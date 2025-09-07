2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Bitcoin: The Quantum Threat Creeps Closer

Quantum computer and Bitcoin. Here is a hot series that is not about to fade, especially after IBM's latest experiment. L’article Bitcoin: The Quantum Threat Creeps Closer est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:05
Exploring Ozak AI: A New Contender in the Crypto Market

With the cryptocurrency landscape continuously evolving, investors are constantly on the lookout for promising projects that could yield significant returns. The emerging AI-driven project, Ozak AI, is gaining attention as traditional options like DOGE and PEPE see diminishing growth rates. The Investment Potential in Ozak AI Ozak AI presents an intriguing prospect for those looking to diversify their crypto investments. Initiating its journey in the crypto world, Ozak AI is currently in the early stages of its Phase 5 presale, priced at an accessible $0.01 per token. This could be a strategic entry point for early investors aiming for high returns. Having already raised over $2.67 million and with more than 847 million tokens sold, the project is generating significant interest. This investment could potentially escalate, with a $500 stake transforming into $50,000 if the token price ascends to $1. Comparing Ozak AI with Established Meme Coins The investment scene in meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE has cooled, primarily due to their inflated market saturation and limited use cases. Despite DOGE's popularity, its unlimited supply and dependency on social media trends pose risks to sustainable growth. Similarly, PEPE's appeal, driven by meme culture, does not guarantee robust performance due to its inherent volatility and low utility. In contrast, Ozak AI leverages artificial intelligence to offer a more structured investment vehicle with comprehensive analytics and blockchain technology integration, setting it apart from typical meme coins. Strategic Partnerships and Market Growth Ozak AI has aligned with notable partners like Hive Intel and Weblume, enhancing its technological framework and market position. These collaborations aim to bolster Ozak AI's real-time analytics capabilities, promoting a stable and decentralized trading environment. The robust strategy and community engagement efforts, including participation in significant crypto events, are positioning Ozak AI for potential mainstream adoption, which could further drive token demand and value. Conclusion: A New Era of Investment? With the slow-paced growth of once-popular meme coins, Ozak AI offers a refreshing alternative with its innovative approach and potential for substantial financial growth. Investors could see a substantial increase in the value of an initial $500 investment, possibly reaching or exceeding $25,000. For detailed information about Ozak AI and its ongoing developments, visit the official website or follow their updates on Twitter/X. Additionally, interested parties can join the conversation on Telegram. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:04
Could $500 in Ozak AI Flip Into $25,000 as DOGE and PEPE Slow Down?

The dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency environment requires traders to seek out opportunities that can provide high returns at all times.
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 02:03
Major Exchange to Delist Shiba Inu — Could SHIB Slide Below $0.00001 as Liquidity Shrinks?

A significant crypto exchange is preparing to remove Shiba Inu from its listing, sparking widespread concern among investors. The looming delisting raises questions about SHIB's future and its market position. With liquidity set to shrink, the coin's value might face substantial pressure. Readers will discover other cryptocurrencies primed for potential growth amidst this turbulence. Shiba Inu Eyes New Heights Amidst Steady Market Moves Source: tradingview  Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading between $0.00001164 and $0.00001293. The coin is finding support near $0.00001108, while the resistance sits at $0.00001368. If SHIB can break through this level, it could climb towards the next resistance at $0.00001498. This would mean a potential growth of about 16% from the current high range. Over the last week, SHIB has seen a slight dip of approximately 1.7%. The coin's RSI at 62.01 suggests it's not overbought, leaving room for growth. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are closely aligned, hinting at ongoing stability in the price movement. Conclusion The removal of SHIB from a major exchange could lead to a drop in its value. Reduced liquidity may push SHIB below $0.00001. Loss of a key trading platform often affects market confidence. Investors might shift their focus to other coins. The move could signal a critical moment for SHIB’s future performance. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:03
Quality data, not the model

The post Quality data, not the model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. AI might be the next trillion-dollar industry, but it’s quietly approaching a massive bottleneck. While everyone is racing to build bigger and more powerful models, a looming problem is going largely unaddressed: we might run out of usable training data in just a few years. Summary AI is running out of fuel: Training datasets have been growing 3.7x annually, and we could exhaust the world’s supply of quality public data between 2026 and 2032. The labeling market is exploding from $3.7B (2024) to $17.1B (2030), while access to real-world human data is shrinking behind walled gardens and regulations. Synthetic data isn’t enough: Feedback loops and lack of real-world nuance make it a risky substitute for messy, human-generated inputs. Power is shifting to data holders: With models commoditizing, the real differentiator will be who owns and controls unique, high-quality datasets. According to EPOCH AI, the size of training datasets for large language models has been growing at a rate of roughly 3.7 times annually since 2010. At that rate, we could deplete the world’s supply of high-quality, public training data somewhere between 2026 and 2032. Even before we reach that wall, the cost of acquiring and curating labeled data is already skyrocketing. The data collection and labeling market was valued at $3.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to balloon to $17.10 billion by 2030. That kind of explosive growth suggests a clear opportunity, but also a clear choke point. AI models are only as good as the data they’re trained on. Without a scalable pipeline of fresh, diverse, and unbiased datasets, the performance of these models will plateau, and their usefulness will start to degrade. So the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:03
AI’s billion-dollar bottleneck: Quality data, not the model | Opinion

The next time you hear about a new frontier in artificial intelligence, don’t ask who built the model. Ask who trained it, and where the data came from.
Crypto.news2025/09/07 02:03
Elon Musk Could Earn $1 Trillion Under New Tesla Plan

TLDRs; Tesla proposes record-breaking $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk, tied to extreme growth and performance milestones. Musk must hit $8.5 trillion valuation, 20 million annual car deliveries, 1 million robotaxis, and $400B EBITDA. Shareholders vote November 6 as Tesla seeks to retain Musk amid leadership concerns and European market challenges. Tesla shares rise [...] The post Elon Musk Could Earn $1 Trillion Under New Tesla Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/07 02:00
Ethereum ETFs See $787M in Outflows After Record August Inflows

Ethereum ETFs See $787M in Outflows After Record August Inflows

Across four sessions in the shortened Labor Day trading week, Ethereum funds lost a combined $787.6 million, according to data […] The post Ethereum ETFs See $787M in Outflows After Record August Inflows appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 02:00
Revolutionizing Market Simulation: An Unbiased Approach Using Neural Density Estimators

Demonstrating a robust, unbiased, and scalable approach for two distinct theoretical models: zero intelligence and extended Chiarella.
Hackernoon2025/09/07 02:00
5 Bold Moves That Could Push Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to $0.001 Sooner Than You Think

What if Shiba Inu hitting $0.001 is not as impossible as many people could think? Some see it as a far-off dream, but crypto often moves in surprising ways. Bold shifts and strong community action have changed markets before. With the right steps, SHIB price could move toward $0.001 faster than expected. Right now, Shiba
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:00
