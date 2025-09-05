2025-09-07 Sunday

5 Best Cryptos to Stack as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Slip Amid Market Jitters

The crypto market is once again testing investor conviction
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 01:10
Hackers Use Ethereum Smart Contracts to Hide Malware in npm Packages

TLDR Hackers are using Ethereum smart contracts to hide malware in popular npm packages. Malicious npm packages like “colortoolsv2” and “mimelib2” conceal C2 instructions through Ethereum smart contracts. The attack method complicates detection and takedown efforts by fetching URLs from Ethereum contracts. ReversingLabs researchers discovered a broader campaign involving fake GitHub repositories to lure developers. [...] The post Hackers Use Ethereum Smart Contracts to Hide Malware in npm Packages appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 01:10
Polygon and Cardano Forecasts Lag as BlockDAG Releases Dashboard V4

The cryptocurrency market remains highly competitive as new forecasts shape investor strategies for 2025. Polygon (POL) continues to attract attention with on-chain growth that strengthens its outlook, while Cardano (ADA) The post Polygon and Cardano Forecasts Lag as BlockDAG Releases Dashboard V4 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/05 01:09
Bitcoin Could Hit $200K Soon, But Ozak AI’s 100x Path Promises Bigger Gains

The post Bitcoin Could Hit $200K Soon, But Ozak AI’s 100x Path Promises Bigger Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s rally past $111,520 has reignited predictions of the leading cryptocurrency soaring to $200,000, reinforcing its dominance as the ultimate store of value in digital finance. Yet, while such a move would mark an impressive milestone, the upside for Bitcoin holders remains relatively modest compared to what early-stage projects can deliver. This is where Ozak AI, an AI-powered crypto platform currently in its presale at just $0.01, enters the spotlight—offering investors the rare chance to capture potential 100x gains through cutting-edge predictive technology and rapidly growing partnerships. Bitcoin on the Road to $200K Bitcoin has once again taken center stage in global financial markets as its price continues to surge, recently crossing the $111,520 mark. Market analysts believe that the combination of institutional adoption, Bitcoin ETFs, and growing recognition of BTC as “digital gold” could push the asset to unprecedented levels.  Many forecasts now project Bitcoin reaching as high as $200,000 during the next bull cycle. Such a target would effectively cement Bitcoin’s dominance as the store of value within crypto. Yet, while this represents a near-doubling from current levels, seasoned investors recognize that the outsized returns often come from smaller, early-stage projects with massive room to grow. Bitcoin is currently trading near $111,520, with immediate resistance levels around $115,000 and $120,000 and a stronger ceiling at $125,000, which could determine the path toward the highly anticipated $200K target. On the downside, strong support sits at $110,000, followed by deeper cushions at $105,000 and $100,000, levels that bulls must defend to sustain the broader uptrend. Youtube embed: Next 500X AI Altcoin Ozak AI (OZ) Overview One such project that is attracting attention is Ozak AI, an advanced AI-driven crypto platform that fuses predictive machine learning with blockchain. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, Ozak AI is designed to bring institutional-grade forecasting tools to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 01:08
Ozak AI Investors Celebrate $2.6M Milestone—Why Buying Now at $0.01 Could Deliver the Biggest Returns Ahead of the $0.012 Price Jump

Something is happening with Ozak AI, and it feels different from the usual crypto presale noise. The project has already pulled in more than $2.6 million, with over 840 million tokens snapped up at $0.01 each.
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 01:06
Pump.fun Frenzy, MemeCore Madness, Story’s Big Money – Altcoin Season Is Back

Altcoin season is currently defined less by large caps and more by tokens with visible participation. Communities, launch platforms, and intellectual property are drawing volume and liquidity. That explains why MemeCore, Pump.fun, and Story have emerged as three of the more closely watched names this week. Each token represents a different route to activity. MemeCore continues to attract retail flows through meme culture. Pump.fun sustains turnover as a factory for new Solana tokens. Story connects to capital tied to intellectual property and AI infrastructure. Together, they show that altseason can support very different models when each has an active base of users or investors. MemeCore (M): Strong Weekly Gains with Renewed Campaigns MemeCore is trading near $1.35, with a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion and a circulating supply just above 1 billion tokens, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily turnover is close to $50 million. The token has gained more than 220% in the past seven days after spending most of early August below $0.50. The rebound followed organized campaigns that tied token holding to rewards through a liquidity event promoted within its community. Social channels amplified the campaign, helping M recover from a sharp pullback and push through resistance near $1.00. Market participants are now watching to see if volumes stay consistent after this acceleration. MemeCore presents itself as a broader meme ecosystem token. That positioning has helped keep it listed on major venues, giving traders access and liquidity many smaller meme assets lack. Its latest performance shows how sustained community attention can influence weekly moves during altseason. Pump.fun (PUMP): Platform Growth Feeds Price Strength Pump.fun is trading at about $0.0044, with a market cap of nearly $1.5 billion and a circulating supply of roughly 354 billion tokens. Daily trading volume stands around $400 million. The price has increased more than 35% over the past week, matching growth in activity on its platform. PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The project is built as a token launch system on Solana. Developers use Pump.fun to create and list meme coins quickly. That activity has surged again, with tens of thousands of new contracts launched in recent days. Updates to its fee model—lowering the base rate for new issuers—have also helped bring back repeat users. The platform continues to generate high revenue from fees and has overtaken several competitors in total trading volume. This constant cycle of creation ensures that liquidity flows back to PUMP itself, keeping it as a beneficiary of platform engagement during altcoin season. Story (IP): Institutional Capital Supports Expansion Story is trading near $8.00, with a market cap of around $2.4 billion and daily turnover near $200 million. The token has gained more than 30% during the past week, supported by institutional commitments and broader funding announcements. One driver has been the Heritage Distilling’s decision to place $360 million into Story’s ecosystem, split between cash and IP tokens. That allocation has been framed as a treasury strategy, giving Story a layer of credibility in capital markets. Previous funding rounds led by large venture investors also reinforced interest in the project. Altcoin Season Perspective The three tokens show how varied altseason flows can be. MemeCore captures community-driven strength. Pump.fun represents platform-based turnover. Story links crypto assets to institutional participation in intellectual property. Rather than a synchronized rally, altcoin season is rewarding tokens that sustain attention through specific activity. These cases demonstrate that liquidity can form around memes, launch platforms, and intellectual property all at once, making the current rotation one of the more diverse phases of the cycle
CryptoNews2025/09/05 01:06
Onchain AI agents move from demo to deployment

The post Onchain AI agents move from demo to deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain AI agents are edging out of the lab.  Lit Protocol’s agent stack, Vincent, now gives developers a way to ship non-custodial automation that actually touches money, but under explicit, enforceable limits set by users and app authors. An “early access” launch just went live, Blockworks has learned exclusively. Lit frames the core model simply: policies (guardrails) and abilities (discrete actions like swap/borrow/bridge) that are bound together at deploy time and enforced at runtime, according to co-founder David Sneider. “Vincent Policies (the guardrails and controls) are created and exposed by Vincent application developers based on any given use case,” Sneider told Blockworks. “For example, a trading app might expose a ‘spend policy’ or ‘token allowlist policy,’ which users would be able to fine-tune based on their own needs and preferences.” Under the hood, Vincent rides on Lit’s existing “defense-in-depth” key model: Threshold-split keys run inside secure enclaves (TEEs), and the enclaves execute only when an onchain policy check passes. In practice, that means permissions like spend caps, allowlists, time windows and rate limits are evaluated before any signing or contract call occurs. A key recent improvement is how easily developers can now package and enforce those rules through Vincent at the point of execution. According to examples from a “starter kit,” developers can define and expose app-specific policies as needed; the platform now supports both narrowly scoped and broader smart-contract permissions, with one-line SDK calls to invoke them. In Sneider’s view, the job is to let agents act, but only inside well-defined lanes. That’s effective, according to David Johnson, the lead code maintainer at Morpheus, which has built in Lit Protocol as part of its reference open-source agent work. “MPC enables good spending caps, whitelists of agents, and limited time approvals for agents to access user funds,” Johnson told Blockworks.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 01:04
Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M

Retail buyers are finally backing away from Nvidia, and the numbers are showing it. According to CNBC, small-time traders who were throwing billions into the AI chip giant just a few months ago are now slowing down. This week alone, the drop has been steep. On August 28, retail investors bought $444 million worth of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 01:02
Spheron Completes First $SPON Token Buyback and Burn Amid Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program

The post Spheron Completes First $SPON Token Buyback and Burn Amid Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For $500K at an FDV (Fully Diluted Value) of $80M, Spheron repurchased 0.625% of the whole $SPON supply from its compute providers as part of this first cycle. In order to guarantee long-term stability and profitability, Spheron’s Secure Compute Flywheel architecture will continue to execute token buybacks using network revenues and then burn tokens. The first $SPON token buyback and burn under its Secure computing program was successfully completed, according to Spheron, a community-powered AI compute stack. This action fits with Spheron’s larger goal of establishing a deflationary cycle that makes the token stronger as network use increases. For $500K at an FDV (Fully Diluted Value) of $80M, Spheron repurchased 0.625% of the whole $SPON supply from its compute providers as part of this first cycle. The tokens will be permanently burnt as they are received. In order to guarantee long-term stability and profitability, Spheron’s Secure Compute Flywheel architecture will continue to execute token buybacks using network revenues and then burn tokens, directly connecting network activity and compute demand with token scarcity. In order for Spheron’s Secure Compute method to function, providers must collateralize GPUs with $SPON and give customers with discounted rates. The Spheron Foundation uses the excess margins created during times of strong demand to repurchase $SPON at or above its launch floor value. As network use increases, the deflationary pressure created by the permanent burning of all repurchased tokens makes the token stronger. Prashant Maurya, Co-founder and CEO of Spheron stated: “Our first $SPON buyback shows real impact, linking decentralized compute usage to tokenomics. Every workload on Spheron powers AI innovation while making $SPON scarcer, stronger, and more valuable. This is a true alignment between compute providers, developers, and the community to ensure sustainable network growth.” Spheron is still the industry leader in decentralized AI infrastructure, with over 44,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 01:01
Is The Bitcoin Top In? This Metric Points Toward Possible Bull Cycle End – Here’s The Timeline

Bitcoin may be demonstrating a slight rebound from its recent downward trend, which began after it hit a new all-time high, but discussions about a possible cycle top are intensifying within the community. While this discussion is accompanied by speculations about this bull cycle nearing its end, an analyst has highlighted a key metric that […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 01:00
