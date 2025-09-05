2025-09-07 Sunday

What Time Is Iowa Vs. Iowa State? Here’s How To Watch

What Time Is Iowa Vs. Iowa State? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Iowa Vs. Iowa State? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 7: Defensive end Joey Petersen #52 and offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford #54 of the Iowa State Cyclones carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) Getty Images The 72nd battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy takes places in Ames, Iowa on Saturday. Iowa vs. Iowa State football resume their in-state rivalry in Week 2 of the college football regular season, with the Hawkeyes currently holding a 47-24 record against the Cyclones. No. 16 ranked Iowa State, which has won two of the last three meetings in the rivalry, hosts Iowa on Fox. The Cyclones are 3.5-point favorites, according to the most recent FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds. Gus Johnson will serve as the game’s play by play caller along with analyst Joel Klatt and sideline reporter Jenny Taft. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on the network, which will air its “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show live from Ames. Last week, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy proved to be the ultimate heel in his debut appearance on the pregame show. On Saturday, Barstool — a newly-named partner of Fox ahead of the 2025 college football season — will also broadcast its college football show live from the Reiman Plaza outside of Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium. The show is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET and will air across Barstool-owned channels as well as Fox platforms. It’ll feature Portnoy and Dan “Big Cat” Katz, who is the co-host of the popular sports and comedy podcast “Pardon My Take,” along with other brand personalities. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, multiple reports also surfaced of Barstool and Big 12 senior officials holding a conference call to discuss collaboration plans for the remainder…
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Stumble: $223M Outflow Shakes Market Confidence

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Stumble: $223M Outflow Shakes Market Confidence

BitcoinWorld Spot Bitcoin ETFs Stumble: $223M Outflow Shakes Market Confidence The world of cryptocurrency investment witnessed a notable shift recently, as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a significant $223 million in net outflows. This development abruptly ended a two-day streak of net inflows, catching many market observers by surprise. For those closely following the digital asset space, understanding these movements within spot Bitcoin ETFs is crucial. What Exactly Happened with Spot Bitcoin ETFs? On September 4th, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a net outflow of $223 million. This marked a sharp reversal from the preceding two days, which had seen positive inflows into these popular investment vehicles. The news, initially reported by Trader T, quickly spread through the financial community. Several prominent funds led these outflows, indicating a broad-based movement rather than an isolated incident: BlackRock’s IBIT: Saw outflows totaling $135 million. Fidelity’s FBTC: Experienced withdrawals amounting to $117 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB: Recorded outflows of $125 million. These figures highlight that even well-established and highly capitalized spot Bitcoin ETFs are susceptible to sudden shifts in investor sentiment and market dynamics. Why Did Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Such a Significant Reversal? The sudden shift from inflows to substantial outflows in spot Bitcoin ETFs raises important questions about underlying market conditions and investor behavior. While specific reasons can be complex, several factors might contribute to such a reversal: Profit-Taking: After a period of price appreciation or sustained inflows, some investors may choose to realize their gains, leading to outflows. Broader Market Sentiment: Negative news or uncertainty in the wider financial markets can often spill over into the crypto space, affecting investor confidence in assets like Bitcoin. Macroeconomic Factors: Changes in interest rates, inflation data, or global economic outlook can influence investment decisions, potentially prompting a reallocation of funds away from riskier assets. Understanding these potential drivers is key to interpreting the volatility often seen with spot Bitcoin ETFs. Impact and Challenges for Spot Bitcoin ETFs A significant net outflow, even if temporary, can have several implications for spot Bitcoin ETFs and the broader crypto market. While not necessarily a long-term trend, it underscores certain challenges: Market Volatility: Such events remind investors of the inherent volatility in the crypto market, which can be amplified in ETF products. Institutional Adoption: Consistent inflows are often seen as a sign of growing institutional interest. Reversals can momentarily temper this narrative, even if the long-term trend remains positive. Investor Confidence: For newer investors, seeing large outflows might cause concern, potentially influencing their decision to enter or remain in the market. However, it is also important to remember that markets are dynamic, and short-term fluctuations are a normal part of the investment landscape for spot Bitcoin ETFs. What Does This Mean for Investors in Spot Bitcoin ETFs? For current and prospective investors in spot Bitcoin ETFs, these market movements offer valuable lessons. It is crucial to maintain a balanced perspective and consider long-term strategies: Long-Term View: Bitcoin and other digital assets have historically experienced periods of significant volatility. A long-term investment horizon can help weather short-term fluctuations. Diversification: As with any investment, diversifying your portfolio across different asset classes can mitigate risks associated with single-asset exposure. Stay Informed: Keeping up-to-date with market news, economic indicators, and regulatory developments is essential for making informed decisions regarding your spot Bitcoin ETFs. These outflows serve as a reminder that even established investment vehicles in the crypto space require careful monitoring and a strategic approach. Conclusion: Navigating the Dynamics of Spot Bitcoin ETFs The recent $223 million net outflow from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by major players like BlackRock and Fidelity, certainly marked a noteworthy moment. While it broke a brief inflow streak, it also highlighted the dynamic and sometimes unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. For investors, this event underscores the importance of a well-researched strategy, an understanding of market volatility, and a focus on long-term goals rather than short-term fluctuations. The journey of spot Bitcoin ETFs continues to be a fascinating indicator of institutional engagement with digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are spot Bitcoin ETFs? Spot Bitcoin ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly hold Bitcoin. They allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly owning or storing the cryptocurrency themselves. Why did BlackRock’s IBIT, Fidelity’s FBTC, and Ark Invest’s ARKB see outflows? These major funds experienced outflows as part of a broader market movement, likely influenced by factors such as profit-taking by investors, shifts in overall market sentiment, or macroeconomic considerations that prompted a reallocation of capital. Does this outflow indicate a bearish trend for Bitcoin? A single day’s outflow, while significant, does not necessarily confirm a long-term bearish trend. The crypto market is known for its volatility, and such movements can be temporary. It’s important to observe broader market trends and fundamental factors over time. How can investors mitigate risks when investing in spot Bitcoin ETFs? Investors can mitigate risks by adopting a long-term investment perspective, diversifying their portfolios, conducting thorough research, and staying informed about market developments. Understanding one’s risk tolerance is also crucial. Are spot Bitcoin ETFs still a good investment option? The suitability of spot Bitcoin ETFs as an investment depends on individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and market outlook. They offer a regulated way to gain Bitcoin exposure, but like all investments, they come with risks. Consulting a financial advisor is always recommended. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Spreading knowledge helps everyone understand the complex world of digital assets better. Let’s foster informed discussions about the future of finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Stumble: $223M Outflow Shakes Market Confidence first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Neural Posterior Estimation (NPE) for Accurate Market Model Parameter Inference

Neural Posterior Estimation (NPE) for Accurate Market Model Parameter Inference

This article details how neural density estimators, such as NPE, can accurately infer model parameters without the need for a likelihood function, ensuring a more realistic and verifiable simulation.
Mega Matrix Bets Big on Ethena With $2 Billion Shelf Registration

Mega Matrix Bets Big on Ethena With $2 Billion Shelf Registration

The post Mega Matrix Bets Big on Ethena With $2 Billion Shelf Registration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NYSE-listed company plans to accumulate ENA, the governance token of the Ethena protocol, as a treasury asset. Mega Matrix Inc. (MPU), a holding company that trades on the NYSE American exchange, has filed a $2 billion shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to build the first publicly traded corporate treasury focused on ENA, the governance token of the Ethena protocol. The company’s strategy is anchored in capturing both yield and asserting governance influence over USDe, Ethena’s stablecoin, as it continues to grow rapidly. Currently, USDe has a market capitalization of over $12.5 billion, up significantly from $5.7 billion at the start of summer. Since August 2024, this stablecoin’s market capitalization has grown more than 200%, compared with 87% for Circle’s USDC and 39.5% for Tether’s USDT, The Defiant recently reported. “We chose ENA because the USDe protocol has already demonstrated verifiable sustainability. It generated over $100 million in cumulative revenue in just 250 days – one of the fastest DeFi protocols in history to reach that milestone,” said Colin Butler, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Markets at MPU, per a press release. “By August 2025, in about 500 days, USDe expanded its circulation to $10 billion, setting a new record for stablecoin growth speed.” Songtao Jia, Chief Strategy Officer of MPU, echoed that as stablecoins are becoming the “backbone of digital finance,” it makes sense for MPU to focus on stablecoins and ENA. “Just as Bitcoin is regarded as ‘digital gold’ and Ethereum as ‘digital oil,’ stablecoins are increasingly recognized as the ‘infrastructure’ of digital finance,” Jia said. The news comes as more institutions adopt Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategies and stablecoin adoption grows under new regulations. In mid-July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act, which was subsequently signed into law by…
Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun's Wallet: Tron Founder Says, 'No Buying Or Selling Was Involved'

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun's Wallet: Tron Founder Says, 'No Buying Or Selling Was Involved'

A wallet address tied to Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder and cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun was blacklisted on Thursday after $9 million worth of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens were moved out of the address.read more
U.S. SEC’s Atkins Posts Agency’s Near-Term Agenda Jammed With Crypto Efforts

U.S. SEC’s Atkins Posts Agency’s Near-Term Agenda Jammed With Crypto Efforts

The post U.S. SEC’s Atkins Posts Agency’s Near-Term Agenda Jammed With Crypto Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As he’d signalled, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins is loading his agency’s policy agenda with crypto work, according to the program disclosed on Thursday, revealing what the chairman called a “new day” for the sector. “The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help clarify the regulatory framework for crypto assets and provide greater certainty to the market,” Atkins said in a statement. “A key priority of my chairmanship is clear rules of the road for the issuance, custody, and trading of crypto assets while continuing to discourage bad actors from violating the law.” The rest of the agenda points to a campaign to relax constraints on securities firms and rethink the so-called “consolidated audit trail” system meant to track U.S. securities transactions on a live basis. Digital assets represent the leading area of new regulation in an agency leadership otherwise leery of imposing new rules, the agenda indicates. The agenda puts an April target for proposing a rule on the offer and sale of crypto assets, including exemptions and safe harbors, and in the same timeframe intends to recommend another rule amending the agency’s Securities Exchange Act rules to handle the trading of digital assets on “alternative trading systems” (ATS) and national securities exchanges. Federal regulators routinely file these agendas for public scrutiny, even though the schedules they set often prove to be unreliable. They’re instead widely seen by policy observers as a broad indicator of an agency’s direction. Well before setting crypto regulations, however, the SEC and its sister markets watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, issued a joint statement earlier this week saying the registered platforms they oversee can handle spot crypto trading and should come to them for further clarity on how to approach it. The…
Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars To A $10 Billion Valuation

Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars To A $10 Billion Valuation

The post Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars To A $10 Billion Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sierra AI: Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars To A $10 Billion Valuation Skip to content Home AI News Sierra AI: Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars to a $10 Billion Valuation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sierra-ai-secures-funding/
ECB says Digital Euro necessary payments during major disruptions

ECB says Digital Euro necessary payments during major disruptions

The post ECB says Digital Euro necessary payments during major disruptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) has emphasized the need for a digital euro to ensure availability during major disruptions. The plan involves building a distributed transaction infrastructure isolated from faults across multiple regions.  The ECB revealed that the digital euro needs to guarantee continuous payment access across the euro area even during major disruptions such as banking crises, cyberattacks, and power outages. Piero Cipollone, the ECB’s board member, presented the proposal to the European Parliament, acknowledging that the digital euro would complement cash, therefore ensuring a secure, universally accepted digital payment method is necessary.  ECB emphasizes digital euro position According to Piero Cipollone, digital payments have become increasingly common daily but are vulnerable to geopolitical risks, operational failures, and cyberattacks. He noted incidents such as the sabotaged undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland and power outages in Spain and Portugal, showing the need for resilient systems. He, however, insisted that the digital euro would provide an extra layer of security and stability in such scenarios.   Like cash, the digital euro will allow everyone to pay throughout the euro area at all times and safeguard inclusion for all Europeans. Read Executive Board member Piero Cipollone’s full speech at the @Europarl_EN https://t.co/GR7wj5krsl pic.twitter.com/mkWXzroexU — European Central Bank (@ecb) September 4, 2025 In a proposal submitted to the European Parliament, the ECB’s plan for the digital euro includes a distributed transaction infrastructure with servers in at least three isolated regions to ensure uninterrupted service availability.  The digital euro app will be backed by the ECB and allow users to switch through several payment providers, guaranteeing continuous access to funds in the event of cyberattacks or disruptions to individual banks. The app will also be incorporated with an offline feature that allows for payments even when internet connectivity is disrupted.  Cipollone mentioned that…
iSpecimen, a biospecimen procurement company, plans to establish a $200 million digital asset reserve consisting of SOL tokens.

iSpecimen, a biospecimen procurement company, plans to establish a $200 million digital asset reserve consisting of SOL tokens.

According to Investing, biospecimen procurement company iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) announced on September 5th that it has received investment opportunities from multiple cryptocurrency firms as it advances its plans to establish a $200 million digital asset reserve. The company stated that these inquiries cover investment opportunities in areas such as tokenized real-world assets and highly rated cryptocurrencies, and that it is also exploring the development of a reserve project based on the Solana blockchain. The company plans to establish a reserve centered around Solana's native token, SOL, to support its business growth strategy through asset diversification. iSpecimen plans to employ a professional reserve management team to oversee the entire process, including policy development, counterparty screening, execution operations, custody coordination, risk management, and information disclosure. The reserve will purchase SOL from crypto institutions through over-the-counter transactions, including locked SOL with transfer restrictions or vesting clauses. iSpecimen plans to fund the reserve primarily through regular financing. The company will adopt a "buy at a discount and hold for the long term" strategy, focusing on locked SOL to generate price differentials while staking a portion of its holdings for interest and retaining a small amount of tokens for spot trading.
Beyond Stylized Facts: Using an Embedding Network to Assess Market Simulator Fidelity

Beyond Stylized Facts: Using an Embedding Network to Assess Market Simulator Fidelity

This article explores a new, unbiased method for evaluating market simulators using an embedding network.
