Chainlink Marks 8 Years, Plans to Bring the World Onchain

The post Chainlink Marks 8 Years, Plans to Bring the World Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Chainlink took to X to acknowledge the eighth anniversary of its whitepaper release. It noted that its next big project is “bringing the whole world onchain”. Chainlink already has a partnership with Mastercard that pushes this narrative. September 4, 2025, marks eight years since the Chainlink LINK $22.65 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $15.38 B Vol. 24h: $758.17 M Whitepaper was first released to the public, laying the foundation for the protocol that would become the industry-standard oracle platform. Looking ahead, the protocol is aiming even higher, unveiling plans to “bring the whole world onchain” and expand its role in bridging traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. The Chainlink Journey in 8 Years Over the past eight years, Chainlink has grown from a simple concept into the leading oracle platform in the crypto space. It now supports tens of trillions in transaction value and has secured nearly $100 billion for most DeFi markets. Chainlink’s next big goal is to bring the whole world onchain. Over the past months, the protocol has been taking strategic steps toward this vision. In June, it partnered with Mastercard to improve onchain crypto trading, allowing Mastercard’s 3 billion cardholders to buy cryptocurrencies directly on-chain. On this date 8 years ago, the Chainlink whitepaper was released to the world. Since 2017, Chainlink has evolved from just an idea to becoming the industry-standard oracle platform enabling tens of trillions in transaction value and securing nearly $100B for the vast majority of… pic.twitter.com/PIEZ7gpnqF — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 4, 2025 It uses Mastercard’s global payments network with blockchain infrastructure and Chainlink’s interoperability protocol to achieve the goal. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov broke the silence on the partnership, hinting that it “is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible.” With the…