Pump.fun Tops Crypto Revenue; Token Launch Hits New High
Pump.fun has officially overtaken Hyperliquid in 24H revenue, making it the number one revenue-generating app in crypto today, only behind giants like Tether and Circle. 🚨JUST IN: @pumpdotfun has overtaken @HyperliquidX in 24H revenue, becoming the top revenue-generating app in crypto, now only behind stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle.. pic.twitter.com/qhAnky0eVA — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 4, 2025 That's not a small deal. It means a memecoin launchpad is now out-earning an on-chain perpetuals exchange, something nobody predicted a year ago. At the same time, the token backing the platform, $PUMP, is heating up. It has now risen above its ICO price, trading at $0.0043, up 11% today. The rally comes on the back of Pump.fun reclaiming the top revenue spot on Solana, plus its ongoing 100% buyback program. And activity is exploding. On September 3rd, new token launches on Solana hit 48,081 in a single day, the highest daily number since August 13th. 📈Report: Are @Solana memecoin trenches heating up? New token launches on Solana hit 48,081 on Sep 3rd, the highest daily count since Aug 13th. pic.twitter.com/P8YBeT63eQ — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 4, 2025 This begs the question: what's driving this growth, and what's the hidden cost for traders? The New Creator Fees Pump.fun just introduced new incentives for "creators." Let's call them what they are. Most are "devs," but plenty are also "scammers." These are the people launching hundreds of tokens per day, bundling up liquidity, and farming millions from anyone brave (or foolish) enough to ape in. Now, Pump.fun is paying these people even more. Not out of some secret stash, but out of the pockets of traders. The move sounds insane, but it's real. Here's why it matters. 🚨JUST IN: $PUMP has risen above its ICO price, driven by https://t.co/VS31GZ3dMY's return as the top revenue-generating protocol on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:44