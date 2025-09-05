2025-09-07 Sunday

The Race Against “Q-Day”: SEC Weighs Quantum-Proofing Crypto

The post The Race Against “Q-Day”: SEC Weighs Quantum-Proofing Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC reviews proposal to quantum-proof Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets. PQFIF urges phased migration to post-quantum cryptography with global coordination. Forecasts warn Q-Day could hit by 2028 as global quantum race accelerates. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Assets Task Force is now formally reviewing a proposal to safeguard the entire digital asset market from the growing threat of quantum computing.  The framework warns that trillions of dollars in assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum are at risk from a future quantum attack, a day that some experts believe could arrive as early as 2028. The “Quantum Threat” to Crypto The proposal, titled the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF), calls for urgent regulatory and structural action to prevent potential systemic risks. What is “Q-Day”? “Q-Day” is the hypothetical day when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) becomes powerful enough to break the encryption standards that secure blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Some forecasts predict this could happen as early as 2028. What is the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” attack? The framework also highlights an immediate threat: adversaries who are collecting and storing encrypted blockchain data today with the expectation that they will be able to decrypt it once they have a powerful enough quantum computer in the future. Related: SEC Forms Crypto Task Force Led by Hester Peirce: Ripple Reacts Proposed Roadmap to Quantum-Resistant Crypto The PQFIF document recommends a phased, coordinated transition to quantum-resistant cryptography, a move that is already being explored by some of the biggest projects in the space.  PQFIF proposal recommendations The strategy calls for a hybrid approach that combines classical and post-quantum encryption methods, referencing new standards already issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). It also calls for regulatory involvement to coordinate the migration. Bitcoin’s Own Migration Plan Bitcoin…
Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-williams-rate-decline-forecast/
When Is The 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix? Times And Watch Guide

The post When Is The 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix? Times And Watch Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Race winner Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari poses for a picture on the podium, with the fans down on the track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2024 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix and the final European race of the season from September 5-7. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has opened up a 34-point lead over his teammate and title rival Lando Norris after the latter had a shocking retirement last time out in Zandvoort. The Briton’s setback allowed Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls to secure his maiden podium finish, coming in third behind home hero Max Verstappen and race winner Piastri. Elsewhere, Ferrari endured a nightmare outing, with Lewis Hamilton crashing out at Turn 3 and Charles Leclerc also retiring after being hit by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli in the exact same corner. To make matters worse, Hamilton was then handed a five-grid penalty for this weekend’s race for not slowing down enough under double waved yellow flags during the reconnaissance laps in Zandvoort. Now heading to the Scuderia’s home turf, the seven-time world champion hopes to bounce back and deliver a strong performance in his first Monza outing as a Ferrari driver, while Leclerc is bidding to replicate the sensational win he secured there a year ago. Norris will also be looking to rebound and close in on Piastri, who aims to run away with the championship lead as they head into the final nine rounds of the season. ForbesMcLaren F1 Team Names Mastercard As Title Partner From 2026By Yara ElshebinyForbesCadillac F1 Team Signs Valtteri Bottas And Sergio Perez For 2026By…
TOKEN6900 Price Climbs 65% as Bulls Eye $0.022 for Imminent 200% Gains

TOKEN6900 has posted a 65% rise from launch and more than 200% gains for presale buyers, surpassing $10M in market cap. Growing holder numbers, strong staking participation, and speculation on potential exchange listings have added to its rapid early momentum amid a volatile crypto market backdrop.
Global Stablecoin Race Picks Up: Stripe and Fireblocks Lead the Charge

The race to develop and dominate the global stablecoin market is intensifying as major players like Stripe and Fireblocks enter the arena. These companies aim to facilitate seamless cross-border payments and expand the use of blockchain technology in mainstream finance, signaling a significant shift toward integrating stablecoins within traditional financial systems. Major Financial Firms Dive [...]
Stephen Miran told the Senate he will take unpaid leave from the White House if confirmed to the Fed

Stephen Miran told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday that he will take unpaid leave from his current role as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors if confirmed to the Federal Reserve Board, but he won’t quit the job entirely. He made that clear in his first confirmation hearing since Donald Trump […]
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
DeFi TVL climbs 41% to a three-year high as Solana dApps lead in revenue

The post DeFi TVL climbs 41% to a three-year high as Solana dApps lead in revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi TVL has jumped by 41% in Q3, surpassing  $160 billion. The move marks the first significant move since May 2022. Ethereum and Solana led the growth, with 50% and 30% respectively. The surge reflects a renewed confidence in decentralized finance, led by Ethereum and Solana. Ethereum TVL rose by 50% from $54 billion to $96.86 billion. Solana, on the other hand, realized a 10.5 % jump from $10 billion to $11.5 billion. Across decentralized applications, Solana continued to surpass L1 and L2 networks in revenue following a growing user engagement and on-chain activity. Ethereum hits $96.86 billion TVL as DeFi protocols see explosive gains The surge combines reinforcement from individual platforms, which saw record inflows. Aave, a DeFi lending protocol, grew by 58% from July and currently holds more than $41 billion in TVL. Lido experienced a 77% rise to nearly $39 billion, driven by an increased demand for liquid stacking derivatives. EigenLayer protocol  TVL value rose by 66% from July to more than $20 billion, mainly due to Ethereum’s surge in price.  🚨LATEST: @Solana dApps continue to surpass all L1 and L2 dApps in daily revenue. pic.twitter.com/3XUh0htuxW — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 4, 2025 Mike Maloney, CEO and founder of Incyt, revealed that the biggest winners are the protocols that deliver decentralized products responsibly. He acknowledged Lido, EigenLayer, and Aave for taking the top points, noting that it is for a good reason since they are responsible and honest.  Rising crypto prices also fueled wider growth across the DeFi ecosystem. Ethereum reached its all-time high of $4,946 on August 24, up 82% since the start of July. Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $124,457 on August 14, with a 14% increase throughout the same period.   Doug ColKitt, an Initial contributor to Fogo, said that the surge showed two forces…
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $14M Amid Analyst Call for $190K BTC

Bitcoin Hyper has continued its development with presale funding nearing $14M, while analysts project Bitcoin may rise toward $190K–$200K in the coming months. The project’s integration of Solana tech has created a Layer-2 ecosystem expected to expand Bitcoin’s utility beyond its store-of-value role.
Flare, EasyA, and XRPL Commons to Host $35K Hackathon at Harvard

The post Flare, EasyA, and XRPL Commons to Host $35K Hackathon at Harvard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Participants will not only have the opportunity to win a prize pool of $35,000, but they will also have the opportunity to receive hands-on experience. The event will demonstrate how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRP Ledger (XRPL) technologies can be used to power the next generation of decentralized finance, payments, and consumer applications. The cooperation between Flare and EasyA, the biggest Web3 education app in the world, is the foundation around which this hackathon is built. In collaboration with EasyA and XRPL Commons, Flare will be hosting a hackathon at Harvard University on September 20 and 21, 2025, which will last for a total of 36 hours. An event that will bring together 200 developers is a critical milestone in the process of expanding the XRPFi ecosystem. The event will demonstrate how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRP Ledger (XRPL) technologies can be used to power the next generation of decentralized finance, payments, and consumer applications. Participants will not only have the opportunity to win a prize pool of $35,000, but they will also have the opportunity to receive hands-on experience in cross-chain programming, meet with mentors from the Flare and XRPL communities, and participate in specialized in-person workshops that are given by developers from both ecosystems. Event details To register for the event, please visit the following website: https://www.easya.io/events/easya-x-flare-harvard-hackathon. 🥇 PrizesTotal prize pool: $35,000$10,000 dedicated track from XRPL Commons 🗓️ DatesSeptember 20 – 21, 2025 ⌚️ TmeSat, 20 Sep 2025 09:30 – Sun, 21 Sep 2025 17:30 GMT-4 📍 LocationHarvard University Hackathon tracks Participants in the competition will compete over three different tracks: 1) Cross-Chain Finance & Real-World Assets (XRPFi) By integrating the asset issuance and liquidity of XRPL with Flare’s decentralized data and proofs, you can build the future of finance. Develop event-driven financial applications that are grounded in real-world…
