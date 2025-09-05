MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Stripe and Paradigm Launch Tempo Blockchain for Stablecoin Payments
TLDR Stripe & Paradigm launch Tempo: fast, stablecoin-focused blockchain rails. Tempo debuts as a high-speed Layer 1 for global stablecoin transactions. Stripe-backed Tempo targets instant, low-fee stablecoin payments at scale. Tempo promises 100k TPS, sub-second finality for real-world stablecoins Stripe & Paradigm unveil Tempo: blockchain built for enterprise payments. Stripe and Paradigm have officially launched [...] The post Stripe and Paradigm Launch Tempo Blockchain for Stablecoin Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.06056
+0.68%
LAYER
$0.5175
+2.78%
SECOND
$0.000007
--%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/05 01:51
Podijeli
Internet Computer Rebounds From $4.77 Low
The post Internet Computer Rebounds From $4.77 Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) experienced heavy volatility during the last 24 hours, as prices swung between $4.77 and $4.94. The action reflected both aggressive buying pressure and equally strong selling, leaving the token stabilizing near $4.8. The most dramatic move came as ICP rallied sharply to $4.94 around midnight, its high for the period. The breakout coincided with a surge in trading volume exceeding 600,000 units between 14:00 and 16:00 UTC, nearly doubling the daily average, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. However, the rally proved short-lived, with price falling to $4.78 during the European morning. Persistent volumes throughout the correction signaled more than simple profit-taking, it underscored genuine distribution pressure, which helped cement resistance in the $4.93-$4.94 zone. The broader crypto market mirrored ICP’s turbulence. The CoinDesk 20 Index, which offers a weighted measurement of the digital asset market at large posted a volatile decline over the same period, trading within a 3% range. Despite trading volumes surpassing 400,000 during key intervals, the index was unable to sustain momentum. The weakness highlights the ongoing strain across digital assets even as some tokens, like ICP, defend key support zones. Technical Analysis ICP traded across a 17 cent range (3.4%) from $4.77 to $4.94. Midnight surge to $4.94 marked the session peak before a sharp reversal. Volume spikes above 600,000 units recorded between 14:00-16:00 UTC. Resistance established in the $4.93–$4.94 zone on heavy selling. Support confirmed at $4.77 after steep correction. Rally from $4.78 to $4.83 delivered a 1% gain. Buying volume surpassed 25,000 units at 08:10 UTC during the rally. Successive resistance breaks at $4.79, $4.8, and $4.82 formed an uptrend channel. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For…
NEAR
$2.439
+2.39%
MORE
$0.10093
-0.80%
MOVE
$0.1181
+2.25%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:51
Podijeli
Uniswap Governance Approves Proposal for Legal Entity in Wyoming
TLDR Uniswap governance is voting on a proposal to create a legal entity called DUNI in Wyoming. DUNI will handle off-chain operations while preserving Uniswap’s decentralized governance structure. The proposal aims to protect governance participants from legal and tax liabilities. The final vote on the DUNI proposal will conclude on September 8, following strong community [...] The post Uniswap Governance Approves Proposal for Legal Entity in Wyoming appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/05 01:50
Podijeli
MemeCore Price Prediction: Is Maxi Doge the Next Crypto to Explode?
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
DOGE
$0.21762
+1.45%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 01:50
Podijeli
Solana in 8 charts: August edition
The post Solana in 8 charts: August edition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. How was Solana doing in August? Let’s unpack some numbers. About $78 million REV (fees + tips) was paid to transact on Solana in August. In 2025, that was Solana’s third-lowest REV month. On a year-over-year basis, Solana’s REV saw about 24% growth. Total stablecoin supply on Solana has stagnated at the $10–$13 billion range since March. Solana is far from dead, but these numbers certainly don’t scream “growth on all cylinders” as they did in early 2025. Application revenues tell a more optimistic story. Solana apps generated $148 million in August, a 93% increase on a YoY basis. I want to say the “fat app thesis,” but in Solana’s case, it’s probably more accurate to call it the “fat memecoin app” thesis. Broken down, the bulk of revenue-generating applications belong to the trading tools and memecoin categories, namely Axiom, Pump, Phantom, LetsBonk, Photon, etc. In recent months, Solana has tried to position itself as the go-to venue for trading crypto assets, encapsulated by the “Internet Capital Markets” meme. The data seems to affirm that narrative. The below chart shows overall spot DEX volumes broken down for major L1 chains. BNB Chain claims the top spot with $214 billion in volumes, but those numbers are inflated by the ongoing “Alpha” incentive campaign that’s rewarding wash trading. When adjusted to exclude Alpha tokens, BNB Chain’s August volumes fall to an estimated $138 billion. That puts Solana in first place at $153 billion, with Ethereum in second at $143 billion. Zooming into Solana DEX volumes, no-name AMMs (prop AMMs) are carving out a significant chunk of market share, about $47 billion in August. These AMMs use one single market-maker for liquidity provision, and route users by plugging into DEX…
T
$0.01588
+0.31%
BNB
$870
+1.24%
MORE
$0.10093
-0.80%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:49
Podijeli
Stephen Miran says he’ll take unpaid leave from White House job while serving as Fed governor
The post Stephen Miran says he’ll take unpaid leave from White House job while serving as Fed governor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, currently the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images Stephen Miran will take an unpaid leave of absence as the chair of the Council of Economic Advisors at the White House while filling the vacant seat on the Federal Reserve’s Board if confirmed. At a confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee, Miran, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the open Fed Governor role, said he wouldn’t fully resign his position at the White House while serving out the Fed Governor’s term, which expires Jan. 31, 2026. He’s set to replace Adriana Kugler, who resigned unexpectedly at the beginning of August. Miran’s appointment comes amid speculation that Trump would seek to nominate a “shadow chair” and obtain ample influence in the central bank, raising fears about the central bank’s independence. Miran keeping his White House job while serving as Fed governor could further fuel those concerns. “I have been advised by counsel that the legal approach is to take an unpaid leave of absence from the Council of Economic Advisors, cease my activities and if council advises me otherwise, I will follow the law and follow council’s advice,” Miran said at the hearing. “The term for which I’ve been nominated is four and a half months. If I am nominated and confirmed for a longer term than just a handful of months, I would absolutely resign,” he added. Trump has been pushing for sharply lower interest rates, criticizing current chair Jerome Powell for staying put for too long. At the hearing, Miran repeatedly pledged to uphold the central bank’s independence, stressing that no one at the administration had asked him to commit to easing monetary…
T
$0.01588
+0.31%
WHITE
$0.0004423
-1.79%
TRUMP
$8.464
+1.82%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:47
Podijeli
Folks Finance Integrates Shiba Inu Through Chainlink Cross-Chain Protocol
The post Folks Finance Integrates Shiba Inu Through Chainlink Cross-Chain Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi platform adds Shiba Inu support following Chainlink CCIP integration completion Users can deposit SHIB for yields or utilize token as collateral for borrowing Platform offers 10.93% APY with $25,000 in current SHIB liquidity supplied DeFi lending protocols Folks Finance has added Shiba Inu to its lending markets, after SHIB’s recent incorporation with Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. The development allows users to access SHIB lending and borrowing services across multiple blockchain networks through a unified platform interface. The integration enables users to deposit SHIB tokens to generate yields or pledge the asset as collateral when borrowing other digital currencies from the platform’s lending pools. Cross-Chain Lending Features The Chainlink CCIP integration addresses liquidity fragmentation issues that typically affect multi-chain token deployments. Instead of maintaining separate SHIB liquidity pools on individual networks, Folks Finance can create one consolidated pool accessible across all supported blockchains through the cross-chain protocol. This unified approach allows users to interact with SHIB lending markets regardless of their preferred blockchain network. The cross-chain functionality eliminates the need for users to bridge tokens manually between different networks when accessing lending services. Folks Finance has introduced incentive programs for SHIB depositors to encourage platform adoption and increase available liquidity. Current depositors can earn an annual percentage yield of 10.93% on their SHIB holdings through the lending protocol. Platform statistics show approximately $25,000 worth of SHIB has been supplied as liquidity since the integration launch. The early acceptance of the new lending possibilities is demonstrated by the approximately $2,000 worth of SHIB that users have posted as collateral for other asset loans. The Shiba Inu ecosystem team expressed enthusiasm about the Folks Finance integration, with marketing lead Lucie highlighting growing adoption trends for the meme token. The integration occurs during a period of price volatility for SHIB, as the token…
SHIB
$0.00001235
+0.65%
CROSS
$0.21484
-0.28%
DEFI
$0.001598
+0.88%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:46
Podijeli
One of the Five Largest Commercial Banks in the US Returns to Bitcoin! “The Old SEC Blocked It!”
The post One of the Five Largest Commercial Banks in the US Returns to Bitcoin! “The Old SEC Blocked It!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump and his administration’s lukewarm approach to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is attracting more corporate investors. At this point, US Bancorp, which had to stop BTC services during the former SEC administration, which put pressure and sanctions on the cryptocurrency industry, announced that it would restart its crypto services. US Bancorp, one of the five largest commercial banks in the United States, announced that it has relaunched Bitcoin custody services for institutional asset managers, according to Reuters. US Bancorp’s move was influenced by Trump’s removal of SAB 121, which prevented financial institutions from offering these services, which was passed during the Biden era. The bank had previously planned to offer custody services in 2022 through a partnership with Bitcoin financial services firm NYDIG. However, it halted this initiative after the previous SEC administration announced stricter regulations for crypto custody services. As of 2022, US Bancorp will operate Bitcoin custody through a partnership with crypto firm NYDIG as a sub-custodian. NYDIG will handle physical custody of the underlying asset. “With increased regulatory clarity, we have added Bitcoin ETFs to our product portfolio, allowing us to offer full-service solutions to managers seeking custody and management services,” said Stephen Philipson, head of commercial and corporate banking at US Bank. US Bank recently stated that they are considering adding other cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin to their custody services if they meet the bank’s internal standards. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/one-of-the-five-largest-commercial-banks-in-the-us-returns-to-bitcoin-the-old-sec-blocked-it/
STOP
$0.15139
-6.89%
TRUMP
$8.464
+1.82%
BTC
$111,038.86
+0.24%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:45
Podijeli
Crypto stocks plunge on new Nasdaq rules as Bitcoin slips under $110K
The post Crypto stocks plunge on new Nasdaq rules as Bitcoin slips under $110K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nasdaq now requires shareholder approval for firms issuing stock to buy crypto, with non-compliant companies facing suspension or delisting. Strategy, BitMine, SharpLink, and Ethzilla stocks fell alongside Bitcoin’s drop below $110,000, dragging the broader crypto market lower. Crypto-linked stocks fell Thursday after Nasdaq introduced new rules requiring some companies to obtain shareholder approval before issuing new shares to fund crypto purchases. Nasdaq said the change is aimed at preserving market integrity as companies raise large sums through complex structures to purchase crypto assets. Firms that fail to comply risk suspension or delisting. Crypto-related equities and tokens sold off after Nasdaq announced the new shareholder approval rules. Strategy fell as much as 3.5% before paring losses to 2% by midday, while BitMine Immersion dropped nearly 9%, SharpLink Gaming tumbled 11%, and Ethzilla plunged 15% intraday before recovering to trade down 9%. Bitcoin slipped 2.5% to $109,500, falling below the $110,000 key level, with Ether down more than 3% at $4,300 and Solana just above $204, off 3.5%. The broader crypto market shed 2.2% over the past 24 hours, with total capitalization declining to $3.8 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nasdaq-crypto-stocks-bitcoin/
CHANGE
$0.0019741
+0.26%
MORE
$0.10093
-0.80%
COM
$0.018158
+5.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:43
Podijeli
Gamdom Bets On Esports, Stake.com Marks 8 Years, & Spartans Goes All In With A 300% Bonus & Lamborghini In The Pot
The post Gamdom Bets On Esports, Stake.com Marks 8 Years, & Spartans Goes All In With A 300% Bonus & Lamborghini In The Pot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online sports betting is more competitive than ever, with platforms racing to capture attention through new features and bold campaigns. Gamdom has rolled out a mobile-first esports sportsbook designed for digital-native bettors, while Stake.com has just celebrated its 8th anniversary, underscoring its rise from startup to global crypto gambling powerhouse. These updates prove how quickly the industry is shifting, but they also highlight a gap that most platforms are either doubling down on one niche or resting on past success. That’s where Spartans enters the field. More than a sportsbook or casino, Spartans is a crypto-first betting hub combining real-time crypto transactions, wide-ranging markets, and headline-grabbing rewards. From unmatched bonuses to its Lamborghini giveaway, Spartans is proving to be the more lucrative opportunity. Gamdom Bets Big on Mobile-First Esports Markets Gamdom is raising the stakes by pushing into the esports betting market with a clear mobile-first strategy. Its new sportsbook has been built with smartphones in mind, creating a streamlined experience for esports fans who prefer to wager on the go. The platform’s focus is on convenience, speed, and variety, offering markets across top competitive games while maintaining simple navigation. This move has been highlighted in recent coverage as a decisive play to capture the next generation of bettors, many of whom are mobile-native and heavily invested in esports culture. Gamdom also mixes in cashback rewards and loyalty perks, which have kept its user base engaged. Still, its expansion feels tightly bound to esports and mobile betting. While effective for that audience, it leaves room for competitors with broader offerings to win over bettors seeking more than niche markets. This is where Spartans’ wider scope of online sports betting truly sets it apart. Stake.com recently marked its 8th anniversary, a milestone underscoring its growth from a crypto startup into one…
ESPORTS
$0.11071
--%
REAL
$0.06056
+0.68%
RISE
$0.009212
-15.95%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:42
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token