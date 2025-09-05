Sydney Sweeney Refuses To Talk American Eagle Controversy At Toronto Film Festival

The post Sydney Sweeney Refuses To Talk American Eagle Controversy At Toronto Film Festival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Sydney Sweeney is refusing to take questions about her controversial American Eagle marketing campaign at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, where her buzzy new movie “Christy” is set to premiere ahead of awards season. Sydney Sweeney’s new movie, “Christy,” premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) Getty Images for Lionsgate Key Facts Sweeney told Vanity Fair on Thursday she would refuse to take any questions from journalists about her denim ad: “I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans.” Sweeney’s new movie, “Christy,” a biographical film in which she plays boxer Christy Martin, is due to premiere at Toronto on Friday. Sweeney has had a highly active few months amid the storm of controversy over her American Eagle ad, as two movies—“Americana” and “Eden”—opened in theaters this summer, though neither were hits at the box office. Since the ad went viral in July, she has consistently refused to talk about it—she hasn’t addressed the ad on her social media profiles, and she declined to comment on the ad in a profile in the Wall Street Journal in August. News Peg American Eagle defended its campaign with Sweeny on Wednesday and boasted an “uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales” thanks to the Sweeney ad. The company reported Q2 revenue of $1.28 billion, beating estimates, and chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said on an earnings call the Sweeney ad is “not going anywhere.” “Sydney will be part of our team as we get into the back half of the year, and we’ll be introducing new elements of the campaign as we continue forward,” Brommers said. The company’s earnings report and defense of Sweeney caused shares…