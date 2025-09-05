2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
European Central Bank touts digital euro as key to payment security and inclusivity

European Central Bank touts digital euro as key to payment security and inclusivity

The post European Central Bank touts digital euro as key to payment security and inclusivity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank said that its proposed digital euro would strengthen Europe’s defenses against cyber and infrastructure disruptions while ensuring broad access to digital payments. Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, told the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee that resilience and inclusiveness must be central features as the bloc prepares to complement physical cash with a central bank-issued digital version. The remarks marked the ECB’s 14th update to lawmakers on the central bank digital currency project. Building resilience in payments Cipollone said Europe’s reliance on foreign payment providers exposes citizens to risks in times of crisis. He cited incidents ranging from undersea cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea to recent power outages in Spain and Portugal as examples of how vulnerable infrastructures can disrupt daily transactions. He argued that the digital euro would provide “spare capacity” in the financial system by adding public payment rails alongside private solutions. Planned safeguards include transaction processing across multiple regions, a mandatory ECB-run app to ensure continuity if banks are targeted by cyberattacks, and offline functionality that would allow peer-to-peer payments during power or network outages. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Ensuring inclusion for all citizens Cipollone stressed that the digital euro must also serve Europeans at risk of being excluded from a cash-light economy. He pointed to more than 30 million people in Europe who are blind or partially sighted, at least 34 million who are deaf or hard of hearing, and citizens with limited digital literacy. The ECB said it is working with consumer groups to design adaptive interfaces, including voice commands and large-font displays, and will require payment providers to support…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10096-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.09%
Light
LIGHT$0.033-7.69%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:31
Podijeli
BREAKING: Analyst Says Historic Moment Has Arrived – Dogecoin ETFs Could Launch Next Week

BREAKING: Analyst Says Historic Moment Has Arrived – Dogecoin ETFs Could Launch Next Week

According to a Bloomberg analyst, Dogecoin ETFs could begin trading as soon as next week. Continue Reading: BREAKING: Analyst Says Historic Moment Has Arrived – Dogecoin ETFs Could Launch Next Week
SOON
SOON$0.2869+2.31%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:31
Podijeli
SEC Rule Change Pushes U.S. Bancorp to Restart Crypto Custody

SEC Rule Change Pushes U.S. Bancorp to Restart Crypto Custody

TLDR: U.S. Bancorp has restarted crypto custody services following an SEC rule change that eased capital restrictions for banks. The bank halted its crypto custody program in 2022 due to unclear regulatory guidance on handling digital assets. Institutional clients will once again be able to store Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets through U.S. Bancorp. Analysts [...] The post SEC Rule Change Pushes U.S. Bancorp to Restart Crypto Custody appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.01097+9.48%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197527+0.23%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06732+2.27%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/05 05:30
Podijeli
SICAK GELİŞME: Analiste Göre Tarihi An Geldi – Dogecoin ETF’leri Haftaya Piyasaya Sürülebilir!

SICAK GELİŞME: Analiste Göre Tarihi An Geldi – Dogecoin ETF’leri Haftaya Piyasaya Sürülebilir!

REX Shares ve Osprey Funds, Dogecoin’e doğrudan erişim sağlayacak ilk borsa yatırım fonunu (ETF) piyasaya sürmeye hazırlanıyor. Bloomberg Intelligence analisti Eric Balchunas’a göre, REX-Osprey DOGE ETF önümüzdeki hafta işlem görmeye başlayabilir. Şirket, ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) yaptığı başvuruda, “DOJE” ticker’ı altında işlem görecek Dogecoin ETF’i için izahname sundu. Dosyada ayrıca XRP, BONK, […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bonk
BONK$0.00002034+2.21%
XRP
XRP$2.8335+0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.09%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:30
Podijeli
September Outlook: What’s Next for Polygon (POL) Price in the Weeks Ahead

September Outlook: What’s Next for Polygon (POL) Price in the Weeks Ahead

Polygon price has been picking up steam lately. After weeks of choppy action, the price finally broke through a key resistance zone, and now everyone’s wondering the same thing, can it keep climbing in September, or are we looking at a short-term pullback first? Right now, POL is trading around $0.276. The chart shows that
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2799+0.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.39%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:30
Podijeli
Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

In the midst of a turbulent cryptocurrency market, characterized by Bitcoin‘s stagnation at $110,000 and altcoin declines surpassing 4%, Turkish crypto enthusiasts are identifying potential investment opportunities. Michael Poppe and Efloud, prominent figures in the field, provide distinct analyses of the changing landscape and suggest strategies for navigating these volatile times.Continue Reading:Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005805+3.14%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:28
Podijeli
2 Rising Cryptos That Will End This Bull Cycle With a Market Cap Bigger Than Cardano’s (ADA)

2 Rising Cryptos That Will End This Bull Cycle With a Market Cap Bigger Than Cardano’s (ADA)

The post 2 Rising Cryptos That Will End This Bull Cycle With a Market Cap Bigger Than Cardano’s (ADA) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is a respected altcoin, but emerging projects with stronger scalability, meme power, and tokenomics are poised to challenge its market cap this cycle. Two tokens in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and SEI, are drawing investor attention with the potential to outpace ADA before the cycle ends. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Chain With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is more than just another meme coin—it’s a fully-fledged Layer-2 blockchain built for speed, security, and ultra-low fees, powered entirely by meme culture. At the core of the ecosystem is $LILPEPE, the utility token fueling every corner of this unstoppable kingdom where Pepe reigns supreme. What sets Little Pepe apart is its meme coin launchpad and its revolutionary anti-sniper bot technology, ensuring fair launches and first-mover access to new meme projects without the usual exploits. Security and transparency are at the heart of the project, and the recent CertiK audit, scoring an impressive 95.49%, confirms that the smart contracts are free from critical vulnerabilities and optimized for efficiency. With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, including 25 billion allocated to presale, LILPEPE has already raised over $23 million, proving strong community demand ahead of its confirmed top-tier exchange listings. The current presale price is $0.0021, and the progress is currently at 94%. You can still join the party before the token is valued at $0.0022 at the 13th stage of the presale. Tokenomics are designed to balance long-term sustainability and early investor rewards, with allocations for presale (26.5%), liquidity (10%), chain reserves (30%), DEX listings (10%), marketing (10%), and staking rewards (13.5%), all with zero taxes on buys and sells. To celebrate the rise of the first meme-powered Layer-2 chain, Little Pepe is giving away $777,000 worth of $LILPEPE to 10 lucky winners, each receiving $77,000 in tokens.…
SEI
SEI$0.2958+3.39%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05189-6.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+0.79%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:26
Podijeli
FalconX Expands Access to USDe Across Trading and Custody

FalconX Expands Access to USDe Across Trading and Custody

TLDR FalconX boosts USDe adoption with trading, custody, and collateral support. USDe gains institutional traction as FalconX integrates across core services. FalconX enhances liquidity, custody, and credit use cases for USDe. USDe adoption soars with FalconX’s multi-channel institutional integration. FalconX expands USDe access, improving liquidity, custody, and collateral use. FalconX has launched full support for [...] The post FalconX Expands Access to USDe Across Trading and Custody appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4227+1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02692+1.24%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/05 05:25
Podijeli
Bitcoin’s Node War: Core Neutrality vs. Knots Filters Continues to Fuel Heated Debate

Bitcoin’s Node War: Core Neutrality vs. Knots Filters Continues to Fuel Heated Debate

Bitcoin’s public node count stands at 23,163, with 18,850 running Bitcoin Core and 4,265 running Bitcoin Knots—placing Knots at 18.41%—as a weeklong back-and-forth on X showcases whether the network should lean on fee incentives alone or allow stricter relay policies to curb non-monetary data. ‘Money First’ vs. ‘Neutral Ledger’: Bitcoin’s Node Wars Play out Theoretically […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04137+0.07%
NODE
NODE$0.08184-1.63%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.748+1.25%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:25
Podijeli
SUI Spot ETF Faces Crucial Delay as US SEC Postpones Decision

SUI Spot ETF Faces Crucial Delay as US SEC Postpones Decision

BitcoinWorld SUI Spot ETF Faces Crucial Delay as US SEC Postpones Decision The cryptocurrency world often moves at a lightning pace, but regulatory decisions, especially concerning groundbreaking financial products, tend to be more deliberate. Recently, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a significant postponement that has captured the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike. The regulatory body has once again hit the pause button on a key digital asset product: the 21Shares SUI spot ETF. What’s Behind the Crucial SUI Spot ETF Delay? As reported by Solid Intel, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially delayed its decision on the SUI spot ETF application. This particular exchange-traded fund was filed by 21Shares, a prominent name in the crypto investment space, known for its innovative approaches to bringing digital assets to traditional markets. The delay means that the regulatory body requires more time to review the proposal thoroughly before reaching a definitive conclusion. For those unfamiliar, a spot ETF holds the actual underlying asset, in this case, SUI, providing investors with direct exposure without the complexities of direct ownership. This differs from futures-based ETFs, which track the price of futures contracts. The distinction is crucial, as spot ETFs generally face higher regulatory scrutiny due to concerns about market manipulation and custody of the underlying digital assets. Why is the SEC Taking Its Time with the SUI Spot ETF? Understanding Regulatory Caution The SEC’s primary mandate is to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets. When considering a novel product like a SUI spot ETF, the commission exercises extreme caution. Several factors typically contribute to such delays: Market Surveillance Agreements: The SEC often seeks assurances that robust agreements are in place to prevent market manipulation in the underlying spot market for SUI. Investor Protection: Ensuring that investors are adequately protected from fraud and other risks associated with a new, volatile asset class is paramount. Custody Solutions: The safe and secure storage of the actual SUI tokens presents unique challenges that require careful evaluation. Novelty of the Asset: SUI, while gaining traction, is a relatively newer blockchain compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum. Its unique characteristics and market dynamics may necessitate additional review. This cautious approach is not new; it mirrors the extended review periods seen with various Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETF applications over the years. Ultimately, these delays often signal a deeper dive into the mechanics and potential risks of the proposed fund. What Does This Mean for SUI Holders and the Broader Crypto Market? A delay in the approval of a SUI spot ETF can have several implications. Immediately, it introduces a degree of uncertainty for SUI holders and potential investors. While not a rejection, it postpones the potential for increased institutional investment and broader market access that an ETF could provide. This could lead to: Price Volatility: News of regulatory delays can sometimes trigger short-term price fluctuations for the underlying asset, as market sentiment shifts. Investor Sentiment: For some, the delay might be frustrating, signaling that mainstream adoption is still a challenging path. However, others might view it as a necessary step towards a more mature and regulated market. Delayed Institutional Adoption: An approved spot ETF typically opens doors for traditional financial institutions and retail investors to gain exposure to SUI through regulated channels, which will now be pushed back. It is important for investors to remain informed and to understand that such regulatory processes are often lengthy and complex. These developments underscore the evolving nature of crypto regulation globally. Navigating the Future: The Path to SUI Spot ETF Approval The SEC’s delay is part of a standard review process that involves multiple stages, including public comment periods and potential amendments to the application. 21Shares will likely continue to engage with the SEC, addressing any concerns raised and providing additional information to strengthen their proposal for a SUI spot ETF. History shows us that persistence often pays off. After years of rejections and delays, the SEC eventually approved several Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024. This precedent offers a glimmer of hope for other digital assets like SUI. While the timeline remains uncertain, each delay contributes to a more thorough and robust regulatory framework, which ultimately benefits the entire digital asset ecosystem in the long run. Conclusion: The SEC’s decision to delay the 21Shares SUI spot ETF application is a clear indicator of the careful, methodical approach regulators are taking toward integrating cryptocurrencies into traditional finance. While frustrating for some, this process is crucial for ensuring investor protection and fostering a stable, mature market for digital assets. The crypto community will undoubtedly be watching closely for the next developments in this unfolding story. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a SUI spot ETF? A SUI spot ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds SUI, the native cryptocurrency of the Sui blockchain. It allows investors to gain exposure to SUI’s price movements without directly owning or storing the digital asset. 2. Why did the SEC delay the 21Shares SUI spot ETF decision? The SEC typically delays decisions on new crypto investment products to conduct thorough reviews. Reasons often include concerns about market manipulation, investor protection, the adequacy of custody solutions, and the overall stability and regulation of the underlying asset’s market. 3. How does a spot ETF differ from a futures ETF? A spot ETF holds the actual cryptocurrency, providing direct price exposure. A futures ETF, on the other hand, invests in futures contracts that track the price of the cryptocurrency, rather than holding the asset itself. 4. What impact will this delay have on the price of SUI? While not a direct rejection, a delay can introduce market uncertainty, potentially leading to short-term price volatility for SUI. However, the long-term impact depends on future regulatory decisions and broader market sentiment. 5. What are the next steps for the 21Shares SUI spot ETF application? 21Shares will likely continue to engage with the SEC, providing additional information or making amendments to their application to address any concerns raised by the commission. The SEC will then set a new deadline for its decision. 6. Does this delay mean the SUI spot ETF will never be approved? Not necessarily. Delays are a common part of the SEC’s review process for novel financial products, especially in the cryptocurrency space. Many Bitcoin spot ETFs faced multiple delays before eventually gaining approval. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the complex world of crypto regulation by sharing this article on your social media platforms! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space’s institutional adoption. This post SUI Spot ETF Faces Crucial Delay as US SEC Postpones Decision first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.01097+9.48%
SUI
SUI$3.3882+1.05%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01675+0.29%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:25
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token