U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement Expands Agricultural and Industrial Trade

U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement Expands Agricultural and Industrial Trade

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/us-japan-trade-agreement-impact/
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:14
6 Disney Movies That Blew Their Budgets

6 Disney Movies That Blew Their Budgets

The post 6 Disney Movies That Blew Their Budgets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 version of ‘Snow White’ was one of six Disney live action remakes that is known to have overshot its budget. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. DISNEY Few studios attract as much scrutiny of their spending as Disney and there is good reason for this. Despite being late to the party, Disney became the poster boy of streaming during the pandemic. Fortuitously, its Disney+ platform launched in late 2019 just months before the world went into lockdown. People were stuck indoors with little else to do except watch television and they were flush with furlough money to spend on streaming subscriptions. Bristling with exclusive shows based on Disney’s most famous franchises, subscription numbers to the Disney+ platform soon shattered analysts’ projections and it became a credible challenger to Netflix which essentially invented the online streaming model in 2007. Capitalizing on its rapid rise to success, Disney commissioned yet more exclusive movies and series. There were sequels aplenty, shows based on classic characters and live action remakes of its cartoons. They all sent Disney’s content costs soaring and with no end to the pandemic in sight, it looked like the studio had found the magic formula. Its stock price surged to a high of $201.91 in March 2021 but the euphoria didn’t last long. The rapid global rollout of the Covid vaccine was followed by a return to work and a cost of living crisis fueled by the need to cover the cost of furlough payments. It caused subscriber numbers to crash across the board just as the slew of new Disney content began coming on stream. In turn, Disney’s Direct To Consumer (DTC) division announced blockbuster losses, still standing at $10 billion, which sent its stock price crashing below $100 just over a year after it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:14
Spartans Leads Bet365 & PartyPoker in Top Online Poker Sites

Spartans Leads Bet365 & PartyPoker in Top Online Poker Sites

The post Spartans Leads Bet365 & PartyPoker in Top Online Poker Sites appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The online poker industry continues to evolve, shaped by regulation, technology, and shifting player expectations. Established operators like Bet365 and PartyPoker remain household names, trusted by millions worldwide for their stability and tournament history. Yet both face challenges that reflect the changing nature of online play: higher fees, slower payouts, and network adjustments that sometimes frustrate loyal players. Against this backdrop, a new generation of platforms is gaining traction, driven by crypto-first innovation and community-focused rewards. Spartans is one of the strongest examples of this shift, offering instant payments, bold promotions, and a player-first ecosystem. To understand where the market is heading, it’s worth examining how these three names stack up among the top online poker sites. Bet365: Established Powerhouse With Added Costs Bet365 has long been a household name in online poker and sports betting, known for its wide coverage and strong reputation. Its tournaments attract global audiences, and its brand recognition gives it credibility that new platforms can take years to build. However, Bet365 is also showing the downside of being a legacy operator. In Illinois, for instance, the platform recently introduced a per-wager fee, sparking debate over rising costs for players. For regular poker enthusiasts or bettors placing multiple wagers, these additional charges make playing less rewarding. The platform remains reliable, with extensive regulation and oversight ensuring security, but the extra fees and slower banking processes highlight the gap between Bet365 and crypto-native competitors like Spartans. Players who value rewards and fast payouts may find the experience increasingly restrictive, even if Bet365 retains its strong market position. PartyPoker: Legacy Strength Meets Network Transition PartyPoker is another long-standing name in the poker world, with a history of large tournaments and a global community. Its recent move to join the iPoker Network in Europe is part of a strategy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:13
DeFi's total locked value (TVL) climbed by 41% in Q3, surpassing $160 billion

DeFi's total locked value (TVL) climbed by 41% in Q3, surpassing $160 billion

DeFi TVL has jumped by 41% in Q3, surpassing  $160 billion. The move marks the first significant move since May 2022. Ethereum and Solana led the growth, with 50% and 30% respectively. The surge reflects a renewed confidence in decentralized finance, led by Ethereum and Solana. Ethereum TVL rose by 50% from $54 billion to $96.86 billion. Solana, on the other hand, realized a 10.5 % jump from $10 billion to $11.5 billion. Across decentralized applications, Solana continued to surpass L1 and L2 networks in revenue following a growing user engagement and on-chain activity. Ethereum hits $96.86 billion TVL as DeFi protocols see explosive gains The surge combines reinforcement from individual platforms, which saw record inflows. Aave, a DeFi lending protocol, grew by 58% from July and currently holds more than $41 billion in TVL. Lido experienced a 77% rise to nearly $39 billion, driven by an increased demand for liquid stacking derivatives. EigenLayer protocol  TVL value rose by 66% from July to more than $20 billion, mainly due to Ethereum’s surge in price.  🚨LATEST: @Solana dApps continue to surpass all L1 and L2 dApps in daily revenue. pic.twitter.com/3XUh0htuxW — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 4, 2025 Mike Maloney, CEO and founder of Incyt, revealed that the biggest winners are the protocols that deliver decentralized products responsibly. He acknowledged Lido, EigenLayer, and Aave for taking the top points, noting that it is for a good reason since they are responsible and honest.  Rising crypto prices also fueled wider growth across the DeFi ecosystem. Ethereum reached its all-time high of $4,946 on August 24, up 82% since the start of July. Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $124,457 on August 14, with a 14% increase throughout the same period.   Doug ColKitt, an Initial contributor to Fogo, said that the surge showed two forces colliding. He noted that crypto prices are going higher while yield-hungry capital rotates on-chain. He explained that when Bitcoin and ETH surge in prices, collateral values usually expand rapidly, which in turn drives the TVL values upward. Colkitt emphasized that, unlike previous cycles, the current growth is more sustainable. He reiterated that TVL isn’t just fake but real products, highlighting products such as RWAs, LSTs, and perps, which are pulling capital back into DeFi. He acknowledged that such market activities reveal a shift in the crypto ecosystem.  Solana leads the dApps ecosystem with $217.39 million in revenue  Solana led the dApps ecosystem, while Ethereum continues to dominate overall TVL. DefiLlama showed that decentralized apps consistently outpaced L1 and L2 protocols in revenue output. The revenue surge positions Solana among the fast-growing L1 blockchain ecosystems, on top of its reputation for low gas fees and higher throughput. Throughout the last month, Solana generated up to $217.39 million, followed by the Ethereum blockchain, which generated $87.76 million.  In Q2, Solana generated a total of $570 million in revenue, representing approximately 46.3% of the total dApp revenue.  Developer confidence remains high across the Solana ecosystem, as highlighted by the Colosseum hackathon, which has more than 10,000 participants and unveiled its 3rd accelerator cohort in July. The surge in DeFi ecosystem activity has also been boosted significantly by the recent regulatory framework in the U.S. In July, the House of Representatives passed three key bills, including the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.  Cryptopolitan reported in July that President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law to regulate stablecoins. The law provides a legal framework for stablecoins and supports pro-crypto policies. Democrats criticized the bill, citing a conflict of interest with the Trump family, who have gained significantly throughout the crypto surge wave.   DeFi TVL’s surge throughout last month builds on April’s $86 billion, rising to $126 billion by mid-July, accounting for a 46% increase through the three months. Solana, on the other hand, has maintained the lead for five consecutive months, generating more than $570 million in revenue in Q2 alone. According to Colkit, if DeFi is the scoreboard, then Q3 shows that DeFi’s back in the game. Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:10
Eternal AI Leverages Filecoin to Preserve Hermes-4-70B Model

Eternal AI Leverages Filecoin to Preserve Hermes-4-70B Model

Eternal AI has officially adopted the Hermes-4-70B, an open-source reasoning platform aimed at free conversations with the AI and higher-order AI features.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 05:10
mainstream, compliant participation in BTC, ETH, and XRP

mainstream, compliant participation in BTC, ETH, and XRP

The post mainstream, compliant participation in BTC, ETH, and XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst heightened volatility in the global digital asset market, Bitcoin continues to maintain its core position in institutional portfolios. Ethereum is attracting attention from both developers and investors due to its upcoming network scaling solution upgrade. Ripple has seen a significant increase in trading volume driven by recent positive regulatory news. BAY Miner, a pioneer in regulatory compliance and sustainable mining, has launched a new mobile app, enabling users to participate in compliant cloud mining and asset management of BTC, ETH, and XRP on their smartphones with a single click. As governments around the world continue to strengthen their regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies and mainstream demand for “green mining” and compliant platforms rapidly increases, the BAY Miner mobile app not only represents the popularization of the cloud mining industry but also provides a mainstream entry point into the crypto mining market for global users through intuitive operation and compliance assurance. This app transforms the acquisition of digital assets from a complex hardware investment into an accessible online experience, further promoting the global adoption and investment confidence of BTC, ETH, and XRP. A New Chapter for Mainstream Crypto Mining Traditional cryptocurrency mining has been complicated, resource-intensive, and included a variety of additional considerations. Mining requires specialized equipment, energy, and the technical capability to operate mining machines—three major considerations preventing the mainstream average user from mining. The BAY Miner mobile app completely changes the model, enabling mining through the cloud, eliminating those barriers a single mining machine once had, and furthering reach and opportunity to individuals around the world. By making BTC, ETH, and XRP mining as simple as downloading an app, BAY Miner ensures that anyone with a smartphone can participate. The app provides: User-Friendly Experience: Intuitive dashboards allow beginners to start mining in minutes. Global Accessibility: Available for iOS and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:07
Lululemon (LULU) Q2 2025 earnings

Lululemon (LULU) Q2 2025 earnings

The post Lululemon (LULU) Q2 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sign at the entrance to the Lululemon store in Midtown Manhattan. Erik Mcgregor | Lightrocket | Getty Images Lululemon shares plunged in extended trading Thursday after the company gave a much worse than expected full-year outlook. The company topped second-quarter earnings estimates but slightly missed revenue expectations. But it said it expected tariffs to hit its full-year profits by $240 million. Lululemon said it expects full fiscal year earnings of $12.77 to $12.97 per share, well below Wall Street estimates of $14.45 per share. It also anticipates full-year revenue of $10.85 billion to $11 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $11.18 billion. “We are facing yet another shift today within the industry related to tariffs and the cost of doing business,” CEO Calvin McDonald said on a call with analysts. “The increased rates and removal of the de minimis provisions have played a large part in our guidance reduction for the year.” Here’s how the company did for its second quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $3.10 vs. $2.88 expected Revenue: $2.53 billion vs. $2.54 billion expected Shares of the company sank more than 10% after the bell Thursday. The stock is down more than 45% this year. Programming note: Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald will be interviewed exclusively on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Friday. The company reported second-quarter net income of $370.9 million, or $3.10 per share, compared to $392.92 million, or $3.15 per share, in the year-ago period. Gross margin decreased 1.1 percentage points to 58.5%, and operating margin decreased 210 basis points to 20.7%. Same-store sales in the Americas were down 4%. Overall comparable sales increased just 1% compared to Wall Street estimates of 2.2%. Lululemon said it added 14 net new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:05
The state of the labor market

The state of the labor market

The post The state of the labor market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. It’s a big week for labor market data. With everything published except for tomorrow’s NFP report, let’s round up all the data we received this week and get an idea of where things stand — and how that contrasts with the expected Fed rate cut this September. JOLTS It’s always important to remember how lagged the JOLTS report is as a datapoint. This report is from July and, much like the jobs report we received last month, it’s quite weak. Job openings surprised to the downside at 7.18 million, below the expected 7.4 million.  When we contextualize that alongside how many unemployed people there are, we actually saw the jobs-workers gap go negative for the first time since the pandemic.  Although not an outright sign of recession (we spent the entirety of the 2010s in negative territory), it does highlight the relative weakness of the labor market.  A key input into the Beveridge curve is the job vacancy rate that comes from this report.  I’m a big fan of the Beveridge curve as it’s an effective way to gauge the amount of slack in the labor market. Given where we are in the Beveridge curve now, any meaningful weakening in jobs available from this point forward would likely trigger an aggressive increase in the unemployment rate. ADP report With the recent firing of BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, ADP’s employment data has taken on increased importance in gauging labor market strength.  Although ADP gets a lot of flack since it comes out before NFP and thus has little predictive power, on a longer-term horizon the two actually track quite nicely:  Today’s ADP report came in below expectations and further emboldened the doves on the FOMC to move…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:04
Joe Rogan Keeps Claiming The Earth Is Cooling. But The Scientists He Cites Say He’s Wrong.

Joe Rogan Keeps Claiming The Earth Is Cooling. But The Scientists He Cites Say He’s Wrong.

The post Joe Rogan Keeps Claiming The Earth Is Cooling. But The Scientists He Cites Say He’s Wrong. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A scientist whose research has been cited by podcaster Joe Rogan as evidence against global warming has spoken up to say Rogan is grossly misunderstanding the study he says supports his claims, making her the latest scientist to slam him over “old-school denier nonsense.” Joe Rogan on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Key Facts In interviews with Mel Gibson, Bernie Sanders and others on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan has claimed a graph published by journal Science and reprinted by The Washington Post proves “the temperature on Earth is plummeting.” The chart, a timeline of the Earth’s temperature over 485 million years, shows that the planet has gone through periods of being much warmer than it is now, but also demonstrates that never in a half-billion years has the planet warmed as quickly as is happening now. Jessica Tierney, one of the co-authors of the study that included the graph, told The Guardian on Thursday the way Rogan is interpreting the graph is “dumb” and said while Earth has indeed been warmer before, modern humans evolved in a cooler climate and “now we are rapidly warming it up and putting life on this planet in danger.” She explained that it took 50,000 years for the Earth’s temperature to rise 10 degrees Celsius in a mass extension event called “the great dying” 251 million years ago, but that the temperature has risen a tenth that much (1.2 degrees C) in just the 150 years since the Industrial Revolution. Daniel Lunt, another of the study’s co-authors, told AFP in July that the phases of warming and cooling Rogan is referencing happened “so slowly that they are essentially undetectable on the timescale of a human lifetime,” but the modern pace of warming is much quicker.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:02
Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season

Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season

The post Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart argues the current market represents an altcoin season through digital asset treasury companies rather than traditional token price rallies, with upcoming ETF approvals unlikely to replicate Bitcoin’s institutional success. During a Sept. 4 interview with Milk Road, Seyffart said digital asset treasury companies (DATCO) have generated massive returns while individual altcoins remain relatively subdued compared to previous cycles. He added: “I think this is the alt season. This has been the alt season. These DATCOs, I mean, they’ve been on absolute fire.” Further, the SEC’s new framework for cryptocurrency ETFs positions approximately ten assets for immediate approval, including Dogecoin, Chainlink, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana, and Hedera. Additional tokens, like Cardano and XRP, could qualify within months once futures contracts reach the six-month requirement on CFTC-regulated exchanges. However, Seyffart tempers expectations for altcoin ETF demand compared to Bitcoin products. He noted: “Is it going to be the level of interest that a Bitcoin, the Bitcoin ETF launch had? I absolutely not.” Institutional preference for diversification Seyffart expects basket products containing multiple cryptocurrencies to attract significantly more institutional capital than individual altcoin ETFs. Two such products from Grayscale and Bitwise await SEC approval after receiving stay orders following initial technical approval. Seyffart noted that investment advisors prefer diversification over concentrated positions in individual altcoins. Bitwise’s product holds ten assets while Grayscale’s contains five cryptocurrencies in market cap-weighted allocations. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The framework requires futures contracts to be traded for six months on CFTC-regulated exchanges, with Coinbase Derivatives serving as the primary qualifying platform. This outsources asset selection criteria to CFTC oversight while potentially allowing questionable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:01
