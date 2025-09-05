2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Ethereum Foundation Is Dumping ETH Again, Is This The Top?

Ethereum Foundation Is Dumping ETH Again, Is This The Top?

The post Ethereum Foundation Is Dumping ETH Again, Is This The Top? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Foundation Is Dumping ETH Again, Is This The Top? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-foundation-dumping/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.129838+0.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.09%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:00
Podijeli
5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Bitcoin’s push toward $117,000 ended quickly, with prices sliding back over the weekend and into Monday. Ethereum dropped more than […] The post 5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10092-0.70%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03578-0.25%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02692+1.24%
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/05 02:59
Podijeli
Documented Crypto Wins Show Why BlockchainFX Presale Is the Best Token to Buy Now

Documented Crypto Wins Show Why BlockchainFX Presale Is the Best Token to Buy Now

The post Documented Crypto Wins Show Why BlockchainFX Presale Is the Best Token to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Every cycle in crypto leaves behind stories of life-changing wealth and just as many stories of regret. Ethereum’s early buyers secured tokens for less than a dollar, only to watch them peak near $4,800. Polygon launched at fractions of a cent before rising to over $0.70. Avalanche debuted at $0.50 and has since traded above $19. These missed opportunities haunt those who hesitated, reminding the market that real fortunes are made in presales. Today, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as “your second chance”. With its presale live and already raising over $6.74 million from 7,650+ participants, it is quickly emerging as the best token presale of 2025. At just $0.022 per token, with a confirmed $0.05 launch price, the setup is designed for those who refuse to let regret define another cycle. Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Token Presale of 2025 BlockchainFX is not another speculative altcoin. It is the first crypto super app, a platform where users can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and gold from one Web3-enabled interface. This broad real-world utility sets it apart from presales that offer little beyond promises. Participants benefit immediately. Even during presale, $BFX tokens can be staked to earn daily USDT rewards, with yields up to 90% APY. This rare feature means buyers generate passive income before public listing. Security is also a cornerstone—audits from Certik, Coinsult, and SolidProof validate its credibility, satisfying risk-averse participants who demand proof before entry. With weekly price increases, the urgency to act is heightened. Each new tier means higher entry costs, and the BLOCK30 code provides a unique advantage: 30% more tokens for early buyers. This creates a perfect storm of scarcity, greed, and urgency—all while presale allocation remains open. Scarcity, Greed, and Urgency: Why This Presale Is Different Scarcity is already visible—the BlockchainFX…
NEAR
NEAR$2.437+2.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.06055+0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10092-0.70%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:59
Podijeli
Analyst Speaks on Solana’s Stagnancy, Reveals the Altcoin Will Never Return to This Level ⋆ ZyCrypto

Analyst Speaks on Solana’s Stagnancy, Reveals the Altcoin Will Never Return to This Level ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Analyst Speaks on Solana’s Stagnancy, Reveals the Altcoin Will Never Return to This Level ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Solana (SOL) might have underperformed by failing to meet expectations in August, and although it is yet to be seen what the weeks ahead will bring for the altcoin, one analyst is convinced that SOL is primed for success. In a post shared to X, crypto analyst XForceGlobal responded to the mass criticism directed at the 6th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. In the post, the market player appeals to investors to contain their frustrations, and remarked that SOL was in fact behind the altcoin rally recorded in the previous month. Notably, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) secured 23.75% worth of gains over the last 30 days. The asset opened in August with a price of roughly $151.62 and closed the month with a price of $200.86. The gains equate to an average addition of about $49.24 over this period, driven by positive market sentiment, ecosystem growth in DeFi, and NFTs. Remarkably, SOL has emerged as the best-performing altcoin behind XRP and HYPE since August. The analyst further made a bold prediction for the asset, stating that SOL bulls are unlikely to trade under the $70 price mark. In fact, the altcoin is poised to trade at a never-before-seen level once it exits its current market phase. Advertisement &nbsp As the analyst’s post reads;  “Everyone needs to give Solana some slack. This coin is what sparked the entire bull run and memecoin frenzy. That being said, I don’t see it ever trading below $70 at any given time. Once SOL finishes this distribution phase, we are off to new astronomical highs.”  During the time of this report, Solana (SOL) is trading for $207.21 per coin. Down 2.34% over the last 7 days, the altcoin appears to be taking a slow path to recovery.…
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.31%
Solana
SOL$203.37+0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.08+1.03%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:57
Podijeli
Crypto Markets Slip as Trump Appeals Tariff Takedown

Crypto Markets Slip as Trump Appeals Tariff Takedown

The post Crypto Markets Slip as Trump Appeals Tariff Takedown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and Ethereum drop as $256M in liquidations hit markets, while spot Bitcoin ETFs record inflows. Major digital assets slipped on Thursday, Sept. 4, after two days of gains, as markets weighed President Donald Trump’s latest request that the Supreme Court overturn a ruling striking down many of his trade tariffs. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 2.4% over the past 24 hours to $109,500, bringing its weekly losses to 3.2%. Ethereum (ETH) is down 4% on the day to $4,309, now down 6% over the week. Gadi Chait, Head of Investment at Xapo Bank, said in comments shared with The Defiant that “Red September” has also historically “posed a stumbling block for Bitcoin.” The term refers to September’s reputation as a weaker month for both the stock market and cryptocurrencies. BTC Market Cap XRP is down over 2% to $2.81, while Solana (SOL) dipped 3.4% to $204. Bucking the trend in the altcoin space is pumpfun’s PUMP token, which has surged 12% on the day. The rally comes two days after token buybacks exceeded 5% of PUMP’s total supply. The broader total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped 2.2% over the past 24 hours to $3.87 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 56.4% and Ethereum at 13.4%, according to CoinGecko. Liquidations and ETFs Over the past 24 hours, nearly $256 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including $202 million of long positions and $53 million of shorts, per CoinGlass. Ethereum led with over $79 million in liquidations, followed by Bitcoin at $44 million. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew $301 million in net inflows on Wednesday, Sept. 3, marking their second consecutive day of gains, according to SoSoValue. “As institutional capital continues to pour in and ETFs draw in around $300 million worth of inflows, Bitcoin’s trajectory remains strong,” Chait said. “This resilience in the…
Solana
SOL$203.37+0.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.465+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,038.85+0.25%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:55
Podijeli
Nasdaq Tightens Oversight of Listed Digital Asset Treasury Companies

Nasdaq Tightens Oversight of Listed Digital Asset Treasury Companies

The post Nasdaq Tightens Oversight of Listed Digital Asset Treasury Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq is ramping up oversight of publicly listed companies that hold significant amounts of cryptocurrency, a move the exchange frames as investor protection. This comes amid an influx of new crypto treasury companies, which look to replicate a model that Michael Saylor’s Strategy first began. Nasdaq Introduces New Rule For Crypto Treasury Companies According to a report from the Information, the stock exchange has stepped up its scrutiny of companies that are loading up on crypto and using it as their primary reserve asset. As part of the new oversight, Nasdaq has directed these companies to obtain shareholders’ approval before issuing new shares to fund crypto purchases. This requirement ensures that shareholders understand the crypto treasury strategy and its potential impact on the company, both positively and negatively. This development comes as more digital asset treasury companies continue to spring up, issuing shares to accumulate these crypto assets. These companies have expanded beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, focusing on other crypto assets, including Solana, XRP, BNB, HYPE, Toncoin, and Dogecoin, among others. One of the most recent crypto treasury companies includes Portage Biotech, which has rebranded to AlphaTON Capital and launched a $100 million TON treasury. Bitcoin and Ethereum Treasury Companies Still Lead The Way The Bitcoin and Ethereum treasury companies are still the most dominant ones. BitcoinTreasuries data shows that there are currently over 100 public Bitcoin treasury companies, led by Michael Saylor’s Staretgy. Strategy currently holds 636,505 BTC following its latest $444 million Bitcoin purchase. It is worth noting that Saylor’s company kick-started the crypto treasury model long before now, as they began buying BTC in 2020. These Bitcoin treasury companies currently hold a cumulative total of just over 1 million BTC. Meanwhile, Strategic ETH Reserve data shows that there are 71 Ethereum treasury companies. These companies hold a…
Binance Coin
BNB$870.23+1.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,038.85+0.25%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.08+1.03%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:54
Podijeli
Paramount mandates 5-day-a-week return to office ahead of major cost cuts

Paramount mandates 5-day-a-week return to office ahead of major cost cuts

The post Paramount mandates 5-day-a-week return to office ahead of major cost cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA. Brian Van Der Brug | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images David Ellison continues to put his stamp on Paramount after its acquisition by Skydance. The CEO and chairman told employees Thursday that they will be expected to work in the office five days a week starting January 5, 2026, according to a memo obtained by CNBC. Employees who do not wish to make the transition can seek a buyout starting Thursday and until Sept. 15. “To achieve what we’ve set out to do – and to truly unlock Paramount’s full potential – we must make meaningful changes that position us for long-term success,” Ellison wrote to staffers. “These changes are about building a stronger, more connected, and agile organization that can deliver on our goals and compete at the highest level. We have a lot to accomplish and we’re moving fast. We need to all be rowing in the same direction. And especially when you’re dealing with a creative business like ours, that begins with being together in person.” The move could help Paramount thin the herd ahead of looming staffing cuts. Variety reported last month that the company is expected to lay off between 2,000 and 3,000 employees as part of its post-merger cost cutting measures. These cuts are slated for early November, Variety reported. Paramount is looking to take $2 billion in costs out of the conglomerate amid advertising losses and industry-wide struggles with traditional cable networks. Phase one of Ellison’s back-to-work plan will see employees in Los Angeles and New York returning to a full five-day work week in the new year. Phase two will focus on offices outside L.A. and New York, including international locations. A similar buyout program…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10092-0.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+2.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.09%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:53
Podijeli
Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Shiba Inu price crashed by over 3% on Thursday, even as the burn rate skyrocketed by over 816%. Shiba Inu (SHIB) dropped to $0.00001212, down by 25% from its highest level in July. It is also sitting at a crucial…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001236+0.81%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000549+0.91%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-13.72%
Podijeli
Crypto.news2025/09/05 02:52
Podijeli
Strategy in the S&P 500: What Does It Mean for Bitcoin and Cryptos?

Strategy in the S&P 500: What Does It Mean for Bitcoin and Cryptos?

Michael Saylor’s Strategy has met every requirement for S&P 500 inclusion. But what could this mean for Bitcoin, crypto markets, and mainstream adoption?
MetYa
MET$0.2345-0.38%
Podijeli
Crypto Ticker2025/09/05 02:52
Podijeli
1999’ At 50 — The Ultimate Fan Celebration Planned In Los Angeles

1999’ At 50 — The Ultimate Fan Celebration Planned In Los Angeles

The post 1999’ At 50 — The Ultimate Fan Celebration Planned In Los Angeles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Left to right: Barbara Bain as Doctor Helena Russell, Martin Landau as Commander John Koenig, and Barry Morse (1918 – 2008) as Professor Victor Bergman in the British TV science fiction series ‘Space: 1999’, circa 1976. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Getty Images The cult-favorite British sci-fi series Space: 1999, which opened its two-season run on this day in 1975, is marking its 50th anniversary with a special three-day celebration – Los Angeles: 1999 – A 50th Anniversary Celebration – which is scheduled from September 12 to 14. The event will feature cast reunions, plus displays of original costumes and props from the landmark show. A Timeless Vision of Space Exploration Set in the then-futuristic year of 1999, Space 1999 began with a nuclear waste explosion on the Moon that blasts it out of Earth’s orbit. The 311 inhabitants of Moonbase Alpha – among them Barbara Bain as Dr. Helena Russell, head of Medical; Martin Landau as Commander John Koenig; and Nick Tate as Chief Pilot Alan Carter—are thrust into deep space, facing strange planets, alien civilizations, and mysterious cosmic phenomena in their fight for survival. A scene from the TV series ‘Space: 1999’, circa 1975-1977. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) Getty Images Then real-life couple Barbara Bain and Martin Landau had already found success together on Mission: Impossible before reuniting on Space: 1999. The series was also notable for being the most expensive British production of its time, boasting elaborate sets, models, and visual effects. Mission: Impossible cast shot featuring from left, Barbara Bain as Cinnamon Carter, Peter Lupus as Willy Armitage, Greg Morris as Barney Collier, Peter Graves as James Phelps and Martin Landau as Rollin Hand, April 11, 1967. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images In season one, Space 1999 leaned into…
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 02:50
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token