BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Cardano & Chainlink Dominate 2025 Buzz

The post BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Cardano & Chainlink Dominate 2025 Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best cryptos to watch now as BlockDAG raises $396M and outpaces Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Chainlink with adoption and momentum. The crypto market in 2025 is firing on all cylinders, with some networks racing ahead on adoption while others lean on their communities or institutional backing. Traders aren’t just hunting hype anymore; they’re chasing projects with staying power, smart strategies, and clear signs of growth. If you’re scanning for the best cryptos to watch now, four names are standing tall: BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Chainlink. Each has its own playbook, from viral presale momentum to whale-driven accumulation. Together, they’re shaping the year’s biggest conversations and pointing to where real gains could come from next. 1. BlockDAG: Viral Mining Meets $396M Presale Success BlockDAG is rewriting the script for presales in 2025. Its unique blend of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability and Proof-of-Work (PoW) security makes it both fast and reliable, while full EVM compatibility ensures developers can deploy smart contracts with zero friction. Add in a successful CertiK audit and a transparent leadership team, and BlockDAG is already ticking boxes most projects can’t match before launch. The numbers prove it. BlockDAG has raised $396 million, sold 25.9 billion BDAG coins, and booked $7.86 million in miner sales, with 19,516 units already gone. BDAG has seen a jaw-dropping 2,900% climb since batch 1. However, for a limited time, a special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG has been rolled out in celebration of BlockDAG’s upcoming Singapore Deployment Event. What’s powering its viral momentum is adoption. The X1 Miner App has over 3 million people mining BDAG on their smartphones daily. Dashboard V4 makes the presale feel like a live trading hub, showing charts, balances, and order books, while gamified Buyer Battles award bonus coins to top…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:11
Tom Talk Join Forces with EVX Protocol to Connect DePIN to their Web3 Social-Gaming Ecosystem

Through collaboration with EVX Protocol, Tom Talk offers better opportunities for Web3 users to earn rewards for contributing to the DePIN economy.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 08:10
Los Angeles Chargers Seek Answers In Their Season-Opener In Brazil

The post Los Angeles Chargers Seek Answers In Their Season-Opener In Brazil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during a practice prior to Friday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. All NFL teams have questions and the Los Angeles Chargers are certainly included. But they hope to get some answers starting Friday night, in Brazil of all places, when opening the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers are upbeat coming off a 10-7 campaign during a playoff season in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first year. Although their training camp wasn’t without issues, with star left tackle Rayshawn Slater (knee) being lost for the year and fresh right guard Mekhi Becton (knee) not practicing. But all that goes by the wayside at kickoff, and hopefully the Chargers get their feet under them on the field’s questionable turf and in the thin air of Sao Paulo. The Chargers are fortunate, in some regard, that they get to gauge their progress against Kansas City, the defending AFC champion who has had a long stranglehold on the AFC West. Here are five mysteries the Chargers possess as they lift the curtain on a regular season full of promise and pitfalls. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) has had a record-setting start to his career. But despite all of his success, he’s yet to win a playoff game, something the Chargers hope to change this season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Is this the year standout quarterback Justin Herbert finds the winner’s circle in a playoff game? There’s no discounting Herbert’s talent and the stack of passing records he has compiled in his first five years under three head coaches. But at some point, if seeking to enter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:08
Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches pan-European tokenized asset settlement platform Seturion

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, Europe's sixth-largest exchange operator, has launched Seturion, a blockchain-based settlement platform designed to handle cross-border transactions of tokenized assets across Europe. The platform is aimed at banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms. The system supports both public and private blockchains, and settlements can be made using central bank currency or on-chain cash. Local banks have tested it in blockchain trials with the European Central Bank (ECB). The group stated that its own exchange will be the first to connect to the platform. Currently, BX Digital, a DLT trading venue in Switzerland regulated by the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, has already activated the solution. Other market participants will need regulatory approval before access.
PANews2025/09/05 08:06
OpenAI’s Bold AI Hiring Platform Set To Disrupt LinkedIn’s Dominance

The post OpenAI’s Bold AI Hiring Platform Set To Disrupt LinkedIn’s Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI’s Bold AI Hiring Platform Set To Disrupt LinkedIn’s Dominance Skip to content Home AI News OpenAI’s Bold AI Hiring Platform Set to Disrupt LinkedIn’s Dominance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/openai-ai-hiring-platform/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:04
Figma Releases Q2 Earnings Report: Holding $90.8 Million in Bitcoin ETFs

PANews reported on September 5 that according to Zhitong Finance, Figma, an American design software developer, announced that its overall revenue for the second quarter (ending June 30, 2025) was approximately US$249.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 41%, but slightly lower than the average forecast of US$250 million given by Wall Street analysts. The document shows that as of June 30, the company held approximately US$1.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, including US$90.8 million in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (i.e., Bitcoin ETFs). Dylan Field, the company's co-founder and CEO, said: "We are not intending to become Michael Saylor. This is not a treasury company based on Bitcoin holdings. This is a design company, but I think it has its place on the balance sheet and as part of a diversified treasury strategy."
PANews2025/09/05 08:03
Best Meme Coins To Buy Now: Floki Inu, Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Pengu Holders Are Selling To Rush Into Layer Brett

The post Best Meme Coins To Buy Now: Floki Inu, Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Pengu Holders Are Selling To Rush Into Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world is buzzing, and it’s not just the usual suspects like Floki Inu, Bonk, Dogwifhat, or even PENGU driving the conversation. Something fresh, something disruptive, is capturing imaginations: Layer Brett. This isn’t just another meme coin; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 crypto project currently in presale, promising an escape from the slow, expensive confines of traditional blockchains and a path to potentially explosive gains for early adopters.  Layer Brett: Where meme culture meets real blockchain utility Layer Brett represents a bold leap forward, fusing the viral energy of meme culture with genuine blockchain utility. Built on the rock-solid security of Ethereum, yet operating as a lightning-fast Layer 2 blockchain, it aims to fix what ails the meme token landscape.  While old favorites like Floki Inu, Dogwifhat, or even Bonk wrestled with network congestion and hefty gas fees, Layer Brett offers transactions at up to 10,000 TPS for mere pennies. That’s a game-changer. Analysts are quietly whispering about its potential to be the next 100x altcoin, drawing eyes from across the entire crypto market. Why Layer Brett leaves FLOKI, BONK, Pengu, and Dogwifhat in the dust What separates Layer Brett from its peers, including established names like Floki Inu, Pengu, Bonk, and Dogwifhat? Simple: a relentless focus on utility and scalability. Many meme coins offer little beyond community hype. But Layer Brett offers tangible value from day one. It’s an ERC-20 token designed for real-world applications, ready to tackle the biggest challenges facing the DeFi space. Blazing Speed & Low Fees: Say goodbye to wallet-draining gas fees. Layer Brett processes transactions for as little as $0.0001, a stark contrast to Ethereum Layer 1’s often prohibitive costs. This makes it accessible for everyone. Insane Staking Rewards: Early birds, listen up. Layer Brett is currently offering eye-popping staking APYs, with figures…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:02
XRP Hits a Wall, Solana Slips, and Pump Puffs Its Chest: Analysis

Crypto markets navigate mixed signals with XRP down and Solana slipping while Pump.fun's PUMP gains amid Red September volatility.
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:01
Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Reversal Pattern Painted, Ethereum (ETH): This is Bad News For Rally, Solana (SOL): Forget $300?

Market could be on verge of trend shift, especially if Bitcoin doesn't find enough fuel for reversal
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:01
Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025?

The Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu debate is back as both meme coins draw attention ahead of 2025. Investors are weighing price forecasts, adoption stories, and growth potential. While DOGE and SHIB remain leading names, some argue a new player — MAGACOIN FINANCE — could bring fresh energy to the meme coin market and capture FOMO-driven […] Continue Reading: Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025?
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:00
