MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Ethereum Whales Boost Holdings by 14% in 5 Months as Price Targets $4,500
With $4,500 in sight, whale accumulation surges as Ethereum investors speculate whether ETH can finally reclaim $5,000 and hold steady.
ETH
$4,298.36
+0.03%
Podijeli
CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 06:03
Podijeli
AI Drives Almost Half Of 2025 Forbes Cloud 100’s $1.1 Trillion Value
The post AI Drives Almost Half Of 2025 Forbes Cloud 100’s $1.1 Trillion Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI is a leading indicator in this year’s Forbes Cloud 100 getty AI was already in play when I worked at AWS, because the first step toward unlocking its potential was convincing enterprises to move workloads to the cloud. The questions we fielded were around cost savings, scalability, and security. But even then, we were already exploring how AI could enhance what the cloud could do, from automating operations to powering smarter customer experiences. Fast forward to today, and the center of gravity has shifted. It is no longer about whether you are in the cloud. It is about how intelligently your cloud works for you. The 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 shows this clearly. AI has become the growth engine driving the most valuable and fastest-scaling companies in the world. The Cloud 100 has long been a snapshot of the most promising and highly valued private cloud companies in the world. The Forbes Cloud 100 is published in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, with Bessemer also releasing the detailed Benchmarks Report analyzing the list’s trends. See below for the Top 10 Cloud providers on that list from Bessemer Venture Partners. From the Cloud 100 list, OpenAI makes the list again, as a leading AI company. Bessemer Venture Partners For startups, making the list signals credibility and momentum. For investors, it is a barometer of where the next big wave of enterprise technology is coming from. In 2025 that wave is unmistakably AI. Cloud 100 Meets the AI Era This year’s honorees reflect how quickly AI has shifted from hype to necessity. Two years ago many companies were experimenting with AI features, testing how models might improve workflows or enhance user experiences. Today the companies that have fully embraced AI are outpacing their peers in revenue growth and…
HYPE
$47.11
+1.09%
PLAY
$0.04137
+0.07%
MOVE
$0.1181
+2.25%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 06:02
Podijeli
Ethereum Drops Below $4300 as Traders Rotate Into Solana
The post Ethereum Drops Below $4300 as Traders Rotate Into Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum slips under $4300 with analysts warning of a bear trap, while Solana gains traction with big institutional moves. Ethereum slip below $4,300 has caught traders’ attention, with analysts warning of a possible bear trap ahead. At the same time, Solana is attracting institutional inflows, while MAGACOIN FINANCE is being talked about as a safe haven altcoin to diversify into, with its price increasing every hour and still under $0.001. Ethereum Faces a Possible Bear Trap Ethereum has dropped below the $4,300 mark, leading to mixed reactions among traders. Some analysts, including Johnny Woo, suggest the correction could be short-lived and even set up for a “bear trap.” Woo noted that the market may attempt to spook traders with bearish patterns in September, only to reverse in October. This would leave those who sold early scrambling to re-enter at higher prices. The scenario outlined involves Ethereum sliding into the mid-$3,000 range before recovering strongly later in the year. Similar market behavior occurred in 2021, when Ether fell by nearly 30% in September before bouncing to an all-time high in November. Other voices in the space caution against relying solely on charts, instead pointing to macroeconomic factors such as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decisions and regulatory changes shaping Ethereum’s path. Despite the recent dip, Ethereum remains one of the most widely used platforms for decentralized applications and payments, making it a key asset for both retail and institutional market participants. Solana Gains Institutional Backing While Ethereum consolidates, Solana is drawing attention from large investors. According to market data, Solana’s DeFi total value locked (TVL) has hit $11.78 billion, its highest since January. This suggests renewed confidence in the blockchain’s high-speed and scalable infrastructure. Adding to the buzz, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are working on a $1…
U
$0.01097
+9.48%
WOO
$0.0656
+1.61%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005793
+2.93%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 05:59
Podijeli
Anchorage Digital Bank Becomes First Qualified Custodian for STRK
TLDR: Anchorage Digital is the first qualified custodian in the U.S. to offer custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token. STRK custody and staking are now accessible through Anchorage Digital Bank, Singapore, and Porto wallet. Starknet uses zero-knowledge proofs to deliver high throughput and low fees for Ethereum and Bitcoin scaling. Anchorage Digital expands its [...] The post Anchorage Digital Bank Becomes First Qualified Custodian for STRK appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
$0.01097
+9.48%
STRK
$0.1228
+0.73%
TOKEN
$0.01264
+1.12%
Podijeli
Blockonomi
2025/09/05 05:58
Podijeli
Best Poker Sites Without Verification in 2025 – Why Many Players Prefer No-Verification Poker
Poker players value privacy, yet not all sites permit gameplay without identity verification. The few that do, however, tackle privacy concerns by eliminating the need for KYC procedure to sign up, deposit, play games, and withdraw winnings. This way, players are able to focus more on grinding the tables and worry less about the possibility […]
PLAY
$0.04137
+0.07%
MORE
$0.10103
-0.64%
SIGN
$0.07325
+1.46%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/05 05:57
Podijeli
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M
The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
BOT
$0.05189
-6.60%
TOKEN
$0.01264
+1.12%
LIKE
$0.010991
-0.12%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/05 05:56
Podijeli
Race for global stablecoin rails heats up with Stripe, Fireblocks launches
Stripe and Fireblocks networks will go up against crypto-native players such as Ripple and Stellar, as well as established global processors like Visa. The race to build global stablecoin payment rails is accelerating as traditional finance and crypto infrastructure companies bet on global money flow.On Wednesday, blockchain infrastructure provider Fireblocks announced a global stablecoin payment network focused on compliance and connectivity, while Stripe CEO Patrick Collison unveiled Tempo, a new layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin transactions.Fireblocks’ new stablecoin network is focused on interoperability for “programmable, compliant, real-time money movement," said Ran Goldi, Fireblocks’ senior vice president of Payments and Network.Read more
REAL
$0.06062
+0.79%
VICE
$0.01817
+5.82%
MORE
$0.10103
-0.64%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/05 05:55
Podijeli
Mirage Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI
The post Mirage Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Video Research Revolutionizes Short-Form Content: Mirage Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI Skip to content Home AI News AI Video Research Revolutionizes Short-Form Content: Mirage Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mirage-ai-video-research/
FORM
$3.7115
+1.99%
COM
$0.018157
+5.09%
AI
$0.1244
+4.01%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 05:49
Podijeli
ECB Says Digital Euro a Necessary Tool During Major Disruptions
The post ECB Says Digital Euro a Necessary Tool During Major Disruptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A digital euro would be required to ensure users can still make payments during major outages, according to European Central Bank (ECB) board member Piero Cipollone. A Eurozone central bank digital currency (CBDC) could provide business continuity in the event of a cyberattack on banks or other payment providers, Cipollone said at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday. “If a cyberattack caused the outage of a bank’s own app, but the bank’s backend services were still functioning, customers would still be able to access their accounts with that bank through the ECB’s digital euro app,” he said. Furthermore, if a digtal euro app had offline functionality, it could provide a failsafe for users during a power outage that takes regular methods of payment offline. “Cash is our only true fallback…but as society increasingly moves away from cash, and as cash itself may be difficult to access in emergencies, we need to complement it with a digital version,” Cipollone added. The ECB, like its counterparts in almost every other economy around the world, has been exploring the possibilities of a digital version of its currency for a number of years. Among their motivations are addressing the competition provided by stablecoins and non-bank payment services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and so on. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/04/digital-euro-a-necessary-tool-during-major-disruptions-says-ecb
COM
$0.018157
+5.09%
LIKE
$0.010991
-0.12%
MAY
$0.04107
-0.70%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 05:48
Podijeli
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden sees stablecoins in the country’s future
The post Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden sees stablecoins in the country’s future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England has signaled a more pragmatic approach to stablecoin regulation as Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden outlined a vision for a “multi-money” payments system where digital tokens, commercial bank deposits and central bank money coexist, provided they remain interoperable and underpinned by trust. The Deputy Governor said, “Stablecoins, for a long time the preserve of crypto markets, are beginning to go mainstream… Their safe adoption could unlock faster, cheaper settlement for cross-border transactions as well as supporting trading of tokenized securities.” Bank of England open to regulatory recalibration Breeden confirmed that the Bank, along with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is revisiting its 2023 proposals for a regulatory regime on systemic stablecoins. Under revised plans, issuers will be allowed to hold a portion of their backing assets in short-dated UK government bonds and other high-quality liquid assets. The change in stance by the BoE could be attributed to the increasing success and adoption of stablecoins by institutional players, as well as the favorable regulatory landscape around stablecoins and crypto in general by the Trump-led US government and other jurisdictions. Paul Grewal, chief legal officer of Coinbase, noted on X that Breeden’s remarks show that global competition spurs creative thinking. The recalibration reflects the British central bank’s effort to balance innovation with financial stability. BoE to experiment with digital money Alongside regulatory change, the Bank of England is also carrying out experiments to test the infrastructure for digital money, one of which is the Digital Securities Sandbox. The Sandbox, launched with the FCA, provides a regulated live environment where tokenized securities can be issued and traded. Stablecoins and tokenized deposits can be used as the “cash leg” of settlement, allowing the authorities to study risks while enabling meaningful activity. In August, it opened the Digital Pound Lab, which offers…
TRUMP
$8.462
+1.86%
CHANGE
$0.00197527
+0.23%
TRUST
$0.000459
-6.40%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 05:47
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token