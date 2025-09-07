Why everyone eventually understands Bitcoin
It may take a minute to get to grips with magic internet money, but once you see the scarcity, durability, and predictability, it somehow all falls into place. From Jamie Dimon to Donald Trump, eventually everyone understands Bitcoin. Eventually everyone understands Bitcoin Anthony Pompliano summed it up best, against an image of some high-profile personalities, including Donald Trump, Jamie Dimon, and Jerome Powell, who have changed their tune on the number-one coin. He said: "Eventually everyone understands bitcoin." In the beginning, the idea of a decentralized digital currency was met with skepticism, derision, and sometimes outright hostility. Yet, as the years have passed, some of the world's most influential voices from Wall Street to Washington have changed their tunes, making Bitcoin's journey from a fringe obsession to a mainstream asset nothing short of historic. Eventually, everyone understands Bitcoin Titans of finance: changing their minds Take Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. In 2017, he called Bitcoin a "fraud," threatened to fire employees who traded it, and warned of government crackdowns. Fast-forward to the present, JPMorgan offers Bitcoin exposure to clients and Dimon regularly attends crypto panels. He's critical of specifics, but his institution is deeply entrenched in blockchain finance. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink went from calling Bitcoin "an index of money laundering" to overseeing the world's largest asset manager issuing a Bitcoin ETF and publicly referring to it as "digital gold." Fink's pivot stunned markets and signaled a shift in how legacy finance regards the new digital economy. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, was also skeptical about crypto for years. Yet under his watch, the Fed now closely monitors Bitcoin, citing its relevance to global markets and even a "competitor to gold." Politicians and power players Donald Trump once dismissed Bitcoin as being highly volatile and based…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 03:06