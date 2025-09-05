MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Porsche Will Roll Out Wireless EV Charging in 2026
The post Porsche Will Roll Out Wireless EV Charging in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Porsche will unveil its 11 kW wireless charging system in Munich next week, the automaker said Thursday. Wireless charging will be offered in Europe from 2026, with global markets to follow. A floor pad transfers power to a receiver under the SUV; efficiency is ~90%, comparable to plug-in charging. Porsche will unveil its long-anticipated 11 kW wireless charging system for its 2026 Cayenne Electric at the IAA motor show in Munich next week, the company said Thursday. The wireless charging system was first announced in the spring. Technically, Porsche isn’t the first to go cable-free—it’s the latest to join a growing list of automakers experimenting with inductive charging. BMW briefly offered a wireless option on its 530e plug-in hybrid back in 2018, and Genesis has tested similar systems. But Porsche is the first automaker planning to bring inductive charging to a fully electric SUV at scale, making it more than just a pilot or niche accessory. Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hyundai, Volvo, and even Tesla have signaled interest through R&D, pilots, or acquisitions, but Porsche’s rollout is the first with firm timing and safety certifications behind it. Porsche’s move matters because it brings the tech to a mass-market luxury SUV, with the brand emphasizing efficiency and user experience rather than just novelty. What makes Porsche’s system different The Cayenne Electric will come with a receiver plate tucked into its underbody. Park over a flat floor pad, and the system uses ultra-wideband tech to line things up automatically. The car then lowers itself within a few inches of the pad, charging begins, and Porsche says it delivers 90% efficiency—on par with plug-in charging. Safety was a big focus: motion sensors and foreign-object detection cut power if anything slips between pad and car, and the pad itself is weatherproof and TÜV,…
D
$0.0315
+0.63%
T
$0.01588
+0.37%
MORE
$0.10091
-0.73%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:49
Podijeli
NFTs ‘heating up’ as nightclubs, rappers jump back on bandwagon
DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas said the data shows clear signs that people are returning to the NFT space. The non-fungible token (NFT) market has just closed its two strongest months since February as adoption and renewed interest have driven trading volumes to its highest levels this year. NFT trading volumes were up 9%, but sales counts dipped 4%, showing that while “fewer assets traded hands, collectors are paying more per sale,” according to a report published by blockchain analytics platform DappRadar on Thursday.CoinGecko shows that trading volumes for NFTs spiked in the last 24 hours, rising more than 25% to reach a high of $7.9 million.Read more
MORE
$0.10091
-0.73%
TOKEN
$0.01268
+1.68%
PEOPLE
$0.0191
+2.68%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/05 10:48
Podijeli
SharpLink Now Holds 837K Ethereum Worth $3.6B – ETH Treasury Strategy Continues
The post SharpLink Now Holds 837K Ethereum Worth $3.6B – ETH Treasury Strategy Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Now Holds 837K Ethereum Worth $3.6B – ETH Treasury Strategy Continues | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
K
$0.1517
+2.22%
DEEP
$0.130038
+1.19%
DEFI
$0.001599
+0.94%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:42
Podijeli
Why Latin America’s Tech Boom Won’t Last Without Women
Latin America’s tech industry is experiencing significant growth. But women are still underrepresented in a growing industry. Odille Sanchez from Tecnológico de Monterrey works with startups and innovation programs.
T
$0.01588
+0.37%
BOOM
$0.00845
-3.86%
WHY
$0.00000002639
-0.22%
Podijeli
Hackernoon
2025/09/05 10:41
Podijeli
U.S. and Japan finalize trade deal with 15% Trump tariffs
The post U.S. and Japan finalize trade deal with 15% Trump tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newly manufactured cars awaiting export at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on March 27, 2025. Issei Kato | Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday stateside to implement a trade deal with Japan, with 15% baseline tariffs on most Japanese goods, including autos. The deal had been reached in July after months of negotiations, with Washington and Tokyo continuing to haggle over details for weeks before it was signed. As part of the deal, Tokyo agreed to invest $550 billion in projects selected by the U.S. government and ramp up its purchase of American agricultural products, such as corn and soybeans, as well as U.S.-made commercial aircrafts and defense equipment. The U.S. ally in Asia will also offer “breakthrough openings in market access” in the manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture and automobile sectors, the Thursday order said. The agreement reached in July had included Japan purchasing 100 Boeing planes, 75% higher imports of U.S. rice and $8 billion worth of agricultural and crop products. Washington will apply a baseline 15% tariff on nearly all Japanese imports, with separate sector-specific levies for automobiles and parts (also 15%), aerospace products, generic pharmaceutical goods and natural resources, according to the executive order. The Thursday order prevents Trump’s country-specific tariffs on top of existing levies. The lower tariffs will apply retroactively to Japanese goods “entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 7, 2025,” the order stated. The tariff relief on automobiles is set to take effect after seven days. Trump’s global tariff campaign has thrown the global supply chain into disarray, in particular Japan’s massive auto sector. Last month, Toyota warned that it expected a hit of nearly $10 billion as Trump’s tariffs on autos weighed on its…
M
$1.87604
+20.27%
U
$0.011
+10.44%
RICE
$0.12178
+1.51%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:41
Podijeli
A Deeper Look: Parameter Calibration in a Complex Market Model (Extended Chiarella)
Exploring the challenges and solutions of using MAFs and NSFs for high-dimensional parameter spaces.
Podijeli
Hackernoon
2025/09/05 10:40
Podijeli
Maple’s SyrupUSDC Surpasses $1 Billion Supply Amid Arbitrum Expansion
The post Maple’s SyrupUSDC Surpasses $1 Billion Supply Amid Arbitrum Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The yield-bearing stablecoin has grown by 59% since the beginning of summer as institutional demand accelerates. SyrupUSDC – a yield-bearing stablecoin issued by asset manager Maple Finance, which oversees more than $3.5 billion – surpassed $1 billion in supply on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The stablecoin’s market capitalization jumped from $970 million early Wednesday to $1.01 billion at the time of writing. The surge marks an 18% increase from one month ago, and a 59% increase since the beginning of summer. syrupUSDC Market Capitalization “Crossing the $1 billion mark in syrupUSDC supply shows just how quickly demand for institutional-grade yield is scaling in [decentralized finance],” Maple’s CEO Sidney Powell told The Defiant. “It’s a signal that allocators are no longer sitting on the sidelines, they’re actively looking for ways to put capital to work on-chain in a safe and efficient way.” Powell added that syrupUSDC serves as a bridge for allocators to do that, and the momentum behind it “has only accelerated in recent months.” The milestone comes as Maple announced on Wednesday that syrupUSDC would expand to Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 network with a total value locked (TVL) of nearly $3.7 billion, per DeFiLlama. Maple’s move to Arbitrum builds on its presence on Ethereum and Solana. The launch also comes with support from Arbitrum’s new DRIP rewards program, which lets users earn ARB tokens when borrowing against syrupUSDC. This feature adds an extra layer of rewards on top of Maple’s regular yield, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. “Expanding to Arbitrum is an important step in that journey. It connects syrupUSDC to one of the most active communities in DeFi, where the appetite for leverage and yield is huge,” Powell said. “By meeting users where they already are, we’re making syrupUSDC more liquid and more accessible,…
MORE
$0.10091
-0.73%
MOVE
$0.1182
+2.33%
DEFI
$0.001599
+0.94%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:40
Podijeli
Federal Reserve to Host Payments Innovation Conference on DeFi, Stablecoins, Tokenization
The post Federal Reserve to Host Payments Innovation Conference on DeFi, Stablecoins, Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve is set to ignite the future of finance with a groundbreaking payments conference spotlighting decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins, tokenization, and AI. Fed Gears up for Transformative Payments Innovation Conference The Federal Reserve Board announced on Sept. 3 that it will host the Payments Innovation Conference on Oct. 21 to examine the future […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/federal-reserve-to-host-payments-innovation-conference-on-defi-stablecoins-tokenization/
OCT
$0.09291
+8.11%
DEFI
$0.001599
+0.94%
COM
$0.018157
+5.19%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:36
Podijeli
Zero Intelligence (ZI) Trader Model: Parameter Recovery and Uncertainty Using NPE
This article evaluates the effectiveness of simulation-based inference in recovering parameters for a Zero Intelligence (ZI) market model.
ZERO
$0.00004096
+0.44%
TRADER
$0.0009223
-20.29%
Podijeli
Hackernoon
2025/09/05 10:35
Podijeli
Aryna Sabalenka Shuts Down Jessica Pegula’s Revenge Bid To Reach Another US Open Final
The post Aryna Sabalenka Shuts Down Jessica Pegula’s Revenge Bid To Reach Another US Open Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images Jessica Pegula wanted revenge. Aryna Sabalenka wasn’t having it. The world No. 1 fought back from one set down to eliminate No. 4 Pegula, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 before a capacity crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium, in a rematch of their US Open final from a year ago won by Sabalenka. Sabalenka had a match point to close it out but swatted a forehand overhead into the net as the crowd collectively gasped. On her third match point, she drilled a crosscourt forehand winner and let out a scream and the crowd applauded. Sabalenka, 27, will bid to a win a second straight US Open title on Saturday against either American Amanda Anismiova or four-time major champion Naomi Osaka (4 p.m. ESPN). The winner will take home $5 million, and the runner-up $2.5 million. Pegula earned $1.26 million for reaching the semis. Sabalenka is also bidding for some redemption to end 2025 after losing the Australian Open final (to Madison Keys), the French Open final (to Coco Gauff) and the Wimbledon semifinal to Anisimova. Had she lost yet another big match at the Open, it would have been a brutal ending to her Slam season. Pegula, the daughter of billionaire Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, is still seeking her first major title after her breakthrough in New York a year ago. “I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously,” Pegula…
M
$1.87604
+20.27%
T
$0.01588
+0.37%
BID
$0.07778
-0.77%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:35
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token