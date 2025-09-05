Trump’s DOJ subpoenas Fed board to testify against Lisa Cook and chair Powell

The post Trump’s DOJ subpoenas Fed board to testify against Lisa Cook and chair Powell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Justice Department has subpoenaed members of the Fed board as part of a criminal investigation into Lisa Cook, digging into allegations that she gave false information on mortgage applications, in efforts to get to chairman Jerome Powell. The probe is being led by federal prosecutors who are using grand juries to collect evidence tied to Cook’s properties in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Atlanta, Georgia, according to The Wall Street Journal. The investigation started after Bill Pulte, who was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, filed two criminal referrals accusing Lisa of mortgage fraud. Trump is using those claims to justify removing her from the Fed board. He wants her seat so he can replace her with someone loyal. “We’ll have a majority very shortly,” he told reporters last month while discussing the board. Lisa’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, didn’t give a statement. The Justice Department also refused to comment. But court filings reveal Lisa’s position: she believes Trump made up the charges just to clear her out and install a replacement. She filed a lawsuit last month saying his move to fire her was illegal, arguing that he invented a fake reason to fill the seat and push his political agenda. She’s asking for an emergency order to stop him from removing her while the case moves forward. Lisa Cook files lawsuit to block Trump from replacing her The White House says firing Lisa is legal under the Federal Reserve Act, which allows the president to remove a Fed governor “for cause,” and Trump’s administration insists they’re acting within those powers. But Lisa’s legal team countered last week that she never committed fraud and is being targeted to break the Fed’s independence, with the real goal being to oust Powell. The next board meeting…