Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, September 7th

The post Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, September 7th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle. I wrote a short piece arguing for changes – or one specific change, rather – that the New York Times should make to Connections this week. I doubt they’ll ever do it, so it might just be time for me to make my own game! I just need to learn how to code . . . I also have a new streaming guide if you’re looking for some new shows or movies to check out this weekend. The Walking Dead returns this weekend, and a sequel to The Office which I really enjoyed. ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And MoreBy Erik Kain In any case, we have a Connections to solve, so let’s group some words! If you’re looking for Saturday’s Connections guide, it’s right here. How To Play Connections Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here. The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there. There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain…