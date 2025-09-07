MEXC burza
Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4
Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now household names in the crypto scene, hailing their communities and influence on the market.
SHIB
$0.00001235
+0.73%
XRP
$2.8333
+0.82%
TOKEN
$0.01266
+1.36%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 02:11
Brazil's Largest Private Asset Manager Itaú Launches Crypto-Focused Division
The post Brazil's Largest Private Asset Manager Itaú Launches Crypto-Focused Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil's largest private asset manager Itaú Asset Management has formed its first dedicated crypto division and named João Marco Braga da Cunha, a former executive at Hashdex, to run the new unit. The division, local news outlet Livecoins reports, will sit within Itaú's multidesk investment structure, which oversees more than 117 billion reais ($21.6 billion) across 15 trading desks. The crypto team joins groups focused on equities, credit, and systematic strategies, with the goal of expanding Itaú's lineup of digital asset products. Itaú has over time been moving into crypto markets. Since 2022, it has offered a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (BITI11) and a retirement plan with BTC exposure. Together with its Itaú Bitcoin Index fund, these products hold about 850 million reais ($152 million) in assets. More recently, Itaú began offering direct trading of cryptocurrencies through its mobile app, including BTC and ETH, with custody provided in-house. The bank has also mulled launching its own stablecoin. The new unit is expected to roll out products that range from fixed-income-style instruments to higher-risk funds tied to derivatives. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/brazil-s-largest-private-asset-manager-itau-launches-crypto-focused-division
BTC
$111,038.86
+0.25%
MORE
$0.10094
-0.68%
MOBILE
$0.0003069
-1.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:11
Today's NYT 'Connections' Hints And Answers For Sunday, September 7th
The post Today's NYT 'Connections' Hints And Answers For Sunday, September 7th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today's Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you're looking for extra clues – or the answers – you've come to the right place. Below you'll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today's puzzle. I wrote a short piece arguing for changes – or one specific change, rather – that the New York Times should make to Connections this week. I doubt they'll ever do it, so it might just be time for me to make my own game! I just need to learn how to code . . . I also have a new streaming guide if you're looking for some new shows or movies to check out this weekend. The Walking Dead returns this weekend, and a sequel to The Office which I really enjoyed. ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And MoreBy Erik Kain In any case, we have a Connections to solve, so let's group some words! If you're looking for Saturday's Connections guide, it's right here. How To Play Connections Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here. The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there. There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain…
FUN
$0.009426
-0.95%
CHANGE
$0.00197411
-0.05%
STREAM
$0.05136
+0.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:10
New Ethereum-Powered Token Predicted to Outperform Cardano (ADA) with a 17,500% Climb By Year-end
The crypto market has rarely been short on bold predictions, but few are drawing as much attention as the idea that a new Ethereum-powered meme token could outshine Cardano (ADA) before the year ends.
TOKEN
$0.01266
+1.36%
ADA
$0.8276
+0.73%
MEME
$0.002616
+4.47%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 02:09
XRP News Focuses On ETF Buzz While Traders Back This Viral Meme Coin That Is Stealing Market Attention
Every cycle has its headline, and right now most XRP news is about ETF speculation. Ripple's courtroom wins and talk of institutional inflows keep analysts busy, but traders chasing quick upside aren't hanging around. They're drifting toward a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer 2—Layer Brett—which is offering the kind of action an ETF […]
T
$0.01588
+0.31%
XRP
$2.8333
+0.82%
QUICK
$0.02565
+0.86%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 02:09
Dogecoin Faces Decline as Market Shifts
Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market experienced a notable upsurge largely influenced by Bitcoin ETFs' approval and Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential election victory.Continue Reading:Dogecoin Faces Decline as Market Shifts
U
$0.011
+9.78%
TRUMP
$8.464
+1.88%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:08
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1714 as weak jobs data sinks US Dollar
The post EUR/USD jumps to 1.1714 as weak jobs data sinks US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro climbs as Nonfarm Payrolls show weak hiring, rising unemployment, and steady wage growth in August. US 2-year Treasury yield tumbles as markets fully price in September rate cut; DXY drops 0.70% to 97.57. Traders eye US CPI next week to confirm disinflation trend, while EU GDP Q2 revised slightly higher. The EUR/USD advanced during the North American session after the latest employment report in the United Sates (US) showed the labor market is deteriorating. Consequently, investors ditched the US Dollar as the first rate cut by the Federal Reserve in 2025 looms. The pair trades at 1.1714, up by 0.50%. US jobs data miss sparks Treasury yield plunge, Dollar sell-off The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed that the economy in the US created fewer jobs than expected, triggering a market reaction. Initially, US equities were bought and rose, but fears of a deeper economic slowdown triggered a flight to safety, and Wall Street ended the session in the red. Further jobs data revealed a downward revision to June's print, the Unemployment Rate rose, and Average Hourly Earnings remained steady. In response to the report, the US 2-year T-note yield plunged as investors fully priced in a rate cut by the Fed at the upcoming September meeting. Consequently, the Greenback plummeted. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck's value against a basket of peers, is down 0.70% at 97.57. The Chicago Fed President revealed that for him the September meeting is live. At the same time, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Fed must recommit to maintaining the confidence of the American people. After the US jobs report, trader focus shifts to next week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures in the US. If the disinflation process evolves, this will cement the…
T
$0.01588
+0.31%
INDEX
$1.182
-2.23%
COM
$0.018157
+5.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:07
Exploring the Potential Highs of Solana and the Rapid Rise of Little Pepe in the Crypto Market
The resurgence in the cryptocurrency sector has placed prominent focus on two distinct entities: Solana, a major blockchain platform, and Little Pepe, a newcomer causing ripples during its presale. Here, we dissect their trajectories and market dynamics as 2025 progresses. Dynamics of Solana's Market Value As of now, Solana's trading dynamics present an intriguing study. Currently priced around $208, it remains below its annual high of $273.11 yet well above the low of $106.99. Solana's journey has been bolstered by institutional interest, with various analysts from platforms like CoinCentral suggesting a possible run-up to $1000 by year-end under optimal conditions. The Ascendance of Little Pepe In contrast, Little Pepe, currently trading at $0.0021 during its twelfth presale stage, has captured the market's imagination. The meme coin, characterized by its underlying technology supporting meme tokens, has nearly sold out its presale quota. The robust infrastructure and a Layer 2 network dedicated to meme tokens provide faster, cheaper transactions and resistance against sniper bots, which is highly valued in the crypto community. Further bolstering Little Pepe's appeal is a completed Certik audit and its listing on CoinMarketCap, predicting a potential increase in value by up to 5000%. This forecast has ignited interest comparable to past rallies seen in DOGE and SHIB, setting Little Pepe as a potential market leader. For more insights, visit Little Pepe's official site. Comparative Analysis and Future Outlook While Solana strives towards topping the four-figure mark, Little Pepe's strategic positioning in meme token infrastructure may pave the way for unprecedented growth. Those engaging with the platform can access various resources like the official whitepaper or join community discussions on Telegram and Twitter/X. Conclusion The duel between Solana's established market presence and Little Pepe's disruptive entry encapsulates the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency markets. As both entities navigate through the remainder of 2025, the landscape is set for potentially transformative shifts, reflecting the broader trends and investor sentiments within the crypto economy. Disclaimer: This article is sponsored and for informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial advice.
DUEL
$0.00049
-4.29%
SHIB
$0.00001235
+0.73%
RISE
$0.009212
-15.95%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:06
Solana Price Prediction: $1,000 Target in Sight By December, But New Coin Set to Rally 12000% Might Steal the Show
The crypto market is heating up again, and two names are stealing all the attention.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 02:06
Why Dogecoin Struggles As Other Cryptos Soar
Dogecoin remains significantly below its all-time high despite past popularity surges. Investors favor digital assets with real utility, leaving meme coins less attractive. Continue Reading:Why Dogecoin Struggles As Other Cryptos Soar The post Why Dogecoin Struggles As Other Cryptos Soar appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
REAL
$0.06055
+0.68%
MEME
$0.002616
+4.47%
WHY
$0.00000002639
-0.22%
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:05
