2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Mint Miner launches mobile app, bringing cloud mining closer

Mint Miner launches mobile app, bringing cloud mining closer

Mint Miner launches mobile app for one-click crypto mining, offering passive income anywhere, anytime. Bitcoin, invented by the anonymous individual Satoshi Nakamoto, is the first cryptocurrency. It was designed to solve a fundamental problem in digital commerce: how to transfer value…
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003069-1.72%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08085-0.18%
RWAX
APP$0.00249-2.08%
Podijeli
Crypto.news2025/09/05 03:42
Podijeli
Friday’s jobs report could confirm a slowing labor market. But will stocks care?

Friday’s jobs report could confirm a slowing labor market. But will stocks care?

The post Friday’s jobs report could confirm a slowing labor market. But will stocks care? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 26, 2025. Brendan McDermid | Reuters The August jobs report on Friday is expected to confirm the labor market is weakening. Just by how much is what will matter to investors. It can’t be too slow, nor can it be too hot. Wall Street is on edge heading into Friday’s nonfarm payrolls. Economists polled by Dow Jones are forecasting the U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs last month, a weak estimate that’s only slightly higher than the dismal 73,000 headline number in the July report. The unemployment rate is also projected to tick higher, to 4.3% from 4.2%. Investors may be able to shrug off a soft report so long as the headline number manages to hit a sweet spot, one that is cool enough to justify a September rate cut, but not so weak as to add to recession fears. Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge puts an “ideal” range that fulfills those two requirements between 70,000 and 95,000. The August jobs report will also be heavily scrutinized for another reason. It will be the first after the poor jobs data and accompanying revisions last month prompted President Donald Trump to fire the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner. It’s a decision that has spurred fears of government overreach and cast doubt over federal economic data. Trump nominated conservative economist E.J. Antoni to be the new head of the BLS. William Wiatrowski is acting commissioner until Antoni is confirmed. Market reaction The stock market could come under pressure if the jobs figure is outside of the expected range from traders. Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, worries a downside surprise is coming in the jobs data, one that will ding markets. Just not quite yet. The economist, who is projecting nonfarm payrolls growth…
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.37%
Union
U$0.01101+10.32%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00134+4.68%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:41
Podijeli
Luffa – Web3 Decentralized Instant Messaging

Luffa – Web3 Decentralized Instant Messaging

The post Luffa – Web3 Decentralized Instant Messaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yu Xiong is Co-President of Luffa, a Web3 decentralized instant messaging app designed specifically for security. Why you should listen Luffa is a next-generation Web3‑powered social and messaging app built on the decentralized Endless protocol. Its core mission? To give users a clean, private, and distraction‑free experience—no user tracking, ads, or hidden analytics in sight. Everything is end‑to‑end encrypted, including photos and voice messages, and there’s a distributed storage mechanism—so not even Luffa can peek at your chats. Oh, and yes, it’s entirely free—no subscriptions, no in‑app purchases necessary. But Luffa doesn’t stop at secure messaging—it’s more like a mini Web3 ecosystem. You get a multi‑chain wallet, AI translation to help you chat globally, and even a token issuance roadmap promising content and transaction monetization. Users can display or set NFTs as avatars, mint their own on Endless Chain, and manage them all within Luffa’s unified wallet experience. In short, it’s where state-of-the-art privacy meets next-level social finance—and it’s trying to be more than just another chat app. Supporting links Fidelity Crypto Careers  Luffa Andy on Twitter  Brave New Coin on Twitter Brave New Coin If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using.   Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/luffa-web3-decentralized-instant-messaging
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1513-6.97%
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.37%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:39
Podijeli
Experts Back One Of These Cryptos To 60x In The Next 90 Days : HBAR, Litecoin, Cardano and Layer Brett

Experts Back One Of These Cryptos To 60x In The Next 90 Days : HBAR, Litecoin, Cardano and Layer Brett

While HBAR, Litecoin, and Cardano price action capture the typical investor gaze, a tectonic shift is underway in the crypto sphere: Layer Brett, a potent new contender, is surging onto the scene, with market watchers predicting a staggering 60x return in just 90 days. This isn’t just another flashy meme token; Layer Brett is an […]
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+1.20%
Solayer
LAYER$0.517+2.70%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 03:39
Podijeli
DOJ Opens Mortgage Fraud Probe Into Fed’s Lisa Cook

DOJ Opens Mortgage Fraud Probe Into Fed’s Lisa Cook

The post DOJ Opens Mortgage Fraud Probe Into Fed’s Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A criminal investigation was launched by the Justice Department into allegations of mortgage fraud surrounding Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who has denied the claims and disputed President Donald Trump’s authority to oust her. Cook has disputed the allegations, arguing President Donald Trump lacks authority to fire her. Getty Images Key Facts The Justice Department has issued grand jury subpoenas in Georgia and Michigan as part of a probe into whether Cook submitted fraudulent information on mortgage applications for properties in both states, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources and U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The allegations stem from a criminal referral issued by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte last month, after Pulte claimed Cook falsified her resident status by listing two properties in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Atlanta as her primary residence after taking mortgages in both properties. Pulte also alleged Cook falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, and obtained mortgages that “do not meet certain lending requirements.” Trump said he would fire Cook, whose term expires in 2038, over the claims, though Cook has challenged the move in court and accused Trump of an “unprecedented and illegal attempt” to remove her from the Fed. Neither the Justice Department nor Abbe Lowell, Cook’s attorney, immediately responded to requests for comment. Can Trump Fire Lisa Cook? The Federal Reserve Act permits Trump to fire Fed officials “for cause,” though Cook claims she is shielded by Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, a 1935 ruling by the Supreme Court protecting members of independent boards from political interference. Trump has challenged the court precedent multiple times this year, after ousting board members at the National Labor Relations Board, Consumer Product Safety Commission and Merit Systems Protection Board. The Supreme…
Union
U$0.01101+10.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.464+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10102-0.68%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:38
Podijeli
Bitcoin Could Slip In September Before Rally, Cycle Data Shows

Bitcoin Could Slip In September Before Rally, Cycle Data Shows

The post Bitcoin Could Slip In September Before Rally, Cycle Data Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00389+1.03%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001833-2.39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04142+0.26%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:33
Podijeli
Ethereum Trader Buys $20,000 As Crypto Streaming Token Opens Stage 1, Based Eggman World Domination

Ethereum Trader Buys $20,000 As Crypto Streaming Token Opens Stage 1, Based Eggman World Domination

Ethereum traders are investing in the best crypto presale to buy right now as Based Eggman $GGs launches its stage 1. Explore this new crypto token presale and top crypto presales today.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+1.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0009223-20.29%
Podijeli
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 03:31
Podijeli
Waarom 90% van de particuliere crypto-investeerders geld verliest – en hoe Yieldfund hen helpt

Waarom 90% van de particuliere crypto-investeerders geld verliest – en hoe Yieldfund hen helpt

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Deventer, Nederland – [31 augustus 2025] – Het Nederlandse quantitative trading bedrijf Yieldfund pakt de grootste uitdagingen in cryptohandel aan en brengt institutionele handelsmogelijkheden binnen handbereik van particuliere beleggers. Met meer dan € 7 miljoen aan veiliggesteld investeringskapitaal biedt Yieldfund particuliere beleggers een eenvoudige toegang tot de cryptomarkt, zonder dat ze de complexiteit zelf hoeven te doorgronden. Het succes van Yieldfund sluit aan bij een duidelijke trend: naar schatting verliest 90% van de particuliere crypto-investeerders geld door emotionele beslissingen en het ontbreken van een gestructureerde aanpak. Yieldfund doorbreekt dit patroon met een volledig geautomatiseerd investeringsproces, waarbij beleggers niet rechtstreeks worden blootgesteld aan de technische complexiteit of de volatiliteit van de markt. Voor Nederlandse crypto-investeerders maakt Yieldfund beleggen eenvoudig, met maandelijkse uitbetalingen tot 5%. Tot nu toe keerde het bedrijf al meer dan $ 80.000 aan rendement uit, met een gemiddeld maandelijks rendement van +12,33% in 2025. “Veel nieuwe cryptohandelaren doen alles handmatig en laten zich leiden door emoties, wat vaak leidt tot flinke verliezen,” aldus CEO Rick Simons. “Yieldfund geeft particuliere beleggers toegang tot geavanceerde kwantitatieve handelsalgoritmen. Met behulp van high-frequency trading voeren we automatisch transacties uit op microbewegingen in de markt, waardoor we consistente rendementen kunnen behalen met effectief risicobeheer.” Yieldfund handelt uitsluitend in de top 10-cryptovaluta op basis van marktkapitalisatie en maakt gebruik van betrouwbare indicatoren, zoals handelsvolume, om transacties razendsnel uit te voeren. Posities worden slechts korte tijd aangehouden, waardoor de blootstelling aan volatiliteit minimaal blijft. Rick Simons benadrukt: “We zijn er trots op particuliere beleggers een zorgeloze investeringservaring te bieden met solide rendementen, ondersteund door strategisch risicobeheer en volledige transparantie in onze handelsactiviteiten.” Yieldfund neemt de stress van zelf handelen weg door een duidelijke aanpak te bieden, met drie investeringsplannen van één tot drie jaar, die beleggers een jaarlijks rendement tot 60% kunnen opleveren. De instapdrempel is lager dan bij veel concurrenten: met een minimale inleg van € 10.000 is investeren toegankelijker voor een breder publiek. “Uiteindelijk zoekt iedereen terugkerende rendementen. Bij Yieldfund ontvangen beleggers hun uitkeringen wekelijks rechtstreeks in hun crypto-wallet,” vervolgt Simons. Alle uitbetalingen worden elke maandag in USDC stablecoin verwerkt, zodat beleggers kunnen rekenen op constante liquiditeit. De geautomatiseerde strategie van Yieldfund leverde in 2024 indrukwekkende resultaten op, met een winratio van 93% en een handelsvolume van € 325 miljoen. Halverwege 2025 was dit volume al gestegen tot meer dan $ 346 miljoen, met een wekelijkse toename van nieuw kapitaal. Yieldfund blijft zich inzetten om institutionele handelskwaliteit beschikbaar te maken voor Nederlandse particuliere beleggers. Het bedrijf combineert stabiele rendementen met wekelijkse uitbetalingen en toont daarmee aan dat consistente inkomsten ook in een volatiele cryptomarkt haalbaar zijn. Over Yieldfund Yieldfund is een Nederlands kwantitatief trading bedrijf dat volledig geautomatiseerde, wiskundig gebaseerde systemen inzet om in de cryptomarkt te investeren. Het biedt drie investeringsplannen van 1, 2 of 3 jaar, met een minimale eenmalige inleg van € 10.000. Yieldfund staat geregistreerd bij de Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) en biedt jaarlijkse rendementen tot 60%, gecombineerd met wekelijkse uitbetalingen en volledige terugbetaling van het initiële kapitaal. Meer informatie vindt u op www.yieldfund.com. Voor vragen kunt u contact opnemen met: info@yieldfund.com i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Waarom 90% van de particuliere crypto-investeerders geld verliest – en hoe Yieldfund hen helpt is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.01101+10.32%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:31
Podijeli
Market Reaction: Ethereum Drops Below $4300 as Traders Rotate Into Solana

Market Reaction: Ethereum Drops Below $4300 as Traders Rotate Into Solana

Ethereum slip below $4,300 has caught traders’ attention, with analysts warning of a possible bear trap ahead. At the same […] The post Market Reaction: Ethereum Drops Below $4300 as Traders Rotate Into Solana appeared first on Coindoo.
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/05 03:30
Podijeli
Bitcoin Could Slip In September Before Q4 Rally, Cycle Data Shows

Bitcoin Could Slip In September Before Q4 Rally, Cycle Data Shows

Bitcoin has bounced back above $112,000 after slipping to $107,000 last week, its lowest mark since July. The rebound has stirred hope among traders, but analysts remain split on whether the current upswing can hold through September. Related Reading: XRP Faces Crucial Test With ETF Approval Chances Now At 87% September’s Track Record Under Scrutiny Historical data shows September hasn’t been kind to Bitcoin during post-halving years. In 2017, the coin ended the month with a close to 8% loss, while in 2021 the decline was 7%. Even further back, in 2013, Bitcoin dropped 1.60% in the same month. That pattern has led some experts to argue that a retest of key technical levels this year is nothing unusual. Benjamin Cowen, head of ITC Crypto, has repeatedly pointed to the 20-week simple moving average as a marker. According to him, September tends to bring price dips toward that level before a fourth-quarter recovery takes hold. Cowen believes the recent pullback fits the broader rhythm seen in earlier cycles. Historically, #Bitcoin finds a low in September of the post-halving year, and then bounces off of it into the market cycle top that occurs in Q4. pic.twitter.com/CVbcPOUojM — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) September 3, 2025 Mixed Views On Cycle Consistency Not everyone is convinced. Some analysts have raised questions about whether the cycle is breaking from tradition. They highlighted that Bitcoin normally records gains in August before falling back in September. This time, however, the opposite occurred. Bitcoin closed August with a 6.25% loss. That stands in stark contrast to August 2017, when the coin surged 64%, and August 2021, when it gained 15%. Those two robust months were each followed by abrupt September declines. Analysts believe that current data indicate a different configuration could be at work, with macroeconomic parameters such as rate cuts being more pronounced over price action. Calls That The Bottom Is Already In Despite the cautious tone from some analysts, there are voices pointing to a brighter near-term outlook, saying the low for September may already be behind Bitcoin. The asset opened the month at $108,200, touched a high of $110,100, and fell to $107,000 before rebounding. Based on that sequence, analysts suggest the market may avoid setting new lows this month. Related Reading: XRP Faces Crucial Test With ETF Approval Chances Now At 87% Cowen, however, continues to stress that corrections after setting fresh highs are part of the cycle. He points to August’s new record peak as evidence that the market is following the same blueprint as previous years. In his view, the retreat to the 20-week SMA is less a warning sign than a setup for a strong year-end rally. While the debate over September’s outcome continues, most analysts agree on one point: short-term turbulence is unlikely to alter the long-term picture. Recent data have made clear that despite temporary dips, Bitcoin is expected to trade far higher in the years ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2.439+2.47%
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10102-0.68%
Podijeli
NewsBTC2025/09/05 03:30
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token