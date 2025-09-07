Stray Kids Beat BTS’s All-Time Record
Stray Kids debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Karma, the group's seventh leader, breaking a tie with BTS for the most chart-toppers among K-pop acts. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Changbin, I.N., Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Stray Kids are back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week. The South Korean boy band's new album Karma debuts atop the list of the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the United States with one of the largest launches of the year. Stray Kids are accustomed to leading the Billboard 200 whenever a new project arrives, but this one is special, as it helps the superstars break out of a tie with another K-pop favorite and make history. Seventh Billboard 200 No. 1 for Stray Kids Karma is Stray Kids' seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That figure is now the most leaders among all K-pop acts in the history of the albums roster. Stray Kids' Perfect Track Record All seven of Stray Kids' entries on the Billboard 200 have debuted at No. 1, and the band has a flawless chart record. The troupe's rulers include Oddinary, Maxident, 5-Star, Rock-Star, Ate, Hop, and now Karma. Stray Kids Pass BTS Before Karma, Stray Kids were tied with BTS, as both acts had managed six No. 1s on the Billboard. BTS's champions include Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Be, and Proof. On top of those six champions, BTS also reached the top 10 with Love Yourself: Her, which peaked at No. 7, and more recently with Permission…
