2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
XRP News: Ripple CEO Lauds Major XRP Milestone, Details

XRP News: Ripple CEO Lauds Major XRP Milestone, Details

The post XRP News: Ripple CEO Lauds Major XRP Milestone, Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP hits $1B CME futures open interest, fastest to join BTC, ETH, SOL. CME crypto open interest tops $35B in August. Ripple CEO hails the milestone as the community split over price stagnation and ETF delays. In XRP news today, trading data from CME Group shows XRP futures open interest hit $1 billion in just over three months, making it the fastest crypto contract to reach that level. The surge puts XRP into the same “$1B club” as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana futures. CME also reported that total crypto futures open interest reached roughly $36 billion on August 22 – an all-time high – driven by a record $313.8 billion of combined volume that month. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the XRP news on X on September 4, prompting mixed reactions. Some community members praised the institutional demand, while others pointed out XRP’s flat price and delayed U.S. ETF approvals. XRP News: XRP Becomes Fastest to Join BTC, ETH, SOL According to CME Group, XRP futures became the quickest-ever crypto contract to surpass $1 billion in open interest. CME launched XRP futures on May 19, 2025, and by August 25, the open interest crossed $1 billion. For the joy of XRP news followers, no other CME crypto product reached $1 billion so fast: XRP did it in just over three months. That joins Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana, which already had futures above $1 billion. CryptoPotato notes XRP is now the fourth token in the “$1B club.” The milestone underscores rising institutional interest in XRP: large-volume futures contracts allow traders to hedge or speculate on price moves without holding the token directly. In other XRP news, CME Group’s broader crypto futures market hit record highs in August. On August 22, open interest across all CME crypto products hit about $36 billion. That marked the first…
Union
U$0.01108+11.24%
Solana
SOL$203.38+0.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,119.42+0.35%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:01
Podijeli
Wall Street's Needs Will Advance Ethereum's Privacy, Says Etherealize

Wall Street's Needs Will Advance Ethereum's Privacy, Says Etherealize

Privacy advocates should be cheering on Wall Street’s adoption of crypto, according to Etherealize co-founder and President Danny Ryan.
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:01
Podijeli
XRP enthusiasts choose Rich Miner cloud mining to earn passive income

XRP enthusiasts choose Rich Miner cloud mining to earn passive income

The post XRP enthusiasts choose Rich Miner cloud mining to earn passive income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. RICH Miner lets XRP holders turn idle assets into income through automated cloud mining contracts. Summary RICH Miner lets XRP holders earn passive income through secure hash rate contracts. New users enjoy instant bonuses and daily earnings, plus flexible crypto deposits including XRP and ETH. Combining hodling and mining, RICH Miner helps XRP investors grow wealth with stability. Ripple investors are once again seizing the opportunity to choose the Rich Miner cloud mining plan. This model provides XRP holders with a new passive income channel: simply deposit XRP into the platform, and the purchase contract system automatically participates in the hash rate contract, achieving steady growth in assets. RICH Miner cloud mining allows users to use their XRP to start the dual experience of mining and income, injecting continuous vitality into idle assets. Is simply holding XRP unable to maximize assets? XRP prices are affected by market fluctuations, policy trends, and the development of Ripple, and are subject to significant short-term fluctuations. For many investors, simply buying and waiting for an increase often means: Long-term capital accumulation and a lack of cash flow Inability to withstand short-term market fluctuations Missing out on opportunities to convert digital assets into passive income For this reason, more and more XRP holders are looking for ways to hold XRP assets while generating a stable cash flow. Cash flow steps for XRP investors: 1. Register an account: Visit the official website to create an account. New users receive a $15 signup bonus and earn $0.60 daily without a deposit. 2. Deposit XRP: Supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, ETH, BTC, and USDT. 3. Choose a mining plan: Choose a cloud mining plan…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,119.42+0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10099-0.66%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:00
Podijeli
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197417+0.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30225+3.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+1.20%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
Podijeli
WLFI Accused of Withholding Funds in Token Freeze Controversy: Report

WLFI Accused of Withholding Funds in Token Freeze Controversy: Report

A crypto venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is being accused of unlawful fund withholding. Bruno Skvorc, a developer of that Polygon, accuses WLFI of embezzling his money by declining to issue his tokens. This event has caused ardent debate about the application of compliance tools in blockchain projects. Skvorc […]
Union
U$0.01108+11.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.464+1.96%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2353+22.10%
Podijeli
Tronweekly2025/09/07 03:00
Podijeli
Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: "Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero"

Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: "Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero"

Bloomberg's senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone shared his views on Bitcoin in a program he attended. Continue Reading: Controversial Claim from Bloomberg Senior Analyst: "Bitcoin Price Could Lose One Zero"
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004089+0.39%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:55
Podijeli
Bloomberg Kıdemli Analistinden Tartışmalı İddia: “Bitcoin Fiyatı Bir Sıfırını Kaybedebilir”

Bloomberg Kıdemli Analistinden Tartışmalı İddia: “Bitcoin Fiyatı Bir Sıfırını Kaybedebilir”

Bloomberg Intelligence’ın kıdemli emtia stratejisti Mike McGlone, katıldığı bir röportajda Bitcoin’in (BTC) geleceği ve genel piyasalar hakkındaki görüşlerini paylaştı. McGlone, Bitcoin’in 100.000 dolara yükselişini “balonun zirvesi” olarak nitelendirerek, fiyatın 10.000 dolara gerileyebileceğini öne sürdü. Bu potansiyel düşüşün nedenini ise Bitcoin’in artık riskli bir varlık haline gelmesi ve S&P 500 endeksi ile yüksek korelasyon göstermesi olarak açıkladı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$111,119.42+0.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.20%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Podijeli
Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.44+2.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+2.16%
XRP
XRP$2.8334+0.85%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Podijeli
SHAI 001 ‘BUTTER’ Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day

SHAI 001 ‘BUTTER’ Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day

The post SHAI 001 ‘BUTTER’ Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHAI 001 Release Converse PR Thursday was a significant milestone for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and for Converse. For the first time ever, his signature sneaker, the SHAI 001 hit the public market, and fans around the world had their chance to purchase a pair. It was incredibly competitive to get these exclusive sneakers in the ‘BUTTER’ colorway that Gilgeous-Alexander initially debuted at NBA All-Star Weekend back in February. Within minutes, online retailers were sold out as the limited quantity was quickly claimed. They released in several locations with a retail price of $130, dropping online via Nike SNKRS, Converse US, and in-store at select Undefeated and Kith locations. While Gilgeous-Alexander has worn numerous other colorways since then, the ‘BUTTER’ colorway is the original, which is why it’s so coveted and exclusive. It’s the one everybody thinks of when you hear or think about the SHAI 001. It’s the one he debuted, the one that’s the most iconic and it will always be the original. Gilgeous-Alexander will have many other signature shoes over the course of his career with Converse, but this is the first — and not only the first design, but the first colorway. The NBA superstar began his day at the Kith store in Toronto, close to his hometown, where Kith and Converse put together an exclusive pop-up. Hundreds of fans lined up outside in the rain, hoping for a chance to get their hands on a pair of these signature sneakers — and maybe even meet Gilgeous-Alexander himself. The event featured games, giveaways, and prizes. SHAI 001 Release Converse PR SHAI 001 Release Converse PR But his day wasn’t over. Gilgeous-Alexander appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, where he talked about the design of the shoe and the special day.…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.20%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:49
Podijeli
Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of looming crash in 2 assets if Fed cuts rates

Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of looming crash in 2 assets if Fed cuts rates

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of looming crash in 2 assets if Fed cuts rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While broader financial markets anticipate a possible Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September, billionaire investor Ray Dalio is warning that the move could have severe consequences for specific assets. Speaking during a Reddit Q&A session on September 4, Dalio cautioned that if the Fed initiates cuts, the U.S. dollar and equities could suffer sharp declines.  The Bridgewater Associates founder suggested that short-term rates and the dollar would weaken, particularly against gold, while long-term rates could rise, steepening the yield curve. In this environment, Dalio warned that stocks might underperform despite monetary easing, reflecting investor caution toward debt instruments and the growing risk of stagflation.\ Ray Dalio’s take on U.S. rate cuts. Source: Reddit It’s worth noting that market sentiment strongly points to rate cuts, with a 25 basis point reduction in September widely expected.  Analysts, including those at Bank of America, anticipate at least two cuts this year and additional easing into 2026.  Notably, weak labor market data and cooling inflation have reinforced these expectations, while sliding Treasury yields signal anticipation. Still, economists caution that excessive cuts could reignite inflationary pressures. Dalio’s concerns on U.S. economy  Overall, Dalio’s latest warning adds to his long-standing concerns about America’s fiscal vulnerabilities and broader economic health. In the past, he has employed vivid metaphors, likening debt to plaque buildup and the economy to a boat headed toward rocks, warning that unchecked borrowing could ultimately trigger an “economic heart attack.” To this end, he has projected that such a debt-driven crisis could strike within the next three years, with national debt already surging to $37 trillion, about 124% of GDP, levels not seen since World War II.  Dalio has repeatedly pointed to widening deficits and the mounting cost of servicing debt, warning that without fiscal discipline, the U.S. risks spiraling into unsustainable borrowing…
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 02:46
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token