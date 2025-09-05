Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia
Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025 at Le Méridien Lav. In its fifth edition, Cosmoverse 2025 marks a strategic milestone for Southeast Europe, bringing together blockchain pioneers, institutional leaders, and developers to explore the future of sovereign infrastructure, interoperability, and real-world blockchain adoption – enabled by the Cosmos Tech Stack. This year's edition reflects the growing convergence between the decentralized Web3 world and traditional institutions. Among the headline speakers are Prof. Dragan Primorac, former Croatian Minister of Science, Education, and Sports; Anina Milanović, Head of International Cooperation and Development at the Serbian Securities Commission, and Bojan Petrović, Advisor at the Securities Commission of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina – two leading regulatory voices in the region. Joining them is Linardo Martincević, Advisor in the Governor's Office and FinTech Coordinator at the Croatian National Bank, and member of the Eurosystem's High-Level Task Force on Central Bank Digital Currency (Digital Euro initiative). Cosmoverse will also welcome Andrius Bičeika, Member of the Supervisory Council at Revolut, and Dr. Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner and Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) – bringing global fintech and institutional insights to the stage. The leadership of Cosmos will be represented by Interchain Labs Co-CEOs Maghnus Mareneck and Barry Plunkett. As the stewards of the Cosmos Tech Stack, Interchain Labs will engage in strategic discussions on the evolution of the world's most adopted blockchain framework. ''Cosmoverse aims to be the most accessible and inclusive conference in Web3, bringing together the global Cosmos community of developers and contributors, while expanding to new audiences. Split and the broader Southeast European region are the perfect fit, emerging as one of the fastest-growing crypto hubs worldwide, home to high-profile builders and exceptional developer talent.'' –…
