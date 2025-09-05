2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named

The crypto market keeps changing, and investors are always searching for the best altcoins to buy now. With new projects emerging and established tokens gaining momentum, 2025 could be a pivotal year. Analysts are closely watching Cardano, XRP, and an emerging project called MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is generating strong interest thanks to its bold vision […] Continue Reading: Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named
XRP
XRP$2,8344+0,90%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
VisionGame
VISION$0,00025-17,73%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:00
Podijeli
Bitcoin whale supply lowest since 2018 at 488 BTC – Panic or opportunity?

Bitcoin whale supply lowest since 2018 at 488 BTC – Panic or opportunity?

Whale holdings hit 7-year low - A sign of trouble?
Bitcoin
BTC$111 161,87+0,42%
Sign
SIGN$0,07328+1,45%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:00
Podijeli
Ethena, Pendle, Aave, and Hyperliquid

Ethena, Pendle, Aave, and Hyperliquid

The post Ethena, Pendle, Aave, and Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How does decentralized finance (DeFi) work? In today’s Crypto for Advisors newsletter, Elisabeth Phizackerley and Ilan Solot and from Marex Solutions co-authored this piece about the mechanics of a DeFi transaction using Ethena, Pendle and Aave and how they all work together to create investment yields. Then, DJ Windle breaks down the concepts and answers questions about these investments in “Ask an Expert.” Thank you to our sponsor of this week’s newsletter, Grayscale. For financial advisors near Minneapolis, Grayscale is hosting an exclusive event, Crypto Connect, on Thursday, September 18. Learn more. – Sarah Morton DeFi Yield Engines: Ethena, Pendle, Aave, and Hyperliquid In traditional finance, advisers are used to products like bond funds, money market instruments, or structured notes that generate yield by recycling capital more efficiently. In decentralized finance (DeFi), a similar idea exists — but powered entirely by smart contracts, exploring how financial markets can run on blockchain rails. There has been no shortage of DeFi experiments over the past six years, since the sector kicked off; however, few have worked as well as the interplay between Ethena, Pendle, and Aave. Together, these three protocols have built a self-reinforcing cycle that channels more than $4 billion in composable assets. As the space develops, the interlinkages will likely expand even further, for example, by integrating elements of Hyperliquid and its new layer-1, HyperEVM. First, some definitions: Ethena: like a money market fund generating yield from futures. Pendle: like a bond desk splitting that yield into “fixed” vs. “floating” portions. Aave: like a bank offering loans against crypto-native collateral. Hyperliquid: like any crypto exchange for futures and spot trading, but fully on-chain. The original USDe PT loop works roughly like this: It begins with Ethena, which issues USDe, a synthetic dollar backed by a combination of stablecoins and crypto.…
NEAR
NEAR$2,442+2,60%
SIX
SIX$0,02149+0,37%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01678+0,41%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 11:00
Podijeli
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, September 5

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, September 5

Kaspa price is trading around $0.08171, sitting right above a key support zone after sliding lower over the past few weeks.  The token has struggled to find strong momentum, and the data shows traders are being careful while sellers continue to press. What We Got Right Yesterday In yesterday’s prediction we pointed out that volume
Kaspa
KAS$0,0787+3,05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01268+1,68%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 11:00
Podijeli
What To Take Away From The 2025 Diamond League And FloTrack Partnership

What To Take Away From The 2025 Diamond League And FloTrack Partnership

The post What To Take Away From The 2025 Diamond League And FloTrack Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: A Diamond League trophy is seen during the Weltklasse Zurich 2022, part of the 2022 Diamond League series at Stadion Letzigrund on September 08, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 Diamond League season concluded a week ago in Zurich, Switzerland. Throughout the Diamond League season, fans had the opportunity to experience some of track and field’s most anticipated match-ups before the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in just under two weeks. With this being the first year that the Diamond League was streamed on FloTrack, subscribers increased by 16% according to a representative from the media company. Here are some major takeaways from the newfound partnership. How FloTrack Is Making Accessibility The Focus MONACO, MONACO – JULY 11: Noah Lyles of the United States crosses the finish line to win in the Men’s 200m during the Herculis EBS, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Stade Louis II on July 11, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) Getty Images The decision to move the streaming of the Diamond League from NBC to FloTrack was not widely accepted by fans during its initial announcement. Fans struggled with the idea of paying the costly monthly subscription along with other critiques the media outlet received in the past. With these concerns in mind, instead of shying away from the feedback, FloTrack took several steps in its first year to tackle viewer concerns. FloTrack made it clear they would still stick to their business model, but understood pricing may be a factor in losing customers. Accessibility became their primary focus moving forward. Instead of lowering the price of the subscription, they made several things free for fans to watch. FloTrack offered several free streams of the press conferences throughout the…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,388-2,48%
Movement
MOVE$0,1182+2,33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018157+5,19%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:59
Podijeli
Crucial Drop To 52 Signals Market Shift

Crucial Drop To 52 Signals Market Shift

The post Crucial Drop To 52 Signals Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop To 52 Signals Market Shift Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop to 52 Signals Market Shift Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-falls/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005789+2,78%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,179-2,48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018157+5,19%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:58
Podijeli
South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation

South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation

BitcoinWorld South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news from East Asia. In a crucial move for the digital economy, South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party is set to launch a dedicated South Korea virtual asset task force. This initiative signals a serious commitment to developing comprehensive policies for the rapidly evolving crypto space, aiming to bring clarity and stability to the market. What is the South Korea Virtual Asset Task Force All About? This newly formed task force isn’t just a minor committee; it’s a significant step towards shaping the future of digital finance in the region. Its primary goal is to comprehensively discuss and formulate policy directions for virtual assets. This includes a wide array of topics, from the intricacies of stablecoins to the urgent need for overarching industry legislation. Money Today Broadcasting initially reported on these plans, highlighting the broad scope of the discussions. The task force aims to gather diverse perspectives and ensure that any new regulations are well-considered and robust. This collaborative approach is vital for creating legislation that is both effective and fair to all market participants. Navigating the Complexities of South Korea Virtual Asset Regulation The path to effective crypto regulation is rarely straightforward, and South Korea is no exception. Policy Committee Chairwoman Han Jeong-ae emphasized that setting a policy direction prematurely would be inappropriate. This highlights the careful and deliberate approach the party intends to take, acknowledging the nuanced nature of the digital asset landscape. One of the most debated topics on the agenda is stablecoins. These digital assets, pegged to stable currencies like the US dollar, present unique regulatory challenges. Lawmakers currently hold differing views on who should be permitted to issue them. For instance: Should only traditional financial institutions be allowed to issue stablecoins, leveraging their existing regulatory oversight? What role can innovative blockchain companies play, and what safeguards would be necessary for them? How can consumer protection be ensured against potential market volatility or issuer insolvency, while still fostering technological advancement? These are just some of the critical questions that need thorough discussion. The goal is to bring all these perspectives to the table, ensuring a balanced and inclusive debate that addresses both risks and opportunities within the South Korea virtual asset ecosystem. Why is This South Korea Virtual Asset Initiative So Important? The establishment of this task force carries immense weight for several reasons. Firstly, it signals a proactive stance from the government rather than a reactive one. By engaging in comprehensive discussions now, South Korea aims to avoid potential pitfalls and foster a healthy, regulated environment for virtual assets. Moreover, clear regulations can provide much-needed certainty for businesses and investors alike. A well-defined legal framework can: Boost Investor Confidence: Transparent rules reduce uncertainty, encouraging both domestic and international capital to flow into the market. Encourage Innovation: With clear guidelines, blockchain companies can innovate more freely, knowing the regulatory boundaries. Protect Consumers: Robust regulations are crucial for safeguarding individuals from scams, fraud, and market manipulation, enhancing trust in the digital asset space. Foster Financial Stability: Integrating virtual assets responsibly can prevent systemic risks to the broader financial system. Ultimately, a robust regulatory framework is essential for integrating virtual assets into the broader financial system responsibly and sustainably. What’s Next for South Korea’s Virtual Asset Landscape? While the exact timeline for the task force’s deliberations and subsequent policy recommendations remains to be seen, its formation is a clear indication of intent. Stakeholders from various sectors – technology, finance, and legal – will likely contribute to these discussions, ensuring a holistic approach. This multi-stakeholder engagement is key to developing well-rounded policies. The outcome could set a significant precedent, not just for South Korea, but potentially for other nations grappling with similar regulatory challenges. As the global digital economy continues to expand, countries that establish clear and forward-thinking policies for South Korea virtual asset will undoubtedly gain a competitive edge, attracting talent and investment. This proactive approach by the Democratic Party demonstrates a recognition of the growing importance of digital assets. It highlights a commitment to creating a regulatory environment that supports innovation while mitigating risks, ensuring South Korea remains a key player in the global crypto landscape. In conclusion, the launch of South Korea’s ruling party’s virtual asset task force marks a pivotal moment for the nation’s digital future. By committing to comprehensive discussions on stablecoins and broader industry legislation, South Korea is laying the groundwork for a more secure, innovative, and regulated virtual asset market. This proactive approach is essential for harnessing the full potential of cryptocurrencies while mitigating inherent risks, promising a brighter and more defined landscape for all participants in the South Korea virtual asset space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about South Korea Virtual Asset Regulation Q1: What is the main purpose of South Korea’s virtual asset task force? The primary purpose of the task force is to comprehensively discuss and formulate policy directions for virtual assets, including stablecoins and broader industry legislation, to bring clarity and stability to the market. Q2: Which specific virtual assets will the task force focus on? The task force will focus on a wide range of virtual assets, with a particular emphasis on stablecoins and the enactment of comprehensive industry legislation for the entire South Korea virtual asset market. Q3: Why is comprehensive legislation for virtual assets important? Comprehensive legislation is crucial because it provides regulatory certainty, boosts investor confidence, encourages innovation, protects consumers from scams, and helps integrate virtual assets responsibly into the broader financial system. Q4: What are some of the challenges the task force might face? Challenges include differing views among lawmakers on issues like stablecoin issuance, balancing innovation with consumer protection, and the complex nature of regulating a rapidly evolving global digital asset market. Q5: How will this initiative impact the broader South Korean financial market? This initiative is expected to foster a more stable and trustworthy environment for digital assets, potentially attracting more investment, encouraging domestic innovation, and ultimately integrating the South Korea virtual asset sector more smoothly with traditional finance. Q6: Who is leading this initiative within the Democratic Party? The initiative is being spearheaded by the Democratic Party’s Policy Committee, with Chairwoman Han Jeong-ae playing a key role in guiding the discussions and ensuring all perspectives are considered. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network on social media to spread awareness about South Korea’s proactive steps in virtual asset regulation! Your shares help keep the crypto community informed. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping virtual asset institutional adoption. This post South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0,01589+0,44%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01678+0,41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004572-6,84%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 10:55
Podijeli
Yunfeng Financial: In addition to ETH, we also plan to explore the inclusion of BTC, SOL, etc. into the company's strategic reserves

Yunfeng Financial: In addition to ETH, we also plan to explore the inclusion of BTC, SOL, etc. into the company's strategic reserves

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Caixin, Yunfeng Financial previously purchased a total of 10,000 ETH on the open market. Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Yu Feng, chairman of Yunfeng Financial Group, co-founded Yunfeng Fund in 2010. Yunfeng Financial stated that the newly purchased ETH will be listed as an investment asset in its financial statements and that it will continue to increase its investment in digital assets. In addition to Ethereum, it plans to explore the inclusion of diversified mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) in its strategic reserve assets. Earlier on September 2, Yunfeng Financial disclosed the purchase of 10,000 ETH with a total investment cost of US$44 million.
Solana
SOL$203,49+0,28%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 161,87+0,42%
Mind-AI
MA$0,0004646-8,84%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 10:54
Podijeli
MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $1M In 5 Days, Becoming Top Retail Pick

MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $1M In 5 Days, Becoming Top Retail Pick

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $1M In 5 Days, Becoming Top Retail Pick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MAGACOIN FINANCE is rapidly making waves in the crypto world. In under a week the Ethereum-based project has raised $1 million, placing it on the radar of retail investors who are now scrambling to get in before the presale window closes. It’s so fast-paced that analysts are claiming it’s one of the hottest presales of 2025. Security and Transparency are Top Priorities One of the main reasons why MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining popularity is its emphasis on security. The project has already been fully audited by HashEx, a well-established blockchain security firm, which confirmed that the smart contract is safe, well-designed, and free from hidden risks. In addition, the development team is KYC-verified – a step that many presales overlook but one that provides true accountability. All presale information and audit reports are open-source, giving investors confidence that the project is being built on a transparent foundation. Presales Kicking In At an Accelerated Pace The presale stages are selling out quicker than sales are on track for. A big driver has been a 50% bonus with PATRIOT50X code for early buyers combined with a capped supply that creates urgency. The hype around the community has also helped drive demand, with many traders seeing it as their last opportunity to get their hands on tokens before prices skyrocket. MAGACOIN FINANCE has a current price of around $0.00043863, and the final presale entry point is $0.00054. According to the white paper, the list price is at $0.007, which is more than 1196% in gains if it were to reach that price point. This difference between the listing price and the presale price is what is rushing investors to buy. A Doge-like Early Opportunity This is where things get really exciting – predictions are being made that MAGACOIN FINANCE has the potential to…
Waves
WAVES$1,1149+0,31%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004424-1,75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47,24+1,37%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:51
Podijeli
South Korea's financial regulators have issued guidelines for virtual asset lending services, prohibiting excessive leverage lending.

South Korea's financial regulators have issued guidelines for virtual asset lending services, prohibiting excessive leverage lending.

PANews reported on September 5th, according to Newsprime, that South Korea's financial regulators have issued their first guidelines for virtual asset lending services. Due to increased competition among exchanges and heightened investor risks, regulators have completely banned leveraged and cash lending, and set individual limits and fee caps to discourage practices similar to short selling. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea announced on the 5th that it will implement the self-regulatory "Virtual Asset Lending Guidelines," developed by the Financial Supervisory Service and DAXA. The new guidelines focus on three key areas: service scope restrictions, user protection, and market stability. They explicitly prohibit excessive leveraged lending and Korean won cash lending, require exchanges to use their own assets to provide services, and prohibit third-party entrustment or indirect lending models. To strengthen user protection measures, first-time users must complete DAXA's online education and adaptability test. A lending limit of 30 to 70 million won (KRW) is set based on trading experience. Advance notification is required before any forced liquidation risk occurs, and margin calls are permitted. The annual handling fee rate cannot exceed 20%, and public disclosure of the current status of lending and liquidation cases for each currency is mandatory. Regarding market stabilization measures, lending targets are limited to the top 20 assets by market capitalization or listed on three or more Korean won exchanges. Trading warning instruments and currencies suspected of abnormal trading are excluded. Internal control mechanisms are also required to prevent market fluctuations caused by excessive concentration in specific currencies.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10086-0,78%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06523-0,29%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 10:51
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token