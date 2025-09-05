Inside Late Billionaire Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s House
Topline The expansive home of Jim Irsay, the late billionaire owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has been listed for sale in Culver, Indiana for a potentially record-breaking $20 million. The home of late billionaire Jim Irsay at 944 S Shore Dr. in Culver, Indiana. The Addison Group Key Facts The main house, which is 13,956 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, sits on a 5.6-acre lot about 115 miles north of Indianapolis and, if it sells, will break a state record, according to Encore Sothebys International Realty. The property also has an indoor pool house for year-round swimming with retractable lake-facing doors, a hot tub, heated paver pool deck, fireplace lounge area, live plant wall, steam room, and fitness areas. A third structure, a guest house, has three bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and there is an eight-car garage on the property. The estate also boasts what the listing describes as an "entertainment complex" decked out with a professional-grade four-lane bowling alley, arcade, shooting range and club-style bar, connected to the main residence area via an underground tunnel. In total, the estate's structures total 35,000 finished square feet. The waterfront estate sits on Lake Maxinkuckee and has a 4,000-square-foot dock—the largest private dock on the lake, with spaces for parking several boats and other water vehicles. Outdoor features include a firepit, sand volleyball court, dining terrace and several expansive patios. The home of late billionaire Jim Irsay. The Addison Group The indoor pool house. The Addison Group The bowling alley. The Addison Group The shooting range. The Addison Group Big Number $14.5 Million. That's the current sales record…
