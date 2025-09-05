2025-09-07 Sunday

Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo, a joint blockchain project designed for stablecoin payments

PANews reported on September 5th, according to CoinDesk, that payments giant Stripe and crypto investment firm Paradigm officially launched Tempo, a joint blockchain project designed specifically for stablecoin payments, on Thursday. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison stated on the X platform that the project, incubated internally within Stripe, aims to meet the large-scale demands of real-world financial applications, processing tens of thousands of transactions per second with sub-second confirmations. Tempo aims to process 100,000 transactions per second, support stablecoins for transaction fees, and employ a built-in automated market maker to ensure issuer neutrality. The chain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and built on Reth. Tempo is an independent entity, with Paradigm and Stripe as early investors. Paradigm CEO Matt Huang leads a 15-person team. He stated that Tempo is being built on the principles of decentralization and neutrality, launching with multiple validating nodes and transitioning to a permissionless model in the future.
PANews2025/09/05 07:32
Here’s The Large XRP Transaction That Has Got Tongues Wagging In The Community

The post Here’s The Large XRP Transaction That Has Got Tongues Wagging In The Community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here’s The Large XRP Transaction That Has Got Tongues Wagging In The Community | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/a-large-xrp-transaction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 07:30
Chainlink (LINK) vs Cardano (ADA) – Which Altcoin Could Gain More in 2025?

The crypto market has been pretty quiet lately, but two names keep standing out: Cardano and Chainlink. These aren’t just random coins, they’ve been favorites among whales for years. And as Altcoin Buzz pointed out in a recent breakdown, both have some serious momentum building behind them. So the big question is: which one could
Coinstats2025/09/05 07:30
Russian Finance Ministry Wants to Lower Citizens’ Barriers to Crypto Market Entry

The Russian finance ministry says it wants to make it easier for citizens to access the crypto market, calling for a reduction in Moscow’s income threshold for crypto traders.
Coinstats2025/09/05 07:30
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Millionaires Are Getting Ready to Capitalize on This Meme Coin’s 2025 Profit Potential—Should You Too?

The post Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Millionaires Are Getting Ready to Capitalize on This Meme Coin’s 2025 Profit Potential—Should You Too? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors made millions by spotting meme coin trends before they went mainstream. However, these investors are now moving to the attention of an upcoming ERC-20 project—Little Pepe (LILPEPE). As its presale approaches its completion date and its Layer-2 blockchain is being developed, many are certain that this may be the breakout token before the 2025 bull cycle. Little Pepe Gains Momentum as Presale Nears Completion Little Pepe has garnered good traction in its presale, which is currently in Stage 12 with 94.55% of the tokens sold. As it stands, 14.89 billion out of 15.75 billion tokens have already been bought. The LILPEPE presale has already collected a total of $23.67 million out of the target amount of $25.47 million. The price is currently at $0.0021 LILPEPE, which will be increased to $0.0022 in the next step. As there are a few tokens left, the early investors are scrambling to buy their share before the next price spurt. The interest wave also encompasses long-term DOGE and SHIB holders who are seeing proven indicators of early-stage growth potential alongside real blockchain utility. Layer-2 Blockchain Offers Real Use Cases The most prominent aspect of Little Pepe is its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain, designed to solve the long-standing problems with meme coins on the mainnet of Ethereum. The network is projected to achieve higher speeds and 90 percent reduced transaction costs, making it more effective for users and developers. This self-sovereign blockchain will have sniper bot protection—an added element of equity to token launches. These anti-bot measures are designed to promote more healthy price discovery and more favorable trading practices by ordinary purchasers. The project will also feature a meme coin launchpad on its Layer-2 chain, which makes it a full ecosystem, not an individual token. Security and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 07:29
Can Stellar (XLM) Lead the Market in September?

The post Can Stellar (XLM) Lead the Market in September? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s (XLM) price has surged nearly 300% over the past year, far outpacing leading cryptocurrencies. By comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) returned 95.8% and 84.7% respectively. Although the asset has faced recent headwinds—falling 12% over the past month—several key factors could set the stage for an XLM rally in September. Sponsored Sponsored What Could Drive Stellar (XLM) in September? According to the latest data from Stellar Expert, the network’s user base has witnessed a notable increase. The number of accounts has risen from 8.6 million to 9.7 million over the past year. This growth reflects heightened adoption. Furthermore, the network processed 264.6 million payments between July and August. This was a two-year high for Stellar. In addition, the number of successful transactions has increased, while failed transactions have declined. This trend highlights strong demand and operational reliability—key signals of investor confidence. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, the recent introduction of Protocol 23, branded as Whisk, represents a significant technical advancement for Stellar. This upgrade, which was approved by network validators on September 3, brings eight Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs).  These enhancements enable parallel execution, lower latency and fees, and improved developer tools. It positions the network for enhanced scalability and efficiency. “The Whisk changes will help the network stay fast, affordable, and fit-to-purpose as it scales to handle growing needs, as will the changes introduced in the next protocol, and the protocol after that,” the Stellar team wrote. Another potential catalyst is XLM’s inclusion among tokens shortlisted for the SEC’s fast-track exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval plan, according to Galaxy Digital. “In total, 10 tokens meet the criteria for expedited listing: DOGE, BCH, LTC, LINK, XLM, AVAX, SHIB, DOT, SOL, and HBAR,” Galaxy Digital stated. Sponsored Sponsored With 91 ETF applications currently under review with the SEC, XLM’s presence alongside assets like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 07:28
Bitwise Lists 5 Flagship Crypto ETPs as European Demand for Digital Assets Grows

The post Bitwise Lists 5 Flagship Crypto ETPs as European Demand for Digital Assets Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise expanded its European footprint with five flagship crypto ETP listings on SIX Swiss Exchange, including XRP, capitalizing on surging demand and accelerating regulatory clarity across the continent. Regulatory Momentum in Europe Fuels Bitwise’s Listing of Flagship Crypto ETPs Asset management firm Bitwise announced on Sept. 4 that it had listed five flagship crypto exchange-traded […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitwise-lists-5-flagship-crypto-etps-as-european-demand-for-digital-assets-grows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 07:24
Tokenized asset management platform Plural completes $7.13 million seed round, led by Paradigm

PANews reported on September 5 that according to PR Newswire, tokenized asset management platform Plural announced the completion of a US$7.13 million seed round of financing, led by Paradigm and participated by Maven11, Volt Capital and Neoclassic Capital, bringing the total financing amount to nearly US$10 million. Plural is building financial infrastructure for the digital economy. Through tokenization and smart contract automation, Plural transforms real-world energy assets like solar energy, batteries, and data centers into scalable, programmable investment products.
PANews2025/09/05 07:23
Dogecoin Price Prediction As DOGE Treasury Firms Enter The Market – Could Meme Coins Be About To Explode?

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction As DOGE Treasury Firms Enter The Market – Could Meme Coins Be About To Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world is buzzing, and it’s not just about the latest Dogecoin price prediction. While DOGE has long captured headlines, a seismic shift is underway, with institutional interest now casting a fresh eye on the volatile yet exciting meme coin landscape. Could this signal an explosion for these digital assets, or is there a new contender ready to redefine what a meme coin can truly be? For years, the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and even newer sensations like Pepe and Bonk have ridden waves of community hype, sometimes without much underlying tech. Now, Layer Brett is here not on wave or hype but instead on the Ethereum layer 2 network. Is Layer Brett the smart meme coin for the new era of DOGE? Layer Brett is an ambitious new meme coin that’s not content to ape its predecessors merely. Unlike the original Brett token, which was simply a cultural phenomenon on Base, Layer Brett is purpose-built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution.  This isn’t just a fancy label; it means blistering speed, transactions costing pennies instead of dollars, and immense scalability. Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to handle trillions of transactions annually, solving problems that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still face. Imagine trading without wallet-busting fees; that’s the promise of Layer Brett, a low-gas-fee crypto. Here’s why Layer Brett stands out in a crowded market: Ethereum Layer 2 Power: High-speed, ultra-low-cost transactions. Forget the congestion that can plague older altcoins like Dogecoin. Presale Opportunity: Get in early on $LBRETT for just $0.0053 per token. It’s an opportunity Shiba Inu early birds could only dream of. Insane Staking Rewards: Early buyers can snag over 1,020% APY through staking. This isn’t your grandma’s staking crypto; it’s DeFi on steroids. Meme Energy, Real Utility: Unlike pure hype plays like Bonk or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 07:23
One Of BTS’s Hot 100 Records Has Been Tied

The post One Of BTS’s Hot 100 Records Has Been Tied appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Golden” rules the Hot 100 for a third week, tying BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop No. 1 in U.S. chart history. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Every song featured on the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has become a hit, which is an almost unheard-of feat for any album — let alone one tied to an animated film. The full-length created for Netflix’s movie of the same name has sent several cuts into the top 10 on the Hot 100, but none have become bigger than “Golden.” The track made history when it first reached No. 1 on the most important songs ranking in America, and as the K-pop/pop smash rules once again, it ties one of the biggest groups in the genre for a rare achievement. “Golden” Stays At No. 1 “Golden” holds steady at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The tune has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks in charge of the tally that ranks the most-consumed tracks in the U.S. across streaming, sales, and radio. Matching BTS’s “Dynamite” With three frames at No. 1, “Golden” now ties BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop chart-topper in Hot 100 history. Both tracks have managed three weeks at the summit, putting “Golden” alongside one of the most successful singles ever released by the world’s leading K-pop act. Only “Butter” Lasted Longer The only K-pop song that has spent more time at No. 1 on the Hot 100 is BTS’s “Butter.” That upbeat smash dominated for 10 weeks. Jung Kook, Jimin and BTS, Again Half a dozen other titles credited as K-pop have made it to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 07:20
