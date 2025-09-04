From Swag To Scotch, Ryder Cup Inspires Wave Of Brand Tie-Ins

The post From Swag To Scotch, Ryder Cup Inspires Wave Of Brand Tie-Ins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A look at the Spirit of the Cup collection Devereux X Johnnie Walker To clinch victory in the Ryder Cup, a team needs to reach the 14.5-point threshold. But for the parade of brands that have hitched their wagon to the biennial U.S.A. vs. Europe showdown, the eventual winner is really irrelevant. All that matters is harnessing hype and fan engagement to connect with customers and drive brand impact. Ryder Cup worldwide partner Citi has rolled out new television ads positioning golf’s variability as a metaphor for its own global reach. While basketball courts, Olympic pools, and tennis courts are precisely uniform in size, the campaign notes, golf is “never the same twice” thanks to ever-changing fairways and greens. The point is that the hole-to-hole and course-to-course dynamism of the sport mirrors the bank’s ability to adapt across 180 markets. Building on brand activations opportunities, other companies are also leveraging the Ryder Cup to engage consumers through exclusive merchandise and localized experiences. In a Ryder Cup–themed collaboration that hit this a.m. Johnnie Walker has partnered with Devereux Golf, a culture-forward golf label that blends streetwear sensibilities with inclusive, modern design, on a ‘Spirit of the Cup’ collection. The drop features polos, tees jerseys, and caps that vibe-check the transatlantic tussle of the storied tournament while also nodding to NYC street style to reflect the host city’s influence. “Designing this collection, we wanted to bottle the energy of both the rivalry and New York itself,” Bert Brunner, co-founder and designer at Devereux Golf, explained. “The city is bold, expressive, and high-energy, so we leaned into streetwear, oversized graphics, and color blocking that mirrors the intensity of the competition. But the bigger idea was about bringing golf into today’s cultural language…Together with Johnnie Walker, we created a collection that feels at home…