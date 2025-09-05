Figma stock crashes by 18% after earnings disappointment drags stock below IPO levels

Figma shares dropped by nearly 20% on Thursday, hitting their lowest level since the company's IPO in July 2024, after reporting earnings for the first time since going public. The sharp decline dragged the stock well below its debut price, dealing a blow to what had once been hyped as one of the strongest tech IPOs in recent years. The numbers came in slightly above estimates, but they weren't strong enough to stop the sell-off. According to the earnings report, Figma posted second-quarter revenue of $249.6 million, up 41% year-over-year, and just ahead of the $248.8 million expected by analysts tracked by LSEG. The results weren't a surprise since the company had already shared preliminary figures more than a month earlier. But that didn't stop the stock from collapsing. Analysts at Piper Sandler called the earnings "largely a non-event," pointing out that the stock has been swinging wildly since its debut, when it surged 250% on the first day. Stock has lost over half its value since debut The company, headquartered in San Francisco, opened trading in July at $33 a share, then exploded to $115.50 by the end of its first day. Since then, Figma has lost more than half of that value, closing around $66.85 on Wednesday before Thursday's crash. That brought the company's total market capitalization down to about $27 billion. The drop was especially harsh given how big the IPO was for Silicon Valley, which had been waiting for a tech comeback after years of weak listings. The last major wave of IPOs had dried up in early 2022 when inflation and interest rates started rising fast. Looking ahead, Figma expects to make $263 million to $265 million in revenue for the third quarter. That implies about 33% growth, which would beat the analyst consensus of…