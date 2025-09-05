Nvidia chips still wanted by Chinese AI firms despite Beijing pressure

Nvidia chips remain in high demand in China despite U.S. export restrictions and pressure from the Chinese government for tech firms to rely less on American-made technology. The Jensen Huan-led chipmaker is in the process of developing a new chip called B30A that is expected to perform twice as much as its popular H20 chip. Nvidia's chips are still in demand in the Chinese tech market Chinese technology giants, including Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent, are reportedly still eager to buy Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips, despite the pressure from the Beijing government to limit reliance on U.S. suppliers. Four sources told Reuters that these companies continued to seek reassurance that their orders for Nvidia's H20 chip are being processed. The H20 is a downgraded version of Nvidia's advanced chips, designed specifically to comply with U.S. export restrictions. In July of this year, the U.S. government scaled back its restrictions and allowed Nvidia permission to resume selling the H20 in China. U.S. President Donald Trump also struck a deal requiring Nvidia to give the U.S. government 15% of its H20 revenue. The restriction was initially imposed by the U.S. government to limit China's access to the most advanced semiconductors. However, critics of strict bans have said that Chinese firms are more likely to keep using Nvidia's software products if they can continue buying these downgraded chips, rather than fully shifting to rivals like Huawei. The high demand for Nvidia's chips despite government interference on both sides is due to the development of its newer and more powerful chip, tentatively called the B30A. It's been reported by two sources that the B30A could be up to six times more powerful than the H20. If approved for sale in China, it is expected to cost about twice as much, with a projected price tag…