2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Private Adoption Increases as DeepSnitch AI Price Jumps

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Private Adoption Increases as DeepSnitch AI Price Jumps

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1242+%3,84
Nowchain
NOW$0,00706-%1,25
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 02:50
Podijeli
Foreign Stablecoin Issuers Must Meet EU Standards

Foreign Stablecoin Issuers Must Meet EU Standards

The post Foreign Stablecoin Issuers Must Meet EU Standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christine Lagarde has advocated for stricter rules on non-EU stablecoin issuers. Lagarde asked policymakers to compel foreign stablecoin issuers to meet EU standards. The ECB president cited vulnerabilities in the current ‘irregular’ system. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is making a major push to establish the EU’s MiCA framework as the global standard for stablecoins, calling for stricter oversight of all non-EU issuers.  Her argument is that without a level playing field, the current system is vulnerable to “regulatory arbitrage” and creates systemic risk for the European financial system. A “Vulnerable” System and a Major Loophole Speaking at the annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board, Lagarde laid out the key vulnerabilities in the current global stablecoin market, suggesting both the EU and non-EU issuers face the same regulatory requirements. Lagarde’s main concern is “multi-issuance schemes,” where a fungible stablecoin is jointly issued by both an EU entity (which must follow the strict MiCA rules) and a non-EU entity (which may face little to no regulation). Related: Stablecoin Regulation Heats Up: Lawmakers Push for Guardrails Why does this create risk for the EU? Lagarde highlighted the disparity between MiCAR’s stringent requirements, which apply to only She pointed out that in the event of a market panic or a “run” on the stablecoin, investors would naturally rush to redeem their tokens in the jurisdiction with the strongest safeguards; the EU. This could put disproportionate pressure on the EU-based entity, creating a major financial stability risk.  The existing protocol needs to be modified In the meantime, the ECB president proposed a modification to the existing protocol, requesting that lawmakers compel foreign entities to meet the same requirements for EU firms before they can operate such schemes. Lagarde also suggested implementing proper safeguards governing asset transfers between EU and non-EU…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018158+%5,09
EPNS
PUSH$0,03578-%0,25
MAY
MAY$0,04106-%0,70
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:46
Podijeli
Bank of America's analysts say that the US dollar could fall below fair value by 2026

Bank of America's analysts say that the US dollar could fall below fair value by 2026

The Bank of America analysts have raised an alarm that the US dollar, currently seen as overvalued, is inching toward fair value. According to them, the dollar could fall below fair value by 2026 due to uncertainty from Trump’s financial shift. The dollar has lost a lot of value in the past few months, just […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,465+%1,90
League of Traders
LOT$0,01712-%1,32
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06742+%2,60
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 02:45
Podijeli
TON Strategy Unveils $250M Stock Buyback Plan to Boost Holdings

TON Strategy Unveils $250M Stock Buyback Plan to Boost Holdings

TLDR TON Strategy Company has approved a $250 million stock buyback plan to strengthen its balance sheet. The buyback will be conducted through open-market transactions or alternative methods permitted by securities law. The decision to repurchase shares depends on market conditions, share price, and liquidity. Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz emphasized the flexibility of the plan [...] The post TON Strategy Unveils $250M Stock Buyback Plan to Boost Holdings appeared first on CoinCentral.
TONCOIN
TON$3,089+%0,71
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/05 02:45
Podijeli
Strategy’s Cycle Peak Aligned with IBIT Options Debut Last November

Strategy’s Cycle Peak Aligned with IBIT Options Debut Last November

The post Strategy’s Cycle Peak Aligned with IBIT Options Debut Last November appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) options went live on Nov. 19, trading activity exploded, reaching over $2 billion in volume on day one. Around the same time, Strategy’s (MSTR) multiple to net asset value (mNAV), calculated by dividing its enterprise value by its bitcoin BTC$110,097.45 NAV, hit a cycle peak of 3.141 on Nov 20. This peak aligned with bitcoin’s price nearing $100,000 and MSTR’s stock reaching an all-time high of $540. Since then, MSTR has fallen 40%, and its mNAV has compressed to 1.55. At the peak, Strategy held 331,200 BTC, which now represents an increase of roughly 305,000 BTC compared to earlier holdings. MSTR has long offered investors a unique trading vehicle, blending equity exposure with bitcoin’s volatility. Traders could use it both as a leveraged play on bitcoin and as an instrument for options strategies. This differentiated it from IBIT, which only provided direct exposure to spot bitcoin, but now investors have the choice of both. Despite IBIT’s strong debut and steady growth, MSTR has massively outperformed since the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in January 2024. MSTR is up more than 515%, compared to IBIT’s 128% gain. On metrics like historical trading volume and volatility, MSTR continues to outpace IBIT. Currently, bitcoin implied volatility sits below 40, a relatively subdued level. Implied volatility reflects the market’s expectations of future price swings, and when it is low, traders are less inclined to pursue leveraged or option-based strategies. For leverage products like MSTR to regain momentum, bitcoin volatility will likely need to climb higher. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/strategy-s-cycle-peak-aligned-with-ibit-options-debut-last-november
Bitcoin
BTC$111.038,85+%0,25
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004576-%6,76
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,0414+%0,33
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:45
Podijeli
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ climbed from previous $682.8B to $685.5B

Russia Central Bank Reserves $ climbed from previous $682.8B to $685.5B

The post Russia Central Bank Reserves $ climbed from previous $682.8B to $685.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018158+%5,09
WELL3
WELL$0,0002597+%2,72
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002598+%2,16
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:44
Podijeli
NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions

NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions

The post NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newport Beach, CA, September 4th, 2025, FinanceWire Next Generation Management Corp. (OTC: NGMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new strategic direction centered on acquiring and developing digital commerce and consumer engagement platforms. This decision follows the company’s entry into a definitive agreement to acquire established e-commerce and digital brand assets. While NGMC is not disclosing the names, terms, or counterparties involved, the acquired assets include intellectual property and operational infrastructure supporting a brand with a longstanding market presence. The transaction, structured as a staged acquisition, reflects NGMC’s commitment to long-term value creation through performance-driven execution. This development builds on NB Tech Acquisition Corp.’s December 2024 acquisition of a controlling interest in NGMC’s common stock, which positioned the company to execute a digital-first growth strategy. NGMC believes this new direction will allow it to participate more actively in the evolving digital retail and fundraising landscape, while maintaining both financial discipline and operational transparency. Management anticipates that this strategic transition will open new revenue opportunities through scalable digital platforms and brand development initiatives. Additional updates will be provided as milestones are achieved under the agreement. The company remains committed to full public reporting and transparency with its shareholders. About NGMC Next Generation Management Corp. is a Nevada-based holding company focused on acquiring and operating digital and consumer-facing assets with scalable growth potential. Safe Harbor Statement This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Contact Vice President Investor RelationsJamie StravropoulosNext Generation Management Corp[email protected] Source: https://finbold.com/next-generation-management-corp-otc-ngmc-announces-strategic-shift-toward-digital-commerce-acquisitions/
Vice
VICE$0,01803+%5,13
Moonveil
MORE$0,10092-%0,70
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018158+%5,09
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:41
Podijeli
FriendTech now a ghost town as revenues fall 99.9%

FriendTech now a ghost town as revenues fall 99.9%

The post FriendTech now a ghost town as revenues fall 99.9% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FriendTech was once the most popular application on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum-based layer 2 blockchain. It allowed bets on the popularity of Twitter (now X) crypto influencers that FriendTech duplicated onto its platform. It was, in essence, a BitClout (now Decentralized Social) copycat. At its September 2023 peak in popularity — one month after Coinbase launched its Base mainnet — FriendTech generated over $1 million per day in fees. Today, that same protocol has earned less than $60 in the past 24 hours according to data from DefiLlama. FriendTech advertised “shares” in influencers’ profiles that it quickly renamed “keys” to avoid regulatory issues. Keys were bets on FriendTech profiles, and most people bought them in hopes of making money. Very few did. Since October 2023, the total value locked (TVL) of FriendTech assets has declined 91% from $52 million to $4.5 million today.  Even more embarrassingly, fees earned by the protocol over the last month total less than $5,000. Its annualized fee rate is down 99.9% from $180 million in fall 2023 to $60,000 today. The price of the project’s proprietary token, FRIEND, is down 98% from its all-time high. Read more: It’s been a messy launch for friend.tech’s FRIEND token Rather than allow early users to speculate on the price of early FriendTech keys, the platform “bonded” them to a mathematical curve set by a quadratic algorithm that guaranteed very early purchasers paid less than subsequent purchasers. For a prescribed length of time, keys could only trade on this up-only bonding curve. Eventually, price controls lapsed and almost all keys fell in value. In 2023, numerous influencers promoted the opportunity for FriendTech keyholders to benefit financially. Again, few of them ever did. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on…
Alttown
TOWN$0,004028-%7,29
Moonveil
MORE$0,10092-%0,70
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01266+%1,36
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:40
Podijeli
The Revolution Won’t Have Good UX

The Revolution Won’t Have Good UX

The post The Revolution Won’t Have Good UX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Curry is the modern-day Prometheus. His discovery of podcasting and sharing it with the world was as significant of a development as when Prometheus stole fire from the gods to give to humans. Podcasting has quickly evolved into one of the most popular ways to communicate valuable information, completely disintermediating the CIA-controlled media apparatus. While Bitcoin seeks to separate money and state, podcasting seeks to separate syndicated news organizations and information.  Giving the world podcasting was not enough for Curry as he is now once again seeking to wrestle control from the gods by allowing individuals to engage in what he coined the “value-for-value economy” by allowing podcasters to receive Lightning payments.  The fiat value-for-value economy is massive. There are tools like YouTube super chats, PayPal, Patreon, and more that allow content creators to receive immense amounts of value from their audience without having to rely solely on sponsors.  The Bitcoin value-for-value economy is much smaller, but in my opinion as a credentialed journalist, significantly more important. The first value-for-value use of bitcoin was when WikiLeaks was kicked off the fiat payment rails. Exposing war criminals is one of the core responsibilities of journalists, yet is an unapproved activity by the parasitic ruling class. One of my mottos is journalism dies in compliance, and building the entire media apparatus on top of systems that rely on permission to operate will completely kill any ability for any real information to be transmitted.  In recent months, through the revelations on USAID funding of media, the playbook for how the media apparatus is controlled has been laid bare for everyone to see. The systems for controlling and manipulating information are sophisticated and often aren’t apparent. For many media companies to get any notable funding, they have to bend the knee to the…
Threshold
T$0,01588+%0,31
RealLink
REAL$0,06055+%0,68
GET
GET$0,008647+%0,83
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:39
Podijeli
Stripe and Paradigm incubate Tempo blockchain for stablecoin payments

Stripe and Paradigm incubate Tempo blockchain for stablecoin payments

The post Stripe and Paradigm incubate Tempo blockchain for stablecoin payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang announced on Thursday that his firm and Stripe are incubating Tempo, a payments-focused blockchain designed to streamline stablecoin use in real-world financial flows. Tempo has entered private testnet with support from initial design partners including Anthropic, Coupang, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Lead Bank, Mercury, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered, Visa, and more. The project represents Stripe’s most direct step into blockchain infrastructure, extending its payments business toward native onchain settlement. Tempo is engineered to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality, according to project materials. Its payments-first architecture enables transaction fees and gas to be paid in any stablecoin through an enshrined automated market maker (AMM). Additional features include dedicated lanes for payments, support for memos and access lists, and opt-in privacy settings. Built on Reth, an Ethereum execution client, the chain maintains compatibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts and tooling. Huang said Tempo is intended to support diverse financial applications such as payroll, remittances, global payouts, and embedded accounts. The protocol will follow a principle of “stablecoin neutrality,” allowing any issuer to deploy tokens for settlement. Validators will initially be curated but are expected to transition toward a permissionless model. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/stripe-and-paradigm-incubate-tempo
RealLink
REAL$0,06055+%0,68
GET
GET$0,008647+%0,83
Moonveil
MORE$0,10092-%0,70
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:37
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token