Polygon Dev Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Tokens

Polygon Dev Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Tokens

The post Polygon Dev Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto developer has accused World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project with ties to US President Donald Trump, of stealing his funds by refusing to unlock his tokens. In a Saturday post on X, Polygon DevRel Bruno Skvorc shared an email from WLFI’s compliance team, which flagged his wallet address as “high risk” due to blockchain exposure. The team said his tokens would not be released. “TLDR is, they stole my money,” Skvorc wrote. “And because it’s the @POTUS [The president of the United States] family, I can’t do anything about it. This is the new age mafia. There is no one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to sue.” In response to another user, Skvorc claimed that he is one of six investors who were subject to 100% token lockups from the beginning. “It was not ‘high risk’ to accept money from this address, but it is high risk to unlock owed money into it,” he wrote. Bruno claims WLFI stole his funds. Source: Bruno Skvorc Related: Whales lose millions on Trump-linked WLFI’s 40% dip, despite 47M burn Compliance tools to blame? The incident sparked criticism of the compliance tools used by projects like WLFI. Onchain sleuth ZachXBT chimed in, explaining that automated tools often flag addresses as “high risk” for trivial or incorrect reasons, including interacting with DeFi contracts or exchanges. “I helped a team manually review addresses for a presale because popular compliance tools labeled them high risk due to unrelated activity several hops away,” ZachXBT said. “These tools are deeply flawed.” In Skvorc’s case, the flags were traced to a past transaction via crypto mixer Tornado Cash, indirect links to sanctioned entities like Garantex and Netex24, and a previous interaction with a now-blacklisted dashboard. Based in Croatia, Skvorc is a blockchain…
West Point Alumni Pull Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks, Report Says

West Point Alumni Pull Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks, Report Says

The post West Point Alumni Pull Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline West Point’s alumni association canceled an award ceremony to honor actor Tom Hanks, the Washington Post reported Saturday, representing the latest apparent shift at the storied military academy under the Trump administration. Hanks, 69, was scheduled to be recognized as an “outstanding citizen” who reflected the military academy’s ideals. 2025 Invision Key Facts Retired Col. Mark Bieger told West Point faculty on Friday the West Point Association of Graduates would no longer hold a ceremony to give Hanks, 69, the Sylvanus Thayer Award, the Washington Post reported, citing a copy of Bieger’s message. Bieger wrote in his email the decision was made to allow the academy to “continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.” West Point’s alumni association did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. Why Was West Point Honoring Tom Hanks? The West Point Association of Graduates announced in June that Hanks would receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award to recognize him as an “outstanding citizen” who represents the academy’s ideals of “duty, honor, country.” Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald, who chairs the alumni association, credited Hanks in a statement as having done more “for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.” Hanks, who portrayed service members in films “Saving Private Ryan,” “Forrest Gump” and “Greyhound,” was also lauded for producing World War II miniseries “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” The actor also spearheaded an effort to create the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and supported initiatives for a President Dwight…
FG Nexus Inc. Increases Share Volume to Boost Ethereum Holdings

FG Nexus Inc. Increases Share Volume to Boost Ethereum Holdings

The post FG Nexus Inc. Increases Share Volume to Boost Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FG Nexus rebrands and enlarges its outstanding shares to enhance its Ethereum strategy. The company aims to raise $200 million capital via pre-funded warrants. FG Nexus’s approach is compared to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin reserve strategy. Nasdaq-listed FG Nexus Inc. officially rebranded from Fundamental Global Inc., increasing its outstanding shares to 35.4 million to bolster its Ethereum treasury strategy, confirmed by Nevada Secretary of State. This strategic move signals a robust commitment to expanding Ethereum holdings, potentially influencing institutional interest and ETH market dynamics significantly. FG Nexus Expands Shares to Enhance Ethereum Strategy FG Nexus Inc., formerly Fundamental Global Inc., has officially rebranded and significantly increased its outstanding shares. The company amended its articles of incorporation to change its name and boost its stock volume, supporting a massive Ethereum treasury strategy. The amendment has resulted in a substantial increase in authorized shares from 4 million to 1 billion and outstanding shares from 1.3 million to 35.4 million. This is facilitated by the automatic exercise of pre-funded warrants. The move aims to significantly raise capital for expanding Ethereum holdings, with a private placement of 40 million pre-funded warrants at $5.00 each, targeting a $200 million capital raise. The broader market noted FG Nexus’s focus on Ethereum, with some drawing parallels to strategies like MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin reserves. No direct industry or governmental reactions have emerged, but it has generated interest in how it might affect Ethereum’s market dynamics. “We are excited to lead our company into the digital asset space with a strategic focus on Ethereum, positioning ourselves at the forefront of blockchain innovation.” — Maja Vujinovic, CEO, FG Nexus Inc. Ethereum’s 11.81% Growth amid Institutional Attention Did you know? FG Nexus Inc.’s focus on Ethereum marks a unique approach, paralleling MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy but exclusive to Ethereum. CoinMarketCap reports that Ethereum…
Tokenization Offers ‘Enhanced Liquidity,’ but Faces Major Hurdles, BofA Says

Tokenization Offers ‘Enhanced Liquidity,’ but Faces Major Hurdles, BofA Says

The post Tokenization Offers ‘Enhanced Liquidity,’ but Faces Major Hurdles, BofA Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization is the next big step in how financial assets are housed, and offers advantages over existing traditional structures, Wall Street firm Bank of America (BAC) said in a Friday report, noting that it also brings risks. At its core, tokenization is the process of converting ownership of real-world assets, from stocks and bonds to real estate, private equity, and even art, into digital tokens recorded on a blockchain. Tokenization follows a lineage that began with mutual funds and expanded through separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and according to the bank’s analysts, this model could reshape the way investors access and manage assets by offering a number of advantages over traditional structures. Among the most important benefits are enhanced liquidity, analysts led by Craig Siegenthaler wrote, adding that 24/7 trading could open up secondary markets for previously illiquid private assets, and faster, frictionless settlements that eliminate the multi-day delays common in today’s financial markets. Tokenization also allows for fractional ownership, the analysts said, reducing investment minimums and broadening access to portfolios. Transparency is another advantage, as blockchain ledgers provide immutable and publicly accessible records of ownership and transactions. Lower fees are possible by cutting out intermediaries, and smart contracts can automate key processes such as dividend payments, coupon distributions, and voting rights, while also helping to navigate regulatory requirements and even the complexities of private equity capital calls, the report noted. According to data provider RWA.xyz the value of real-world assets represented on-chain exceeds $28 billion. Tokenization risks Still, Bank of America cautioned that tokenization faces significant hurdles before it can achieve widespread adoption. Regulatory uncertainty remains the biggest challenge. While U.S. policymakers have signaled support, future administrations could reverse course, and many jurisdictions are still in the process of writing rules. The bank said…
Ripple Investor Shares Strategy to Turn $5000 into $5 Million By 2028, And It Does Not Involve Holding XRP

Ripple Investor Shares Strategy to Turn $5000 into $5 Million By 2028, And It Does Not Involve Holding XRP

The post Ripple Investor Shares Strategy to Turn $5000 into $5 Million By 2028, And It Does Not Involve Holding XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Ripple investor has outlined an audacious plan to potentially turn $5,000 into $5 million by 2028, and it does not rely on holding XRP. The strategy centers entirely on Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which has been advancing rapidly, having sold out stage 11 faster than expected and now in stage 12 at $0.0021, a 110% increase from its initial stage 1 price.  With a confirmed listing price of $0.003, investors entering at this stage are guaranteed a 42.9% ROI, yet projections indicate that returns could exceed 40x before listing, driven by the project’s accelerated adoption and strong token demand. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised over $24 million and sold more than 15 billion tokens ahead of schedule, highlighting a rare combination of speed and traction in token distribution. Analysts suggest that if the current momentum continues, coupled with market interest in high-potential projects, early participants could see exponential growth over the next three years, making it a compelling alternative for those seeking gains beyond traditional cryptocurrency holdings like XRP. Stage 12 Presale Underway Interest in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to rise. Stage 11 of the presale sold out completely, raising $24 million and moving 15 billion tokens. Stage 12 is now live at $0.0021 per token, reflecting strong demand and rising confidence in the project. High-Performance Layer 2 for Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) operates on a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain designed for fast, low-cost transactions. The network delivers ultra-low fees, rapid speeds, and a smooth user experience, overcoming limitations of older systems. Built for real activity, it provides a scalable, developer-friendly infrastructure capable of supporting high transaction volumes even at peak times. Fair Access and Builder-Friendly Tools An integrated anti-sniper mechanism ensures fair trading from day one, preventing automated bots from dominating early activity. The upcoming Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad allows creators to deploy tokens…
Stray Kids Beat BTS’s All-Time Record

Stray Kids Beat BTS’s All-Time Record

The post Stray Kids Beat BTS’s All-Time Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Karma, the group’s seventh leader, breaking a tie with BTS for the most chart-toppers among K-pop acts. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Changbin, I.N., Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Stray Kids are back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week. The South Korean boy band’s new album Karma debuts atop the list of the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the United States with one of the largest launches of the year. Stray Kids are accustomed to leading the Billboard 200 whenever a new project arrives, but this one is special, as it helps the superstars break out of a tie with another K-pop favorite and make history. Seventh Billboard 200 No. 1 for Stray Kids Karma is Stray Kids’ seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That figure is now the most leaders among all K-pop acts in the history of the albums roster. Stray Kids’ Perfect Track Record All seven of Stray Kids’ entries on the Billboard 200 have debuted at No. 1, and the band has a flawless chart record. The troupe’s rulers include Oddinary, Maxident, 5-Star, Rock-Star, Ate, Hop, and now Karma. Stray Kids Pass BTS Before Karma, Stray Kids were tied with BTS, as both acts had managed six No. 1s on the Billboard. BTS’s champions include Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Be, and Proof. On top of those six champions, BTS also reached the top 10 with Love Yourself: Her, which peaked at No. 7, and more recently with Permission…
WLFI zet 272 wallets op blacklist na phishingaanvallen en risico’s

WLFI zet 272 wallets op blacklist na phishingaanvallen en risico’s

Het team achter World Liberty Financial (WLFI) heeft deze week bekendgemaakt dat het 272 wallets op de blacklist heeft gezet. Volgens het protocol is dit gedaan om gebruikers te beschermen tegen phishingaanvallen en andere beveiligingsrisico’s. De stap roept vragen op binnen de community, maar WLFI benadrukt dat het alleen handelt... Het bericht WLFI zet 272 wallets op blacklist na phishingaanvallen en risico’s verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Global Select Listing, Shares to Trade as ‘STKE’ Sept. 9

SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Global Select Listing, Shares to Trade as ‘STKE’ Sept. 9

Key Takeaways: SOL Strategies Inc. has received approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE starting September 9, 2025. The Canadian firm, formerly Cypherpunk Holdings, The post SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Global Select Listing, Shares to Trade as ‘STKE’ Sept. 9 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
CME, Prediction Markets Align on Quarter-Point Fed Cut

CME, Prediction Markets Align on Quarter-Point Fed Cut

Traders across futures and prediction markets are nearly unanimous: the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates at its September meeting, with a 25 basis point reduction the clear favorite. Fed Decision Looms With Markets Bracing for Easing The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is set for Sept. 17, now less than […]
Last Rites’ The Last ‘Conjuring’ Movie? Here’s The Bad And Good News

Last Rites’ The Last ‘Conjuring’ Movie? Here’s The Bad And Good News

The post Last Rites’ The Last ‘Conjuring’ Movie? Here’s The Bad And Good News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in “The Conjuring: Last Rites.” Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, is new in theaters and is already selling lots of tickets. As such, will it really be the last film in The Conjuring movie franchise? Based on the true-life case files of famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, the first movie in the series, The Conjuring, was released in 2013. Wilson and Farmiga then reprised their roles as the Warrens in The Conjuring 2 in 2016 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021, as well as Annabelle Comes Home in 2019. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers Now, after 12 years of playing the Warrens, The Conjuring: Last Rites is being promoted as the final Conjuring movie. Wilson and Farmiga told the New York Times in a recent interview that their performances in the film bid proper adieu to their characters. “All the emotion that we had, any fanfare of like, ‘This is it, goodbye, Ed and Lorraine,’ it is in that movie,” Wilson told the Times. “It’s all onscreen.” But just because it’s the end of the Conjuring movie series, does it mean The Conjuring Cinematic Universe is coming to an end, too? ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers Judging the box office history of the franchise prior to the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, it would seem nonsensical to stop The Conjuring Cinematic Universe dead in its tracks. After all, the nine prior films in the franchise — consisting of three Conjuring films, three Annabelle spinoff films, two spinoffs of The Nun and the singular The Curse of La Llorona (an unofficial entry in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe)…
