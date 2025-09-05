2025-09-07 Sunday

13 Yıldır Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası Uyandı! Milyonlarca Dolarlık Transfer Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Yaklaşık 13 yıldır hareketsiz kalan bir Bitcoin cüzdanı, içindeki 479,69 BTC’yi (53,2 milyon dolar) ilk kez perşembe sabahı transfer etti. 13 Yıl Sonra Hareket Eden Bitcoin Cüzdanı: 4.400 Dolardan 53 Milyon Dolara Onchain verilerine göre cüzdandan saat 05:36 ile 12:29 arasında beş işlemle toplam 81,25 BTC (9 milyon dolar) taşındı. Cüzdan en son Kasım 2012’de […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:12
Fed Announces Tokenization Conference As RWA Onchain Value Hits ATH

The post Fed Announces Tokenization Conference As RWA Onchain Value Hits ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Federal Reserve announced that it will soon host a conference on payments innovation and tokenization in what is turning into a big week of developments for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced that it will host a conference on payments innovation on Oct. 21, bringing together industry experts to discuss “how to further innovate and improve the payments system.” The conference will feature panel discussions on several aspects of payments innovation, it stated. These include tokenizing financial products and services, converging traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi), emerging stablecoin use cases and business models, and the intersection of artificial intelligence and payments. “I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments,” said Fed Governor Christopher Waller.  The focus on RWA tokenization comes amid heightened Wall Street interest in tokenization following the passage of key stablecoin legislation in July and a peak in onchain value for tokenized assets.  RWA onchain value hits ATH It also comes as the onchain value of tokenized real-world assets is at an all-time high of $27.8 billion, surging 223% since the beginning of this year, according to RWA.xyz. Most of this is dominated by tokenized private credit and US Treasury debt.  Related: $400T TradFi market is a huge runway for tokenized RWAs: Animoca Total RWA value is at an all-time high. Source: RWA.xyzEthereum remains the industry standard blockchain for tokenizing assets, with a market share of 56%, including stablecoins, and more than 77% if including layer-2 networks.  Ondo Finance launches tokenized US stock platform   Also this week, crypto oracle provider Chainlink announced a partnership with tokenization platform Ondo Finance for its recently launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:12
SEC unveils its Spring 2025 regulatory agenda, crypto takes top priority

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled its Spring 2025 regulatory agenda. At the top of its list is crypto clarity, supporting innovation, capital formation, market efficiency, and investor protection. According to SEC Chair Paul S. Atkins, “The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 00:12
Stablecoin Volumes Hit $2.5T as Supply Peaks – But Fragmentation Persists: Chainalysis Report

Stablecoin volumes and supply have reached new highs, led by USDT and USDC. Chainalysis has reported strong gains for EURC, PYUSD and DAI. Payments firms such as Stripe, Visa and Mastercard have supported spending, while Ripple has positioned RLUSD for enterprise settlement and liquidity.
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:10
Tariffs and Inflation: Stephen Miran's Bold Claim Rocks Economic Debate

BitcoinWorld Tariffs and Inflation: Stephen Miran’s Bold Claim Rocks Economic Debate The financial world is currently buzzing with a fascinating economic debate. Stephen Miran, a prominent figure nominated for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, has put forward a controversial stance: he claims that tariffs and inflation are not directly linked. This declaration challenges long-held economic theories and has ignited discussions across various sectors, from policymakers to everyday consumers. Understanding this perspective is crucial for anyone monitoring global economic trends and their potential impact on market stability. What’s the Core of the Tariffs and Inflation Debate? Miran, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, asserted unequivocally that tariffs "will absolutely not cause inflation." This statement stands in stark contrast to the conventional economic understanding, which often views tariffs as a tax on imported goods. Typically, these taxes are expected to raise the cost of those goods for consumers or businesses, thereby contributing to inflationary pressures. Miran’s position suggests a different mechanism at play, one that warrants closer examination. For decades, economists have largely agreed that tariffs, by increasing the cost of imported products, inevitably lead to higher domestic prices. This happens as importers pass on the added cost to retailers, who then pass it to consumers. The debate around tariffs and inflation is therefore not just academic; it has real-world implications for household budgets and corporate strategies. How Do Tariffs Typically Impact Prices? Let’s consider the traditional view. When a country imposes tariffs on imported steel, for example, foreign steel becomes more expensive. Domestic steel producers might then raise their prices, knowing their foreign competitors now face higher costs. This ripple effect can spread throughout industries that use steel, from car manufacturing to construction, ultimately pushing up the prices of finished goods. It’s a classic supply-side shock that can fuel inflation. Businesses face a dilemma when tariffs are introduced. They can either absorb the increased costs, which cuts into their profit margins, or they can pass these costs onto consumers through higher prices. Often, a combination of both occurs. This dynamic is a primary reason why many economists warn about the inflationary potential of widespread tariffs. The relationship between tariffs and inflation is often seen as direct and predictable. Stephen Miran’s Unique Perspective: Why No Inflation? So, why does Stephen Miran believe tariffs won’t cause inflation? While he hasn’t provided extensive public details on his full reasoning, potential arguments supporting such a view often include: Market Competition: Domestic producers might choose not to raise prices aggressively, fearing that doing so would invite new competitors or lead to a loss of market share. Currency Fluctuations: A stronger domestic currency could potentially offset the impact of tariffs, making imports cheaper in local currency terms despite the tariff imposition. Supply Chain Adjustments: Companies might adapt by finding new, tariff-free suppliers or by shifting production to avoid the tariffs entirely, thus mitigating price increases. Demand Elasticity: If consumers are highly sensitive to price changes, businesses might be hesitant to pass on tariff costs, opting to absorb them instead to maintain sales volume. Miran’s perspective suggests that the market possesses more adaptive mechanisms than traditionally assumed to prevent tariffs from automatically translating into widespread inflation. This nuanced view challenges the straightforward link between tariffs and inflation, inviting a deeper look into complex economic interactions. Potential Repercussions for Financial Markets and Consumers The implications of Miran’s stance, especially if he were to join the Federal Reserve Board, are significant. The Fed’s primary mandate includes maintaining price stability, meaning controlling inflation. If a key policymaker believes tariffs are not inflationary, it could influence monetary policy decisions, potentially leading to different responses to trade policies. For financial markets, clarity on how policymakers view the relationship between tariffs and inflation is vital. Uncertainty can lead to volatility. Investors and businesses rely on predictable economic frameworks to make decisions. If the prevailing view shifts, it could impact everything from commodity prices to bond yields and stock market performance. Consumers, too, would be directly affected by whether prices genuinely remain stable or rise despite tariff implementations. What Does This Mean for You? This ongoing debate highlights the complexities of modern economics. While Miran’s views are unconventional, they prompt a necessary re-evaluation of how various economic tools interact. Keeping an eye on these discussions helps us understand the broader economic landscape and anticipate potential shifts in policy and market conditions. A Crucial Economic Debate on Tariffs and Inflation Stephen Miran’s assertion that tariffs do not cause inflation is a powerful challenge to established economic thought. This discussion is not merely academic; it has tangible consequences for how we understand price stability, trade policy, and the role of central banks. As the debate continues, it underscores the dynamic nature of economics and the need for continuous analysis of how global factors influence our financial lives. The future trajectory of tariffs and inflation will remain a critical topic for economists and investors alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the traditional economic view on tariffs and inflation? The traditional view holds that tariffs, acting as taxes on imported goods, increase the cost of those goods. This higher cost is typically passed on to consumers, leading to an increase in overall prices and contributing to inflation. 2. Why does Stephen Miran believe tariffs do not cause inflation? While Miran’s full reasoning isn’t exhaustively detailed, his perspective may stem from beliefs in market competition, currency fluctuations, supply chain adjustments, or demand elasticity. These factors could potentially mitigate the direct inflationary impact of tariffs by allowing markets to adapt. 3. How might Miran’s view impact the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions? If a Federal Reserve Governor holds the view that tariffs are not inflationary, it could influence the Fed’s approach to monetary policy. This might lead to different responses to trade policies, potentially affecting interest rate decisions and other measures aimed at maintaining price stability. 4. What are the potential effects of tariffs on consumers and businesses? For consumers, tariffs can lead to higher prices for imported goods and potentially domestic alternatives. Businesses might face increased input costs, impacting their profit margins, or they might choose to absorb costs or adjust supply chains to mitigate the effects. 5. Is there historical evidence to support Miran’s claim? Historical data on the relationship between tariffs and inflation is complex and subject to interpretation. Some economists might point to specific periods or circumstances where tariffs had a limited inflationary impact due to other economic factors, while others maintain that the inflationary effect is generally evident. We hope this exploration of Stephen Miran’s views on tariffs and inflation has provided valuable insights. Share this article with your colleagues and on social media to spark further discussion on this crucial economic debate! To learn more about the latest financial markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global economic stability and future outlook. This post Tariffs and Inflation: Stephen Miran’s Bold Claim Rocks Economic Debate first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:10
Lower Highs Form as Volume Expands on Declines

The post Lower Highs Form as Volume Expands on Declines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin defends $0.214 support while ETF speculation drives heightened trading activity. By Shaurya Malwa, CD Analytics Updated Sep 4, 2025, 5:08 a.m. Published Sep 4, 2025, 5:08 a.m. More For You HBAR Slumps 4% as Technical Breakdown Triggers Heavy Selling Hedera’s token tumbled from $0.22 to $0.21 as selling pressure, profit-taking and broader market weakness drove traders out of risk assets. What to know: HBAR broke below the key $0.212–$0.214 support zone after resistance at $0.222 capped early gains. A massive 179.34 million tokens traded during the 13:00 hour, with a single-minute spike of 42.37 million at 13:50 signaling capitulation. Despite recent rallies, risk-off sentiment and stop-loss cascades dominated price action, leaving traders cautious around the $0.213 stabilization level. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/dogecoin-price-analysis-lower-highs-form-as-volume-expands-on-declines
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:09
Sportsbook CEOs expect record betting ahead of NFL kickoff

The post Sportsbook CEOs expect record betting ahead of NFL kickoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins has never been more enthusiastic about the kickoff to the NFL — sports betting’s biggest season. It’s second only to the Super Bowl in terms of importance for acquiring customers and growing the overall betting pool, Robins told CNBC at the Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference. “The numbers just keep going up right into kickoff, and it’ll continue through Sunday,” Robins said. “We’re seeing big numbers, record numbers, and we’re really excited about what we’re going to see through the start of the season.” The American Gaming Association estimates legal betting in the U.S. will grow by 8.5% this NFL season, to $30 billion. DraftKings and its competitors have largely seen declines in the costs to acquire customers even as legal sports betting opportunities continue to expand. Sports betting has proven to be resilient even amid volatility in consumer sentiment and broader concerns over discretionary spending. “We’re seeing nothing to suggest that there’s any slowdown in the numbers for our business right now, everything is going up,” Robins said. DraftKings beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and profit when it reported second-quarter results in August, surprising investors with significant growth. BetMGM, jointly owned by MGM Resorts and Entain is also demonstrating real momentum, raising earnings guidance for a second time this year. BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt told CNBC that last week was the sportsbook’s best ever in terms of revenue, with pre-season volume up 30%. “We’re seeing no softness. We’re seeing no reduction in average bet size. We’re seeing no reduction in how many active sessions per week, per month, that players are engaging with BetMGM,” Greenblatt said when assessing the strength of the American consumer. “I’m delighted to say that our sector seems to be behaving in a contrarian manner, ” he said.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:08
Riot Platforms krijgt 477 BTC – zijn Bitcoin miners echter aan het verkopen?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Riot Platforms is een van de grootste beursgenoteerde Bitcoin miners in Amerika en produceerde in augustus dit jaar in totaal 477 BTC. Het bedrijf koos er echter ook voor om hiervan maar liefst 450 BTC weer te verkopen voor een totale waarde van ongeveer $ 51,8 miljoen. Waarom verkocht het bedrijf zoveel BTC? En wat is de impact op de Bitcoin koers? Bitcoin nieuws: Riot Platforms produceert 477 BTC en verkoopt 450 BTC In augustus produceerde Riot Platforms zo’n 15,4 Bitcoin per dag en kwam daarmee op een totaal van 477 in de maand. Riot Announces August 2025 Production and Operations Updates. Riot mined 477 #bitcoin in August, averaging 15.4 Bitcoin per day. The Company maintained an efficient all-in power cost of 2.6¢/kWh. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/xLpl53WISU. pic.twitter.com/fWrasaAGPs — Riot Platforms, Inc. (@RiotPlatforms) September 3, 2025 In het rapport is echter ook te zien dat het bedrijf in dezelfde maand 450 BTC verkocht tegen een bedrag van $ 51,8 miljoen. Bitcoin productie overzicht, bron: Riot Platforms Het verkopen van BTC na het minen is vrij normaal. Zoals in de tabel te zien is, verkocht het bedrijf in juli ook 475 van de 484 geproduceerde BTC. Met de verkoop worden de operationele kosten gedekt en blijft het bedrijf tegelijkertijd beschermd tegen koersschommelingen. De 22 BTC die overbleef, kwam in de treasury van het bedrijf terecht, waarmee het bedrijf in totaal 19.309 BTC in reserve heeft. Met de huidige koers van $ 110.674, is deze holding ongeveer $ 2,13 miljard waard. Hash rates en kosten voor BTC mining Uit het rapport is ook op te maken dat de gemiddelde hash rate in augustus 36,4 EH/s (exahash per seconde) is. Dit is de rekenkracht die Riot inzet om nieuwe blokken te minen. 1 EH/s is hetzelfde als 1 triljoen hashes per seconde. De hash rate van 36,4 EH/s geeft aan dat Riot inderdaad een van de top miners is, die flink kan profiteren als Bitcoin stijgt. Een deel van de geproduceerde BTC wordt verkocht om de kosten van deze operatie te dekken. Riot rapporteert bijvoorbeeld een all-in power cost van $ 0,026/kWh. Voor de operaties van dit bedrijf is dit eigenlijk heel laag. Gemiddeld wordt er in Amerika zo’n $ 0,14/kWh per huishouden betaald. De werkzaamheden van Riot zijn veel intensiever, wat suggereert dat het bedrijf een aantal slimme deals heeft weten te maken voor goedkope energie. Daalde de Bitcoin koers in augustus door Riot? @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ook al komt het verkopen van BTC onder miners veel voor, de verkoop van honderden BTC in een maand tijd kan wel invloed hebben op de liquiditeit van de markt. Riot Platforms is dan wel een van de grootste miners, maar het is niet de enige. Als alle mining bedrijven tegelijkertijd uitcashen, kan de verkoopdruk op de markt toenemen. Dit kan dus op de korte termijn drukken uitoefenen op de Bitcoin koers. De Bitcoin koers zette midden augustus nog een nieuwe all-time high (ATH) van $ 124.457, maar is sindsdien met 11% gedaald. Momenteel handelt de cryptoleider daarmee op $ 110.674. Bitcoin koers, bron: CoinMarketCap Er zijn echter andere factoren die ook hebben meegespeeld met de daling. Het gaat hier bijvoorbeeld om grote crypto whales die na de speech van Powell massaal gingen verkopen. Ook vandaag reageert Bitcoin voorzichtig op een nieuw job report uit de VS. Bitcoin verwachting – Gaat de Bitcoin waarde weer stijgen? Bitcoin mining zal niet stoppen voordat alle 21 miljoen BTC tokens in circulatie zijn. Tot die tijd zullen mining bedrijven de productiekosten moeten dekken met BTC. Daarnaast is ook te zien dat Riot Platforms in juli meer produceerde en ook meer verkocht (475 van 484 BTC). Ondanks deze massale verkoop, wist Bitcoin toch goed te presteren die maand. De verwachting is daarom dat Bitcoin stijgt, ondanks de verkoop acties van mining bedrijven als Riot. De markt zit momenteel in een dip, maar de adoptie van Bitcoin en andere cryptomunten groeit nog elke dag. Wereldwijd zijn beleidsmakers regels aan het opstellen voor de cryptowereld, wat vertrouwen schept bij traditionele partijen. Zodra zij de overstap naar crypto maken, kan Bitcoin de ATH weer gaan testen. Crypto mining voor retail investeerders Bitcoin mining bij Riot Platforms is een hyperindustriële operatie waarbij er duizenden energie-zuigende en luidruchtige apparaten in rijen naast elkaar staan. Als particulier is het niet makkelijk om überhaupt 1 BTC te minen. Er zijn echter wel opties die het mogelijk maken zelf crypto te minen zonder daarvoor je computer te hoeven upgraden. Het nieuwe mining project PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is hier een leuk nieuw voorbeeld van. Dit project is nog maar net in presale gegaan en biedt een interessant Mine-to-Earn-model. Al tijdens de presale koop je virtuele Miner Nodes en kun je deze nodes upgraden om je virtuele mining installatie te optimaliseren. Zoals bij Riot Platforms ook geldt, hoe beter je setup, des te hoger de beloningen zijn. Daarnaast staan de staking rewards momenteel op maar liefst 2797%. Extra hardware of kennis van mining is niet nodig bij deze nieuwe crypto. Het enige wat investeerders hoeven doen, is de $PEPENODE token te kopen voor $0,0010407 per stuk en een sterke built te maken.   Nu naar Pepenode   Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's   i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Riot Platforms krijgt 477 BTC – zijn Bitcoin miners echter aan het verkopen? is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:07
SEC Announces Spring 2025 Agenda to Provide Regulatory Framework for Crypto Assets

TLDR SEC’s Spring 2025 agenda focuses on providing regulatory clarity for crypto assets. Proposed rule changes will address crypto trading, issuance, and custody. The SEC calls for public input on the proposed rules to ensure a fair process. Project Crypto aims to modernize securities rules and integrate blockchain into mainstream finance. The U.S. Securities and [...] The post SEC Announces Spring 2025 Agenda to Provide Regulatory Framework for Crypto Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 00:06
Public Companies Now Hold Over 1 Million Bitcoin, Data Shows

Publicly traded companies now collectively hold more than 1 million bitcoin, marking a milestone that represents nearly 5% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21 million supply, according to bitcointreasuries.net. Listed Companies Amass 1,000,000+ BTC; Strategy Remains No. 1 As of today’s tally, bitcointreasuries.net shared an image that shows publicly traded firms controlling more than 1 million […]
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:05
