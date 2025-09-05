2025-09-07 Sunday

Canada Imports fell from previous $67.6B to $66.8B in July

The post Canada Imports fell from previous $67.6B to $66.8B in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:53
Corporates Say Bitcoin Again! So Which Companies Bought the Most BTC? Here’s the Surprising Data…

The post Corporates Say Bitcoin Again! So Which Companies Bought the Most BTC? Here's the Surprising Data… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin continues to solidify its position as a store of value around the world, its institutional adoption is increasing daily. Bitcoin financial services firm River announced that its corporate clients are reinvesting an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin, a sign that Bitcoin adoption is increasing. The report, published by River research analyst Sam Baker, noted that River's institutional clients reinvested an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin, with the participation of real estate firms being particularly notable. The report estimates that these firms purchased 84,000 BTC this year. Among River's clients, real estate firms were the largest adopters, allocating an average of 15% of their profits to BTC purchases, while companies in the hotel, finance, and software sectors allocated between 8% and 10%. "In real estate companies, about 15 percent of clients reinvest some of their profits into Bitcoin. Finance, software and hotel sectors also allocate a share of 8-10%. Interestingly, Bitcoin reinvestment cases are also emerging in various sectors, such as gyms, painting and roofing contractors, and religious nonprofits, in addition to the traditional finance and IT sector. River recently noted in its report that over 40% of businesses invest between 1% and 10% in Bitcoin, while only 10% allocate more than half of their net income to BTC.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:51
CFTC Veteran Warns of Underregulated Prediction Markets

The post CFTC Veteran Warns of Underregulated Prediction Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Outgoing CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson ended her tenure with a warning on prediction markets. Her remarks come amid the sector's boom in crypto and traditional finance (TradFi). However, Johnson's comments suggested that prediction markets could become the next financial Wild West if left unchecked. Prediction Markets Boom, but Johnson Warns of 'Too Few Guardrails' Speaking Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, Johnson cautioned that there are too few guardrails and too little visibility into the prediction market space. While issuing this warning, the outgoing CFTC commissioner expressed concern that these platforms are beginning to capture unprecedented volumes of retail cash. Her remarks landed the same day the CFTC issued a no-action letter clearing Polymarket to reenter the US. As BeInCrypto reported, a $112 million acquisition of regulated exchange QCEX facilitates Polymarket's return to the US, enabling a significant reversal from the platform's previous ban. Meanwhile, Johnson's exit mirrors the dilemma regulators face, with prediction markets no longer fringe experiments but fast-rising financial platforms. Companies like Kalshi and Polymarket are transforming odds into an asset class. They offer markets on elections, economic data, and even cultural events. Investors increasingly see them as tools for both speculation and collective forecasting. However, Johnson warned that innovation without safeguards risks repeating past crises. She invoked the 2022 collapses of Terra/Luna, Celsius, and the FTX exchange. Further, Johnson pointed to the dangers of crypto-celebrities building exchanges without governance. "We've seen this movie (or bankruptcy) before," she said. According to the outgoing CFTC commissioner, underregulated firms could again funnel retail customers into devastating losses. More closely, Johnson flagged the trend of firms renting or buying licenses to fast-track event contracts, only to pivot into new products with minimal oversight. She framed consumer protection and market stability as the twin pillars of regulation.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:49
Strategy now meets all S&P 500 requirements after a $14 billion unrealized gain last quarte

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. has cleared every technical hurdle needed to enter the S&P 500, dragging nearly $70 billion worth of Bitcoin with it. According to Bloomberg, the company posted an unrealized gain of $14 billion last quarter, putting it firmly into the profit zone the index demands. That was the last missing piece for […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 00:48
Spartans Vs Bet365 Vs Fanatics

The post Spartans Vs Bet365 Vs Fanatics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto enthusiasts are no longer content with just holding tokens and watching charts. They're looking for action, rewards, and instant utility, and that's where crypto casinos are taking the lead.  While platforms like Bet365 and Fanatics continue expanding in the traditional betting world, a new contender is redefining what it means to play and win. Spartans is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the top sportsbook apps, offering not only crypto-based gameplay but also instant payouts, high bonuses, and an exclusive Lamborghini giveaway.  Forget outdated platforms with slow cashouts or limited promos. Spartans is the high-speed alternative for bettors ready to turn every bet into a bold move with over 5,900+ games and sports markets that pay in BTC, ETH, or USDT. Bet365 Expands, But Are the Rewards Keeping Up? Bet365 continues to make waves in the betting industry, recently securing regulatory approval in Maryland as part of its U.S. expansion. The platform is recognized for its extensive sportsbook coverage, featuring in-play betting, competitive odds, and live-streaming capabilities across major global events. Users appreciate its stability, clean interface, and straightforward experience.  However, despite its strong reputation in traditional markets, Bet365 still lags behind in crypto adoption. It primarily focuses on fiat-based systems, limiting flexibility for users looking to place bets with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital currencies. Bonus structures are also relatively standard, lacking the high-impact incentives found on crypto-first platforms. While Bet365 is a reliable name in online betting, it may not appeal to bettors looking for faster withdrawals, decentralized features, or real-time rewards.  That's why many users are turning their attention to newer platforms like Spartans, which are quickly positioning themselves as top sportsbook apps built for the crypto generation. Fanatics Betting Push Gains Ground, But Is It Enough? Fanatics is rapidly expanding its presence in the betting market.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:48
Invest in Tokenized Stocks 24/7 with Ondo Global Markets

The post Invest in Tokenized Stocks 24/7 with Ondo Global Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Over 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs available, expanding to 1,000 by year-end. Tokens fully backed by U.S. securities with instant transfers and liquidity. DeFi integration allows staking, loans, and collateral use for tokenized shares. Ondo Finance Launches Global Tokenized Market Ondo Finance announced the launch of Ondo Global Markets, a platform providing investors outside the U.S. with 24/7 access to tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the largest tokenized securities launch in history, offering over 100 stocks and ETFs, with plans to expand to more than 1,000 by the end of the year, subject to jurisdictional restrictions. Additionally, tokenized Ondo Finance shares will soon be available on BNB Chain, Solana, Ondo Chain, and other platforms, according to the company. "What stablecoins did for the dollar, Ondo is doing for securities," the company said. Ondo Finance tokenized shares are fully backed by the underlying assets — U.S. securities held with registered broker-dealers. Tokens can be issued, redeemed, and transferred 24/7, while redemptions and minting occur during market hours to maintain liquidity. Key Features of Ondo Tokenized Shares The company highlighted four key features of its model: Wide range of assets – from Apple and Tesla stocks to bond ETFs Liquidity matching – token prices reflect underlying asset values without significant slippage Institutional protection – daily reserve verification by an independent agent with legally formalized rights for token owners DeFi integration – tokenized shares can be used as collateral, in loans, or other protocols For example, by buying a tokenized Apple share (AAPLon), investors effectively receive the equivalent of a real share held by a regulated custodian. Dividends are reinvested in additional shares after applicable taxes are withheld. "We believe that tokenization only makes sense when it makes assets usable in DeFi while maintaining security and compliance," the company stated.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:43
GitLab Inc. ($GTLB) Stock: Stock Drops Over 9% as Q2 Earnings Beat Offset by CFO Exit and Conservative Guidance

TLDR GitLab stock fell 9.8% to $42.33 despite Q2 revenue rising 29% to $236M. Adjusted EPS hit $0.24, beating consensus estimates of $0.16. CFO Brian Robins to leave Sept. 19 for Snowflake; James Shen named interim CFO. FY26 EPS outlook raised to $0.82–$0.83, but revenue guidance held steady. Customer base grew, though new acquisitions slowed [...] The post GitLab Inc. ($GTLB) Stock: Stock Drops Over 9% as Q2 Earnings Beat Offset by CFO Exit and Conservative Guidance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 00:42
Plume to integrate native USDC and CCTP v2 for faster cross-chain transfers

Plume, a real-world assets finance blockchain backed by Brevan Howard Digital and Haun Ventures, has announced the upcoming integration of native USDC and cross-chain transfers to accelerate real-world assets and stablecoin adoption on the platform. Plume said in an announcement…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 00:42
Record Sales of Investment Products in Hong Kong Highlighted by SFC-HKMA Survey

The post Record Sales of Investment Products in Hong Kong Highlighted by SFC-HKMA Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 04, 2025 04:27 The SFC-HKMA joint survey reports a 40% surge in non-exchange-traded investment product sales in Hong Kong in 2024, reflecting robust market participation and investor confidence. In 2024, the Hong Kong investment market experienced a significant upturn, as detailed in the annual joint survey conducted by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). The survey revealed a remarkable 40% year-on-year increase in the total transaction amount of non-exchange-traded investment products, reaching a record $6,073 billion, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Market Growth and Participation The report highlighted a broad-based growth in market participation, with the number of firms selling investment products rising by 9% to 414. Notably, 46% of these firms more than doubled their sales compared to the previous year. Large firms, defined as those with transactions exceeding $1 billion, saw a 12% increase, totaling 101 firms. Additionally, the manpower dedicated to distributing investment products grew by 4% to over 19,000, while the number of clients completing at least one transaction surged by 28% to more than 1.2 million. Investment Product Trends All major investment product categories saw significant sales growth. Authorised collective investment schemes (CIS) sales nearly doubled, increasing by 96% to $1,400 billion, while unauthorised CIS rose by 50% to $844 billion. Structured products and debt securities sales also experienced growth, rising 30% and 29% respectively. Equity-linked products, driven by strong market momentum, remained the leading structured product category, with sales climbing 43% to $1,729 billion. Money market funds and sovereign bonds continued to attract investors seeking lower-risk options in a high-interest-rate environment. These two categories accounted for significant portions of the total transaction amounts, underscoring their popularity. Executive Insights Dr. Eric Yip, Executive Director of the SFC, noted the positive market trends.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:42
B3 Brings Crypto Gaming to XRP Ledger with XRPL Gamechain

The post B3 Brings Crypto Gaming to XRP Ledger with XRPL Gamechain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: B3 and XRPL Commons launch XRPL Gamechain to introduce gaming to the XRP Ledger. The Gamechain will debut with a testnet version of Xcade, featuring five casual mobile-friendly games. Players can earn XRP rewards through tournaments and challenges, boosting utility for the Ripple-linked token. Crypto gaming is making its way to the XRP Ledger, as B3 and XRPL Commons team up to launch the XRPL Gamechain, a dedicated gaming infrastructure aimed at expanding the utility and user base of the XRP ecosystem. Launching the XRPL Gamechain with Xcade Spearheaded by B3, a crypto gaming ecosystem built by former Coinbase Base developers under NPC Labs, the XRPL Gamechain seeks to deliver "fun and frictionless on-chain experiences," according to B3 co-founder Viktoriya Hying. The initiative is designed to leverage the new XRPL EVM sidechain, introduced in June, which adds greater programmability and composability to the XRP Ledger. The platform will launch with a testnet version of Xcade, an online arcade featuring five casual and hyper-casual games tailored for fast, mobile-friendly play. A full version of Xcade is slated for release this fall, with new titles expected to roll out weekly post-launch. Players will have the opportunity to earn XRP rewards by participating in game nights, tournaments, and completing challenges, thereby increasing engagement with the XRP ecosystem. B3's strategic expansion into XRP B3's move to XRPL marks an expansion from its original deployment on Base, Coinbase's Ethereum layer-2 network. Since launching its ecosystem token in February, B3 has amassed more than 100 playable games and onboarded 8.5 million wallets, demonstrating significant traction in the crypto gaming space.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:41
