MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
CryptoAppsy Delivers Essential Tools for Traders
Navigating the fluctuating world of cryptocurrencies necessitates a tool that offers comprehensive and immediate data. Enter CryptoAppsy, a user-friendly app designed for both iOS and Android platforms, requiring no account setup to deliver efficient and rapid performance.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Delivers Essential Tools for Traders
APP
$0.00249
-2.08%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:28
Podijeli
Seize the Crypto Opportunity with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Insights
CryptoAppsy provides real-time insights for thousands of cryptocurrency assets. It allows seamless portfolio management without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Seize the Crypto Opportunity with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Insights The post Seize the Crypto Opportunity with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
REAL
$0.0606
+0.78%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:25
Podijeli
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 5.1%, below expectations (5.11%) in August
The post Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 5.1%, below expectations (5.11%) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:25
Podijeli
7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10
The post 7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins trading below $10 are attracting attention from investors preparing for the last run of 2025. The reasoning is straightforward – while the biggest names in the market such as Bitcoin and Ethereum may move more slowly, much like a tank, those less hyped about altcoins may offer bigger percentage gains when the markets turn. Analysts are naming Polkadot (DOT), TRON (TRX) and Uniswap (UNI) as the top undervalued coins to watch. But they’ve also pointed to other promising names under $10, such as SUI, Hedera (HBAR), MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Aptos (APT). Collectively, these seven coins are creating a list that many feel will have its shine when the next phase of altseason fully starts. Polkadot (DOT): Interoperability Edge Polkadot is designed to bridge blockchains. The Relay Chain and parachain ecosystem enable cross-chain interoperability, which helps DOT remain valuable as space evolves. Projects keep launching on Polkadot, and parachain auctions have kept the ecosystem busy. With DOT now below $10, it’s considered by many to be underpriced relative to its long-term interoperability role. TRON (TRX): Stablecoin juggernaut Tron has been a sneaky enabler of stablecoins, most notably Tether (USDT). It’s one of the most used blockchains in payments, and sees billions in transactions pass through its network each day. Despite this very powerful use case, TRX is currently trading well below $10. Analysts have stated that the stablecoin is a strong underdog pick due to its stablecoin dominance that provides it with a steady utility. Uniswap (UNI): DeFi’s Flagship Uniswap is the most popular decentralized exchange for many traders. Being the largest DEX, it has a huge contribution to DeFi through token swaps and liquidity pools. The volumes keep on increasing and UNI (governance token) is at the core of its development. With UNI currently trading below $10, investors consider…
SUI
$3.3877
+1.05%
MORE
$0.10097
-0.73%
MOVE
$0.118
+2.16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:24
Podijeli
Investors eye crypto trading under $0.0024 for massive growth potential
Little Pepe presale heats up at $0.0021, with bold projections eyeing massive gains beyond XRP’s growth potential. The buzz around Ripple’s XRP has not disappeared; another name is quietly stealing attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is still trading under $0.0024, priced…
XRP
$2.8329
+0.83%
GAINS
$0.02692
+1.24%
PEPE
$0.00000975
+1.45%
Podijeli
Crypto.news
2025/09/07 02:21
Podijeli
Ethena jumps 12% after treasury firm StablecoinX secures $530 million investment
StablecoinX will purchase locked tokens from the Ethena Foundation, which will use the proceeds to buy back ENA on spot markets.
ENA
$0.7326
-1.32%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:20
Podijeli
Bitcoin Miners Still Under Pressure In 2025 — How Long Can They Hold?
The post Bitcoin Miners Still Under Pressure In 2025 — How Long Can They Hold? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miners Still Under Pressure In 2025 — How Long Can They Hold? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miners-still-under-pressure-in-2025/
COM
$0.018157
+5.11%
SIGN
$0.07327
+1.42%
COOKIE
$0.12291
+5.49%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:20
Podijeli
7 Undervalued Altcoins to Buy Under $10 — DOT, TRON and UNI Named Analyst Favorites
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/7-undervalued-altcoins-under-10-dot-tron-uni-named-analyst-favorites/
COM
$0.018157
+5.11%
UNI
$9.361
+0.99%
DOT
$3.856
+1.39%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 02:20
Podijeli
Sinks below 0.80 on weak NFP data
The post Sinks below 0.80 on weak NFP data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF breaks under 50-day SMA at 0.8020, closing below 0.8000 with momentum favoring further downside. Bears eye 0.7950 and July 23 low at 0.7911, with path open toward year-to-date trough at 0.7872. Buyers must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA to challenge resistance at 0.8047 and 100-day SMA at 0.8122. The USD/CHF extended its losses on Friday, tumbling below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8020. The release of a worse than expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report, cemented the case for a Fed rate cut at the September meeting. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.7980, down 0.94%. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook Price action indicates that sellers reclaimed momentum, achieving a daily/weekly close below the 0.8000 figure. This reignited the chances for testing the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.7872, reached on July 1. Momentum indicates that bears are in control as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). That said, if USD/CHF drops below 0.7950, this will expose July 23 low of 0.7911. A breach of the latter clears the path to test 0.7900, followed by the YTD low. On the other hand, if buyers reclaim 0.8000, they must clear the 50-day SMA, before testing the 20-day SMA at 0.8047. Key resistance lies overhead at the 100-day SMA at 0.8122. USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily Swiss Franc Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.10% 0.28% 0.68% -0.16% -0.06% -0.20% EUR 0.19% 0.09% 0.40% 0.89% 0.03% 0.15% 0.00% GBP 0.10% -0.09% 0.20% 0.77% -0.06% 0.04% -0.04% JPY -0.28% -0.40% -0.20% 0.47% -0.44% -0.31% -0.43% CAD -0.68% -0.89% -0.77% -0.47% -0.79% -0.73% -0.81% AUD 0.16%…
CHANGE
$0.00197411
+0.05%
INDEX
$1.183
-2.23%
COM
$0.018157
+5.11%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:19
Podijeli
Faraday Future to Unveil Crypto Strategy at 2025 Event
The post Faraday Future to Unveil Crypto Strategy at 2025 Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future to announce crypto plan at 2025 event. Focus on C10 & crypto strategic business plan. Potential impact on Ethereum and associated assets. Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed electric mobility company, will host its ‘919 Futurist Day’ on September 19, 2025, in Los Angeles, unveiling its C10 & Crypto strategic business plan. This event marks a crucial moment for strategic transparency, impacting cryptocurrency markets with potential advancements in Web3 integration, influencing Ethereum and related crypto-assets. Faraday Future’s Bold Crypto Move at 919 Futurist Day Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. plans to host its “919 Futurist Day” in Los Angeles. Attendees anticipate revelations about the C10 & Crypto strategic business plan and future product deployment. This event underscores the company’s commitment to exploiting both electric and crypto innovations. By detailing its integration with the crypto market, Faraday Future aims to strategically align its web3 initiatives with its electric vehicle advancements. The prospective adoption of key blockchain technologies could substantially enhance user engagement and system transparency. While no official market reactions have emerged, speculation abounds regarding the potential implications for major cryptocurrencies. Industry analysts expect the company to leverage Ethereum’s Layer 1 or associated Layer 2 solutions, although precise asset integrations remain unconfirmed. Ethereum’s Market Dynamics and Regulatory Challenges Ahead Did you know? Past “919 Futurist Day” events have not typically involved crypto announcements, marking a significant shift for Faraday Future with expected web3 integration, potentially impacting the electric vehicle and crypto sectors. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $515.95 billion with a 13.61% dominance. Currently priced at $4,274.50, ETH has seen recent price changes: -0.57% over 24 hours and a notable 69.25% rise over 90 days, as per CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu’s…
RISE
$0.009212
-15.95%
CAP
$0.13964
+20.37%
MOVE
$0.118
+2.16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:12
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token