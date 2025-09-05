2025-09-07 Sunday

Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Comes Back to Life After 13 Years With $53M Transfer

Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Comes Back to Life After 13 Years With $53M Transfer

The address, inactive for nearly 13 years, shifted almost 480 BTC on Thursday morning — a haul now valued at […] The post Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Comes Back to Life After 13 Years With $53M Transfer appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/05 03:30
Fireblocks launches new network to streamline stablecoin transfers

Fireblocks launches new network to streamline stablecoin transfers

The post Fireblocks launches new network to streamline stablecoin transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fireblocks revealed Thursday that it is introducing a network to facilitate easier stablecoin transfers between institutions. Over 40 participants have joined the network so far, including Bridge, a stablecoin venture that fintech giant Stripe snapped up.  The roster also features firms like Zerohash, Yellow Card, and Circle, the stablecoin issuer that went public in a major June IPO. Fireblocks’ network will enable fintechs to manage payouts and remittances According to Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov, the network will expose users to much larger banking connections and licenses than they’d normally have. Ideally, the network will allow fintechs, PSPs, and other entities to build on the company’s platform to manage payouts, remittances, merchant settlements, cross-border treasury operations, and comprehensive global payment flows. The firm has also promoted its network as open, secure, and compliant, which now links local payment rails, blockchains, and stablecoin systems with on/off-ramp options, stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers, on-chain FX, and remittance services in more than 60 currencies. However, referring to companies wanting to build out their own stablecoin networks, Shaulov stated, “Either it’s super expensive from an engineering standpoint and takes them a lot of time, or if they’re starting to do it manually, then, of course, it’s basically prone to errors, so they can lose money.”  So far, over 40 providers are on the Fireblocks Network, including Alfred, Banxa, Bridge, Transfero, Velocity, Braza Bank, Conduit, B2C2, Circle, dLocal, GSR, OpenPayd, NexChange, Nonco, Pave Bank, QCP, Reap, SCRYPT Digital, Singapore Gulf Bank, Sygnum, Transak, Yellow Card, Zerocap, Zerohash, and Zodia Markets, with more expected to join. According to Bridge CEO Zach Abrams, connecting to Fireblocks will enable businesses to move between stablecoins and fiat directly on the Fireblocks platform, making their financial operations more efficient. He added that the method presents an accelerated settlement, a global reach, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 03:29
VC Roundup: Venture Capital Funds Energy Tokenization, AI Datachains, and Stablecoin Infrastructure

VC Roundup: Venture Capital Funds Energy Tokenization, AI Datachains, and Stablecoin Infrastructure

Venture capital is fueling real-world asset (RWA) tokenization as investors focus on blockchain’s role in institutional markets. In 2025, the value of tokenized assets rose from $15 billion to $28 billion, showing rapid growth across several asset classes. Much of the early tokenization involved private credit and U.S. Treasury bonds, but investors are now targeting […] The post VC Roundup: Venture Capital Funds Energy Tokenization, AI Datachains, and Stablecoin Infrastructure appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 03:28
SWIFT CIO Questions Ripple's Trust After SEC Lawsuit Resolution

SWIFT CIO Questions Ripple’s Trust After SEC Lawsuit Resolution

The post SWIFT CIO Questions Ripple’s Trust After SEC Lawsuit Resolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SWIFT CIO says that legal survival doesn’t equal resilience for payment providers. Zschach questions whether banks will trust XRP over stablecoins or tokenized deposits. Ripple pushes blockchain speed, but SWIFT relies on trust and proven governance. The competition between SWIFT and Ripple has intensified as SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Zschach, questioned whether businesses will trust Ripple following its SEC lawsuit resolution. Zschach’s comments came during a LinkedIn discussion where a user praised Ripple’s regulatory persistence. Zschach argued that surviving legal challenges does not constitute genuine resilience for financial infrastructure providers. Instead, he emphasized that institutions require neutral and shared governance structures before adopting new payment technologies, suggesting that regulatory survival alone cannot guarantee business confidence. 🚨 XRP haters are celebrating the SWIFT CIO’s comments like it’s the end of the road for XRP… Tom Zschach (Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT) argued banks won’t use XRP because they’ll prefer their own rails, tokenized deposits, or regulated stablecoins. Here’s why he’s wrong… pic.twitter.com/kfMLgUWSBU — $589 (@589CTO) September 4, 2025 Governance and Trust Concerns The SWIFT executive outlined specific concerns about XRP adoption among traditional financial institutions. Zschach questioned whether banks would feel comfortable utilizing XRP since the token lacks regulatory classification as money and does not appear on institutional balance sheets. Legal enforceability presents another challenge, according to Zschach’s analysis. He suggested that final settlement guarantees remain uncertain in cases of system disruptions, creating potential risks for institutions considering XRP integration. Zschach posed a critical question about the economic rationale for XRP usage: “If tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins scale, why would banks pay a toll to an external asset when they can settle directly in instruments they already control and trust?” This perspective highlights the fundamental tension between established financial infrastructure and blockchain-based alternatives. SWIFT leverages over 50 years of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 03:28
English Dub Of 'Ne Zha 2' Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

English Dub Of ‘Ne Zha 2’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post English Dub Of ‘Ne Zha 2’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “Ne Zha 2.” A24/CMC Pictures The English dub of Ne Zha 2, which is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Ne Zha 2 was released in North American theaters on Aug. 22 by indie studio A24, which partnered with Chinese studio CMC Pictures for the release. The film opened in China on Feb. 14 and went on to earn more than $2.1 billion worldwide, Box Office Mojo reported. Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers The official logline for Ne Zha 2 reads, “A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.” The English dub of Ne Zha 2 stars the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Crystal Lee, Griffin Puatu and Aleks Le. Ne Zha 2’s English dub is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 16, When to Stream reported. While the streaming tracker’s reports are typically accurate, When to Stream noted that A24 has not announced or confirmed the PVOD date and it is subject to change. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers When the English dub of Ne Zha 2 arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as AppleTV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has Ne Zha 2 up for pre-order with a purchase price of $24.99. Since digital rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Ne Zha 2 for 48 hours for $19.99. How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Ne Zha…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 03:26
Exploring the Rise of Based Eggman and Brettcoin in the Base Ecosystem

Exploring the Rise of Based Eggman and Brettcoin in the Base Ecosystem

The cryptocurrency landscape on Base is continually evolving, with projects like Based Eggman ($GGs) and Brettcoin at the forefront of this innovation. These tokens not only enhance the dynamic nature of digital currencies but also engage with their communities in transformative ways. The Role of Based Eggman in Reinventing Crypto Transactions Based Eggman ($GGs) is not just another cryptocurrency; it's a pioneering force in the integration of gaming and streaming services. By leveraging the Base network's capabilities, this token provides a seamless experience for its users, fostering a nexus of interaction across different media. It is particularly appealing to a younger audience, blending modern gaming culture with the financial aspects of cryptocurrency. What sets $GGs apart is its multifunctional platform that supports on-chain gaming and live streaming, allowing gamers and content creators to engage directly with their audience. The token's utility is enhanced through features like tipping and subscriptions, all powered by $GGs, elevating it beyond a basic transactional currency to a tool for community building and engagement. Visit the Based Eggman official website to learn more about their vision and roadmap. Brettcoin: Establishing a Cultural Footprint in Crypto Unlike the presale status of Based Eggman, Brettcoin has carved its niche as a cultural symbol within the Base ecosystem. This meme-centric cryptocurrency goes beyond mere transactions, emphasizing community involvement and the power of social influence. Brettcoin has successfully captured the essence of meme culture in cryptocurrency, creating a vibrant community eager to partake in its growth and spread its reach. It serves as a benchmark for evaluating the success of non-presale cryptocurrencies in achieving widespread cultural adoption. Strategic Innovations by Based Eggman: Merging Streams and Games One of the standout features of Based Eggman is its presale strategy, which emphasizes rewarding players and streamers within its platform. This approach not only fosters a loyal user base but also integrates the earning potential through gameplay and content creation. For those interested in the potential of cryptocurrencies that offer more than just financial speculation, Based Eggman proposes a novel model where community engagement and entertainment meet financial rewards. The innovative combination of gaming and streaming enabled by $GGs tokens represents a significant shift towards more interactive and socially driven cryptocurrency models. Conclusion: A Future Shaped by User Engagement and Innovation Both Based Eggman and Brettcoin illustrate the power of targeted community engagement and innovative applications in shaping the future of cryptocurrencies on the Base network. While Based Eggman introduces an active participation model through its presale phase, Brettcoin continues to influence the cultural landscape of digital currencies. The ongoing evolution of these projects will likely set new standards for how cryptocurrencies integrate with daily activities and user interests, emphasizing the importance of user-centered approaches in the digital economy. Explore more about Based Eggman and its unique approach to cryptocurrency: Visit their website or follow them on X (Twitter) and Telegram. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 03:26
Based Eggman and Brettcoin Top 2 Cryptos on Base; $GGs Crypto Streaming Attracts Gen-z Investors to Presale

Based Eggman and Brettcoin Top 2 Cryptos on Base; $GGs Crypto Streaming Attracts Gen-z Investors to Presale

The Base ecosystem has quickly become home to some of the most exciting crypto presale projects. Among the new entries, Based Eggman ($GGs) has emerged as a contender for the best crypto presale to buy right now, thanks to its gaming and streaming integration. Alongside it, Brettcoin continues to hold its place as one of the most recognized coins on Base. While Brett is not a pre sale cryptocurrency, its growing popularity makes it a strong comparison point for $GGs as both communities grow. Together, they represent how token presales and established tokens can shape the culture of crypto in 2025. Based Eggman ($GGs): A Gaming and Streaming Presale Based Eggman ($GGs) is a presale crypto project designed to merge Web3 gaming, streaming, and community culture into one platform.  At its core, $GGs aims to connect players, streamers, and traders under a shared identity. This new crypto token presale is also inspired by gaming nostalgia, making it resonate with Gen-Z and millennial audiences alike. The Based Eggman ecosystem is built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, which provides low fees and fast transactions. This setup supports smooth integration for both new and experienced users. $GGs also stands out in the crypto presale list for its staking plans, DeFi utility through ScrambleSwap, and community-driven incentives. Players can participate in on-chain games, earn presale crypto tokens, and stream directly to their audiences. Streaming functions include tipping, subscriptions, and sponsorships powered by $GGs, making it more than just a presale coin. As one of the top crypto presales, Based Eggman brings gaming utility, streaming income opportunities, and staking rewards together in a way that aligns with the broader Base community. Brettcoin: The Cultural Powerhouse on Base Brettcoin, unlike Based Eggman, is not a presale token. Instead, it has established itself as one of the leading meme-driven coins on the Base network. Its value comes from strong cultural adoption and a dedicated community that actively drives its presence across social platforms. The popularity of Brett places it on many discussions around top presale crypto projects even though it has already launched. Its significance lies in how it showcases the ability of humor, creativity, and relatability to sustain long-term interest in the Base ecosystem. Brett continues to attract attention as a cultural symbol, often compared to other meme tokens that gained recognition for blending entertainment with financial participation. This makes it an important reference when looking at new crypto presales like Based Eggman. While Brett is not a new token presale, its trajectory highlights how culture and community remain just as important as technical features in the crypto industry.  In this way, Brett serves as an example of how presale crypto coins can evolve into fully recognized ecosystem leaders over time. $GGs: Streaming Meets Gaming One of the most unique aspects of Based Eggman’s pre sale cryptocurrency is its focus on rewards. Every game played, stream shared, or interaction on the platform can generate $GGs tokens. This combination makes it more than just another token presale. The rewards system creates an ecosystem where creators, gamers, and viewers all share in the value generated. For those following the crypto presale 2025 landscape, this kind of design helps $GGs stand apart.  Players can earn presale crypto coins by reaching high scores or competing in tournaments, while streamers can monetize through token tips and subscriptions. By blending social and gaming incentives, $GGs builds a presale token that rewards effort, creativity, and community participation. Conclusion: A New Era for Presales on Base Based Eggman and Brettcoin show two different sides of the Base network. Brett demonstrates how culture-driven crypto can thrive once it gains traction.  Based Eggman, on the other hand, is still in its presale phase, but it combines gaming, streaming, and staking in ways that stand out in the crypto presale list. For those exploring token presales, Based Eggman represents a new token presale that integrates multiple layers of engagement beyond simple trading. Its design reflects a shift toward interactive ecosystems that blend entertainment and value. Together, Brett and Based Eggman capture the energy of Base: community, culture, and innovation. As cryptocurrency presales continue to evolve, these two projects highlight how presale crypto tokens and established coins shape what comes next. More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:   Website:https://basedeggman.com/ X (Twitter):https://x.com/Based_Eggman Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 03:25
World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun's Wallet Amid WLFI Token Selloffs

World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun’s Wallet Amid WLFI Token Selloffs

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 03:25
XRP Burns at Zero? Here's Why No One Burns It

XRP Burns at Zero? Here’s Why No One Burns It

The post XRP Burns at Zero? Here’s Why No One Burns It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is notable for its lack of fireworks when it comes to token burning. In contrast to Ethereum and Shiba Inu, where token burns are frequently cited as important factors influencing investor sentiment and supply reduction, XRP’s burn rate is essentially insignificant. This makes many investors wonder if tokenomics on XRP can produce the same deflationary appeal as other assets. Reasons for lower burns The burning mechanism of XRP is essentially different. Unlike Ethereum’s EIP-1559 fee model, or Shiba Inu’s coordinated burn campaigns, which are community-led or protocol-driven burns, XRP burns are directly linked to transaction fees on its ledger. Only a tiny portion of XRP is used in each transaction, which eliminates it from circulation forever. Although this keeps spam at bay and guarantees the network’s sustainability, the actual burn rate pales in comparison to the enormous supply of almost 100 billion tokens. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView A portion of Ethereum’s gas fees are burned in each transaction, during periods of high network activity this burn may even exceed issuance, leading to deflationary periods. In contrast, Shiba Inu members send SHIB to burn addresses in an effort to manually reduce supply as part of community-driven initiatives. Key difference However, XRP’s business model is entirely functional rather than marketing-oriented. Burns don’t happen as a marketing or deflationary tool, they are merely a consequence of using the ledger. This explains why, in contrast to campaigns that make headlines on other chains, the burn rate appears to be zero. You Might Also Like Investor expectations and price performance XRP is presently trading close to $2.85, finding short-term support while remaining just above its 100-day EMA. Maintaining current levels could pave the way for a recovery toward $3, but a breakdown would risk another decline toward $2.5, according to the chart. The market’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 03:24
Stripe and Paradigm Reveal Tempo Blockchain, Built With Help From OpenAI and Visa

Stripe and Paradigm Reveal Tempo Blockchain, Built With Help From OpenAI and Visa

Payments giant Stripe and crypto investment firm Paradigm have teamed up to build a layer-1 blockchain focused on payments and stablecoins.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 03:24
