The post 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 3, 2025 — A joint audit by Input Output Global (IOG), McDermott Will & Emery, and BDO confirms, as reported by Crypto Briefing and the documentation published on the official verification portal, that 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed. For the full report and executive summary, transparency material made public by the parties involved is available. The report, published today, does not reveal any unlawful conduct and details how the remainders are managed. In this context, it offers an orderly overview of the redemption process and the audits conducted. According to the data collected from the transparency portal, the investigation was initiated in May 2025 and the final report was published on September 3, 2025, with accounting and forensic verification conducted by external teams. Industry analysts note that the figure of 99.7% indicated in the report corresponds, in the detailed presentation, to approximately 25.85 billion ADA redeemed, leaving a 0.3% allocated to ecosystem initiatives managed through Cardano Development Holdings. For official documents and the PDF of the report, consult the transparency portal and the release notes. Who signs the audit and what it contains The analysis was conducted by IOG together with the international law firm McDermott Will & Emery and the auditing company BDO. That said, the document reconstructs the redemption phases, verifies the on‑chain traceability of transactions, and describes the policies adopted for unclaimed ADA, outlining the methodological framework. According to the auditors, the processes were structured, with public records on the Cardano blockchain and cross-checks on addresses, times, and amounts. It must be said that the chain of evidence is presented consistently with the stated procedures. Key Numbers at a Glance 99.7%: total percentage of redeemed vouchers, data published on September 3, 2025, and confirmed by the audit documentation. 0.3%: reserves allocated – through Cardano…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:19