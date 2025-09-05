Meta’s Facebook will be shut down in Nepal

Meta's Facebook is set to be shut down in Nepal after the company failed to register with the government. Following the trend of increased government supervision of big tech and social media companies, Nepal has ordered a shutdown of unregistered social media platforms, which happen to include Facebook. Meta's Facebook will be shut down in Nepal Nepal announced on Thursday that it would block access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, after they failed to register with authorities. Officials said the companies were given a deadline to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, provide a local contact, appoint a grievance officer, and name someone responsible for self-regulation. Platforms that did not meet these requirements by Wednesday faced the risk of being shut down. The Ministry stated that the new rules are meant to curb the growing misuse of social media, with users spreading hatred, fake news, and committing cybercrimes through fake accounts. Around 90% of Nepal's 30 million population uses the internet, and the government argues that stronger regulations are needed to protect social harmony. A government notice, issued Thursday, instructed the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) to deactivate unregistered platforms. According to a communications ministry official, TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and Poppo Live completed the registration process. However, major services owned by Meta, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, failed to do so. The Communications and IT Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the government gave companies enough time to comply, but was forced to take action when they refused. "We gave them enough time to register and repeatedly requested them to comply with our request but they ignored and we had to shut their operations in Nepal," Gurung explained. Global efforts on regulation Governments around the world are increasing efforts to supervise big tech and social media companies. Officials in the United States, the European Union, Brazil, and Australia have pushed new rules to tackle misinformation, online harm, and data privacy concerns. India has already introduced strict requirements for foreign tech companies, including appointing local compliance officers and setting up takedown systems for harmful content. China also enforces tight controls, with requirements of mandatory licenses and heavy censorship of online platforms. Critics of these measures argue that they can restrict free expression and give governments excessive control over online spaces. Human rights groups often warn that shutting down platforms may silence political dissent or limit open debate. In Nepal, Manish Jha, the spokesperson of the National Independent Party, said the regulation should focus on accountability without crossing into censorship. "(Social media) should be legally monitored, made disciplined and not be allowed to become malicious, but not shut down," Jha said. Despite these concerns, Nepal's government insists that its actions are necessary to maintain order. Officials say unregistered platforms allow users to hide behind fake identities and cause real-world harm. By forcing companies to register and designate responsible officers, authorities hope to improve accountability and cooperation in investigating cybercrimes.