AI Drives Almost Half Of 2025 Forbes Cloud 100’s $1.1 Trillion Value

AI is a leading indicator in this year's Forbes Cloud 100 getty AI was already in play when I worked at AWS, because the first step toward unlocking its potential was convincing enterprises to move workloads to the cloud. The questions we fielded were around cost savings, scalability, and security. But even then, we were already exploring how AI could enhance what the cloud could do, from automating operations to powering smarter customer experiences. Fast forward to today, and the center of gravity has shifted. It is no longer about whether you are in the cloud. It is about how intelligently your cloud works for you. The 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 shows this clearly. AI has become the growth engine driving the most valuable and fastest-scaling companies in the world. The Cloud 100 has long been a snapshot of the most promising and highly valued private cloud companies in the world. The Forbes Cloud 100 is published in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, with Bessemer also releasing the detailed Benchmarks Report analyzing the list's trends. See below for the Top 10 Cloud providers on that list from Bessemer Venture Partners. From the Cloud 100 list, OpenAI makes the list again, as a leading AI company. Bessemer Venture Partners For startups, making the list signals credibility and momentum. For investors, it is a barometer of where the next big wave of enterprise technology is coming from. In 2025 that wave is unmistakably AI. Cloud 100 Meets the AI Era This year's honorees reflect how quickly AI has shifted from hype to necessity. Two years ago many companies were experimenting with AI features, testing how models might improve workflows or enhance user experiences. Today the companies that have fully embraced AI are outpacing their peers in revenue growth and…