdaq tightens scrutiny of companies raising cash to buy crypto: report

Nasdaq tightens scrutiny of companies raising cash to buy crypto: report

Nasdaq is increasing oversight of companies seeking to raise money to buy cryptocurrencies as over firms eye more than $98 billion for DATs.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10083-0.89%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/04 23:14
Podijeli
Japan-Based Platform Service Provider Robot Consulting Invests Largely in Ethereum! Here Are the Details

Japan-Based Platform Service Provider Robot Consulting Invests Largely in Ethereum! Here Are the Details

Robot Consulting announced plans to invest 1 billion yen in Ethereum as part of its strategy to expand into the metaverse. Continue Reading: Japan-Based Platform Service Provider Robot Consulting Invests Largely in Ethereum! Here Are the Details
SphereX
HERE$0.000201-21.17%
Particl
PART$0.1843+0.60%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/04 23:14
Podijeli
Solana Eyes $217 Target as Triangle Breakout Forms

Solana Eyes $217 Target as Triangle Breakout Forms

The post Solana Eyes $217 Target as Triangle Breakout Forms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana aims for $217 as a triangle breakout targets $255 if resistance at $205 breaks. Analysts suggest a dip to $206 before potential upward movement towards $217 for Solana. Solana’s leadership strengthens blockchain’s growth potential and technical development. Solana Eyes $217 Target as Triangle Breakout Continues to Form Solana ($SOL) is currently in the midst of a technical setup that may push its price toward $217. Traders are closely watching its movements as the cryptocurrency continues to form a triangle pattern, with the potential for a breakout. Testing the $205 Resistance Level Solana is facing resistance around the $205 mark, which has become a key level in recent days. According to analyst Lark Davis, the price is aiming to get above the $205 level at the top of the triangle.  The cryptocurrency has attempted to break past this level several times but has yet to maintain a decisive push above it. Davis mentioned that the volume behind this current move is not as high as the previous breakout attempt last week. $SOL Upward Movement | Source: X He added that analysts have to observe if the bulls can step it up, suggesting that further upward movement will depend on stronger buying interest. The triangle pattern indicates that a breakout could occur soon, with a target price of $255 if the price can break above this level. Support Levels and Potential Dip Despite the optimistic outlook, some analysts believe that $SOL could experience a slight dip before a rebound. Based on Ali_charts, he pointed out that the cryptocurrency may dip to $206 before testing the $217 target.  This potential dip would allow the price to gather strength before making another push higher. The market’s reaction to this support level will be crucial for the next move. If Solana fails…
Solana
SOL$203.04-0.03%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:13
Podijeli
Mega Matrix seeks $2b war chest to amass stablecoin governance tokens

Mega Matrix seeks $2b war chest to amass stablecoin governance tokens

Mega Matrix is mobilizing a potential $2 billion in capital through a new shelf registration, aiming to execute a corporate-scale accumulation of key stablecoin governance tokens and corner nascent markets for protocol influence. According to a press release dated September…
Podijeli
Crypto.news2025/09/04 23:11
Podijeli
Bruce Springsteen’s Unreleased ‘Born To Run’ Song Becomes A Hit

Bruce Springsteen’s Unreleased ‘Born To Run’ Song Becomes A Hit

The post Bruce Springsteen’s Unreleased ‘Born To Run’ Song Becomes A Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruce Springsteen’s unreleased Born to Run cut “Lonely Night in the Dark” debuts on two U.K. sales charts, marking another 2025 win for the rock legend. UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 11: REDBANK Photo of Bruce SPRINGSTEEN, Bruce Springsteen performing on stage – Born to Run Tour, 27 (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) Redferns 2025 has been a massive and unusually busy year for Bruce Springsteen. He’s still out on the road, he dropped a surprise EP just months ago, and just a few weeks back, he unleashed Tracks II – The Lost Albums, a sprawling box set featuring seven full-lengths. That’s more music than most acts release in a decade, but Springsteen isn’t finished. The rocker recently shared “Lonely Night in the Dark,” a tune recorded during his Born to Run sessions that never made it onto the classic. Nearly 50 years later, the song finally earns the spotlight as it becomes another win for the legendary musician in the United Kingdom. “Lonely Night in the Dark” Debuts Inside the Top 40 “Lonely Night in the Dark” opens inside the top 40 on a pair of sales-driven tallies across the Atlantic. The song launches at No. 34 on the Official Singles Sales chart and at No. 31 on the Official Singles Downloads list. Those debuts give Springsteen his twelfth hit on the overall sales ranking and his sixteenth on the downloads-only list. “Rain in the River” Hit This Year This year alone, Springsteen has scored two new hits on the downloads chart. Back in April, “Rain in the River” arrived at No. 96, managing just a single frame on the tally. Encore at the Garden with The Killers On the U.K.’s ranking of the top-selling tracks of any style and via any format, Springsteen has earned three new wins in 2025.…
Sidekick
K$0.1516+2.15%
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.25%
Union
U$0.01101+9.77%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:11
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token