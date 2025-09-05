2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Sydney Sweeney Refuses To Talk American Eagle Controversy At Toronto Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney Refuses To Talk American Eagle Controversy At Toronto Film Festival

The post Sydney Sweeney Refuses To Talk American Eagle Controversy At Toronto Film Festival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Sydney Sweeney is refusing to take questions about her controversial American Eagle marketing campaign at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, where her buzzy new movie “Christy” is set to premiere ahead of awards season. Sydney Sweeney’s new movie, “Christy,” premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) Getty Images for Lionsgate Key Facts Sweeney told Vanity Fair on Thursday she would refuse to take any questions from journalists about her denim ad: “I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans.” Sweeney’s new movie, “Christy,” a biographical film in which she plays boxer Christy Martin, is due to premiere at Toronto on Friday. Sweeney has had a highly active few months amid the storm of controversy over her American Eagle ad, as two movies—“Americana” and “Eden”—opened in theaters this summer, though neither were hits at the box office. Since the ad went viral in July, she has consistently refused to talk about it—she hasn’t addressed the ad on her social media profiles, and she declined to comment on the ad in a profile in the Wall Street Journal in August. News Peg American Eagle defended its campaign with Sweeny on Wednesday and boasted an “uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales” thanks to the Sweeney ad. The company reported Q2 revenue of $1.28 billion, beating estimates, and chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said on an earnings call the Sweeney ad is “not going anywhere.” “Sydney will be part of our team as we get into the back half of the year, and we’ll be introducing new elements of the campaign as we continue forward,” Brommers said. The company’s earnings report and defense of Sweeney caused shares…
MemeCore
M$1.87897+20.76%
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.44%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.59%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:50
Podijeli
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Open Interest Decline Signals Bearish Pressure Toward $0.86

Worldcoin Price Prediction: Open Interest Decline Signals Bearish Pressure Toward $0.86

Worldcoin is under pressure as sellers push the price down, testing key support near $0.86.
NEAR
NEAR$2.436+2.35%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03577-0.30%
Podijeli
Brave Newcoin2025/09/05 06:45
Podijeli
Pump.fun Tops Crypto Revenue; Token Launch Hits New High

Pump.fun Tops Crypto Revenue; Token Launch Hits New High

The post Pump.fun Tops Crypto Revenue; Token Launch Hits New High  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has officially overtaken Hyperliquid in 24H revenue, making it the number one revenue-generating app in crypto today, only behind giants like Tether and Circle. 🚨JUST IN: @pumpdotfun has overtaken @HyperliquidX in 24H revenue, becoming the top revenue-generating app in crypto, now only behind stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle.. pic.twitter.com/qhAnky0eVA — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 4, 2025 That’s not a small deal. It means a memecoin launchpad is now out-earning an on-chain perpetuals exchange, something nobody predicted a year ago. At the same time, the token backing the platform, $PUMP, is heating up. It has now risen above its ICO price, trading at $0.0043, up 11% today. The rally comes on the back of Pump.fun reclaiming the top revenue spot on Solana, plus its ongoing 100% buyback program. And activity is exploding. On September 3rd, new token launches on Solana hit 48,081 in a single day, the highest daily number since August 13th. 📈Report: Are @Solana memecoin trenches heating up? New token launches on Solana hit 48,081 on Sep 3rd, the highest daily count since Aug 13th. pic.twitter.com/P8YBeT63eQ — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 4, 2025 This begs the question: what’s driving this growth, and what’s the hidden cost for traders? The New Creator Fees Pump.fun just introduced new incentives for “creators.” Let’s call them what they are. Most are “devs,” but plenty are also “scammers.” These are the people launching hundreds of tokens per day, bundling up liquidity, and farming millions from anyone brave (or foolish) enough to ape in. Now, Pump.fun is paying these people even more. Not out of some secret stash, but out of the pockets of traders. The move sounds insane, but it’s real. Here’s why it matters. 🚨JUST IN: $PUMP has risen above its ICO price, driven by https://t.co/VS31GZ3dMY’s return as the top revenue-generating protocol on…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.44%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009424-1.03%
RealLink
REAL$0.06063+0.86%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:44
Podijeli
Federal Reserve Board Nominee Milan Stresses Independence from Presidency

Federal Reserve Board Nominee Milan Stresses Independence from Presidency

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/milan-fed-nominee-independence-emphasis/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.13%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:42
Podijeli
Treasury Raises $147M to Become Europe’s Strategy

Treasury Raises $147M to Become Europe’s Strategy

The post Treasury Raises $147M to Become Europe’s Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Treasury, backed by the Winklevoss twins and Nakamoto, aims to become one of the largest bitcoin treasury companies in Europe, seeking to achieve public listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext. The company already holds 1,000 bitcoin, and will follow Strategy’s playbook to accumulate more. Treasury Launches to Adopt Strategy’s Playbook in Europe As bitcoin reaches mainstream status […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/treasury-raises-147m-to-become-europes-strategy/
Moonveil
MORE$0.10097-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.13%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06525-0.32%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:42
Podijeli
PEPE Price Prediction: As Layer Brett Goes Mega Viral, Analysts Think It Will 50x The Gains Of PEPE and SHIB

PEPE Price Prediction: As Layer Brett Goes Mega Viral, Analysts Think It Will 50x The Gains Of PEPE and SHIB

The post PEPE Price Prediction: As Layer Brett Goes Mega Viral, Analysts Think It Will 50x The Gains Of PEPE and SHIB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forget the hype surrounding the PEPE price prediction chart and recent Shiba Inu news. A new contender, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is breaking free from the norm, bringing genuine Layer 2 utility and a presale with eye-watering staking rewards that have analysts buzzing about its potential to 50x the gains of established meme coin giants. Brett was stuck on Base, but now he’s breaking chains on Layer 2, bringing memes, speed, and massive rewards to Ethereum. What makes Layer Brett the new challenger to PEPE and Shiba Inu? Seriously, why settle for a basic meme token when you can have a full-fledged Layer 2 blockchain with an undeniable cultural edge? While the PEPE price prediction and Shiba Inu carved out their niches purely on virality and community, Layer Brett offers so much more. This isn’t just another flavor-of-the-month memecoin; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse designed for performance, scaling, and most importantly, rewarding its community. It’s an escape from the slow, costly limitations that often plague Layer 1 chains. The power of Ethereum layer 2 and $LBRETT’s edge Layer Brett isn’t playing around. It’s built on Ethereum Layer 2 technology, which means lightning-fast transactions and drastically reduced gas fees. We’re talking up to 10,000 transactions per second for just pennies—a staggering improvement over the congested Ethereum mainnet. This innovative design allows $LBRETT to provide real-world utility, making it a compelling altcoin and a robust DeFi coin that transcends typical meme token limitations. It’s where meme meets mechanism, offering a practical solution to everyday blockchain hurdles. How early $LBRETT buyers harvest massive rewards This is where Layer Brett truly shines, especially for early birds. The ongoing crypto presale offers a unique opportunity to get in at a ground-floor price of $0.0053 per $LBRETT token. But here’s the kicker: early adopters can stake…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.06063+0.86%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235+0.73%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:41
Podijeli
Korean bill to legalize ICOs, Chinese firm’s Ethereum RWAs mystery: Asia Express

Korean bill to legalize ICOs, Chinese firm’s Ethereum RWAs mystery: Asia Express

South Korean lawmaker’s bill would make ICOs legal again. Chinese state firm deletes posts about $70M worth of RWAs on Ethereum. Asia Express. A South Korean lawmaker has introduced draft legislation to create a framework for cryptocurrencies, including legalizing initial coin offerings (ICOs) and setting rules for stablecoin issuance.The proposal, announced Thursday by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Kang-il, would lift South Koreas ban on ICOs. The nation banned the fundraising method in 2017 during a speculative frenzy remembered as the ICO boom. The prohibition pushed Korean projects to launch tokens overseas. Lees bill seeks to replace the blanket prohibition with a disclosure-based regime.The draft law defines the digital asset sector as an independent industry, dividing it into nine business categories that include trading, brokerage, custody, payments and investment management. Trading and brokerage firms would require licenses, while other activities would operate under a registration system.Read more
Boom
BOOM$0.00845-3.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10097-0.67%
Kangamoon
KANG$0.0005795-0.46%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:40
Podijeli
RFK Jr. Says He Doesn’t Know How Many People Died Of COVID

RFK Jr. Says He Doesn’t Know How Many People Died Of COVID

The post RFK Jr. Says He Doesn’t Know How Many People Died Of COVID appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he doesn’t know how many people died of COVID-19, blaming the Biden administration for keeping what he said is faulty data—though the World Health Organization tracks the global tally in real-time on its website. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Kennedy told Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. in a contentious Senate hearing Thursday, “I don’t know how many died,” alleging “I don’t think anybody knows, because there was so much data chaos coming out of the CDC . . . I would like to see the data and talk about the data,” calling the Biden administration’s statistics “dismal.” The World Health Organization, however, publishes data on its website in real-time tracking both the global and national death tolls, with figures showing 7.1 million reported deaths globally and 1.2 million in the U.S. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/04/rfk-jr-doesnt-know-how-many-people-died-of-covid-he-tells-senate-committee/
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01828-3.84%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03144+0.54%
SynFutures
F$0.006378-0.34%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:38
Podijeli
Which Trending Crypto Betting Site Offers the Biggest Rewards Between Spartans, Ladbrokes, and Coral?

Which Trending Crypto Betting Site Offers the Biggest Rewards Between Spartans, Ladbrokes, and Coral?

The post Which Trending Crypto Betting Site Offers the Biggest Rewards Between Spartans, Ladbrokes, and Coral? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto casinos are changing the way giveaways are viewed by linking digital rewards to real-world outcomes. While many still focus on loyalty points or event tickets, some platforms are moving in a new direction. Among the trending crypto betting sites, the main question for players is now clear: which campaigns provide real value beyond standard digital perks? This article reviews Spartans, Ladbrokes, and Coral by looking at the strength of their prizes in terms of real-world worth. Whether you are focused on high returns or simply want something more solid than spins or tokens, this breakdown shows where the biggest value is found. Spartans: A Lamborghini as the Central Prize Within the space of trending crypto betting sites, Spartans has gained major attention for its Lamborghini giveaway. The reward is not divided into stages or points, it is a single car that will go to one player. Entry is direct: register, deposit, and join the Lamborghini Challenge. What defines this campaign is its clarity. The prize is clear, the process is open, and the winner is visible. A live-streamed format adds transparency, while the skill-based entry structure creates a fair chance at a six-figure luxury car. The value assessment is simple. A Lamborghini holds greater weight than multiple tickets or cashback tokens. By focusing on one large prize instead of many smaller ones, Spartans changes the discussion from collecting points to owning property. This approach explains why Spartans is now central in the debate around trending crypto betting sites and the scale of their giveaways. Ladbrokes Focuses on Sports Access and Tier Systems Ladbrokes has a strong link to both traditional and crypto-friendly betting, and its reward strategy shows that background. The giveaways often include event access, such as hospitality packages for horse racing or football. Other promotions feature odds…
SIX
SIX$0.02148+0.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.06063+0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10097-0.67%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:37
Podijeli
Wintermute Tells SEC: Keep Network Tokens Out of Securities Rules

Wintermute Tells SEC: Keep Network Tokens Out of Securities Rules

TLDR: Wintermute asked the SEC to clarify that dealers can self-custody tokenized securities and settle trades onchain with stablecoins. The firm urged regulators to confirm that liquidity providers in DeFi should not face mandatory dealer registration. It requested the SEC to exclude network tokens from securities classification, citing their dominance in crypto markets. Wintermute also [...] The post Wintermute Tells SEC: Keep Network Tokens Out of Securities Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00193+2.49%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/05 06:35
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token