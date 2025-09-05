MEXC burza
Myriad Moves: Markets Flip Bearish on Bitcoin, and Can the Cowboys Upset the Eagles?
The post Myriad Moves: Markets Flip Bearish on Bitcoin, and Can the Cowboys Upset the Eagles? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on the next move for Bitcoin and Solana. As prices slide, predictors are leaning bearish with odds swinging heavily on Myriad in favor of lower price targets. The NFL returns, and predictors on Myriad are offered slightly better odds compare to traditional sportsbooks for an upset. Prediction market gurus have plenty on their plate this week, between NFL kickoff and forecasting the next crypto market moves after recent all-time highs. As crypto prices slide on Thursday morning, odds are shifting on Myriad's prediction markets as predictors sway odds in favor of lower price targets for Solana and Bitcoin. Over $40,000 has been put up against predictions on the major crypto assets' next moves. Meanwhile, a new flash market is offering sweeter odds for a major underdog in the NFL. Whether you're into sports, crypto, pop culture, or something else entirely, there are plenty of markets to choose from. Here's a look at the hottest Myriad markets this week. (Disclaimer: Myriad Markets is a product of Decrypt's parent company, DASTAN.) Solana's next move: Pump to $250 or dump to $130? Market Open: August 26Market Close: Open until resolutionVolume: $13.9KLink: See the latest odds on the "Solana's Next Move: Pump to $250 or Dump to $130" on Myriad Validators of Solana's speedy layer-1 network passed a proposal to significantly modify its consensus protocol earlier this week, aiming to make the network as fast as centralized financial counterparts. One analyst told Decrypt that anticipation over the upgrade may be enough to push the price of the network's native token to $250 by year's end. But will that happen before it dumps to $130? Predictors on Myriad are tasked with predicting which side of this market's two poles SOL is most likely to hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 08:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fell 1% While Ethereum (ETH) Price Dropped 1.4% from Wednesday
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fell 1% While Ethereum (ETH) Price Dropped 1.4% from Wednesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4036.82, down 1.2% (-47.12) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. One of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: POL (+0.6%) and XRP (-0.3%). Laggards: UNI (-2.8%) and NEAR (-2.8%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 08:39
Crypto-friendly bank Lead Bank completes $70 million financing round at a valuation of $1.47 billion, led by a16z and others
PANews reported on September 5th that according to Bloomberg, Lead Bank, a 97-year-old Missouri lender that has been restructured to focus on serving fintech and cryptocurrency companies, has completed a $70 million financing round at a $1.47 billion valuation, nearly double its valuation last year, as it expands its balance sheet and client base. The bank stated that the round was led by renowned Silicon Valley investment firms Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Khosla Ventures, with participation from existing investors Ribbit Capital, Coatue, and Zeev Ventures, as well as new investors including Iconiq Capital and Greycroft. The funds will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and expand its business in the fintech sector. Lead Bank’s clients include buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings Inc., enterprise spend management platform Ramp Business Corporation, and Bridge, the stablecoin business recently acquired by Stripe Inc.
PANews
2025/09/05 08:36
Top German Regulator Warns Against Buying Bitcoin
The post Top German Regulator Warns Against Buying Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Branson, the German regulator at the helm of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), remains staunchly anti-Bitcoin despite the significant progress that the cryptocurrency has made over the past few years in terms of institutional adoption. The fact that Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies have gained mainstream adoption does not make them "sensible" investments, according to Branson. He has stressed that consumers should be aware of what exactly they are doing when engaging in cryptocurrency trading. You Might Also Like Echoing the critiques of other cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Branson has likened crypto to a casino, arguing that Bitcoin and alternative cryptocurrencies have no inherent value. Branson, who spearheaded BaFin back in 2021, previously claimed that Bitcoin was popular with criminals due to its anonymity, which is yet another talking point that gets frequently regurgitated by cryptocurrency opponents. The former bank manager insists that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should not be kept out of the regulatory system. Crypto regulation in Germany Like other members of the EU, Germany is currently operating under the comprehensive MiCA regulatory framework, which came into effect in late 2024. Starting from December 2024, all local cryptocurrency asset providers are supposed to obtain a license from BaFin in order to be able to operate legally. BaFin has gained more regulatory powers. It is now capable of shutting down those platforms that do not follow proper licensing requirements.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 08:36
Top 9 Crypto Miners in Red as New Nasdaq Rules Spark Stocks Sell-off
Nasdaq's new measures require companies to seek shareholder approval before issuing shares to finance cryptocurrency purchases, aiming to curb crypto rebranding attempts. The post Top 9 Crypto Miners in Red as New Nasdaq Rules Spark Stocks Sell-off appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/05 08:33
Best Crypto Presale: MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $13.5M From 13K+ Early Investors
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 08:33
Wheeler Family Home From ‘Stranger Things’ Up For Sale In Atlanta
The post Wheeler Family Home From 'Stranger Things' Up For Sale In Atlanta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline An instantly-recognizable home for fans of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" has been listed for sale in Atlanta for $350,000. The house at 2530 Piney Wood Lane in Atlanta, Georgia—famous for being featured in the Netflix show "Stranger Things"—is for sale. Jordan Nelson Key Facts The five-bedroom, three-bath home at 2530 Piney Wood Lane was used for exterior shots of the Wheeler family home in "Stranger Things," where characters Mike Wheeler and his sisters, Nancy and Holly, lived with their parents, Karen and Ted. The exterior was used for scenes across several seasons, including as the go-to meeting spot for sessions of Dungeons & Dragons between Mike and his friends, and where police grilled Lucas, Dustin and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) in season 4. The 2,466-square-foot home on two acres is described in the listing, held by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, as a "quintessential 80s time capsule" with "incredible restoration opportunity." The two-story home, built in 1963, is complete with wood paneling, a floral kitchen wallpaper border and a brick fireplace. The house hitting the market comes almost a year after the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" wrapped filming. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We're launching text message alerts so you'll always know the biggest stories shaping the day's headlines. Text "Alerts" to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. The Wheeler house in "Stranger Things." Jordan Nelson A living room with "quintessential 80s" wood paneling. Jordan Nelson The kitchen. Jordan Nelson What To Watch For "Stranger Things" season 5 will be released in three parts later this year: volume 1 on Nov. 26, volume 2 on Christmas Day and the finale on New Year's Eve. Tangent Homes with Hollywood histories often hit the market after their five minutes of fame are up. Kris Jenner…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 08:32
Vivrelle, Revolve, And FWRD Launch Revolutionary Personalized Fashion Experience
The post Vivrelle, Revolve, And FWRD Launch Revolutionary Personalized Fashion Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Styling Tool: Vivrelle, Revolve, And FWRD Launch Revolutionary Personalized Fashion Experience
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 08:31
XRP Cracks Into Global Aviation as Webus and Air China Target 60M Loyalty Members
XRP is breaking into global travel as Webus teams with Air China to unlock crypto payments for 60 million loyalty users, redefining how premium travel gets paid. Webus and Air China Link up to Bring XRP Payments to 60M Loyalty Users Webus International Ltd. (Nasdaq: WETO) announced on Sept. 3 that it had signed a […]
Coinstats
2025/09/05 08:30
Didn’t Jump On Fartcoin’s Rally? MoonBull’s Whitelist It Steps Into the Spotlight With 100X Crypto Gains – Seize It Now
Is picking the right crypto still the golden ticket to turning peanuts into a feast? With shifting market winds, many traders wonder if the chance to catch the next 100x crypto has already passed. Fartcoin has made noise in the meme coin scene, but what happens if investors didn’t ride its rise? Over the years, […]
Coinstats
2025/09/05 08:30
