ZEXPIRE Presale Launch: The 0DTE DeFi Protocol That Changes How You Trade Volatility
ZEXPIRE opens ZX token presale with auto-staking and fixed-risk 0DTE prediction markets, offering a simpler way to trade crypto volatility.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/05 02:36
Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now: Tapzi’s Roadmap Shows Why It’s Built to Explode
Tapzi’s presale offers investors early access to one of the best new cryptos to buy now, with tokens priced under 1 cent.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 02:36
Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin in Spot Volume
The post Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin in Spot Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising market shift, Ethereum’s monthly spot volume on centralized exchanges has surpassed Bitcoin for the first time in seven years, signaling a significant trend in the cryptocurrency landscape. This development, occurring amid Bitcoin’s declining price to $109,500, has turned the spotlight to Ethereum’s potential as a dominant force in digital trading volumes. Continue Reading:Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin in Spot Volume Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-outpaces-bitcoin-in-spot-volume
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:36
Nvidia chips still wanted by Chinese AI firms despite Beijing pressure
The post Nvidia chips still wanted by Chinese AI firms despite Beijing pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia chips remain in high demand in China despite U.S. export restrictions and pressure from the Chinese government for tech firms to rely less on American-made technology. The Jensen Huan-led chipmaker is in the process of developing a new chip called B30A that is expected to perform twice as much as its popular H20 chip. Nvidia’s chips are still in demand in the Chinese tech market Chinese technology giants, including Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent, are reportedly still eager to buy Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips, despite the pressure from the Beijing government to limit reliance on U.S. suppliers. Four sources told Reuters that these companies continued to seek reassurance that their orders for Nvidia’s H20 chip are being processed. The H20 is a downgraded version of Nvidia’s advanced chips, designed specifically to comply with U.S. export restrictions. In July of this year, the U.S. government scaled back its restrictions and allowed Nvidia permission to resume selling the H20 in China. U.S. President Donald Trump also struck a deal requiring Nvidia to give the U.S. government 15% of its H20 revenue. The restriction was initially imposed by the U.S. government to limit China’s access to the most advanced semiconductors. However, critics of strict bans have said that Chinese firms are more likely to keep using Nvidia’s software products if they can continue buying these downgraded chips, rather than fully shifting to rivals like Huawei. The high demand for Nvidia’s chips despite government interference on both sides is due to the development of its newer and more powerful chip, tentatively called the B30A. It’s been reported by two sources that the B30A could be up to six times more powerful than the H20. If approved for sale in China, it is expected to cost about twice as much, with a projected price tag…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:35
Ford Expedition a sales bright spot even amid rush for EVs
The post Ford Expedition a sales bright spot even amid rush for EVs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ford’s redesigned three-row Expedition SUV is seeing explosive growth. The Detroit automaker reported Wednesday that it sold 8,724 Expeditions in August, up 53.7% from the same time last year and marking its best sales in 21 years. It’s sold 61,022 of the vehicles so far this year, a 13.1% increase from the same period in 2024. The Expedition is outperforming Ford’s sales overall. In total, the company’s August sales were up 3.9% from the same month last year. While the Expedition only made up about 5% of sales in August, Ford’s profit engine for decades has been large trucks and SUVs. It also has a traditional internal combustion engine, signaling customers are still interested in large, gas-powered vehicles even as electric vehicle sales have been up this year. Buyers have been rushing to purchase EVs ahead of the end of a federal tax credit at the end of this month. Ford is seeing the surge, with EV sales up 19.3% in August from the same period last year. Wall Street analysts predict EV sales will drop at the end of the year as the credits expire. Ford’s crosstown rival General Motors also touted its EV sales for the period, saying the segment set an all-time monthly record in August. Mark Levine, Ford director of North America product communications, acknowledged that there’s been a lot of interest with EVs but said families are drawn to bigger vehicles, like the Expedition. 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor Ford While Ford has an electric vehicle segment of its business called “Model e,” the company hasn’t been as enthusiastic as some of its rivals when it comes to the all-electric transition. It canceled plans for a three-row electric SUV a year ago and said at the time it would prioritize the development of hybrid models. “We are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:32
Friedrich Merz’s 500-billion-euro recovery plan is stalling as reforms move too slowly
Friedrich Merz promised action when he became chancellor of Germany in May. He launched a 500-billion-euro spending package, pushed for economic reforms, and vowed to reignite growth in Europe’s largest economy. But four months later, the numbers are turning on him, voters are angry, and his own coalition is slowing him down. The latest sign […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 02:30
XRP price wobbles as whales de-risk amid suppressed on-chain activity
Ripple (XRP) remains range-bound, fluctuating between the demand zone at $2.77 and the supply area at $3.00 on Thursday. An attempt to breach the resistance lost momentum on Wednesday, leaving XRP vulnerable to retail and institutional selling, as well as low on-chain activity.
Fxstreet
2025/09/05 02:30
27,527.93% ROI Potential Makes BullZilla the Top Meme Coin to Invest in This Week as Solana Tests Resistance and PENGU Retreats
BullZilla Presale climbs with $147K raised as Solana trades at $208 and Pudgy Penguins slip to $0.02956.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 02:30
Tyler The Creator Charts Another No. 1, Just Weeks After His Latest Leader
The post Tyler The Creator Charts Another No. 1, Just Weeks After His Latest Leader appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb returns to the U.K. charts and crowns the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums list for the first time, marking his fourth No. 1 on that list. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tyler, the Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images) Getty Images Tyler, the Creator is in the middle of a huge year. Just weeks after delivering a new album, Don’t Tap the Glass – which itself arrived only months following Chromakopia hit No. 1 and earned him rave reviews – the rapper re-released Cherry Bomb on vinyl to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Fans snapped up the decade-old set in the U.K., and this frame, the project returns across the country’s charts — and in one case, it finally claims a crown. Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb Reaches No. 1 Cherry Bomb reenters five U.K. tallies this week. The set returns at No. 1 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, and this moment marks its first stint in charge of the genre-focused roster. Cherry Bomb also finds space on the Official Albums chart, the most important albums tally, at No. 32. On sales-focused lists, the project rebounds to No. 7 on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums rankings, and it spins back to No. 5 on the Official Vinyl Albums roster. Tyler’s set hits new peaks on all but one roster, with the lone exception being the all-genre Official Albums chart, where Cherry Bomb’s peak remains No. 16. Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb Ends a Long Wait Cherry Bomb first appeared on the U.K.’s Official Hip…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:29
XRP Army 'Made a Difference' in SEC Case Against Ripple, Says Lawyer
Lawyer John Deaton claims that the thousands of affidavits written by XRP Army members helped Ripple in its legal dispute with the SEC.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 02:28
