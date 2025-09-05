15 New Fall TV Shows To Watch In 2025

Domhnall Gleeson stars in Peacock's new comedy "The Paper," a spinoff of sorts of "The Office." It is the most-anticipated new fall TV shows. Aaron Epstein/Peacock Cooler weather and NFL games also mean the arrival of the new TV season. This year brings a number of excellent new fall TV shows, including a few spinoffs, reteaming of some great pairs, and a number of buzzy streaming options. Whether you want to solve mysteries with witty detectives or watch funny banter in a workspace, you can find what you want on this list of the 15 best new fall TV shows. Best New Fall TV Shows In 2025 The broadcast networks always have a lot of new programs on tap for fall, but streamers have upped their fall game as well. Here are 15 shows that stand out for their high quality, exceptional talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, and outstanding early buzz. All debut in September, October or November. 15. 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC), premieres October 9 One of a handful of most-anticipated new network shows, 9-1-1 Nashville is a spinoff of ABC's successful 9-1-1, from the superlative producing team of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The original follows Los Angeles first responders, and the spinoff shifts the focus to first responders in Nashville, including series stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, and LeAnn Rimes (appropriate, given the show's set the country music capital of the world). Watch 9-1-1 Nashville at 9 p.m. Thursdays on ABC. 14. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (CW), premieres September 24 Yes, you read that correctly—the latest Law & Order spinoff is airing on the CW, not NBC. This program originally aired in Canada, where it was the No. 1 new drama in fall 2024. Wy is Law &…