Los Angeles Chargers Seek Answers In Their Season-Opener In Brazil

The post Los Angeles Chargers Seek Answers In Their Season-Opener In Brazil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during a practice prior to Friday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. All NFL teams have questions and the Los Angeles Chargers are certainly included. But they hope to get some answers starting Friday night, in Brazil of all places, when opening the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers are upbeat coming off a 10-7 campaign during a playoff season in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first year. Although their training camp wasn’t without issues, with star left tackle Rayshawn Slater (knee) being lost for the year and fresh right guard Mekhi Becton (knee) not practicing. But all that goes by the wayside at kickoff, and hopefully the Chargers get their feet under them on the field’s questionable turf and in the thin air of Sao Paulo. The Chargers are fortunate, in some regard, that they get to gauge their progress against Kansas City, the defending AFC champion who has had a long stranglehold on the AFC West. Here are five mysteries the Chargers possess as they lift the curtain on a regular season full of promise and pitfalls. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) has had a record-setting start to his career. But despite all of his success, he’s yet to win a playoff game, something the Chargers hope to change this season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Is this the year standout quarterback Justin Herbert finds the winner’s circle in a playoff game? There’s no discounting Herbert’s talent and the stack of passing records he has compiled in his first five years under three head coaches. But at some point, if seeking to enter…