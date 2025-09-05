2025-09-07 Sunday

Blink Charging Unlocks Seamless Transactions

The post Blink Charging Unlocks Seamless Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary EV Charging Crypto Payments: Blink Charging Unlocks Seamless Transactions Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary EV Charging Crypto Payments: Blink Charging Unlocks Seamless Transactions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ev-charging-crypto-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:37
Ondo tokenizes Wall Street on ETH: Ethereum targets $5,000 resistance

The post Ondo tokenizes Wall Street on ETH: Ethereum targets $5,000 resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 4, 2025 Key Takeaways Ondo Finance has debuted its on-chain stocks on Ethereum, and it will expand to other chains. Will ETH clear the $5K overhead hurdle?  Ethereum [ETH] tokenized stocks continue to attract more issuers, with the latest being Ondo Finance.  The real-world assets tokenization giant announced a new initiative called Ondo Global Markets, with over 100 U.S. equities and ETFs (exchange traded funds), for non-U.S. investors via blockchain.  By the end of the year, the firm plans to cover over 1000 equities, an aggressive target that dwarfs current offerings by Backed Finance’s xStocks or Coinbase’s diversified package.  Ethereum will be the stepping stone, before expanding multi-chain to Solana [SOL] and others, Ondo Finance highlighted.  “This is just the beginning for Wall Street 2.0. Ondo Global Markets is going multichain, soon expanding to Ondo Chain, BNB Chain, Solana, and more, to make U.S. markets even more accessible worldwide.”  Will tokenized stocks fuel an ETH breakout? So far, Solana has dominated the on-chain stocks segment since the trend picked up momentum in mid-2025. In fact, Solana recorded $24 million in transaction volume this week, while Ethereum ranked second at $5.7 million. Simply put, Solana surpassed Ethereum by nearly 8x on tokenized stocks traction.  Source: RWA Ethereum’s relatively high transaction costs could be one of the challenges derailing adoption. In fact, the average fees spiked after Ondo’s move, although L2s could help offset this. Interestingly, Coinbase will launch a similar offering on the 22nd of September, and xStocks is expanding to Ethereum, too.  Collectively, this could help Ethereum close the gap with Solana in the sub-sector. The segment is expected to grow bigger than even stablecoins, and ETH could benefit from increased traction, per Tom Lee.  Which begs the question: Will the tokenization momentum lift ETH above $5K on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:33
Stablecoin Growth Could Be Driven by AI, Says Galaxy Digital CEO

The billionaire investor told Bloomberg that autonomous AI systems are likely to become the primary drivers of stablecoin transactions, surpassing […] The post Stablecoin Growth Could Be Driven by AI, Says Galaxy Digital CEO appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 00:31
Japan Moves Crypto Under Securities Law – Massive Crackdown Imminent?

Japan is preparing to bring cryptocurrencies under the umbrella of its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), indicating the most sweeping regulatory overhaul of the sector since the country became an early adopter of crypto trading. Officials say the move seeks to close legal loopholes, strengthen investor protection, and crack down on unregistered operators that have proliferated across the market. Retail Investors Drive Japan’s Crypto Market, Prompting Call for Safeguards According to a discussion paper released by the Financial Services Agency (FSA) on Tuesday, authorities argue that the investment nature of crypto assets aligns closely with challenges traditionally addressed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA). The agency suggests leveraging disclosure rules, enforcement powers, and investor protection mechanisms under the securities framework to regulate digital assets. According to data from Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA), domestic crypto exchanges now manage more than 12 million accounts, with client deposits exceeding ¥5 trillion ($34 billion). Yet, over 80% of accounts hold less than ¥100,000 ($670), showing a retail-heavy market with small-scale investors most exposed to fraud and poor disclosure. Surveys show that 7.3% of Japanese investors hold cryptocurrencies, a higher share than the share of investors in FX or corporate bonds. Around 70% of crypto investors earn less than ¥7 million ($46,000) annually, while 86% say they trade with hopes of long-term price appreciation. Officials argue that this demographic tilt makes stronger safeguards urgent. Under current rules, crypto exchanges operate mainly under the Payment Services Act, which regulates settlement and custody but does not impose issuer disclosure requirements. Regulators warn that white papers and project documents often contain vague or misleading information, with frequent gaps between published claims and actual code. By folding digital assets into securities law, the government seeks to impose standardized disclosure, curb insider trading, and extend penalties already used in equity markets. The plan would treat two categories of crypto differently. Tokens issued to raise funds for projects or businesses, such as those sold in ICOs, would be subject to strict issuer disclosure rules. In contrast, decentralized assets like Bitcoin and Ether, which lack a central issuer, would fall under exchange-level obligations, requiring platforms to provide reliable information and flag risks. Unregistered solicitation has become a pressing concern. Authorities report a sharp rise in fraudulent promotions, including online seminars, investment “salons,” and social media groups. The FSA’s consumer hotline now receives more than 300 crypto-related complaints per month, accounting for over 10% of all financial inquiries. Cases often involve investors being lured into overseas platforms, only to face withdrawal freezes or demands for “guarantee fees.” To address such abuses, the FIEA framework would empower courts to issue emergency injunctions against unregistered operators and introduce fines of up to ¥500 million ($3.3 million) for corporations, alongside prison sentences of up to five years for people. Exchanges would also be required to submit transaction data to regulators, while violations such as market manipulation, spreading false information, or insider trading would trigger penalties already familiar in securities markets. Officials emphasize that the new framework will not restrict crypto’s use for payments but will ensure that investment activity is governed by the same transparency and fairness standards as traditional securities. Japan Set to Classify Crypto as Securities Amid Global Regulatory Push Regulators worldwide are tightening oversight of digital assets, with Japan now preparing one of its most sweeping reforms yet. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has urged stronger global coordination against crypto market abuse, while the European Union has implemented its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. In the U.S., regulators are expanding their authority following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently launched a new “crypto sprint” to shape federal oversight. Elsewhere, governments are taking diverse approaches. In June, the Central Bank of Bahrain introduced the region’s first stablecoin framework, requiring issuers to maintain 1:1 reserves backed by liquid assets and to obtain licenses before operating. The following month, Pakistan established its Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to license and monitor crypto firms, while Hungary went further by criminalizing unlicensed crypto activity with penalties of up to eight years in prison. Hong Kong has also rolled out a licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers, effective August 1. Amid these moves, Japan is preparing to amend its FIEA to classify cryptocurrencies as financial products, subjecting them to securities law. The FSA is expected to submit a bill as early as 2026, a step that would extend insider trading restrictions and disclosure requirements already enforced in equity markets. If passed, the reforms would prohibit the use of non-public information in crypto trading and impose stricter oversight on exchanges. Until now, digital assets have operated under a parallel set of rules, with limited enforcement tools against misconduct. Issuers of fundraising tokens would face strict disclosure obligations, while exchanges would be responsible for providing accurate information on decentralized tokens. Japan is also preparing to greenlight its first yen-backed stablecoin, with fintech firm JPYC expected to launch the product later this year. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has expressed support for making crypto part of diversified portfolios, provided adequate safeguards are in place. Together, the measures would mark a sharp shift in Japan’s regulatory approach, aligning it more closely with global efforts to bring digital assets under traditional financial oversight
CryptoNews2025/09/05 00:30
Figma shares fell 18% after its first earnings report as a public company

Figma shares dropped by nearly 20% on Thursday, hitting their lowest level since the company’s IPO in July 2024, after reporting earnings for the first time since going public. The sharp decline dragged the stock well below its debut price, dealing a blow to what had once been hyped as one of the strongest tech […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 00:28
Blockchain firm Fireblocks launches a stablecoin payments network

Fireblocks has connected over 40 major firms, including Circle, Stripe’s Bridge, and Yellow Card, in a unified stablecoin network. Stablecoins are getting a key infrastructure update. On Thursday, September 4, blockchain firm Fireblocks launched the Fireblocks Network for Payments, spanning…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 00:27
RFK Jr. spreads vaccine misinformation during congressional testimony

The post RFK Jr. spreads vaccine misinformation during congressional testimony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s 2026 health care agenda, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 4, 2025. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on false claims about vaccines during his Senate testimony on Wednesday, as senators grilled him on his sweeping changes to immunization policy and federal health agencies. Kennedy said he supports a statement made by a newly appointed member of a key government vaccine panel that mRNA vaccines pose a dangerous risk to people. Numerous studies have demonstrated that shots using mRNA technology, including Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, are safe and effective, and serious side effects have happened in extremely rare cases. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., noted that the committee member Dr. Retsef Levi has said that evidence is mounting that mRNA vaccines cause “serious harm, including death, especially among young people.” Kennedy appointed Levi to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine recommendations and insurance coverage. Kennedy said he wasn’t aware of Levi’s comments, but added, “I agree with it.” Kennedy’s comments come after he canceled funding for mRNA shot development and made other changes vaccine policy that could limit access to immunizations, including gutting the CDC vaccine panel and dropping Covid shot recommendations for certain groups. It also follows a leadership shakeup at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The White House last week fired CDC Director Susan Monarez, and four senior agency officials resigned shortly after, with some of them citing the politicization of the agency and a threat to public health.  Kennedy defended his decision to fire all 17 previous members of the CDC vaccine panel, saying…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:26
Boerse Stuttgart launches Seturion settlement platform

The post Boerse Stuttgart launches Seturion settlement platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Group has launched Seturion, described as the first digital pan-European settlement platform for tokenized assets. The blockchain-based system is designed to unify Europe’s fragmented post-trade landscape by enabling faster and cheaper cross-border settlement. According to the group, Seturion can reduce settlement costs by up to 90% while supporting transactions across all asset classes. The platform is open to banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms, offering connectivity to both public and private blockchains. It supports settlement in central bank money or tokenized on-chain cash. Boerse Stuttgart’s own trading venues will serve as the initial users, with additional partners expected to follow. Seturion builds on years of experimentation. The system has already been deployed at BX Digital, a FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility in Switzerland, and successfully tested during the European Central Bank’s blockchain trials in 2024, which demonstrated efficiency gains in tokenized securities settlement. Leadership for Seturion is subject to regulatory approval, with Dr. Lidia Kurt named as CEO and Lucas Bruggeman, Boerse Stuttgart’s Chief Digital Assets Officer, designated as Chairman of the Board. A license application under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime has been submitted to BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/seturion-settlement-platform
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:25
Which Is the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in Q3 2025? BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper?

BlockchainFX nears $6.7M raised with 127% launch ROI locked in, daily rewards, and bonuses, outshining meme-driven Bitcoin Hyper as Q3’s top presale.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 00:25
Forbes’ 2025 Sustainability Leaders Summit In New York To Feature Dr. Jane Goodall, Former White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy And Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Alongside Global Sustainability Leaders

The post Forbes’ 2025 Sustainability Leaders Summit In New York To Feature Dr. Jane Goodall, Former White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy And Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Alongside Global Sustainability Leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forbes today announced the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit, taking place on September 22, 2025 in New York City and virtually. The Summit will bring together prominent leaders who are driving bold climate action and reshaping the future of sustainability. Themed “A Shared Agenda: Driving Sustainable Growth and Meaningful Change,” the Summit will convene the world’s foremost changemakers to explore solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time – including scaling clean energy, advancing climate resilience and sustainable cities, sustainable infrastructure for the AI economy, and more. Attendees will hear from a dynamic lineup of speakers, including: Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder, The Jane Goodall Institute Charlot Magayi, Founder & CEO, Mukuru Clean Stoves Dr. Robert D. Bullard, Founding Director, Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice, Texas Southern University Gina McCarthy, Managing Co-Chair, America Is All In; Former White House National Climate Advisor and U.S. EPA Administrator Justin M. Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland and Co-Chair, America Is All In Gavin McCormick, Founder & Executive Director, WattTime and Cofounder, Climate TRACE Sanjeev Krishnan, Managing Partner, S2G Investments “Incremental action won’t cut it. Only bold leadership will drive the sustainable growth and change the world demands,” said Elisabeth Brier, Editor at Forbes. “That’s why the Sustainability Leaders Summit brings together the leaders willing to challenge convention and chart a new path forward.” The event is part of Forbes’ broader Sustainability Leaders platform, which will launch its 2025 editorial list ahead of the Summit during New York Climate Week on September 18, 2025. Together, the list and Summit will spotlight the innovators, executives and policymakers shaping a sustainable future. For more event information and to register to attend virtually, visit: 2025 Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit. Media Contacts: Christina Vega Magrini, cmagrini@forbes.com Feryal Nawaz, fnawaz@forbes.com…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:23
