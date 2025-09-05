Can Stellar (XLM) Lead the Market in September?
Stellar's (XLM) price has surged nearly 300% over the past year, far outpacing leading cryptocurrencies. By comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) returned 95.8% and 84.7% respectively. Although the asset has faced recent headwinds—falling 12% over the past month—several key factors could set the stage for an XLM rally in September. What Could Drive Stellar (XLM) in September? According to the latest data from Stellar Expert, the network's user base has witnessed a notable increase. The number of accounts has risen from 8.6 million to 9.7 million over the past year. This growth reflects heightened adoption. Furthermore, the network processed 264.6 million payments between July and August. This was a two-year high for Stellar. In addition, the number of successful transactions has increased, while failed transactions have declined. This trend highlights strong demand and operational reliability—key signals of investor confidence. Meanwhile, the recent introduction of Protocol 23, branded as Whisk, represents a significant technical advancement for Stellar. This upgrade, which was approved by network validators on September 3, brings eight Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs). These enhancements enable parallel execution, lower latency and fees, and improved developer tools. It positions the network for enhanced scalability and efficiency. "The Whisk changes will help the network stay fast, affordable, and fit-to-purpose as it scales to handle growing needs, as will the changes introduced in the next protocol, and the protocol after that," the Stellar team wrote. Another potential catalyst is XLM's inclusion among tokens shortlisted for the SEC's fast-track exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval plan, according to Galaxy Digital. "In total, 10 tokens meet the criteria for expedited listing: DOGE, BCH, LTC, LINK, XLM, AVAX, SHIB, DOT, SOL, and HBAR," Galaxy Digital stated. With 91 ETF applications currently under review with the SEC, XLM's presence alongside assets like…
