MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $1M Fast — Ethereum-Based Project Builds Trust with Audit

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $1M Fast — Ethereum-Based Project Builds Trust with Audit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MAGACOIN FINANCE raises $1M in under 5 days. With HashEx audit, KYC team, and presale prices under $0.00054, this Ethereum-based presale offers big ROI potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE is rapidly making waves in the crypto world. In under a week the Ethereum-based project has raised $1 million, placing it on the radar of retail investors who are now scrambling to get in before the presale window closes. It’s so fast-paced that analysts are claiming it’s one of the hottest presales of 2025. Security and Transparency are Top Priorities One of the main reasons why MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining popularity is its emphasis on security. The project has already been fully audited by HashEx, a well-established blockchain security firm, which confirmed that the smart contract is safe, well-designed, and free from hidden risks. In addition, the development team is KYC-verified – a step that many presales overlook but one that provides true accountability. All presale information and audit reports are open-source, giving investors confidence that the project is being built on a transparent foundation. Presales Kicking In At an Accelerated Pace The presale stages are selling out quicker than sales are on track for. A big driver has been a 50% bonus with PATRIOT50X code for early buyers combined with a capped supply that creates urgency. The hype around the community has also helped drive demand, with many traders seeing it as their last opportunity to get their hands on tokens before prices skyrocket. MAGACOIN FINANCE has a current price of around $0.00043863, and the final presale entry point is $0.00054. According to the white paper, the list price is at $0.007, which is more than 1196% in gains if it were to reach that price point. This difference between the listing price and the presale price is what is…