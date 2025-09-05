Florida, Florida State And Miami Are In The Top 15 For First Time Since 2006

TALLAHASSEE, FL – AUGUST 30: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) smiles after a 31-17 win after a college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida State Seminoles on August 30th, 2025 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Between 1983 and 2001, the three most prestigious college football programs in Florida won a combined eight national titles, accounting for 42% of the championships during that time period. Most years back then, Florida, Florida State and Miami were among the top teams in the Associated Press poll. But for much of the past 20 years, at least one of those programs has had down seasons where they weren't on the national radar. Now, for the first time since the 2006 preseason AP poll, the three programs are each ranked in the top 15 after winning their season openers. Miami is No. 5, while Florida is No. 13 and Florida State is No. 14. FSU is the most unlikely of the trio to be in this position. Coming off a 2-10 season, the Seminoles were unranked in the AP preseason poll, to no one's surprise. After all, they lost seven of their final eight games last year, with the only victory coming against Charleston Southern, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program that finished 1-11. It was a far cry from 2023 when the Seminoles went 13-0 in the regular season before losing in the Orange Bowl while playing without starting quarterback Jordan Travis, who sustained a gruesome knee injury that November that ultimately forced him to retire. After last season, FSU coach Mike Norvell revamped his staff, hiring offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White. The Seminoles also added 23 transfers, including…