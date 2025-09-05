S&P 500 hits new record at close as Wall Street price in a Goldilocks jobs report

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, ending the day at 6,502, up 0.83%, after a late-afternoon rally powered stocks across the board. Wall Street traders pushed through weaker-than-expected job numbers from the private sector and placed big bets that Friday's government jobs data will open the door for a Federal Reserve rate cut. According to Bloomberg, traders want a number that justifies easing without triggering panic about a slowdown. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.98% to finish at 21,707.69, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 350.06 points, or 0.77%, at 45,621.29. The decision came hours after the ADP private payrolls report showed just 54,000 new jobs for August, well below the 75,000 economists were expecting, and the number was also down from the revised 106,000 in July. Instead of tanking the market, the weak result lit up traders who now see it as soft enough for the Fed to act, but not bad enough to scream recession. Fed rate cut bets explode after ADP report Markets responded instantly. Traders raised the odds of a rate cut on September 17 to 97%, based on CME Group's FedWatch tool. They're pricing in the idea that the Fed now has enough cover to make a move. Equities moved higher across sectors on the idea that weak data means looser policy, the scenario traders have been waiting on for months. The United States is running on surging debt, rising deficits, and growing interference in the central bank's independence. Despite all that noise, the U.S. Treasury market has held its ground, with the 10-year yield having dropped more than a third of a point this year, standing in contrast to higher yields in the UK, France, and Japan, where investors have pulled out amid fiscal concerns. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields…