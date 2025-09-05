2025-09-07 Sunday

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Litecoin’s PoW Criticism

TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz responds to Litecoin influencer Jonny Litecoin’s criticism of XRP. Jonny Litecoin claims that Litecoin’s proof-of-work system gives it more value than XRP. Schwartz defends XRP’s energy efficiency and its environmental sustainability compared to Litecoin. Ripple has long promoted XRP’s eco-friendly credentials, opposing Bitcoin’s and Litecoin’s proof-of-work systems. The feud between [...] The post Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Litecoin’s PoW Criticism appeared first on CoinCentral.
Justin Sun’s WLFI Tokens Blacklisted Amid Market Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/wlfi-token-freeze-justin-sun/
Why the CFTC Approved Polymarket to Run Crypto Prediction Markets in the U.S.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has given Polymarket the green light to operate crypto prediction markets in the United States. This decision represents a breakthrough moment for blockchain-based event trading platforms, bringing prediction markets from the fringes into mainstream finance. For the crypto industry, it signals growing regulatory acceptance of innovative use cases beyond traditional tokens and trading.Why Polymarket’s Approval MattersPolymarket, already one of the largest crypto prediction markets globally, had previously faced regulatory challenges in the U.S. after a 2022 settlement with the CFTC. With this approval, Polymarket is now entering a new era of compliance, made possible by its acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse. This move ensures Polymarket can operate legally under U.S. derivatives law, unlocking access for American users who had been excluded for years.The platform allows traders to bet on real-world outcomes such as elections, economic data releases, and global events. By leveraging blockchain, Polymarket provides transparent, decentralized markets where price signals reflect collective sentiment. With regulatory approval, this model gains credibility as an alternative to traditional polling and forecasting.Impact on the Crypto MarketFor the broader crypto industry, the CFTC’s decision is highly significant. It demonstrates that prediction markets, once considered legally gray, can achieve compliance within U.S. regulatory frameworks. This sets a precedent for other decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms seeking legitimacy.The move could also drive fresh liquidity into crypto markets. As Polymarket expands in the U.S., event-driven contracts may attract institutional interest, further bridging the gap between blockchain and traditional finance. With high-profile backers—including Donald Trump Jr. joining as a strategic adviser—the project’s visibility is expected to accelerate adoption.OutlookThe approval of Polymarket highlights the CFTC’s shifting stance toward innovative blockchain applications. While questions remain about long-term oversight of event contracts, this milestone points to a future where crypto prediction markets play a central role in global financial infrastructure. For investors, it adds a new layer of opportunity—betting not just on tokens, but on the outcome of world events.
Initial Jobless Claims rose to 237K last week

The post Initial Jobless Claims rose to 237K last week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initial Jobless Claims increased to 237K the previous week. Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.940M. According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went up to 237K for the week ending August 30. The latest print surpassed initial estimates (230K) and was higher than the previous week’s 229K (unrevised). Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased by 2.5K, bringing it up to 231K from the unrevised average of the previous week. The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 4K to 1.940M for the week ending August 23. Market reaction The Greenback keeps the bid stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 98.30 region amid a knee-jerk in the risk-associated space and extra weakness in US yields across the board. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages. The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and…
Fireblocks introduced a network to enable stablecoin payments

Fireblocks introduced a network to enable stablecoin payments.
Best AI Crypto as Novogratz Backs AI Agents: DeepSnitch AI Rockets to $182k

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Breaking: World Liberty Finance Blacklist Justin Sun’s $2.4B WLFI Triggering Price Rebound

The post Breaking: World Liberty Finance Blacklist Justin Sun’s $2.4B WLFI Triggering Price Rebound appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News World Liberty Financial, a fast-growing DeFi project backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has blacklisted one of its whale investors to reverse the WLFI market crash. According to on-chain data, World Liberty Financial blacklisted Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), after making a transfer of $9 million in WLFI. As a result, Sun’s WLFI …
Stripe and Paradigm Unveil Permissionless Layer 1 Blockchain, Tempo

The post Stripe and Paradigm Unveil Permissionless Layer 1 Blockchain, Tempo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The payments network features design input from a star-studded lineup including Anthropic, Visa, OpenAI, and Deutsche Bank. Fintech giant Stripe today officially announced its partnership with venture capital firm Paradigm and revealed that the firms are launching a Layer 1 blockchain, Tempo. Tempo is an Ethereum-Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain designed for high-volume payment use cases with a built-in stablecoin automated market maker (AMM), and claims high throughput, low latency, and opt-in private transactions. According to an X post from Tempo’s official account, the chain will feature 100,000+ transactions per second (TPS) and sub-second finality. The news of the partnership and plans to launch Tempo were first reported by Fortune a little over a month ago, citing anonymous sources and a job listing, but the firms had yet to confirm the move. According to its website, Tempo will be a neutral and permissionless blockchain that is “open for anyone to build on.” However it is worth noting that the network validators will be bootstrapped with Tempo’s design partners before transitioning to a permissionless model in the future. The specific partners that will be running the nodes are undisclosed, but could include the likes of artificial intelligence leaders like OpenAI or Anthropic, as well as payments and banking giants such as Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered, according to the website. Stripe’s Crypto Push Stripe is one of the world leaders in payments, and processed $1.4 trillion in payments volume in 2024. Stripe’s most recent raise in February valued the company at $91 billion, and the infrastructure provider has been diving headfirst into the world of stablecoins in 2025. The company introduced its Stablecoin Financial Accounts in May, which allows users to send, receive, and store stablecoins in Stripe. However, North America and Western Europe are geoblocked from the feature. Tempo may…
Best Gambling Rewards 2025: Spartans’ Giveaway vs Betano & Sky Bet

The post Best Gambling Rewards 2025: Spartans’ Giveaway vs Betano & Sky Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Gambling Rewards 2025 Face-Off: Spartans’ Lamborghini Giveaway Versus Betano and Sky Bet Offers In 2025, casino offers are no longer just about numbers, they are about stories. Flashy banners and basic bonuses still exist, but players now want experiences they can follow, cheer for, and share. That is why one campaign has risen above the rest. Spartans is not just handing out prizes; it is creating a story to talk about with a live Lamborghini giveaway. One winner, one car, and total transparency.   Betano and Sky Bet still focus on heavy promotion with multiple offers, but without a strong centerpiece, they risk fading into the background. For anyone chasing the best gambling rewards 2025 with real social buzz, here is how the platforms compare. Spartans: One Car, One Winner, and All Eyes On It Why is Spartans pulling all the attention? It is not only about the Lamborghini, but about how the entire event is shaped. Spartans has taken a simple prize and turned it into a spectacle. This is no points ladder, no loyalty tier, and no random spin. Players join a direct-entry challenge where one person wins a luxury car while the rest watch it unfold in a live finale. The process is simple: sign up, deposit, and enter the Lamborghini Giveaway. No tricks, no hidden rules. Because the prize is clear and the contest public, players are sharing it across TikTok, X, and Reddit. The mix of simple rules and the drama of one big prize gives Spartans something most brands lack: real buzz. From crypto bettors to casual players, everyone is talking, and that is why Spartans is standing as a strong pick for best gambling rewards 2025. Betano’s Wide Range but No Spotlight Betano has grown its name by pushing volume, many sports…
A Private Path To Next-Gen Intelligence

The post A Private Path To Next-Gen Intelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DuckDuckGo AI Unlocks Advanced Models: A Private Path To Next-Gen Intelligence Skip to content Home AI News DuckDuckGo AI Unlocks Advanced Models: A Private Path to Next-Gen Intelligence Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/duckduckgo-ai-advanced-models/
