Hints, Spangram And Answers For Friday, September 5th

Today's NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times The thunder is rolling in the mountains. Just before writing this post, there was some really serious claps. Crackling claps of thunder. Shook the very firmament! I get worried mostly about power outages. Just when you go to get some work done, BANG! Lightning takes out the grid. So far, though, we seem to be in business. Let's solve this Strands before things get worse! Looking for Wednesday's Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times' stable of puzzle games. It's a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we're given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day's theme. Spoilers ahead. Today's Strands Hints Read on for today's theme and some hints to help you uncover today's words. Today's Theme: Getting into gear Hint: Athletic gear Clue: Not any one sport, but things you'd find at a Big 5 Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today's Strands Answers? Today's spangram is: SPORTINGGOODS Here's the full list of words: CLEATS RACKET GLOVE PADDLE SKATES HELMET Here's the completed Strands grid: Today's Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today's Strands Breakdown I thought at first (after finding HELMET and GLOVE) that this would be a football / NFL-themed Strands given that the season is kicking off this weekend. I was wrong. There are not, to my knowledge, SKATES or PADDLEs or RACKETs in American football. These…