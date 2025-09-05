2025-09-07 Sunday

New economic data rejects Trump’s 350bps rate cut dream as Bitcoin falls while stocks climb

The post New economic data rejects Trump’s 350bps rate cut dream as Bitcoin falls while stocks climb appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US services inflation stayed elevated in August, complicating expectations for the Federal Reserve as markets look for a September policy adjustment. The likelihood of a small 25bps cut is now increasing, which is likely to anger President Donald Trump, who has advocated for a mammoth 350bps cut. The ISM Services Prices Index registered 69.2, only slightly below the prior month’s reading, while new orders strengthened to 56.0 from 50.3. Employment contracted for a second month at 46.5, pointing to softer hiring conditions. Broader economic data offered a mixed view. Nonfarm productivity in the second quarter was revised up to 3.3%, while unit labor costs dropped to 1% from 6.9% in the previous quarter. Weekly jobless claims ticked higher to 237,000, with continuing claims steady near 1.94 million. The trade deficit widened to $78.3 billion in July as imports climbed to $358.8 billion against exports of $280.5 billion. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. US economic data (Source: Trading Economics) Earlier this week, the Fed’s Beige Book described a stable economy with modest price growth and business uncertainty tied to tariffs and policy outlooks, reinforcing expectations of a measured quarter-point cut in September. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated she does not support a 50 basis point move, backing gradual easing instead. Market odds have priced a near-certain reduction in the policy rate. Bitcoin traded lower today, moving from $110,000 to $109,300, while the S&P 500 ETF gained 0.3% from 644 to 646. The divergence reflected caution in digital assets and steady demand for equities as rate expectations centered on a modest cut. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/new-economic-data-rejects-trumps-350bps-rate-cut-dream-as-bitcoin-falls-while-stocks-climb/
2025/09/05 00:22
Blockchain Payments Streamline Access to Education for Indonesia’s Unbanked

The post Blockchain Payments Streamline Access to Education for Indonesia’s Unbanked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indonesian conglomerate Indomobil Group has partnered with Space Time Foundation to launch an initiative aimed at providing verifiable education to over 50,000 Indonesian students. A Blockchain Initiative for Education and Financial Inclusion Indonesian conglomerate Indomobil Group has partnered with Space Time Foundation to launch an initiative aimed at providing verifiable education to more than 50,000 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blockchain-payments-streamline-access-to-education-for-indonesias-unbanked/
2025/09/05 00:21
Best Meme Coins to Buy Ahead of Ethereum’s Next Rally: Pepe Coin and Layer Brett Take the Lead

Ethereum’s rally boosts meme coins, with Pepe eyeing a breakout and Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale, L2 speed, and 25% staking rewards tipped as the next 100x.
2025/09/05 00:20
Ripple Acquires Rail for $200M to Boost XRP and RLUSD Growth

TLDR Ripple has acquired Rail for $200 million to strengthen its payment infrastructure. The acquisition will support the growth of XRP and RLUSD in global financial systems. Rail’s platform enhances Ripple’s ability to lower cross-border payment costs. Ripple’s move signals a stronger commitment to expanding RLUSD adoption. The deal aligns with Ripple’s strategy to increase [...] The post Ripple Acquires Rail for $200M to Boost XRP and RLUSD Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/05 00:18
4 Short-Term Tokens Likely to Make You Wealthier Than Ethereum in the next 100 Days

The cryptocurrency world is hectic; finding high-potential short-term tokens can be the difference between mediocre profits and life-altering gains. These four tokens, LILPEPE, XRP, Kaspa, and Fartcoin, have provided good indicators of massive growth to investors with a holding period of approximately 100 days. The following are the reasons why each of them is worth […]
2025/09/05 00:18
Trump-familie vergroot crypto-vermogen met $ 5 miljard

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Trump familie heeft hun crypto vermogen recent uitgebreid tot ongeveer $5 miljard. Dit artikel bespreekt hoe deze investeringen zijn opgebouwd en hoe hun politieke invloed en lobby de toekomstige Amerikaanse crypto regelgeving kunnen beïnvloeden. Crypto-vermogen stijgt naar $5 miljard Begin september ging het governance token World Liberty Financial (Ticker: WLFI) van de Trump familie publiek verhandelbaar, wat hun crypto vermogen in een klap met circa $5 miljard deed groeien. Deze stijging volgde op de unlock van 24,6 miljard nieuwe WLFI tokens, waardoor de token prijs voor korte tijd piekte tot $0,40 en daarna terugviel naar ongeveer $0,21. De familie bezit via een fonds zo’n 22,5 miljard WLFI tokens, wat goed is voor ongeveer $5 miljard. Hoewel dit vermogen nog niet verzilverd kan worden (de tokens van Trump zijn voorlopig vergrendeld), geeft dit aan hoe groot het crypto imperium al is van de Trump familie. Samenstelling van de crypto investeringen Het crypto vermogen van de Trump familie bestaat uit meerdere projecten. Een belangrijk onderdeel is WLFI, het governance-token van hun DeFi-platform World Liberty Financial dat ook een eigen stablecoin heeft gelanceerd. Daarnaast introduceerde de familie rond Trumps inauguratie een memecoin, Official Trump (Ticker: TRUMP). Ook buiten eigen cryptomunten heeft de familie belangen. Zo bezitten Donald Trump Jr. en Eric Trump 20% van het Bitcoin mining bedrijf American Bitcoin. Volgens The New Yorker heeft Donald Trump sinds 2022 persoonlijk al circa $2,40 miljard verdiend aan crypto initiatieven en meer dan $1,5 miljard extra binnengehaald via buitenlandse crypto deals. Bron: The New Yorker Politieke invloed en betrokkenheid De samenhang van een zittende president met grote crypto bezittingen heeft de aandacht getrokken van beleidsmakers. Critici vrezen dat Trumps crypto ondernemingen het regeringsbeleid kunnen kleuren; zo waarschuwden vijf senatoren dat de door Trump gesteunde stablecoin USD1 ongekende risico’s en belangenconflicten met zich meebrengt. Democratische politici spreken van een belangenconflict, doordat de Trump familie midden in Trumps ambtstermijn groots inzet op crypto terwijl hij tegelijkertijd de regels voor de sector vormgeeft. Het Witte Huis ontkent elke belangenverstrengeling, maar deze situatie heeft al geleid tot strengere regels. Analisten signaleren dat de crypto industrie benut. Volgens senator Elizabeth Warren schrijven crypto lobbyisten hun eigen regelgeving onder Trumps bewind. Mogelijke impact op toekomstige regelgeving De prominente positie van de Trump familie in crypto belooft invloed te hebben op het beleid. Aan de ene kant profileert Trump zich als voorstander van crypto. Zo heeft hij vanuit het Oval Office crypto vriendelijke maatregelen gestimuleerd en aangedrongen op nauwere afstemming tussen toezichthouders en het Witte Huis. Aan de andere kant wekt hun eigenbelang argwaan bij tegenstanders. Recent weigerden Democraten bijvoorbeeld een wetsvoorstel over stablecoins te steunen zolang Trumps crypto belangen niet beter worden afgeschermd. De toekomstige Amerikaanse crypto regelgeving zal zich waarschijnlijk bewegen tussen deze twee kanten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Trump-familie vergroot crypto-vermogen met $ 5 miljard is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/05 00:17
Public BTC Holdings: Unprecedented Surge Sees Corporate Wallets Exceed 1 Million

BitcoinWorld Public BTC Holdings: Unprecedented Surge Sees Corporate Wallets Exceed 1 Million A significant milestone has been reached in the world of digital assets: Public BTC Holdings by publicly listed companies have now officially surpassed the one million Bitcoin mark. This monumental achievement, initially highlighted by CoinDesk, underscores a growing trend of corporate adoption and confidence in the leading cryptocurrency. It’s a clear signal that Bitcoin is increasingly viewed not just as a speculative asset, but as a strategic reserve asset for major corporations worldwide. What’s Driving the Phenomenal Growth in Public BTC Holdings? The journey of Bitcoin from a niche digital currency to a staple in corporate balance sheets has been remarkable. Several factors contribute to this accelerating trend of Public BTC Holdings. Companies are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional treasury management, especially in an era of persistent inflation and economic uncertainty. Bitcoin offers a unique value proposition as a decentralized, scarce asset with a fixed supply, making it an attractive inflation hedge. Furthermore, the growing institutional infrastructure around Bitcoin, including regulated exchanges, custody solutions, and investment products, has made it easier and safer for public companies to acquire and hold large amounts of BTC. The perception of Bitcoin has evolved, moving from a volatile, speculative investment to a legitimate store of value and a potential long-term growth asset. MicroStrategy’s Bold Bet: A Catalyst for Corporate Public BTC Holdings When discussing Public BTC Holdings, it’s impossible to overlook MicroStrategy (MSTR). This business intelligence firm has become synonymous with corporate Bitcoin adoption, holding an astounding 636,505 BTC. This figure alone accounts for roughly 63.6% of the total Bitcoin held by all publicly listed companies. Under the visionary leadership of Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy began its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy in 2020, positioning the company as a pioneer in this space. MicroStrategy’s audacious move not only provided a template for other corporations but also demonstrated a strong conviction in Bitcoin’s future. Their strategy, which involved using corporate cash reserves and even debt to acquire more Bitcoin, sent a powerful message to the market: Bitcoin can be a primary treasury asset. This bold stance has undeniably influenced other companies to explore their own Bitcoin strategies, contributing significantly to the overall increase in Public BTC Holdings. The Strategic Advantages of Increasing Public BTC Holdings Why are more companies joining the ranks of Bitcoin holders? The benefits extend beyond simply holding a volatile asset. For many, integrating Bitcoin into their treasury strategy offers a multitude of advantages: Inflation Hedge: In an environment where fiat currencies are subject to devaluation, Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins makes it a robust hedge against inflation, preserving purchasing power over time. Portfolio Diversification: Adding Bitcoin can diversify a company’s treasury assets, reducing reliance on traditional financial instruments and potentially enhancing overall portfolio resilience. Long-Term Value Appreciation: Many proponents believe Bitcoin is still in its early stages of adoption and has significant long-term growth potential, offering substantial returns on investment. Innovation and Forward-Thinking Image: Embracing Bitcoin can signal a company’s commitment to innovation and adaptability, appealing to a tech-savvy investor base and a younger demographic. These strategic considerations highlight why the trend of increasing Public BTC Holdings is not just a fleeting fad but a calculated move by forward-thinking corporations. Navigating the Challenges of Corporate Public BTC Holdings While the benefits are compelling, companies venturing into Public BTC Holdings must also navigate a unique set of challenges. It’s not a decision to be taken lightly, and thorough due diligence is essential: Price Volatility: Bitcoin is known for its significant price swings. While this can offer opportunities for growth, it also presents risks to a company’s balance sheet and requires a high tolerance for risk. Regulatory Uncertainty: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving globally. Companies must stay abreast of changing laws and compliance requirements, which can vary significantly by jurisdiction. Security Concerns: Holding large amounts of Bitcoin necessitates robust security measures to protect against hacks, theft, and loss. Secure custody solutions are paramount. Accounting and Reporting: The accounting treatment for Bitcoin can be complex, often requiring companies to mark their holdings to market, which can introduce volatility into financial statements. Addressing these challenges requires expert advice, sophisticated risk management, and a clear understanding of the digital asset space. The milestone of Public BTC Holdings exceeding one million Bitcoin is more than just a number; it represents a fundamental shift in corporate finance. It signifies a growing acknowledgment of Bitcoin’s enduring value and its potential to redefine treasury strategies for the 21st century. As more companies witness the pioneers’ successes, this trend is likely to continue, further cementing Bitcoin’s role in the global economy. The future of corporate balance sheets looks increasingly digital. Frequently Asked Questions About Public BTC Holdings Here are some common questions regarding companies holding Bitcoin: Which public company holds the most Bitcoin? MicroStrategy (MSTR) is by far the largest public holder of Bitcoin, with over 636,505 BTC, accounting for a significant majority of all corporate holdings. Why are public companies buying Bitcoin? Companies are acquiring Bitcoin for various strategic reasons, including using it as an inflation hedge, a treasury reserve asset, a diversification tool for their balance sheets, and as a long-term investment with potential for appreciation. Is it risky for companies to hold Bitcoin? Yes, holding Bitcoin comes with risks such as price volatility, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the need for robust security measures to protect against theft. Companies must carefully assess these risks. How do companies account for Bitcoin on their balance sheets? Under current accounting rules (e.g., US GAAP), Bitcoin is often treated as an intangible asset with an indefinite useful life. It is typically recorded at cost and then subject to impairment if its fair value drops below the carrying amount, which can introduce volatility into financial statements. Found this insight into corporate Bitcoin adoption valuable? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of finance on social media! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Public BTC Holdings: Unprecedented Surge Sees Corporate Wallets Exceed 1 Million first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/05 00:15
Solana Price Steadies at $210, XRP Price Reaches $2.8 as BullZilla Makes it to The Top Cryptos to Buy Now List of 2025

Solana steadies at $210, XRP climbs to $2.8, but BullZilla steals the spotlight with its presale, Roar Burn Mechanism, and 1000x meme coin growth potential for 2025.
2025/09/05 00:15
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
2025/09/05 00:13
Bitcoin Whale, Dormant for 13 Years, Awakes! Transfers Millions of Dollars! Here Are the Details

A Bitcoin wallet that has been dormant for nearly 13 years transferred its 479.69 BTC ($53.2 million) for the first time on Thursday morning. Bitcoin Wallet Moving After 13 Years: From $4,400 to $53 Million According to Onchain data, a total of 81.25 BTC ($9 million) was moved from the wallet in five transactions between […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin Whale, Dormant for 13 Years, Awakes! Transfers Millions of Dollars! Here Are the Details
2025/09/05 00:13
