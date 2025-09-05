2025-09-07 Sunday

Australian Retirement Funds Have ‘Missed the Rally’ in Crypto This Year

Australian Retirement Funds Have ‘Missed the Rally’ in Crypto This Year

The post Australian Retirement Funds Have ‘Missed the Rally’ in Crypto This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto balances in the country’s self-managed pension funds doubled in early 2024 before flattening around $3B by June 2025. Listed shares, cash, and property remain the dominant allocations in SMSFs. Such funds are “cautious by design,” Decrypt was told. Australian self-managed retirement funds held A$3.02 billion (US$1.9 billion) in cryptocurrencies at the end of June, but fresh data suggest they largely sat out this year’s digital-asset rally. The vehicles, known as self-managed superannuation funds, are private pension accounts that allow Australians to manage their own retirement savings instead of entrusting them to large industry or retail funds. Together, they account for about a quarter of the country’s $4.3 trillion (US$2.8 trillion) superannuation pool, according to data released by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority last week. Such a scale makes SMSFs a crucial component of household wealth for Australians. ﻿ However, the current crypto footprint through these funds remains small next to over A$1 trillion managed in Australia’s pension system, according to the country’s tax office report released Wednesday. Within SMSFs, listed shares remain the largest holding at $296 billion (US$193.1 billion), followed by cash and deposits at $171billion (US$111.6 billion), property at $105 billion (US$68.5 billion), and unlisted trusts at $133 billion (US$86.7 billion). Crypto in SMSFs surged from $1.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) in March 2024 to $3.1 billion (US$2 billion) by June that year, then held steady at the current figure of roughly $3 billion (US$1.9 billion). Despite the increase, crypto makes up less than 0.3% of SMSF assets, and an even smaller fraction of Australia’s $4.3 trillion (US$2.8 trillion) pension system. The limited share reflects how SMSFs are “cautious by design,” Jeremy Kinstlinger, co-founder of Sydney-based liquidity and execution services provider Argamon Markets, told Decrypt. “Until crypto feels mainstream and well regulated, it’ll remain a small…
Fed Plans for a Crypto Future with Innovation Conference – Could $BEST Be a Central Part of it?

Fed Plans for a Crypto Future with Innovation Conference – Could $BEST Be a Central Part of it?

The US appears to be doubling down on its new pro-crypto stance in a bid to position itself as the […] The post Fed Plans for a Crypto Future with Innovation Conference – Could $BEST Be a Central Part of it? appeared first on Coindoo.
Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia

The post Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025 at Le Méridien Lav. In its fifth edition, Cosmoverse 2025 marks a strategic milestone for Southeast Europe, bringing together blockchain pioneers, institutional leaders, and developers to explore the future of sovereign infrastructure, interoperability, and real-world blockchain adoption – enabled by the Cosmos Tech Stack. This year’s edition reflects the growing convergence between the decentralized Web3 world and traditional institutions. Among the headline speakers are Prof. Dragan Primorac, former Croatian Minister of Science, Education, and Sports; Anina Milanović, Head of International Cooperation and Development at the Serbian Securities Commission, and Bojan Petrović, Advisor at the Securities Commission of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina – two leading regulatory voices in the region. Joining them is Linardo Martincević, Advisor in the Governor’s Office and FinTech Coordinator at the Croatian National Bank, and member of the Eurosystem’s High-Level Task Force on Central Bank Digital Currency (Digital Euro initiative). Cosmoverse will also welcome Andrius Bičeika, Member of the Supervisory Council at Revolut, and Dr. Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner and Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) – bringing global fintech and institutional insights to the stage. The leadership of Cosmos will be represented by Interchain Labs Co-CEOs Maghnus Mareneck and Barry Plunkett. As the stewards of the Cosmos Tech Stack, Interchain Labs will engage in strategic discussions on the evolution of the world’s most adopted blockchain framework. ‘’Cosmoverse aims to be the most accessible and inclusive conference in Web3, bringing together the global Cosmos community of developers and contributors, while expanding to new audiences. Split and the broader Southeast European region are the perfect fit, emerging as one of the fastest-growing crypto hubs worldwide, home to high-profile builders and exceptional developer talent.’’ –…
DOJ Launches Criminal Probe Into Fed’s Lisa Cook Ahead of FOMC Meeting

DOJ Launches Criminal Probe Into Fed’s Lisa Cook Ahead of FOMC Meeting

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Figma stock crashes by 18% after earnings disappointment drags stock below IPO levels

Figma stock crashes by 18% after earnings disappointment drags stock below IPO levels

The post Figma stock crashes by 18% after earnings disappointment drags stock below IPO levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Figma shares dropped by nearly 20% on Thursday, hitting their lowest level since the company’s IPO in July 2024, after reporting earnings for the first time since going public. The sharp decline dragged the stock well below its debut price, dealing a blow to what had once been hyped as one of the strongest tech IPOs in recent years. The numbers came in slightly above estimates, but they weren’t strong enough to stop the sell-off. According to the earnings report, Figma posted second-quarter revenue of $249.6 million, up 41% year-over-year, and just ahead of the $248.8 million expected by analysts tracked by LSEG. The results weren’t a surprise since the company had already shared preliminary figures more than a month earlier. But that didn’t stop the stock from collapsing. Analysts at Piper Sandler called the earnings “largely a non-event,” pointing out that the stock has been swinging wildly since its debut, when it surged 250% on the first day. Stock has lost over half its value since debut The company, headquartered in San Francisco, opened trading in July at $33 a share, then exploded to $115.50 by the end of its first day. Since then, Figma has lost more than half of that value, closing around $66.85 on Wednesday before Thursday’s crash. That brought the company’s total market capitalization down to about $27 billion. The drop was especially harsh given how big the IPO was for Silicon Valley, which had been waiting for a tech comeback after years of weak listings. The last major wave of IPOs had dried up in early 2022 when inflation and interest rates started rising fast. Looking ahead, Figma expects to make $263 million to $265 million in revenue for the third quarter. That implies about 33% growth, which would beat the analyst consensus of…
Andrew Tate verliest $67.000 op WLFI-token en zet opnieuw in

Andrew Tate verliest $67.000 op WLFI-token en zet opnieuw in

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Voormalig kickbokser en online ondernemer Andrew Tate heeft een verlies van $67.000 geleden op een hefboom positie in het door Trump gesteunde World Liberty International (Ticker: WLFI) token. Ondanks dit verlies besloot hij vrijwel direct opnieuw een long-positie te openen, waardoor zijn totale handel verliezen inmiddels oplopen tot bijna $700.000. Laten we verder kijken naar zijn situatie. Liquidatie op Hyperliquid Op dinsdag werd Tate’s long positie op het WLFI token geliquideerd via de gedecentraliseerde beurs Hyperliquid. Blockchain analysebedrijf Lookonchain meldde dat hij vrijwel meteen een nieuwe positie opende. Daarmee blijft hij inzetten op een herstel van de koers, ondanks het flinke verlies. Andrew Tate(@Cobratate)’s $WLFI long was liquidated for a $67.5K loss 6 hours ago. But he did not give up and immediately reopened a long position on $WLFI.https://t.co/09Rmkt6BIb pic.twitter.com/MUhAtqT09G — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 2, 2025 Deze liquidatie brengt Tate zijn totale verlies op bijna $700.000, verspreid over 80 trades met een winstpercentage van slechts 35%. Het verlies volgde kort na een zeldzame winst van $16.000, die hij behaalde met een 3x short positie op Kanye West’s YZY-token. Andrew Tate(@Cobratate) opened a 3x short on $YZY at $0.8524, now sitting on a profit of $16K. But he doesn’t seem to be good at perps trading. So far, he’s made 80 trades on #Hyperliquid — only 29 were profitable (win rate: 36.25%) — with total losses of $699K.… pic.twitter.com/ZvR9QZEVEk — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 22, 2025 WLFI-token gelanceerd op grote beurzen Het WLFI-token werd maandag officieel gelanceerd op grote crypto beurzen, na maanden van beperkte verkoop rondes. Juist op dat moment plaatste Tate zijn nieuwste trade. Het project kreeg extra aandacht doordat de familie Trump inmiddels een geschatte waarde van meer dan $5 miljard aan WLFI bezit, dankzij de recente vrijgave van tokens. World Liberty Financial maakte bekend dat alle protocol inkomsten worden ingezet voor een zogenoemd buyback-and-burn-programma. Dit houdt in dat opbrengsten uit liquiditeitsposities op Ethereum, BNB Chain en Solana gebruikt worden om WLFI-tokens terug te kopen en uit circulatie te halen. Dit moet de schaarste vergroten en de langetermijnwaarde stimuleren. Trump-familie bezit miljarden in WLFI Eerder had World Liberty toegezegd dat de tokens van de oprichters, waaronder Donald Trump en zijn zonen Donald Jr., Barron en Eric, voorlopig vergrendeld zouden blijven. Na de vrijgave van maandag is de waarde van hun gezamenlijke bezit gestegen naar ongeveer $5 miljard, gebaseerd op de huidige marktprijs. Een mix van politiek, beroemdheden en hoge risico’s Het verhaal rond World Liberty Financial brengt belangrijke namen uit zowel de politiek als de popcultuur samen. Terwijl de Trump-familie miljarden belangen heeft opgebouwd in WLFI, stapelen de verliezen van Andrew Tate zich juist op in hetzelfde project. Dit onderstreept de enorme kansen en de grote risico’s die verbonden zijn aan opkomende crypto projecten, waarbij veel geld razendsnel kunnen groeien of verdampen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.   Het bericht Andrew Tate verliest $67.000 op WLFI-token en zet opnieuw in is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SEI Gears Up for Rally After Breakout Retest

SEI Gears Up for Rally After Breakout Retest

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/sei-gears-up-for-rally/
Unmissable Best 1000x Crypto Presales in 2025: BullZilla Roars with $145K Raised, Hedera and Snek Follow Suit

Unmissable Best 1000x Crypto Presales in 2025: BullZilla Roars with $145K Raised, Hedera and Snek Follow Suit

The crypto space is always brimming with new opportunities, but some presales stand out more than others. For 2025, BullZilla, […] The post Unmissable Best 1000x Crypto Presales in 2025: BullZilla Roars with $145K Raised, Hedera and Snek Follow Suit appeared first on Coindoo.
Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00099 With 300% Bonus Stage And 10,001% ROI Potential Has Whales On Alert As Dogecoin And Official Trump Surge

Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00099 With 300% Bonus Stage And 10,001% ROI Potential Has Whales On Alert As Dogecoin And Official Trump Surge

Crypto whales are eyeing three meme coins with huge potential: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) , Dogecoin (DOGE), and Official Trump Coin (TRUMP). These are among the Top Meme Coins for Instant Gains, drawing attention with their rapid growth and promising returns. Arctic Pablo Coin, priced at just $0.00099, offers a 300% bonus stage and a potential 10,001% […]
Ethereum Surges Ahead with Unprecedented Spot Volume

Ethereum Surges Ahead with Unprecedented Spot Volume

Ethereum's spot volume surpassed Bitcoin on centralized exchanges for the first time in seven years. Institutional interest in Ethereum is rising, indicated by substantial increases in Ether reserves. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges Ahead with Unprecedented Spot Volume The post Ethereum Surges Ahead with Unprecedented Spot Volume appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
