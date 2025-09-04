2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches Seturion: pan-European platform for the settlement of tokenized securities with savings up to 90%

Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches Seturion: pan-European platform for the settlement of tokenized securities with savings up to 90%

Boerse Stuttgart has introduced Seturion, a pan-European infrastructure for the settlement of tokenized securities.
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 23:41
Podijeli
Solana and XRP Pull Back, Liquidity Flows Into A New Meme Coin Titan With 85x Growth Projections

Solana and XRP Pull Back, Liquidity Flows Into A New Meme Coin Titan With 85x Growth Projections

Solana and XRP cool off as traders rotate into Layer Brett, an ETH L2 meme coin at $0.0053 presale, offering viral hype, 1,000% staking APY, and 85x upside.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.1+1.07%
XRP
XRP$2.832+0.76%
Solayer
LAYER$0.517+2.51%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 23:40
Podijeli
Ethereum News: Wale und Haie schlagen zu – und Pepenode revolutioniert das Mining

Ethereum News: Wale und Haie schlagen zu – und Pepenode revolutioniert das Mining

Ethereum erlebt derzeit starke Käufe durch Wale und Institutionen. Zuflüsse in Milliardenhöhe und die Hoffnung auf ETFs stärken den Kurs. Experten erwarten einen langfristig positiven Ausblick mit großem Wachstumspotenzial. Ethereum rückt erneut in den Mittelpunkt der Finanzwelt. Immer mehr Großanleger und institutionelle Investoren setzen auf die Blockchain. Mit massiven Kapitalzuflüssen, wachsendem Vertrauen und neuen Projekten […]
Podijeli
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 23:38
Podijeli
US Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody – Which Cryptos Will Explode Next?

US Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody – Which Cryptos Will Explode Next?

After a four-year break, US Bank is stepping back into the crypto arena, reopening its custody services for $BTC and […] The post US Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody – Which Cryptos Will Explode Next? appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,032.32+0.21%
The Arena
ARENA$0.006495+0.04%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.067+1.62%
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/04 23:36
Podijeli
Best Cryptos to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts $400 Solana By Year’s End

Best Cryptos to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts $400 Solana By Year’s End

The post Best Cryptos to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts $400 Solana By Year’s End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Cryptos to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts $400 Solana By Year’s End Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-cryptos-to-buy-chatgpt-predicts-400-solana-by-year-end/
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.86%
READY
READY$0.003365-0.14%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:36
Podijeli
Mega Matrix announces plans for Ethena reserve strategy

Mega Matrix announces plans for Ethena reserve strategy

The post Mega Matrix announces plans for Ethena reserve strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mega Matrix Inc. announced a new facility to buy stablecoin governance tokens, starting with Ethena (ENA). The company announced a $2B universal shelf registration, allowing the company to list a wide range of equity and debt in the next two years.  Mega Matrix Inc. filed for a $2B facility on its latest S-3 form. The universal shelf registration will allow Mega Matrix to tap a wide range of equity and debt instruments within a three-year time frame.  The company’s digital asset treasury (DAT) approach aims to tap tokens that are used for issuing, backing, and governance of special stablecoins. Stablecoin issuers are a relatively risky type of crypto project, which nevertheless tap the overall market performance.  The first token to be added to the treasury will be Ethena (ENA), the issuer of USDe and sUSDe. While most treasury companies are still focused on Ethereum, Mega Matrix goes directly to Ethena as a way to tap both ETH earnings and the protocol’s native yield.  Mega Matrix move shows confidence in Ethena Following the news, Mega Matrix MPU shares traded around $1.83, down from their August peak of $3.66. MPU rallied as of August 23, when the first version of the S-3 filing emerged, and the market had already discounted the news of a treasury.  ENA still traded around $0.70, close to the higher range for the past three months. The Ethena project benefitted from the August ETH rally, as it expanded USDe stablecoin issuance to 12.5B tokens, an all-time peak.  While just months ago, Ethena was seen as too risky, the ETH bull market boosted the protocol, turning it into one of the key providers of liquidity. Ethena has also been stress-tested by ETH downturns and liquidations, managing its USDe asset without price shocks.  Ethena’s USDe increased its supply to a…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.388-1.77%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+1.98%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:35
Podijeli
Nasdaq tightens oversight of crypto stock listings as corporate treasuries pile in

Nasdaq tightens oversight of crypto stock listings as corporate treasuries pile in

The post Nasdaq tightens oversight of crypto stock listings as corporate treasuries pile in appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nasdaq now requires shareholder approval before companies can issue new shares for crypto purchases. Non-compliant firms risk delisting or trading suspension, impacting the pace of crypto sector expansion. Nasdaq is requiring some companies seeking to issue new shares to fund crypto purchases to obtain shareholder approval in order to ensure investors understand the company’s strategy, The Information reported Thursday. The new requirements come as more firms pivot to holding crypto on their balance sheets amid a pro-crypto push by the Trump administration. Many of these companies use complex structures and large funding rounds in the process, prompting Nasdaq to impose the rules to maintain market integrity and protect investors. However, the shareholder vote may delay transactions and add uncertainty to the market’s crypto expansion. Nasdaq can suspend trading or delist companies that fail to comply. According to Architect Partners, a crypto advisory firm, 124 US-listed companies have announced plans to raise over $133 billion for crypto purchases this year. Of these, 94 companies are listed on Nasdaq, compared to 17 on the New York Stock Exchange. Companies are following the strategy of Michael Saylor’s firm, a software maker that has acquired $71 billion worth of Bitcoin over the past five years, transforming it into a popular stock. The race to accumulate tokens has intensified as companies strive to become the primary stock for specific digital assets, with their success dependent on swift fundraising and share issuance capabilities. Nasdaq’s move comes after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced this week that registered US exchanges are permitted to list and facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto assets. The announcement, part of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint, is seen as an advance in regulatory support for the crypto…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.455+1.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+1.98%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:34
Podijeli
Bitcoin Giant Strategy Buys Another 4,048 BTC For $449 Million After Legal Victory ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Giant Strategy Buys Another 4,048 BTC For $449 Million After Legal Victory ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin Giant Strategy Buys Another 4,048 BTC For $449 Million After Legal Victory ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, has added more BTC to its balance sheet. Strategy purchased an additional 4,048 Bitcoin for $449.3 million between August 26 and September 1, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.  In a now-familiar pattern, Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor hinted at the purchase on Sunday with a social media post. “Bitcoin is still on sale,” he wrote.  The most recent purchase brings the total number of coins held by the Bitcoin-stacking company to 636,505 BTC (a staggering $70.7 billion at current prices). To put this into perspective, this is higher than the entire GDP of some countries like Mozambique. Moreover, these holdings are equivalent to more than 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm has spent roughly $46.75 billion to build its Bitcoin stash at an overall average price of $73,765 per BTC. Saylor’s business intelligence software company purchased its latest Bitcoin batch at an average price of $110,981 per coin as the premier crypto briefly rocketed past $113,000 before subsequently falling under the $108K level on Friday. Advertisement &nbsp The company funded last week’s buys primarily through proceeds from its at-the-market offerings. Strategy raised a total of $471.8 million between August 26 and September 1, from its sales of its class A common stock (MSTR), STRF shares, STRK shares, and STRD shares. Last Thursday, a group of Strategy investors dismissed their class action lawsuit, filed in May, that alleged Strategy, Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang had made false and misleading statements about the company’s investment strategy. Strategy leads the charge in corporate BTC acquisition and is the largest BTC treasury company by a huge margin. An increasing number of…
Stride
STRD$0.0605-11.93%
STRK
STRK$0.1225+0.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,032.32+0.21%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:33
Podijeli
Shiba Inu Today, Updates And Your Guide to, the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Shiba Inu Today, Updates And Your Guide to, the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Shiba Inu Today, Updates And Your Guide to, the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News If you want the best crypto to buy now, begin with names that people actually use. Shiba Inu keeps a huge community active through real tools, while a newer project, Pepeto, brings mainnet products and audited code that early buyers love. In this guide we break down Shiba Inu, Cardano, XRP, and Pepeto so you …
RealLink
REAL$0.06054+0.61%
XRP
XRP$2.832+0.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000549+0.91%
Podijeli
CoinPedia2025/09/04 23:33
Podijeli
DeFi Development's SOL holdings exceed 2 million

DeFi Development's SOL holdings exceed 2 million

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced it had increased its holdings of Solana (SOL) by 196,141 units at an average price of $202.76 per unit, bringing its total holdings to 2,027,817 units, equivalent to approximately $427 million. This increase in holdings increases its SOL holdings by 11% compared to its previous holdings, with each unit worth 0.0793 SOL, equivalent to $16.70. The newly purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked to generate initial returns. The company will continue to use SOL as its core reserve asset and plans to further expand its holdings.
Solana
SOL$203.15+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001596+0.75%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4227+1.73%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/04 23:33
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token