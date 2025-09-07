MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Ethereum ETFs Experience 4 Days of Outflows; Optimism Remains Strong
Spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based in the U.S. have experienced four days of net outflows in a row. This was in a reduced trading week because of the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. The outflows are on the heels of a robust August where Ethereum ETFs posted net inflows of $3.87 billion. In […]
U
$0.01101
+9.77%
NET
$0.00009491
--%
Podijeli
Tronweekly
2025/09/07 02:00
Podijeli
Best Crypto to Buy Now: ETH, Solana and a Micro-Cap Rising Star Capture Smart Money Attention
Investors eyeing the best crypto to buy now are balancing large caps with high-potential micro-caps. Ethereum leads in institutional confidence, Solana attracts attention with on-chain activity, and a low-cap breakout token has smart money buzzing. MAGACOIN FINANCE also enters the conversation as an alternative for risk-tolerant portfolios. Ethereum Anchors Market Confidence Ethereum continues to serve […]
MICRO
$0.000756
-2.32%
CAP
$0.13765
+18.59%
TOKEN
$0.01261
+0.79%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 02:00
Podijeli
15 Most Iconic Cozy Fall TV Shows
The post 15 Most Iconic Cozy Fall TV Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) on “Gilmore Girls” have come to embody the cozy fall TV shows so many want to watch as soon as September begins. Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images As soon as September hits, it’s time for a new type of bingeing—cozy fall TV shows. These are the fall favorites associated with sweater weather, pumpkin everything, apple cider and falling leaves. It may still be 80 degrees outside, but many people crave shows as comfortable and comforting as a worn-in, nubby cardigan. If you are looking for something with fall vibes to binge, this list of 15 cozy fall TV shows has something for you. From spooky Halloween teen shows to mysteries to supernatural programs, the list has a wide variety of high-quality, compelling shows that will give you all the fall feels. 15 Best Cozy Fall Shows These shows have all stood the test of time and are available on streaming. 15. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Before there was Wednesday, there was The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with the incomparable Kiernan Shipka taking on the role of everyone’s favorite teenage witch from the Archie Comics. This was a much darker take than the ‘90s sitcom—the occult looms large as Sabrina tries to navigate her magical powers and the everyday headaches of high school. You can watch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina here. 14. Pushing Daisies Quirky, funny and not at all what you’d expect from a broadcast TV show, Pushing Daisies follows Ned, a piemaker with the ability to bring back the dead with one touch. He begins using his gift to help with homicide investigations (good!) but complicates the world order when he brings back his deceased childhood crush (less good). You can watch Pushing Daisies here. 13. Atypical Sweet Sam (Keir…
D
$0.03139
+0.25%
PHOTO
$1.388
-2.76%
COM
$0.018157
+5.22%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:58
Podijeli
Dow Jones backslides after disappointing NFP print sparks recession fears
The post Dow Jones backslides after disappointing NFP print sparks recession fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dow Jones backslid on Friday, falling back below 45,500. NFP job gains came in well below expectations, adding further bets to Fed rate cuts. A steepening decline in job creation has gone too far, overshooting market hopes for rate cuts and reigniting recessionary concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sank on Friday, falling nearly 500 points at its lowest after United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data showed the US added far fewer jobs than expected, pinning expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut on September 17. The latest NFP jobs report showed the US added just 22K net new jobs in August, coming in even lower than the median market forecast of 75K. The previous month’s figure was revised upward slightly to 79K, but August’s sharp drop has pushed bets of a Fed rate cut into the ceiling. Market talk of a jumbo double-cut is back on the table, with rate markets pricing in 10% odds of a 50 basis point interest rate trim on the Fed’s next rate call this month. Equities fumble expectations for low but not too-low NFP figures Despite equity traders getting their wish for an underperforming NFP print, the latest round of jobs data has turned into a monkey’s paw scenario. While low hiring figures will help push the Fed into an interest rate cut in a couple of weeks, too low of an NFP figure has reignited recession fears across the broader market. Despite hitting a new all-time high on intraday bids, the Dow Jones has recoiled sharply from record territory, paring away Thursday’s hopeful gains and sending the major equity index back into the red for the week. Next week poses a fresh set of challenges for data watchers. The latest round of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation…
PAW
$0.000000006815
-2.67%
INDEX
$1.182
-2.23%
COM
$0.018157
+5.22%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:55
Podijeli
World Liberty Financial Discloses Reason for Blacklisting 272 Wallets
The post World Liberty Financial Discloses Reason for Blacklisting 272 Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed that it blacklisted 272 wallets and explained why it made this move. This comes amid the DeFi project’s move to blacklist TRON founder Justin Sun’s wallet over allegations of him dumping his coins on investors. World Liberty Financial Addresses Blacklisting 272 Wallets In an X post, the DeFi project stated that it did this to protect users and not to silence normal activity. The team confirmed that it blacklisted these wallets over the past few days, while noting that they did this solely to prevent harm while they investigate and help users who are impacted. World Liberty Financial went on to give a breakdown of the 272 wallets that they blacklisted. They blocked 215 of these wallets (79%) due to phishing attacks. The team stated that they intervened to prevent hackers from draining funds and are now working with the rightful owners to secure the assets. Furthermore, 50 (18.4%) wallet owners reported compromise through fake support teams, which prompted the blacklisting to help these token holders recover their funds. The DeFi project blacklisted five wallets due to high-risk exposure, while one of the 272 wallets is under review for misappropriation of other holders’ funds. Notably, this development comes amid World Liberty Financial’s decision to blacklist Justin Sun’s wallets over allegations that he was dumping his tokens on investors. The TRON founder has denied these allegations, claiming that the team ‘unreasonably’ froze his tokens. Amid this development, the WLFI token has rebounded from the decline earlier in the week. TradingView data shows that the token is trading at around $0.1966, up around 8% today. Source: TradingView; WLFI Daily Chart As CoinGape earlier reported, the World Liberty Financial token debuted at a $7 billion market cap when it launched on September 1. The token had dropped to an…
SUN
$0.020667
-1.74%
WLFI
$0.2309
+20.13%
LIBERTY
$0.08825
-3.75%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:53
Podijeli
Ozak AI Could Yield 10X Returns While XRP Consolidates Below $3
The post Ozak AI Could Yield 10X Returns While XRP Consolidates Below $3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency markets demonstrated both positive and negative results since OZAK AI grew in presale, and XRP occupied a narrow band. The focus was on momentum around the increasing Phase 5 activity and open fundraising by OZAK AI. In the meantime, XRP managed to hold down to less than 3 and stable liquidity ratios. OZAK AI ($OZ) was an AI and DePIN crypto project that has an ongoing presale. Phase 5 lists the token at $0.01, advancing toward a $0.012 next step. More than 847 million tokens have been sold, raising over $2.6 million so far. The total supply is 10 billion $OZ, with 30% allocated to the presale. That progress equals roughly 28% of the presale allocation distributed. Vesting releases 10% at listing, a one-month cliff, and then six months of linear unlocks. Utility spans AI automation, a DePIN layer for compute and data, cross-chain use across EVM networks, and staking governance. The dashboard shows live wallet activity, real-time sales, and a 10% referral bonus. It is transparency that facilitates involvement and provides growth in tandem with quantifiable adoption. XRP Range with Liquidity Adequate. XRP is trading at 2.84 at a 0.34% day gain. It went down to less than 2.83 and came back up to almost 2.88 before it stabilized around 2.85. The move is an indication of low-lying intraday strength despite weaker intraday activity. Source: CoinMarketCap The market capitalization is 169.05 billion, and the number of tokens is 59.48 billion. Maximum supply is pegged at 100 billion, and FDV is pegged at 285.65 billion. Liquidity is orderly because the market follows the wider conditions. Daily volume fell 39.76% to $4.64 billion, setting a volume-to-market cap ratio near 2.73%. Support sits around $2.82 to $2.80, while near-term resistance appears near $2.90. A stronger volume rebound could open attempts toward…
NEAR
$2.438
+2.35%
SIX
$0.02149
+0.42%
REAL
$0.06054
+0.61%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:52
Podijeli
Bitcoin’s “Red September” Myth Challenged By Institutional Inflows
The post Bitcoin’s “Red September” Myth Challenged By Institutional Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 16:22 // News Historically, September has been a difficult month for Bitcoin, often referred to as “Red September” due to the historical trend of negative performance. Changing crypto paradigms However, market analysts suggest that 2025 could defy this trend. Increasing adoption by institutional investors, fuelled by the success of Bitcoin ETFs that have absorbed significant capital, and the continued shortage of supply post-halving are creating a new dynamic. These factors counterbalance historical volatility and could lead to a more favourable outcome for the leading cryptocurrency. In addition, there is a notable shift in investor behaviour, with a steady rotation of capital from Bitcoin to Ethereum as investors seek riskier assets in anticipation of a potential “altseason” Data from various sources suggests that Ethereum ETPs are seeing significantly larger inflows than their Bitcoin counterparts. This shift, combined with a potential easing of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve, could set the stage for a broader crypto market rally. Cryptocurrency market on the move While technical indicators still show some downward pressure, the fundamental support from institutional and corporate players, along with optimistic macroeconomic forecasts, paints a more complex picture than previous Septembers. The latest analysis of Bitcoin price by Coinidol.com shows that BTC has fallen, but has remained above $108,000 since August 29. It will resume its positive momentum once it breaks the $112,000 level and rises above the moving average lines. Currently, BTC price is fluctuating around $110,200. This year’s market dynamics suggest a maturing ecosystem where traditional cyclical patterns are being disrupted by growing institutional interest and a diversifying investor base. The narrative is shifting from a simple historical trend to a more nuanced view that takes into account the significant structural changes within the crypto market. …
U
$0.01101
+9.77%
BTC
$111,032.32
+0.21%
MORE
$0.10086
-0.86%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:50
Podijeli
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: How Much Will 1 LILPEPE Be Worth By January 1, 2026?
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could trade between $0.0015 and $0.015 by January 1, 2026, depending on market sentiment, exchange listings, and roadmap execution.
PEPE
$0.00000974
+1.24%
TRADE
$0.11303
-1.16%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 01:49
Podijeli
Anthropic Ordered to Destroy Datasets in $1.5B Author Settlement
TLDRs; Anthropic will pay $1.5B to settle authors’ lawsuit over using pirated books in AI training datasets. The settlement requires Anthropic to destroy datasets containing copyrighted works, marking a historic precedent. Authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson led the case against the $183B AI firm. The record-breaking payout highlights risks tied to [...] The post Anthropic Ordered to Destroy Datasets in $1.5B Author Settlement appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1241
+3.58%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/07 01:48
Podijeli
Whale Gazing: MoonBull Emerges as the Top New Meme Coin to Watch While Official Trump and Bonk Remain Solid
Discover MoonBull, Official Trump, and Bonk - the new meme coins taking the crypto world by storm. Find out why MoonBull's whitelist is a must-not-miss opportunity!
TRUMP
$8.455
+1.67%
BONK
$0.00002031
+2.00%
STORM
$0.01331
+2.30%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 01:45
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token