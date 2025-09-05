Flare, EasyA, and XRPL Commons to Host $35K Hackathon at Harvard

Participants will not only have the opportunity to win a prize pool of $35,000, but they will also have the opportunity to receive hands-on experience. The event will demonstrate how Flare's interoperability protocols and XRP Ledger (XRPL) technologies can be used to power the next generation of decentralized finance, payments, and consumer applications. The cooperation between Flare and EasyA, the biggest Web3 education app in the world, is the foundation around which this hackathon is built. In collaboration with EasyA and XRPL Commons, Flare will be hosting a hackathon at Harvard University on September 20 and 21, 2025, which will last for a total of 36 hours. An event that will bring together 200 developers is a critical milestone in the process of expanding the XRPFi ecosystem. The event will demonstrate how Flare's interoperability protocols and XRP Ledger (XRPL) technologies can be used to power the next generation of decentralized finance, payments, and consumer applications. Participants will not only have the opportunity to win a prize pool of $35,000, but they will also have the opportunity to receive hands-on experience in cross-chain programming, meet with mentors from the Flare and XRPL communities, and participate in specialized in-person workshops that are given by developers from both ecosystems. Event details To register for the event, please visit the following website: https://www.easya.io/events/easya-x-flare-harvard-hackathon. 🥇 PrizesTotal prize pool: $35,000$10,000 dedicated track from XRPL Commons 🗓️ DatesSeptember 20 – 21, 2025 ⌚️ TmeSat, 20 Sep 2025 09:30 – Sun, 21 Sep 2025 17:30 GMT-4 📍 LocationHarvard University Hackathon tracks Participants in the competition will compete over three different tracks: 1) Cross-Chain Finance & Real-World Assets (XRPFi) By integrating the asset issuance and liquidity of XRPL with Flare's decentralized data and proofs, you can build the future of finance. Develop event-driven financial applications that are grounded in real-world…