DOJ Opens Criminal Probe Into Fed Governor Lisa Cook Over Mortgage Allegations
The post DOJ Opens Criminal Probe Into Fed Governor Lisa Cook Over Mortgage Allegations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud tied to multiple properties, according to several reports and people familiar with the matter. Justice Department Investigates Fed’s Lisa Cook; Mortgage Filings Under Review The inquiry centers on whether Cook misrepresented occupancy status or other information […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/doj-opens-criminal-probe-into-fed-governor-lisa-cook-over-mortgage-allegations/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:03
Strategy Inc. Set to Join S&P 500
The post Strategy Inc. Set to Join S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. aims for S&P 500 inclusion. Company reports $14 billion unrealized gains. Potential institutional inflows from index-based funds. Strategy Inc., led by Michael Saylor, is poised to join the S&P 500 index after reporting $14 billion in operating income and successful Bitcoin-based strategies. This potential inclusion highlights Bitcoin’s growing institutional acceptance, potentially driving significant capital inflows and market interest, reinforcing Strategy Inc.’s pivotal role in cryptocurrency integration. Strategy Inc.’s $14 Billion Gain Spurs S&P 500 Inclusion Bid Strategy Inc., formerly MicroStrategy, reported $14 billion in unrealized gains last quarter due to its pivot to a Bitcoin reserve model, potentially qualifying it for S&P 500 index inclusion. Michael Saylor, a prominent Bitcoin advocate, leads the company’s strategic shift. Based on historical index entrants, passive inflows of over $2 billion from institutional investors and ETFs are anticipated upon inclusion. These potential investments may significantly bolster the company’s financial and market positions. Market reactions remain muted, pending an official announcement by the index committee. Analysts speculate on the potential broad institutional adoption of Bitcoin due to Strategy Inc.’s high-profile participation. Stephen Biggar from KBW noted, “Strategy will adopt the latest FASB accounting standards in the first quarter of 2025, which may make it eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, as one of the important inclusion criteria for the index is that the net profit for the most recent quarter and the cumulative net profit for the past four quarters must be positive.” Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing a slight downtrend, priced at $109,465.94, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume down by 13.79% to $56.08 billion. Price movements include a 2.44% drop in 24 hours, while the 90-day change shows a 4.49% increase, per CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin Trends Amid Strategy Inc. and Market…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:01
Ranking the Most Popular Crypto Casinos 2025: How Spartans, Betfair, & Pinnacle Compare on Rewards & Transparency
In 2025, many seasoned players are questioning if casino giveaways still matter or if they are just marketing smoke. Too often rewards are buried in fine print, limited by small payouts, or locked behind confusing points schemes. Betfair and Pinnacle remain respected for steady odds and trusted returns, but their approach to prize campaigns has […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/05 02:00
Spartans: The Best Crypto Casino With 6,000 Games and Instant Payouts
Experience Spartans, the best crypto casino with 6,000+ games and instant payouts. Play slots, live casino, and sports betting with seamless crypto deposits.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 02:00
‘Jet2holiday’ Trend Spurs TikTok To Name ‘Hold My Hand’ As Song Of The Summer
The post ‘Jet2holiday’ Trend Spurs TikTok To Name ‘Hold My Hand’ As Song Of The Summer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline In a summer without a clear “song of the summer” breakout hit, TikTok has declared a 10-year-old pop track from English singer-songwriter Jess Glynne as the title holder thanks to the “Jet2holiday” trend on the app that took off in June. Jess Glynne on April 27, 2024 in London, England. Getty Images Key Facts The trend saw videos of travel fails, animal encounters, disappointments and more posted alongside a brief audio clip of Glynne’s song “Hold My Hand,” followed by voice actor Zoe Lister’s declaration that “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” who then explains the money people can save by booking vacations with Jet2, a low-cost British airline. TikTok said Thursday that “Hold My Hand” has been used over 9 million times on videos that have garnered 80 billion views. The sound, which originally came from a 2022 ad campaign for the company, has been used by stars Mariah Carey and Jeff Goldblum and alongside videos depicting unfortunate scenes like a person getting knocked over by the splash from a water slide and a woman almost getting hit by an axe at a throwing range. TikTok said its other most popular songs of the summer are “Rock That Body” by the Black Eyes Peas, “Dame Un Grrr” by Fantomel x Kate Linn, “Soul Survivor ft. Akon” by Jeezy and “Pretty Little Baby” by Connie Francis, who enjoyed the surge in her 64-year-old song’s popularity before she died in July at age 87. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Big Number 323.6 million. That’s how many views the most popular Jet2holiday video has on TikTok, showing someone opening an expansive curtain in what appears to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:59
Hedera Chosen for Wyoming’s FRNT Stable Token Backed by U.S. Reserves
The Wyoming Stable Token Commission has selected Hedera as the second network for the state’s Frontier Stable Token (FRNT). This marks the first U.S. state-issued stable token moving onto a public blockchain governed by global institutions. The decision followed the Commission’s Q2 evaluation, where Hedera stood out for its speed, reliability, and compliance with regulatory […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/05 01:57
United States Unit Labor Costs came in at 1% below forecasts (1.6%) in 2Q
The post United States Unit Labor Costs came in at 1% below forecasts (1.6%) in 2Q appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:56
Nasdaq Imposes Stricter Oversight on Crypto Treasury Companies
According to insiders, the exchange will now require firms that want to issue new shares for the purpose of buying […] The post Nasdaq Imposes Stricter Oversight on Crypto Treasury Companies appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/05 01:53
Next Crypto to Explode as US Bank Offers Bitcoin Custody Again
The post Next Crypto to Explode as US Bank Offers Bitcoin Custody Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin custody is back on the menu for US Bank. As institutional interest spikes, which are the next cryptos to explode? After a four-year break, US Bank is stepping back into the crypto arena, reopening its custody services for $BTC and Bitcoin ETFs. This move comes just months after regulators rescinded the controversial SEC SAB 121 and the Fed pulled back its restrictive crypto oversight. The return of one of the nation’s biggest banks shows that it’s no longer a question of if institutions will embrace crypto. It’s a question of which cryptos could explode next. US Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody After Four-Year Pause US Bancorp, the seventh-largest bank in the US by assets, has officially restarted its Bitcoin custody services for institutional investment managers. Source: X/@usbank US Bank halted its crypto custody service in 2022 because of the SEC’s SAB 121 rule. With those restrictions now lifted and institutional interest growing again, the bank is back in action. It has partnered with New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to give fund managers regulated access to Bitcoin. “Together, we can bridge the gap between traditional finance and the modern economy by facilitating access for Global Fund Services clients to Bitcoin as sound money, delivered with the safety and security expected by regulated financial institutions,” said NYDIG CEO Tejas Shah. The bank’s move reflects broader market trends. According to the recent Citi Securities Services Evolution report, crypto could handle up to 10% of global post-trade market activity by 2030. Stablecoins and tokenized assets are being adopted to streamline capital movements, and it’s only going to get bigger. Combined with GenAI, crypto could improve collateral management and enable faster settlement cycles. Source: Citi While institutions circle back to Bitcoin and stablecoins, crypto’s infrastructure lies in altcoins. They are moving faster…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:53
Investors are turning to this viral Ethereum memecoin
Little Pepe presale surges past $23.4m, offering investors a potential 42.9% return ahead of its $0.003 listing. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) once defined hype-driven gains, but as their momentum cools and price action stalls, many investors are looking…
Crypto.news
2025/09/05 01:52
