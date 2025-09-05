2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
CryptoAppsy Delivers Instant Market Insights

CryptoAppsy Delivers Instant Market Insights

In the constantly shifting landscape of cryptocurrency, a tool that offers fast and precise data is indispensable. CryptoAppsy emerges as a powerful ally for enthusiasts and traders seeking real-time updates.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Delivers Instant Market Insights
RealLink
REAL$0.06056+0.69%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 02:28
Podijeli
Crypto Expert Lists Cheap Cryptos to Buy During the Market Recovery

Crypto Expert Lists Cheap Cryptos to Buy During the Market Recovery

The crypto market is in full-on red, with billions wiped off the total market cap and meme coins taking heavy hits, yet September’s historic dips often turn into prime accumulation zones. While several factors like Bitcoin’s seasonal patterns, rising gold prices, and possible rate cuts hint at a favorable environment, disciplined investors are staying cautious, […]
Capverse
CAP$0.138+18.96%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005174-2.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.010991-0.14%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 02:28
Podijeli
Stripe and Paradigm reveal Tempo layer-1 blockchain for stablecoin payments infrastructure

Stripe and Paradigm reveal Tempo layer-1 blockchain for stablecoin payments infrastructure

The post Stripe and Paradigm reveal Tempo layer-1 blockchain for stablecoin payments infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe and Paradigm unveiled Tempo, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments. A Sept. 4 announcement from Paradigm founder Matt Huang validates speculation that began when Stripe posted and quickly deleted blockchain engineering job listings in August. Private testnet phase Tempo operates in a private testnet with select partners testing cross-border payouts, B2B payments, and remittances. According to Huang’s announcement, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible network targets high-volume payment use cases through dedicated infrastructure choices, including predictable low fees, payments in any stablecoin via a built-in automated market maker, and specialized user experience features. Tempo processes over 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality through a dedicated payments lane that separates routine transactions from complex smart contract operations. Design partners include Anthropic, Coupang, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Lead Bank, Mercury, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered, and Visa. The partnerships span traditional financial institutions, neobanks, e-commerce platforms, and artificial intelligence companies. Visa chief product and strategy officer Jack Forestell stated: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “The future is multi-chain: stablecoins will operate across diverse blockchain networks and Visa is enabling interoperability between chains and stablecoin brands.” Stablecoin neutrality Tempo incorporates stablecoin neutrality, allowing any entity to issue stablecoins and use any stablecoin for payments or gas fees. This structure contrasts with networks that favor specific stablecoin issuers or require native tokens for transaction fees. The built-in automated market maker enables seamless conversion between different stablecoins. The network supports opt-in privacy transactions and includes compliance hooks designed for regulatory requirements. These features address enterprise concerns about transaction privacy while maintaining compatibility with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations. The blockchain addresses real-world payment flows, including global payouts, embedded financial…
RealLink
REAL$0.06056+0.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21496-0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.09%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:28
Podijeli
Strategy Inc. Challenges Wall Street with Bold Bid for S&P 500 Inclusion

Strategy Inc. Challenges Wall Street with Bold Bid for S&P 500 Inclusion

TLDR Strategy Inc. eyes S&P 500 entry with $90B cap and $70B in Bitcoin. Bitcoin giant Strategy Inc. now meets S&P 500 standards for inclusion. With $14B gains, Strategy Inc. emerges as strong S&P 500 contender. Strategy Inc. shifts from software to Bitcoin, targets S&P 500 spot. S&P 500 funds may buy $16B in Strategy [...] The post Strategy Inc. Challenges Wall Street with Bold Bid for S&P 500 Inclusion appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07782-1.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.138+18.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02692+1.24%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/05 02:25
Podijeli
Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo, a layer 1 blockchain for stablecoin payments

Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo, a layer 1 blockchain for stablecoin payments

The post Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo, a layer 1 blockchain for stablecoin payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe and Paradigm have launched Tempo, a layer 1 blockchain built for stablecoin payments and real-world transactions. Tempo targets use cases such as global payments, payroll, remittances, tokenized deposits, and embedded financial accounts. Stripe and Paradigm announced today the launch of Tempo, a blockchain platform designed to optimize stablecoin transactions and real-world payments, confirming earlier reporting that the two firms were quietly building a layer 1 solution. The project, currently running on a private testnet, aims to address the growing demand for specialized stablecoin infrastructure, said Matt Huang, co-founder and Managing Partner at Paradigm. “As stablecoins go mainstream, there’s a growing need for optimized infrastructure. Much of today’s crypto stack either explicitly or implicitly caters to trading but is comparatively underoptimized for payments,” Huang stated. The network’s payment-first design features low fees, stablecoin gas payments via an enshrined AMM, a dedicated payments lane with opt-in privacy, and performance targeting over 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second settlement. Built on Reth and fully EVM-compatible, Tempo aims to combine blockchain efficiency with user-friendly financial services. The project received input from a strong group of early design partners from top-tier companies across AI, e-commerce, and financial services, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Deutsche Bank, Visa, Shopify, and Standard Chartered, among others. Tempo will focus on several key use cases, including global payments and payroll, remittances, tokenized deposits for 24/7 settlement, embedded financial accounts, microtransactions, and agentic payments. The new platform will operate independently with its own full-time team while maintaining connections to both founding organizations. Huang, who will continue his existing role leading Paradigm alongside Alana, will head Tempo. “We believe Tempo will complement existing crypto infrastructure and be a conduit for many large enterprises to come onchain, increasing adoption of crypto tools and infrastructure,” Huang said. Stripe is not the only company…
RealLink
REAL$0.06056+0.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.09%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:25
Podijeli
CryptoAppsy Empowers You with Real-Time Crypto Insights

CryptoAppsy Empowers You with Real-Time Crypto Insights

CryptoAppsy delivers real-time crypto data and insights without account creation. Access tailored news and smart price alerts to stay informed effortlessly. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Empowers You with Real-Time Crypto Insights The post CryptoAppsy Empowers You with Real-Time Crypto Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06056+0.69%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005362-0.18%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 02:24
Podijeli
Bitcoin can be hacked, quantum’s biggest breakthrough proves it’s not if but when

Bitcoin can be hacked, quantum’s biggest breakthrough proves it’s not if but when

Bitcoin still stands, yet a quantum machine has already cracked a real elliptic curve key, proving its defense is not if but when.
RealLink
REAL$0.06056+0.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001932+2.60%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003945-0.05%
Podijeli
Crypto.news2025/09/05 02:23
Podijeli
XRP May Hit $10, Yet Ozak AI’s Early Backers See Life-Changing ROI Ahead

XRP May Hit $10, Yet Ozak AI’s Early Backers See Life-Changing ROI Ahead

The post XRP May Hit $10, Yet Ozak AI’s Early Backers See Life-Changing ROI Ahead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets are buzzing once again as assets like XRP capture attention with bold price targets. Currently trading at $2.86, XRP has cemented its place as one of the most recognized tokens due to its cross-border payment utility and long-standing industry presence.  Analysts forecast a possible climb to $10 in the coming cycle, offering solid …
CROSS
CROSS$0.21496-0.24%
XRP
XRP$2.8331+0.82%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003598-0.85%
Podijeli
CoinPedia2025/09/05 02:23
Podijeli
Coinbase Sues Firm Over 2FA Patent Claims

Coinbase Sues Firm Over 2FA Patent Claims

Coinbase has filed a lawsuit against Dynapass Inc., seeking a declaratory judgment that it did not infringe a patent tied to two-factor authentication and that the firm’s claims are invalid. Coinbase Seeks Court Ruling Against Dynapass Patent Claims Coinbase Inc. filed a complaint on Sept. 3, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Central […]
Union
U$0.01097+9.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001932+2.60%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 02:22
Podijeli
SUI Price Eyes Breakout as SUI Group Holdings Boosts Treasury

SUI Price Eyes Breakout as SUI Group Holdings Boosts Treasury

Highlights: SUI price consolidates within a falling wedge channel, as a breakout is likely.  Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings recently acquired 19,923,862 $SUI tokens, boosting its treasury to an impressive 101,795,656 $SUI. The recent tBTC phase 2 could further boost the SUI price to higher levels.  The price of SUI has seen a slight 1.54% drop to $3.31 as of Thursday. SUI has recently made significant market gains following an essential acquisition announcement. Recently, Nasdaq-traded SUI Group Holdings bought 19,923,862 units of $SUI, which gave their treasury an impressive 101,795,656.00 of $SUI, or a total of about 337 million. The move may be viewed as a sign of increased confidence in the potential of Sui as an element of the crypto ecosystem and a component of decentralized finance (DeFi). NEWS: Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings has acquired 19,923,862 $SUI, boosting its treasury to 101,795,656 $SUI, valued at ~$337M. pic.twitter.com/mp392aoXDO — CoinGecko (@coingecko) September 4, 2025 The large-scale purchase shows that major players are taking notice of Sui’s increasing influence. With this bolstered treasury, Sui is positioned to continue its ambitious growth, developing its infrastructure and expanding its role in the DeFi space. This acquisition also signals to investors that Sui is a promising project with backing from larger financial entities. This could foster trust and broader adoption. Sui Network is also positioning itself as a leading DeFi platform for Bitcoin, with the launch of tBTC Phase 2. This update introduces cross-chain accessibility for Bitcoin, allowing for composable and scalable strategies. The introduction of auto-compounding vaults and advanced yield strategies enables Bitcoin to integrate seamlessly into Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. The combination of Bitcoin’s security and Sui’s scalability is a powerful partnership. This could potentially draw more Bitcoin holders into decentralized finance. Sui is quickly becoming the DeFi frontier for BTC. Native rewards. Real scalability. tBTC Phase 2 brings all of this together – unlocking composable, cross-chain Bitcoin strategies on Sui. https://t.co/2aMViFnYGH — Sui (@SuiNetwork) September 3, 2025 SUI Price Poised for a Breakout Above Falling Wedge In addition to its growing DeFi presence, Sui’s market performance has also been notable. SUI/USD 1-day chart shows a bearish channel, as the price consolidates at $3.31. An immediate support zone at $3.13 gives the bulls strength to rally towards the $3.66 barrier. If the bulls overcome this level, a breakout towards $4 could be imminent. SUI/USD 1-day chart: TradingView Looking at the technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which currently sits at 44.39, Sui is approaching neutral territory. This balanced RSI suggests that Sui may see a price reversal soon, as the market sentiment stabilizes. With its increasing treasury and strong position in DeFi, Sui has the potential for strong price movements.  If SUI price holds above $3.66, there could be a test of the next resistance near $4.00-$4.30 in the coming weeks. However, a pullback to the $3.31 safety net could be a prime entry point for investors. However, a drop below this level might signal a retreat to the $2.88-$3.00 zone. The ecosystem growth promises scalability and could drive institutional FOMO. In the meantime, the launch of tBTC phase 2 could stir a rally in SUI price to $7 or beyond by year-end. However, if the market turns bearish, there could be a pullback. In the short term, SUI may test that $3.66 resistance, and a break above with substantial volume could ignite a rally. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.439+2.47%
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.06056+0.69%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 02:22
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token